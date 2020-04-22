Prueba de antonimos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EJERCICIOS DE ANTÓNIMOS Estudiante (s) : Año y Sección: 5to “B” - Bejar Calderon, Jenifer Fecha de emisión : 22 | 04 | 2020 - Jara Gutierrez, Carlos - Lalupú Chuque, Claudia - Maza Lozada, Alexis - Montalvo Sinti, Mavid - Riera Silva, Lissie I. HALLA LOS ANTÓNIMOS RESPECTIVOS PARA CADA ORACIÓN Lo pillé fisgoneando mis enseres a. encontré-espiando b. observé-curioseando c. atrapé-husmeando d. oculté-encubriendo e. aprendí-deambulando Las reminiscencias de aquella vida sórdida me avergüenzan a. vivencias – desenfrenada b. evocaciones – incidentes c. experiencias – inmoral d. recuerdos – egoísta e. olvidos – digna Conocerlo en vivo fue un acierto a. una desgracia b. una pena c. un fracaso d. una decepción e. una aflicción II. LEE Y CONTESTA LA COMPRENSIÓN DE LECTURA La primera descripción de una transfusiónsanguíneade hombre a hombre,sin efectos nocivos,la hizo en 1818 un tocólogo, llamado Jame Blundell. No obstante pronto fue evidente que la transfusión de un ser humano a otro podía causar graves reacciones.Así surgió la idea de los grupos sanguíneos,o individuos cuya sangre es compatible.Su investigación no pudo realizarse hasta que se conoció mejor la aglutinación de la sangre y los medios para conservarla y ser estudiada en el laboratorio. La explicación de las reacciones transfusionales reside en dos conceptos: el del anticuerpo, una proteína de la sangre que reacciona con células o sustancias extraídas y ayuda a eliminarlas,yel del antígeno.Así los glóbulos rojos quedancomprendidos en cuatro grupos; todos los glóbulos de una persona pertenecen siempre, sin excepciones al mismo grupo. SIGNIFICADOS ASOCIADOS 1. En la línea 1 , el término NOCIVOS equivale a: a) beneficiosos b) inofensivos c) extraños d) perniciosos SIGNIFICADOS OPUESTOS 3. En la línea 4, el término COMPATIBLE, se opone a: a) factible b) concurrente c) dispar d) simultáneo PALABRAS EN CONTEXTO 10. "... así surgió la idea de los grupos sanguíneos..." a) emergió - realidad b) apareció - certidumbre c) asomó - certeza d) nació - noción SIGNIFICACIÓN DE PALABRAS O IDEAS 12. DESCRIPCIÓN a) inventario, ficha, oprobio b) afirmación, creencia, detalle c) seña, imagen, reseña d) copia, plan, estigma III. ANOTA EL ANTÓNIMO RESPECTIVO ENTRE PARÉNTESIS 1. No gastar (ahorrar)los recursos de la comunidad. 2. Concepciones políticas pasadas (actuales). 3. La Constitución Política fue inadaptada. (establecida). 4. Es un viejo (joven) con un excelente humor. 5. Atacaron una población desarmada (armada). 6. Conductor de transporte público valiente (cobarde). 7. Le devolvieron (quitaron)eltítulo de propiedad 8. Toda traición es inalterable (modificable). 9. Tienes un encanto agradable (grosero). 10 Su enérgica prohibición (autorización) lo hizo reflexionar. 11. Sistema tributario inmoral (moral). 12. Tenía una complexión dañina (saludable). IV. CREA TRES PAREJAS DE ANTÓNIMOS DE CADA CLASE
  2. 2. EXTREMOS INVERSOS MORFOLÓGICOS EXCLUYENTES pequeño-enorme vendedor-acreedor coser-descoser dia -noche extraño-conocido dar-recibir habilitado- inhabilitado verdad-falso nacer - morir regalar-pagar incoherente- coherente plural-singular V. HALLA LOS ANTÓNIMOS RESPECTIVOS PARA CADA ORACIÓN Lo pillé fisgoneando mis enseres a. encontré-espiando b. observé-curioseando c. atrapé-husmeando d. oculté-encubriendo e. aprehendí-deambulando Las reminiscencias de aquella vida sórdida me avergüenzan a. vivencias – desenfrenada b. evocaciones – incidentes c. experiencias – inmoral d. recuerdos – egoísta e. olvidos – digna Conocerlo en vivo fue un acierto a. una desgracia b. una pena c. un fracaso d. una decepción e. una aflicción Fue perpetua tu ignorancia a. rápida-batracio b. veloz-conocimiento c. momentánea-erudición d. momentánea-candidez e. fulminante-perspicacia Estás trabajando limitadamente eso te va a perjudicar si no te estresas a. abundantemente – festejas b. desmesuradamente - recreas c. aceleradamente – entretienes d. desproporcionadamente – deleitas e. mucho – descansas Como es recta admite la burla a. critica-el homenaje b. repudia-la basura c. desprecia-el elogio desaprueba-el servilismo e. detesta-la zalamería VI. ENCIERRA EL ANTÓNIMO PARA CADA PALABRA DIÁFANO a) Confuso b) Abstracto c) Lúcido d) Opaco e) Sucio SALUBRE a) Letal b) Epidemia c)Nocivo c) Pútrido d) Enfermedad INIQUIDAD a) Imparcial b) Opulencia c) Parcialidad d) Justicia e) Franqueza NEOFITO a) Mineral b) Experto c) Novato d) Drástico e) Afortunado RUPESTRE f) Moderno a) Estelar b) Anticipado c) Inopinado d) Alterado ADVERSO g) Favorable a) Festivo b) Armonía c) Alegre d) Afectivo BELICOSO a) Militante b) Afrentoso c) Estúpido d) Epigramático h) Pacífico ESCARNIO a) alabar b) premiar c) agradar d) acariciar e) ayudar VII. Un saber es un no ignorar tanto como un amar, un no odiar; ambos .extremos provienen de un querer, solamente así convertirse en un ser, por tanto, no hay, no existe otra forma de no ser. Toda afirmación implica necesariamente la aceptación de una negación. Así, la indecisión sería el purgatorio de la voluntad no determinada a ser o no ser.
  3. 3. 1. La voluntad, según la lectura: a) agoniza profundamente al decidir no querer ser b) sufre cuando no se ha decidido por un querer ser c) padece al querer ser uno de los extremos d) es la necesaria afirmación a la aceptación de la negación e) es la fuerza vital que nos impulsa a lograr las metas más importantes para poder ser superiores y sabios. 2. El texto nos indica que el no ser: a), se debe odiar al si ser b) debe ignorar al si ser c) se debe a un querer ser d) se debe a un no querer ser e) debe ignorar al querer saber 3. La indecisión resultaría finalmente un: a) no saber si querer o no querer ser b) desconocer que los extremos existen c) acto afirmativo de una negación d) acto involuntario del ser humano ) acto resultante de no querer ser

