Covid19

Pandemia actual

Published in: Health & Medicine
Covid19

  1. 1. COVID 19 INTRODUCCI�N En la ciudad de Wuhan, en China, misteriosamente se presenci� el brote de un extra�o virus, que desencaden� neumon�a, tos seca, malestar e incluso provoc� la muerte, en cuesti�n de pocos d�as se registro un n�mero excesivo de personas con estos s�ntomas similares al punto de llegar a alarmar al personal de salud, a partir de aquello hoy la actualidad se ve enfrentada a una penosa realidad, que est� arraigada de p�rdidas, no solo econ�micas, sino tambi�n de seres queridos, se escucha devastaci�n, desempleo, dolor, desespero, familias que se han quedado incompletas, ni�os y j�venes sin acceso a la educaci�n debido a su estatus familiar y econ�mico, las autoridades en su mayor�a han sido acusadas de despilfarro haciendo que el mundo entero d�a tras d�a caiga en el fango de la escasez y la miseria, quitando la ayuda y los favores que compromet�an con los sectores m�s vulnerables. Se trata de un virus fuerte, que realmente se propaga m�s r�pido que una gripe normal, afectando a una poblaci�n entera sin tener consideraci�n de edad, sexo, nivel. En china los porcentajes y estad�sticas fueron elevados de personas de problemas mentales, estr�s excesivo, ansiedad, depresi�n, insomnio, negativismo, estos problemas no solo afecta a personas comunes, sino, tambi�n a todo el estado de servicio de salud, constando de que su vida tambi�n esta en riesgo y adem�s toda la familia que est� detr�s de cada m�dico, enfermera, internista, grupo de limpieza de hospitales. El temor a ser contagiados se a apoderado de la poblaci�n causando tambi�n da�os dentro de su salud mental, genera traumas, sensaci�n de infecci�n, todo lo juega la mente, debido a que todos los d�as estamos expuestos a ser mal informados y as� eleva el miedo. Por esta raz�n fue conveniente que se abriera v�as telef�nicas no solo para atender a pacientes con s�ntomas de Covid, sino, tambi�n ha personas con s�ntomas de alg�n trastorno o para ayuda psicol�gica. (Antonio, 2020) Dentro del 2020 se ha registrado m�s de 700.000 muertes a nivel mundial, a causa del Coronavirus (Covid 19), provocando miedo, p�nico y desestabilidad mental en las personas, originando ciertos trastornos a nivel cerebral, debido a la elevaci�n de estr�s, magnates preocupaciones, una de las patolog�as que el individuo puede desarrollar son las m�s conocidas como depresi�n y ansiedad, ya que, seg�n estad�sticas tambi�n se puede comprobar que por otro lado, una cantidad considerable de muertes han sido por suicidio debido a los colapsos mentales que esta enfermedad contrae, desequilibrando emociones. Apareci� hace varios meses dentro del Ecuador y al parecer lleg� para quedarse, despedazando cientos de familias, el pa�s ocupa el puesto 27 de contagio a escala mundial, se dice incluso que super� a China. Hoy en d�a la situaci�n se ha tornado m�s desgarradora por el hecho de que la mayor�a de ciudadanos se han visto obligados a salir de sus casas en busca de su ideal, comida y sustento diario, debido a que no toda la poblaci�n estuvo sometida a un salario fijo, si no que su ascendencia econ�mica depend�a plenamente de su d�a a d�a, seres humanos con el dolor del
  2. 2. alma dejaron de visitar a sus seres queridos por miedo a la propagaci�n y al contagio, sin dudarlo es una de las pandemias mas fuertes que ha atravesado el mundo entero, actualmente no existe medicina que genere inmunidad dentro del organismo de las personas, dejando as� sin esperanzas a familiares de victimas de este peligroso virus. J�venes se han visto cohibidos de su diversi�n diaria, han tenido que sacrificar estudios, cursos, y todos sus ideales, rompiendo sue�os y metas de muchos ecuatorianos, se cerraron escuelas, colegios, universidad, cambio a un sistema de estudio online, el cual para muchos no es nada beneficioso, ya que, hay gente desamparada, sectores vulnerables sin acceso a las nuevas tecnolog�as e internet, sin computadores ni celulares, vi�ndose as� obligados a abandonar la educaci�n por la que d�a a d�a perseveraban, sin duda llego de sorpresa y a todos afect� de manera diferente. DESARROLLO-FODA FORTALEZAS DEBILIDADES OPORTUNIDADES AMENAZAS CORTO PLAZO El tiempo de cuarentena es utilizado para recobrar las costumbres de pasar en familia El desentendimiento de nuevas costumbres en los hogares. Manera de superaci�n e incluso ideas emprendedoras La desinformaci�n y la falta de investigaci�n puede llegar a hacer creer fundamentos falsos MEDIANO PLAZO Fortalecimiento del v�nculo familiar. Emprendimientos innovadores Mala educaci�n, por falta de tecnolog�a en sectores vulnerables. Desempleo Adaptaci�n de nuevas costumbres. Reducir la contaminaci�n ambiental Desestabilidad econ�mica. Crisis nerviosas, emocionales, sentimentales, ansiedad, depresi�n. LARGO PLAZO Experiencia con el cuidado de la salud, tanto fisiol�gica como mental P�rdida de a�os acad�micos. Enfermedades psicol�gicas. Suicidio Nuevos puestos de empleos y bacantes. Innovaci�n y levantamiento acad�mico como tambi�n laboral. Desempleo en personas que fueron v�ctimas del virus. Trastornos mentales. Falta de abastecimientos en sectores pobres.
  3. 3. La salud mental dentro de todos los meses de cuarentena que espec�ficamente han sido 5, ha tenido consecuencias con la afectaci�n al sistema emocional de la mayor�a de la poblaci�n, hay que destacar que as� mismo como nos cuidamos de ciertos virus, tambi�n debemos de cuidarnos de conductas o pensamientos no adecuados, tomando en cuenta que ciertos criterios errados pueden ser el inicio de un trastorno catastr�fico en la vida de una persona, pudiendo provocar las autolesiones e incluso en el peor de los casos el suicidio. CONCLUSI�N Hemos visto y analizado el proceso que llevo la pandemia, como influye dentro de la mentalidad de cada persona seg�n sea su situaci�n, es desgarrador querer ayudar sin embargo, no tener los recursos e ideas suficientes para socorrer a quienes ahora lo necesitan con desespero, para la hip�tesis que hemos planteado inicialmente, el cuidado de la salud mental es realmente importante ya que, con una mente sana podemos ser �giles y productivos para realizar cualquier otra actividad de cualquier tipo, como soluci�n a este problema de afectaci�n emocional, se puede solicitar apoyo psicol�gico, tener un horario fijo establecido, comer saludablemente dentro de la hora adecuada, mantener contacto telef�nico con las personas de su empat�a para mayor distracci�n, evitar el consumo de sustancias alcoh�licas o drogas, env�s de ayudar estas empeoran la situaci�n, emplear uso de la tecnolog�a ya sea para comunicaci�n o para trabajo, prestar atenci�n y m�s cuidado a sectores vulnerables, abrir nuevas alternativas de telemedicina, con pocas o muchas implementaciones que se vayan dando estaremos aportando con un granito de arena para nosotros mismo y los nuestros. Referencias Antonio, L. V. (2020). Impacto de la epidemia del Coronavirus (COVID-19) en la salud mental del personal de salud y en la poblaci�n general de China. Revista de Neuro-Psiquiatr�a., 34-41.

