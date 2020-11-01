Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Cómo hacer Asequible, la Investigación en la Etnoeducación? Monografía Carolina Castillo Romero Especialización en Educac...
PAPARTICIPANTE Carolina Castillo Romero Lisleidy Berrio Bejarano Lina Yaneth Peñaloza Orieta Mercedes Medina Pertuz Rafael...
NÚCLEO PROBLÉMICO Investigación Educativa en Educación, Cultura y Política OPCIÓN DE TRABAJO DE GRADO Monografía Según lo ...
Monografía: Planteamiento del Problema situación o fenómeno 1. Descripción del tema Propongo esta descripción de la proble...
En este sentido el trabajo encaminado a la creación de currículos educativos que nos permitan acercarnos a la realidad cul...
2. Formulación del Problema ¿Cómo hacer asequible, la investigación en la etnoeducación?, hace aproximadamente dos décadas...
Por ello, para que la investigación sea asequible en la etno-educación, hay que partir de la realidad de nuestros indígena...
Por lo anterior se puede decir, que hace falta la contratación de docentes nativos en las lenguas maternas que lideren pro...
Referencias Bibliográficas Hernández, Y. y otros (2019). Lineamientos Para el Desarrollo de Trabajos de Grado. Especializa...
¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Paso 3 planteamiento del problema

14 views

Published on

Paso 3 - Planteamiento del Problema

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Paso 3 planteamiento del problema

  1. 1. ¿Cómo hacer Asequible, la Investigación en la Etnoeducación? Monografía Carolina Castillo Romero Especialización en Educación, Cultura y Política Lisleidy Berrio Bejarano Lina Yaneth Peñaloza Rafael Enrique Díaz Orieta Mercedes Medina Pertuz Especialización en Pedagogía para el Desarrollo del Aprendizaje Autónomo Dora Elsy Toloza Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia – UNAD Escuela de la Ciencias de la Educación – ECEDU Valledupar 03/11/2020
  2. 2. PAPARTICIPANTE Carolina Castillo Romero Lisleidy Berrio Bejarano Lina Yaneth Peñaloza Orieta Mercedes Medina Pertuz Rafael Enrique Díaz EQUIPO: 22 PROBLEMA ELEGIDO ¿Cómo hacer asequible, la investigación en la etnoeducaciòn? LÍNEA DE INVESTIGACIÓN Etnoeducaciòn, cultura y comunicación GENERALIDADES DE LA LÍNEA DE INVESTIGACIÓN: Esta línea pretende abordar la construcción de nuevos paradigmas relacionados con contextos etnoculturales e interculturales desarrollados a través de los aprendizajes intraculturales, interculturales y modelos alternativos contemporáneos de educación y pedagogía. Incentivar la producción de materiales digitales que permitan hacer visibles las experiencias enmarcadas en la línea Etnoeducación, Cultura y Comunicación generadas desde el nivel local, regional, nacional e internacional. (Hernández y otros, 2019, p. 7)
  3. 3. NÚCLEO PROBLÉMICO Investigación Educativa en Educación, Cultura y Política OPCIÓN DE TRABAJO DE GRADO Monografía Según lo expresa Hernández, Y. y otros (2019), la monografía permite “desarrollo de una investigación, con base en la revisión de masas documentales”. Mediante ella es posible interpretar, reflexionar o analizar de forma teórica un tema de interés particular. Así mismo según Corona (2015), (Citado por Hernández, Y. y otros (2019), apoya esta idea cuando afirma que una monografía es un, “texto académico producto de una investigación documental, que se utiliza en el ámbito educativo con la finalidad de dar cuenta sobre el estado de conocimiento de una temática específica…permite el manejo de los métodos generales de la ciencia (análisis y síntesis) enfocado hacia una problemática de interés para el investigador”. Pág. 28” Además de lo anterior teniendo en cuenta que no hay estudiantes en la escuela para aplicar estrategias de investigación aplicada por lo que la monografía se convierte en este caso en particular en una excelente metodología para analizar la problemática planteada.
  4. 4. Monografía: Planteamiento del Problema situación o fenómeno 1. Descripción del tema Propongo esta descripción de la problemática. Nuestro país se caracteriza por que en sus diversas regiones convergen idiosincrasias, costumbres, tradiciones y creencias que lo constituyen en un estado pluriètnico y multicultural, el asentamiento afrocolombiano en sus costas pacíficas y caribe del país, los hermanos indígenas en los cientos de comunidades de las sierras, la población ROM o gitana entre otros, hacen de él un país, con una riqueza única e inigualable en el mundo. Desde esa perspectiva es importante destacar, como a través por ejemplo de múltiples manifestaciones culturales entre las que se cuentan festivales, conciertos, carnavales y demás, cada región hace gala de su caracterización hasta el punto de que algunas de estas actividades han sido ya seleccionadas y definidas por organizaciones internacionales como la Unesco en patrimonios culturales de la humanidad. Ahora bien, desde los escenarios educativos, nos encontramos con un panorama bastante desalentador en algunos casos, ya que la articulación del ministerio de educación en directrices con el ministerio de cultura del país, en muchos casos no han trazado la ruta de implementación y manifestación de ese cúmulo de expresiones culturales de las regiones, hasta el punto de dejar como rueda suelta muchos de dichos procesos que se convierten a veces en proyectos pedagógicos o de aula y de ahí en varias ocasiones no se trasciende.
  5. 5. En este sentido el trabajo encaminado a la creación de currículos educativos que nos permitan acercarnos a la realidad cultural de nuestros indígenas es una necesidad, para educar desde una perspectiva cultural y pensar en adaptar nuevos currículos y programas educativos orientados a las minorías indígenas. Este es el eje central de una problemática atinente a la investigación educativa en este ámbito, se han dado grandes avances desde la etnoeducación y la interculturalidad; sin embargo no los necesarios para acercar a estos grupos minoritarios a la inclusión y a la educación de calidad desde su realidad cultura. Por lo que representa un gran desafío para los educadores ante el reto que se enfrenta y opone a una educación estandarizada frente a una que obedece a la inclusión y a la realidad individual de comunidades ancestrales cuya fuente de vida es su cultura. Son las Organizaciones Indígenas las que en mayor medida han presionado para que el proyecto etnoeducativo prospere y así mismo, fueron los miembros de comunidades indígenas dentro de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente, quienes exigieron un respeto por la diversidad y la multiculturalidad y que dicho respeto estuviera materializado dentro de la Constitución. En este sentido, planteamos que la etnoeducación es un tema que a especial importancia para las comunidades y grupos indígenas porque les permite retomar sus raíces, ser protagonistas de su propia enseñanza y buscar, a través de sus costumbres y tradiciones. La intención de la presente investigación, es definir mediante un proceso investigativo, con base en la postura y abordaje de propuestas de otros autores determinar la posibilidad de realizar investigación en etnoeducación y proponer un texto académico que aporte a la recontextualización de los currículos inclusivos, creados a partir de la participación intercultural y el consenso de las minorías. De esta manera se destaca la labor realizada por los grupos indígenas y sus organizaciones, quienes desde su convicción y perseverancia, han logrado construir un marco educativo diferenciado y propio.
  6. 6. 2. Formulación del Problema ¿Cómo hacer asequible, la investigación en la etnoeducación?, hace aproximadamente dos décadas en el estado colombiano el MEN, ha pretendido responder a esta problemática en la educación colombiana, como educadores es de pensar que es un desafío, no es fácil dar respuestas donde hay etnodiversidad; pero esa es una parte de nuestro quehacer docente en el campo investigativo. Para desarrollar la investigación educativa, es necesario adentrarse en el contexto de la realidad del objeto de investigación; el investigador debe emplear distintos métodos, para alcanzar el fin de su investigación, con base en la realidad. La asequibilidad hace referencia a la forma como el estado ha dispuesto el sistema educativo para garantizar a las comunidades indigenas y a las minorías el acceso a una educación de calidad. La asequibilidad hace referencia a conceptos de disponibilidad en temas de infraestructura, recursos humanos y físicos suficientes para garantizar la cobertura en condiciones de equidad. Esto de acuerdo al concepto de asequibilidad definido por la etnia pamiva. Así pues la asequibilidad es un elemento indispensable y de necesaria revisión en el presente trabajo, debido a que del cumplimiento de los presupuestos a los que las comunidades indígenas tienen acceso tales como el recurso humanos, económico y física, se toma como un indicador para determinar si la educación de calidad llega de manera suficiente a los territorios indígenas.
  7. 7. Por ello, para que la investigación sea asequible en la etno-educación, hay que partir de la realidad de nuestros indígenas, conocer su lenguaje, historia, epistemología, cultura, economía, credo, incluso metodologías de enseñanzas, datos del DANE. Todo lo anterior aplicado al proyecto de investigación, permitirá aproximarse a la conclusión de dicho proyecto y la construcción de aprendizaje significativo tanto para las comunidades culturales como también para la creación de nuevos curriculum direccionados a dirigir recursos para hacer asequible los procesos investigativos en la etno-educación. . Se resalta la palabra aproximarse, porque el proceso de investigación siempre queda abierto a nuevas perspectivas, por tal motivo los educadores tendrán el desafío de prepararse mejor en el conocimiento de la etnoeducación. En este sentido, y con respecto al contexto de la Institución Educativa Tutache, el cual se encuentra ubicado en la sierra del Perijá , cuentan con un personal docente en modalidad de multigrado por lo que les corresponde realizan en su plan de áreas la investigación y preparación de todas las áreas articuladas con los proyectos transversales institucionales, el proceso de investigación etnográfico es lento ya que los docentes no son nativos de la lengua materna y el proceso de enseñanza se realiza en castellano, aunque la institución tiene un componente étnico, también cuenta con estudiantes de la etnia yukpa, afrocolombianos y mestizos.
  8. 8. Por lo anterior se puede decir, que hace falta la contratación de docentes nativos en las lenguas maternas que lideren procesos de investigación en las comunidades étnicas que laboran y que hacen parte de ellos. Además de esto, también cuenta con más de setecientos sesenta estudiantes en diversas sedes y cuya riqueza cultural se caracteriza por mitos, leyendas y danzas en sus festividades patronales; se ha venido trabajando con apoyo integral de la comunidad educativa en todos y cada uno de los aspectos que desde nuestro proyecto educativo se encaminan a dar respuestas a los lineamientos del área de educación artística y cultural, toda vez, que dicho mejoramiento redunde en la prestación de una educación de calidad y pertinencia. 3. Formulación de la pregunta problema ¿Qué métodos educativos podrían utilizarse, para hacer asequible la investigación en etnoeducación, en la Institución Educativa Tutache ubicada en territorio rural de Codazzi?
  9. 9. Referencias Bibliográficas Hernández, Y. y otros (2019). Lineamientos Para el Desarrollo de Trabajos de Grado. Especializaciones – Escuela de Educación – ECEDU. Recuperado de: https://repository.unad.edu.co/handle/10596/30475 Hurtado, J. (2000) Metodología de la investigación. Guía para la comprensión holística de la ciencia. Quirón Ediciones. Caracas. https://dariososafoula.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hurtado-de-barrera-metodologicc81a-de-la-investigaciocc81n-guicc81a-para-la-comprensiocc81n- holicc81stica-de-la-ciencia.pdf
  10. 10. ¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!

×