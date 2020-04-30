Dat0 29 abril dominio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
el 1 de junio de 2011, la siguiente Declaración Conjunta sobre Libertad de Expresión e Internet:
Principios generales  a. La libertad de expresión se aplica a Internet del mismo modo que a todos los medios de comunicac...
 b. Al evaluar la proporcionalidad de una restricción a la libertad de expresión en Internet, se debe ponderar el impacto...
 c. Los enfoques de reglamentación desarrollados para otros medios de comunicación —como telefonía o radio y televisión— ...
 d. Para responder a contenidos ilícitos, debe asignarse una mayor relevancia al desarrollo de enfoques alternativos y es...
 e. La autorregulación puede ser una herramienta efectiva para abordar las expresiones injuriosas y, por lo tanto, debe s...
¿Por qué es importante la alfabetización digital?
Acceso a Internet  a. Los Estados tienen la obligación de promover el acceso universal a Internet para garantizar el disf...
 c. La negación del derecho de acceso a Internet, a modo de sanción, constituye una medida extrema que solo podría estar ...
 e. Los Estados tienen la obligación positiva de facilitar el acceso universal a Internet. Como mínimo, los Estados deber...
 Toda persona tiene el derecho a buscar, recibir y difundir información y opiniones libremente en los términos que estipu...
 El concepto de orden público reclama que, dentro de una sociedad democrática, se garanticen las mayores posibilidades de...
En los términos del artículo 13 de la Convención Americana sobre Derechos Humanos  Interpretado por la corte interamerica...
En su dimensión individual  La libertad de expresión no se agota en el reconocimiento teórico del derecho a hablar o escr...
En su dimensión social La libertad de expresión es un medio para el intercambio de ideas e informaciones y para la comuni...
 El periodismo es la manifestación primaria y principal de la libertad de expresión del pensamiento y, por esa razón, no ...
  1. 1. Conceptos básicos de los nombres de dominio
  2. 2. Nombre de dominio  Un nombre de dominio (a menudo denominado simplemente dominio) es un nombre fácil de recordar asociado a una dirección IP física de Internet. Se trata de un nombre único que se muestra después del signo @ en las direcciones de correo electrónico y después de www. en las direcciones web. Por ejemplo, el nombre de dominio example.com se podría traducir a la dirección física 198.102.434.8. Otros ejemplos de nombres de dominio podrían ser google.com y wikipedia.org.  Al utilizar un nombre de dominio para identificar una ubicación en Internet en lugar de la dirección IP numérica, resulta mucho más fácil recordar y escribir direcciones web.
  3. 3. Subdominio  Un subdominio forma parte de un dominio más grande. Por ejemplo, mail.google.com, www.google.com y docs.google.com son todos subdominios del dominio google.com. Los propietarios del dominio pueden crear subdominios para proporcionar direcciones fáciles de recordar para los servicios o las páginas web en su dominio de nivel superior.
  4. 4. Dominio simple  Un dominio simple es sencillamente una dirección de dominio sin el prefijo "www", como google.com (simple) en lugar de www.google.com (no simple).
  5. 5. Dominio principal Con los servicios de Google Cloud, tu dominio principal es el que se usa cuando se registra para obtener su cuenta empresarial.
  6. 6. Dirección IP  Una dirección de protocolo de Internet (IP) es un conjunto de números que identifica la ubicación física de un determinado dispositivo en la red de Internet. Este es un ejemplo de dirección: 74.125.19.147  Como un nombre de dominio puede tener asociadas una o varias direcciones IP.
  7. 7.  .com - se refiere a Compañias o empresa. En general, se refiere a cualquier sitio web con actividad comercial.  .net - se refiere a "Internet". En general, se refiere a cualquier sitio web relacionado al mundo de la internet, tecnología, telecomunicaciones, aunque hoy en día se utiliza tambíen para otros términos.  .org - se refiere a organizationes. En general se refiere a cualquier sitio web relacionado a instituciones, organizaciones sin fines de lucro etc.  .biz - se refiere a "Business" o bien negocio. Es una terminación nueva que en general se refiere a cualquier sitio web tambien con actividad comercial y cualquier negocio.  .info - se refiere a información. Es una terminación que tambíen es relativamente nueva que en general se refiere a cualquier sitio web con actividad informativa, como por ejemplo instituciones, o medios etc.  .es | .do/sv. | .mx Son terminaciones que se refieren al país de origen, ya sea españa, dominicana, El Salvador, méxico, etc...
  8. 8. el 1 de junio de 2011, la siguiente Declaración Conjunta sobre Libertad de Expresión e Internet:
  9. 9. Principios generales  a. La libertad de expresión se aplica a Internet del mismo modo que a todos los medios de comunicación. Las restricciones a la libertad de expresión en Internet solo resultan aceptables cuando cumplen con los estándares internacionales que disponen, entre otras cosas, que deberán estar previstas por la ley y perseguir una finalidad legítima reconocida por el derecho internacional y ser necesarias para alcanzar dicha finalidad (la prueba "tripartita").
  10. 10.  b. Al evaluar la proporcionalidad de una restricción a la libertad de expresión en Internet, se debe ponderar el impacto que dicha restricción podría tener en la capacidad de Internet para garantizar y promover la libertad de expresión respecto de los beneficios que la restricción reportaría para la protección de otros intereses.
  11. 11.  c. Los enfoques de reglamentación desarrollados para otros medios de comunicación —como telefonía o radio y televisión— no pueden transferirse sin más a Internet, sino que deben ser diseñados específicamente para este medio, atendiendo a sus particularidades.
  12. 12.  d. Para responder a contenidos ilícitos, debe asignarse una mayor relevancia al desarrollo de enfoques alternativos y específicos que se adapten a las características singulares de Internet, y que a la vez reconozcan que no deben establecerse restricciones especiales al contenido de los materiales que se difunden a través de Internet.
  13. 13.  e. La autorregulación puede ser una herramienta efectiva para abordar las expresiones injuriosas y, por lo tanto, debe ser promovida.  f. Deben fomentarse medidas educativas y de concienciación destinadas a promover la capacidad de todas las personas de efectuar un uso autónomo, independiente y responsable de Internet ("alfabetización digital").
  14. 14. ¿Por qué es importante la alfabetización digital?
  15. 15. Acceso a Internet  a. Los Estados tienen la obligación de promover el acceso universal a Internet para garantizar el disfrute efectivo del derecho a la libertad de expresión. El acceso a Internet también es necesario para asegurar el respeto de otros derechos, como el derecho a la educación, la atención de la salud y el trabajo, el derecho de reunión y asociación, y el derecho a elecciones libres.  b. La interrupción del acceso a Internet, o a parte de este, aplicada a poblaciones enteras o a determinados segmentos del público (cancelación de Internet) no puede estar justificada en ningún caso, ni siquiera por razones de orden público o seguridad nacional. Lo mismo se aplica a las medidas de reducción de la velocidad de navegación de Internet o de partes de este.
  16. 16.  c. La negación del derecho de acceso a Internet, a modo de sanción, constituye una medida extrema que solo podría estar justificada cuando no existan otras medidas menos restrictivas y siempre que haya sido ordenada por la justicia, teniendo en cuenta su impacto para el ejercicio de los derechos humanos.  d. Otras medidas que limitan el acceso a Internet, como la imposición de obligaciones de registro u otros requisitos a proveedores de servicios, no son legítimas a menos que superen la prueba establecida por el derecho internacional para las restricciones a la libertad de expresión.
  17. 17.  e. Los Estados tienen la obligación positiva de facilitar el acceso universal a Internet. Como mínimo, los Estados deberían:  i. Establecer mecanismos regulatorios —que contemplen regímenes de precios, requisitos de servicio universal y acuerdos de licencia— para fomentar un acceso más amplio a Internet, incluso de los sectores pobres y las zonas rurales más alejadas.  ii. Brindar apoyo directo para facilitar el acceso, incluida la creación de centros comunitarios de tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (TIC) y otros puntos de acceso público.  iii. Generar conciencia sobre el uso adecuado de Internet y los beneficios que puede reportar, especialmente entre sectores pobres, niños y ancianos, y en las poblaciones rurales aisladas.
  18. 18.  Toda persona tiene el derecho a buscar, recibir y difundir información y opiniones libremente en los términos que estipula el artículo 13 de la Convención Americana sobre Derechos Humanos. Todas las personas deben contar con igualdad de oportunidades para recibir, buscar e impartir información por cualquier medio de comunicación sin discriminación, por ningún motivo, inclusive los de raza, color, religión, sexo, idioma, opiniones políticas o de cualquier otra índole, origen nacional o social, posición económica, nacimiento o cualquier otra condición social
  19. 19.  El concepto de orden público reclama que, dentro de una sociedad democrática, se garanticen las mayores posibilidades de circulación de noticias, ideas y opiniones, así como el más amplio acceso a la información por parte de la sociedad en su conjunto. La libertad de expresión se inserta en el orden público primario y radical de la democracia.
  20. 20. En los términos del artículo 13 de la Convención Americana sobre Derechos Humanos  Interpretado por la corte interamericana, la libertad de expresión se analiza en dos dimensiones, que se reclaman y sustentan mutuamente. Por una parte, existe la llamada dimensión individual, que asegura la posibilidad de utilizar cualquier medio idóneo para difundir el pensamiento propio y llevarlo al conocimiento de los demás. Los receptores potenciales o actuales del mensaje tienen, a su vez, el derecho de recibirlo: derecho que concreta la dimensión social de la libertad de expresión. Ambas dimensiones deben ser protegidas simultáneamente. Cada una adquiere sentido y plenitud en función de la otra
  21. 21. En su dimensión individual  La libertad de expresión no se agota en el reconocimiento teórico del derecho a hablar o escribir, sino que comprende además, inseparablemente, el derecho a utilizar cualquier medio apropiado para difundir el pensamiento y hacerlo llegar al mayor nú- mero de destinatarios.
  22. 22. En su dimensión social La libertad de expresión es un medio para el intercambio de ideas e informaciones y para la comunicación masiva entre los seres humanos. Implica el derecho de todos a conocer opiniones y noticias.
  23. 23.  El periodismo es la manifestación primaria y principal de la libertad de expresión del pensamiento y, por esa razón, no puede concebirse meramente como la prestación de un servicio al público a través de la aplicación de unos conocimientos o capacitación adquiridos en una universidad o por quienes están inscritos en un determinado colegio profesional, como podría suceder con otras profesiones, pues está vinculado con la libertad de expresión, que es inherente a todo ser humano

