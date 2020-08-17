Successfully reported this slideshow.
CARACTERES DEL DERECHO ADMINISTRATIVO
Derecho Público. ■ Como toda parcela del Derecho Público se inserta en los tres órdenes interdependientes del mundo jurídi...
Común ■ El Derecho Administrativo suministra los principios comunes para los Derechos: Municipal, Tributario, Policial, Ad...
Dinámico. En tanto el orden normativo administrativo lo integran las normas generales de significado constitucional y lega...
Organizacional. En razón de la organización del Estado, que se desenvuelve en tres niveles institucionales; y del modelo i...
Interno. Es un régimen jurídico de la función administrativa, de ejercicio estatal o no estatal, que rige la relación libe...
Autónomo. Es una rama autónoma del Derecho, tiene sus propios principios generales, se autoabastece; es decir, es un siste...
Exorbitante. Excede la órbita del Derecho Privado, porque donde hay una organización estatal hay Derecho Administrativo. N...
Tutelar. Consiste en que el objeto o finalidad a la que se dirige el desarrollo de las funciones o potestades públicas por...
Clase 17 ago caracteres del derecho administrativo
Clase 17 ago caracteres del derecho administrativo

Caracteres del Derecho Administrativo

Clase 17 ago caracteres del derecho administrativo

  1. 1. CARACTERES DEL DERECHO ADMINISTRATIVO
  2. 2. Derecho Público. ■ Como toda parcela del Derecho Público se inserta en los tres órdenes interdependientes del mundo jurídico: a) el orden normativo o positivo (compuesto por la legislación administrativa); b) el orden de la realidad o la conducta (compuesto por el obrar de la Administración Pública y de los administrados); y c) el orden de los valores o de la Justicia (integrado por las relaciones de Justicia distributiva).
  3. 3. Común ■ El Derecho Administrativo suministra los principios comunes para los Derechos: Municipal, Tributario, Policial, Aduanero, Ambiental, Previsional, y de Aguas.
  4. 4. Dinámico. En tanto el orden normativo administrativo lo integran las normas generales de significado constitucional y legal, y también la propia generación normativa, de origen unilateral o bilateral y de efectos individuales o generales, según los casos, a través de la emisión de ―actos y reglamentos administrativos” y de la celebración de ―contratos administrativos”; se especifica al Derecho Administrativo como un Derecho "dinámico", no sólo por la ―operatividad” de la función o actividad administrativa, sino también por la ―normatividad” jurídica que comprende.
  5. 5. Organizacional. En razón de la organización del Estado, que se desenvuelve en tres niveles institucionales; y del modelo integracionista que propone la Constitución a nivel interno, permitiendo la integración de los Municipios en Departamentos, y a nivel internacional con la inserción de la Nación en Organismos Supraestatales, el régimen jurídico administrativo es organizacional.
  6. 6. Interno. Es un régimen jurídico de la función administrativa, de ejercicio estatal o no estatal, que rige la relación libertad- autoridad en lo interno de las distintas organizaciones: Nación, Organismos Supraestatales, Departamentos y Municipios. Es siempre interno, aunque nazca de normas dictadas como consecuencia de tratados de integración.
  7. 7. Autónomo. Es una rama autónoma del Derecho, tiene sus propios principios generales, se autoabastece; es decir, es un sistema jurídico autónomo paralelo al Derecho Privado.
  8. 8. Exorbitante. Excede la órbita del Derecho Privado, porque donde hay una organización estatal hay Derecho Administrativo. No hay plano de igualdad entre partes, ya que una de ellas es el Estado, que tiene facultades de Poder Público.
  9. 9. Tutelar. Consiste en que el objeto o finalidad a la que se dirige el desarrollo de las funciones o potestades públicas por parte de las diversas administraciones es la de satisfacer intereses que beneficien a la colectividad y no al concreto órgano administrativo del que procede el acto o al ente en el que éste queda encuadrado.

