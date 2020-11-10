Successfully reported this slideshow.
Poblacion o universo

  1. 1. Lisbeth Parra soto Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” POBLACIÓN O UNIVERSO 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Una población estadística es el total de individuos o conjunto de ellos que presentan o podrían presentar el rasgo característico que se desea estudiar. población estadística puede ser un conjunto de personas, lugares o cosas reales. Por ejemplo, los adolescentes de un pueblo o los usos posibles del azúcar en recetas de cocina1 . población es un conjunto ﬁnito o inﬁnito de personas, animales ocosas que presentan características comunes, sobre los cuales se quiere efectuar un estudiodeterminado. En otras palabras, la población se deﬁne como la totalidad de los valores posibles(mediciones o conteos) de una característica particular de un grupo especiﬁcado de personas,animales o cosas que se desean estudiar en un momento determinado. Así, se puede hablarde la población de habitantes de un país, de la población de estudiantes universitarios, de la población de casas,el rendimiento académico de los estudiantes, el número decarros marca Corola de la ciudad, la estatura de un grupo alumnos, etc. UNIVERSO En estadística es el nombre especifico que recibe particularmente en la investigación social la operación dentro de la delimitación del campo de investigación que tienen por objeto la determinación del conjunto de unidades de observaciones que van a ser investigadas. Para muchos investigadores él termino universo y población son sinónima.En general, el universo
  2. 2. Lisbeth Parra soto Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” es la totalidad de elementos o características que conforman el ámbito de un estudio o investigación2 . destacan algunas definiciones:  "Una población es un conjunto de todos los elementos que estamos estudiando, acerca de los cuales intentamos sacar conclusiones". Levin & Rubin (1996).  "Una población es un conjunto de elementos que presentan una característica común". Cadenas (1974). 2. DESARROLLO Tipos de población estadística Dentro de las poblaciones estadísticas, fundamentalemente dos tipos de poblaciones:  Población estadística finita: Es aquella en la que el número de valores que la componen tiene un fin. Por ejemplo, la población estadística que nos indica la cantidad de árboles de una ciudad es finita. Es cierto que puede variar con el tiempo, pero en un instante determinado es finita, tiene fin.  Población estadística infinita: Se trata de aquella población que no tiene fin. Por ejemplo, el número de planetas que existen en el universo. Aunque puede que sea finito, el número es tan grande y desconocido que estadísticamente se asume como infinito.  Población hipotética: son poblaciones posibles que pueden ser estudiadas ante una eventualidad. Por ejemplo, la cantidad de nacimientos de bebés prematuros.  Población se refiere al universo, conjunto o totalidad de elementos sobre los que se investiga o hacen estudios. Muestra es una parte o subconjunto de elementos que se seleccionan previamente de una población para realizar un estudio. Diferencias entre población y muestra
  3. 3. Lisbeth Parra soto Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 3. CONCLUSIÓN El tamaño que tiene una población es un factor de suma importancia en el proceso de investigación estadística y en nuestro caso social, y este tamaño viene dado por el número de elementos que constituyen la población, según el número de elementos la población puede ser finita o infinita. Cuando el número de elementos que integra la población es muy grande, se puede considerar a esta como una población infinita, por ejemplo; el conjunto de todos los números positivos. Una población finita es aquella que está formada por un limitado número de elementos, por ejemplo; el número de habitantes de una comarca. Cuando la población es muy grande, es obvio que la observación y/o medición de todos los elementos se multiplica la complejidad, en cuanto al trabajo, tiempo y costos necesarios para hacerlo. Para solucionar este inconveniente se utiliza una muestra estadística.
  Lisbeth Parra soto Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II "LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA" 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/poblacion-estadistica.html 2. https://m.monografias.com/trabajos89/estadistica-clasificacion/estadistica- clasificacion.shtml 3. https://www.diferenciador.com/poblacion-y-muestra/ 4. https://sites.google.com/site/estadisticadescriptivaenedu/home/unidad-1/poblaci-1 5. https://www.academia.edu/18658048/En_estadistica_q_es_poblacion_o_universo

