COPIA DE SEGURIDAD Y RESTAURACIÓN
DEFINICIÓN: • Una copia de seguridad, respaldo, copy backup, copia de respaldo, copia de reserva (del inglés backup) es un...
El componente de copia de seguridad y restauración de SQL Server ofrece una protección esencial para los datos críticos almacenados en las bases de datos de SQL Server.
Copia de seguridad de uso especial independiente de la secuencia normal de copias de seguridad de SQL Server.
Copia de seguridad de datos basada en la última copia de seguridad completa de una base de datos completa o parcial o de un conjunto de archivos de datos o grupos de archivos.
Copia de seguridad de los registros de transacciones que incluye todos los registros no guardados en una copia de seguridad anterior.
LIMITACIONES Y RESTRICCIONES: En estas limitaciones y restricciones, el dispositivo de origen es el dispositivo desde el q...
RESTORE no se permite en una transacción explícita o implícita. Las copias de seguridad que se crean en una versión más re...
Una copia de seguridad es una copia de los datos originales que se realiza con el fin de disponer de un medio para recuperarlos en caso de su pérdida.

  1. 1. COPIA DE SEGURIDAD Y RESTAURACIÓN
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN: • Una copia de seguridad, respaldo, copy backup, copia de respaldo, copia de reserva (del inglés backup) es una copia de los datos originales que se realiza con el fin de disponer de un medio para recuperarlos en caso de su pérdida. Las copias de seguridad son útiles ante distintos eventos y usos: recuperar los sistemas informáticos y los datos de una catástrofe informática, natural o ataque; restaurar una pequeña cantidad de archivos que pueden haberse eliminado accidentalmente, corrompido, infectado por un virus u otras causas; guardar información histórica de forma más económica que los discos duros y además permitiendo el traslado a ubicaciones distintas de la de los datos originales; etc. • En una base de datos, una copia de seguridad completa de una base de datos crea una copia de seguridad de toda la base de datos, esto incluye la parte del registro de transacciones para poder recuperar la base de datos completa después de restaurar una copia de seguridad completa de la base de datos.
  3. 3. El componente de copia de seguridad y restauración de SQL Server ofrece una protección esencial para los datos críticos almacenados en las bases de datos de SQL Server. Para minimizar el riesgo de pérdida de datos catastrófica, debe realizar copias de seguridad de las bases de datos para conservar las modificaciones en los datos de forma periódica. Una estrategia de copias de seguridad y restauración correctamente planeada contribuye a la protección de las bases de datos de la pérdida de datos derivada de daños causados por diferentes errores. Pruebe la estrategia mediante la restauración de las copias de seguridad y la posterior recuperación de la base de datos para estar preparado y poder responder de forma eficaz ante un desastre. La copia de seguridad de la base de datos de SQL Server es esencial para proteger los datos. Las copias de seguridad completas representan la base de datos en el momento en que finalizó la copia de seguridad.
  4. 4. TIPOS: • Copia de seguridad de uso especial independiente de la secuencia normal de copias de seguridad de SQL Server. Copia de seguridad de solo copia: • Copia de seguridad de datos de una base de datos completa (copia de seguridad de base de datos), una base de datos parcial (copia de seguridad parcial) o un conjunto de archivos de datos o grupos de archivos (copia de seguridad de archivos). Copia de seguridad de datos: • Copia de seguridad de una base de datos. Las copias de seguridad completas representan la base de datos completa en el momento en que finalizó la copia de seguridad. Las copias de seguridad diferenciales solo contienen los cambios realizados en la base de datos desde la copia de seguridad completa más reciente. Copia de seguridad de base de datos:
  5. 5. • Copia de seguridad de datos basada en la última copia de seguridad completa de una base de datos completa o parcial o de un conjunto de archivos de datos o grupos de archivos (base diferencial) y que solo incluye las extensiones de datos que han cambiado desde la última base diferencial. • Una copia de seguridad diferencial parcial únicamente registra las extensiones de datos que han cambiado en grupos de archivos desde la copia de seguridad parcial anterior, que se conoce como la base para la diferencial. Copia de seguridad diferencial: • Copia de seguridad completa que incluye todos los datos de una base de datos determinada o un conjunto de grupos de archivos o archivos, así como una cantidad suficiente del registro como para permitir la recuperación de datos. Copia de seguridad completa:
  6. 6. • Copia de seguridad de los registros de transacciones que incluye todos los registros no guardados en una copia de seguridad de registros anterior. (modelo de recuperación completa). Copia de seguridad de registros: • Copia de seguridad de uno o varios archivos de base de datos o grupos de archivos. Copia de seguridad de archivos: • Contiene datos de algunos de los grupos de archivos de una base de datos, incluidos los datos del grupo de archivos principal, todos los grupos de archivos de lectura/escritura, y los archivos de solo lectura opcionalmente especificados. Copia de seguridad parcial:
  7. 7. LIMITACIONES Y RESTRICCIONES: En estas limitaciones y restricciones, el dispositivo de origen es el dispositivo desde el que se creó la copia de seguridad de la base de datos y el dispositivo de destino, el dispositivo en el que se va a restaurar esa base de datos. Restaurar una base de datos no vuelve a generar automáticamente las estadísticas. En el dispositivo solo se puede ejecutar una instrucción RESTORE DATABASE o BACKUP DATABASE en un momento dado. Si se envían varias instrucciones BACKUP y RESTORE al mismo tiempo, el dispositivo las pone en cola y las procesa una a una. Solo se puede restaurar una copia de seguridad de base de datos en un dispositivo de destino de Almacenamiento de datos paralelos que tenga el mismo número o más nodos de ejecución que el dispositivo de origen. El dispositivo de destino no puede tener menos nodos de ejecución que el de origen.
  8. 8. RESTORE no se permite en una transacción explícita o implícita. Las copias de seguridad que se crean en una versión más reciente de SQL Server no se pueden restaurar en versiones anteriores de SQL Server. En SQL Server 2017, puede restaurar una base de datos de usuario a partir de una copia de seguridad de la base de datos creada utilizando SQL Server 2005 o una versión posterior. En la lista siguiente se describe las operaciones que no se puede realizar en la base de datos maestra de SQL Server. • Realizar una copia de seguridad diferencial de master. • Crear objetos de usuario en master. • Cambiar la intercalación de master. • Cambiar el propietario del maestro. • Quitar o cambiar el nombre de patrón. • Modificar los permisos al maestro.

