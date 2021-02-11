Successfully reported this slideshow.
Helen Canchingre Aguiño Tercero Bachillerato Contabilidad Manual de procedimientos contables para la recaudación bajo las ...
Proceso 03 Tabla de Contenidos Concepto e importancia 01 Recomendaciones 02 Tipos 04 Métodos de Control 05 Ejercicios 06
Concepto e Importancia 01
Las NIIF para PYMES señala que los inventarios “son los activos tenidos para la venta en el curso ordinario del negocio; e...
Permite mantener un registro detallado de los procedimientos de obtención y recibimiento de las partidas de bienes, para a...
 Gestión eficiente de la producción, orientada a lo que genera más stock..  Gestión de compras eficiente.  Mejor comuni...
Recomenda ciones 02
 Incluir elementos esenciales.  Adaptar y ajustar constantemente en consecuencia.  Tener siempre existencias críticas. ...
Proceso 03
Avisa a proveedores Decidir qué mercancías se van a someter al inventario y cómo se van a cuantificar (por unidades, por v...
Tipos 04
Tipos Según la forma Inventarios Según el momento Inventarios Según la periocidad Inventarios Según la Logística Inventari...
Inventarios según el momento I. Inicial Se realiza cuando inicias con las operaciones de tu empresa. En términos contables...
Inventarios según la forma I. de materia prima Empleado para determinar el stock de existencias actuales en cuanto a mater...
Otros tipos de inventarios I.Físico Lista elaborada que corrobora la existencia real de productos y materias primas almace...
Método de control 05
De acuerdo a las NIC El método más apropiado para llevar el control de mercadería es el FIFO ya que su fórmula consiste en...
Manual de procedimientos contables bajo las NIIF para PYMES sobre el inventario

Manual de procedimientos contables bajo las NIIF para PYMES sobre el inventario

Manual de procedimientos contables bajo las NIIF para PYMES sobre el inventario

  1. 1. Helen Canchingre Aguiño Tercero Bachillerato Contabilidad Manual de procedimientos contables para la recaudación bajo las NIIF para PYMES en el área de Inventarios
  2. 2. Proceso 03 Tabla de Contenidos Concepto e importancia 01 Recomendaciones 02 Tipos 04 Métodos de Control 05 Ejercicios 06
  3. 3. Concepto e Importancia 01
  4. 4. Las NIIF para PYMES señala que los inventarios “son los activos tenidos para la venta en el curso ordinario del negocio; en proceso de producción para tal venta; o en la forma de materiales o suministros a ser consumidos en el proceso de producción o en la prestación de servicios”; existiendo como diferencia en estas. Concepto
  5. 5. Permite mantener un registro detallado de los procedimientos de obtención y recibimiento de las partidas de bienes, para asegurar que se mantienen niveles adecuados de inventarios, que no se dupliquen los pedidos, y que la calidad del producto sea consistente. Importancia
  6. 6.  Gestión eficiente de la producción, orientada a lo que genera más stock..  Gestión de compras eficiente.  Mejor comunicación entre áreas: compras, ventas, inventario, logística, finanzas.  Reducción de pérdidas.  Productividad de forma general. Ventajas
  7. 7. Recomenda ciones 02
  8. 8.  Incluir elementos esenciales.  Adaptar y ajustar constantemente en consecuencia.  Tener siempre existencias críticas.  Implementar revisiones.  Contratar a personal clave.  Almacenar como inventarios juntos.  Revisar otros procedimientos de alto nivel.  Crear un sistema escalable.  Automatizar tareas simples.  Preparar un plan de copia. Recomendaciones
  9. 9. Proceso 03
  10. 10. Avisa a proveedores Decidir qué mercancías se van a someter al inventario y cómo se van a cuantificar (por unidades, por volumen, por peso, por valor económico). Intentar organizar los inventarios durante los períodos de menor actividad, para así limitar su impacto en el almacén Aprovecha los momentos valle Determina la metodología Prepara al equipo de operarios Conocer con exactitud qué pasos seguir, el sector del almacén que se ha de inventariar y cómo utilizar las herramientas, así como otras instrucciones Planificar con antelación e informar a proveedores y clientes. Comprueba las herramientas y recursos documentales Tener los dispositivos y la documentación necesaria deben estar preparados de antemano para prevenir problemas. Proceso
  11. 11. Tipos 04
  12. 12. Tipos Según la forma Inventarios Según el momento Inventarios Según la periocidad Inventarios Según la Logística Inventarios Según la forma Inventarios De Inventarios Otro tipo
  13. 13. Inventarios según el momento I. Inicial Se realiza cuando inicias con las operaciones de tu empresa. En términos contables, se refiere al inventario que refleja tu saldo antes de que adquieras inventario adicional o de que vendas el existente en un determinado periodo. Inventarios según la periocidad I. Final se realiza al cierre de un periodo contable, es de vital importancia, ya que está incluido en el balance general de la empresa, por lo que aporta información sobre los recursos financieros disponibles al término de este I. Periódico Mide los inventarios de principio a fin en un periodo contable. Se basa en un conteo físico trimestral o anual. Es un periodo simple; sin embargo, no permite un control exacto de los problemas que puedan surgir a causa de la escasez o la sobredemanda. I. Perpetuo Registra los saldos después de que se realizó una transacción y aporta información actualizada y confiable sobre una base diaria. Su ventaja reside en el control constante y en la disminución de los robos hormiga.
  14. 14. Inventarios según la forma I. de materia prima Empleado para determinar el stock de existencias actuales en cuanto a materias o insumos, los cuales serán tratados para la generación de los productos finales que la empresa fabrique. Inventarios según la Logística I. de productos en proceso Activos que se encuentran en un proceso de modificación y que se utilizan en la producción de otros productos en proceso o productos terminados. I. de anticipación o previsión Responder a los periodos de mayor demanda requiere de planeación y estrategia, este tipo de inventarios se mueve conforme a temporadas o promociones comerciales I. en lote Se piden en tamaño de lote, lo que puede reducir significativamente los costos, en lugar de solicitar cuando sea necesario. I. de productos terminados Conteo de todas las mercancías o productos que el negocio ha producido y que están listos para su venta a los clientes finales. I. en consignación Se refiere a los bienes que un consignador envía a otra empresa con el propósito de que los venda a nombre del consignador.
  15. 15. Otros tipos de inventarios I.Físico Lista elaborada que corrobora la existencia real de productos y materias primas almacenadas, verifica su estado y define su estatus. I. Mínimo Permite conocer la cantidad máxima de mercancía que una empresa puede almacenar, con el fin de evitar aumento en los costos de almacenamiento y manejo, así como el deterioro de tus activos. I. Máximo Se refiere al mínimo de unidades disponibles en almacén para cubrir la demanda potencial de los clientes en momentos concretos, aunque esta aumente.
  16. 16. Método de control 05
  17. 17. De acuerdo a las NIC El método más apropiado para llevar el control de mercadería es el FIFO ya que su fórmula consiste en el cálculo del costo, y es el necesario para llevar a cabo la venta Your Logo

