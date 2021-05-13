Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudio de Mercado Actividad de Aprendizaje Venezuela-Carabobo Universidad Panamericana Facultad de Ciencia Economías y Sociales Escuela de Contaduría Publica
¿Qué es el Estudio de Mecado? IMPORTANCIA DEL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO Es vital para poder predecir los riesgos potenciales del ...
Un estudio de mercado recopila informacion cuantitativa y cualitativa El estudio de mercado analiza: • Comportamientos. • ...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS Y SERVICIOS
“ Clasificación de los Productos 5 Bienes Duraderos: porque las personas pueden proceder al uso repetitivo del producto Bi...
6 Clasificación de los servicios • Tangibles Son aquellos que de una forma u otra pueden ser percibidos por el sentido del...
Producto y Caracteristicas Un producto es un conjunto de características y atributos tangibles (forma, tamaño, color...) e...
En economía, se define la oferta como aquella propiedad dispuesta para ser enajenada a cambio de un precio. Cuando las con...
Demanda y como interviene en el estudio de mercado La demanda de mercado se puede definir como la cantidad de bienes y ser...
CANALES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN Los Canales de Distribución son el conducto y un conjunto de organizaciones a través de las cuales...
Estructura de los canales A los varios niveles de la distribución, a los que se refieren como la longitud de canal: Conven...
12 CUADRO EXPLICATIVO CANALES DE DISTRUBUCION DESCRIPCION Canal Directo o Canal 1 (del Productor o Fabricante a los Consum...
MARGEN DE COMERCIALIZACION Margen Comercial El margen es la diferencia entre el precio de venta (sin impuestos) y el coste...
  1. 1. Estudio de Mercado Actividad de Aprendizaje Venezuela-Carabobo Universidad Panamericana Facultad de Ciencia Economías y Sociales Escuela de Contaduría Publica Alumna: Lisanyelis Sanchez Profesor: Luis Gómez
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el Estudio de Mecado? IMPORTANCIA DEL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO Es vital para poder predecir los riesgos potenciales del negocio. Confiar en un estudio de mercado permitirá comprender mejor el alcance de las pérdidas, y búsqueda de soluciones anticipadas. Un estudio de mercado puede ser una fuente confiable para obtener información y realizar un análisis de competencia. Así podrás implementar mejores estrategias de tecnología, ventas y otros factores. También permite realizar Las actividades de marketing diseñadas específicamente para el público objetivo con el impulsar las ventas. Este tipo de estudio es especialmente útil para analizar aspectos como hábitos de compra, región de operación, requerimientos de productos o análisis de la competencia para asegurar el buen desempeño del negocio. Es una investigación utilizada por diversos ramos de la industria para garantizar la toma de decisiones y entender mejor el panorama comercial. 2
  3. 3. Un estudio de mercado recopila informacion cuantitativa y cualitativa El estudio de mercado analiza: • Comportamientos. • Las motivaciones del cliente. • Opiniones: valoración de la marca, diagnóstico de imagen y posicionamiento, segmentación y tipología, usos y actitudes del consumidor, priorización de criterios de elección, exploración de expectativas, estudio de satisfacción.... Existen dos enfoques metodológicos para comprender al consumidor: El estudio cuali y cuantitativo. Aquí más de las diferencia entre el método cuantitativo y cualitativo: 3
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS Y SERVICIOS
  5. 5. “ Clasificación de los Productos 5 Bienes Duraderos: porque las personas pueden proceder al uso repetitivo del producto Bienes Destructivos: Las personas lo utilizan una vez, este perece de forma inmediata. Bienes de Conveniencia: Determinado así porque representan un bajo costo, siendo de necesario uso. Bienes Esporádicos: Se refiere a la necesidad de la adquisición de algo no indispensable, pero necesario. Bienes de Especialidad: Los mercadólogos se refieren a estos, como los bienes que se constituyen en un lujo. Bienes Materia prima: Son aquellas obtenidas en su estado natural. Bienes Equipo Pesados: Herramientas, máquinas y artículos que interfieren y posibilitan el proceso de producción. Bienes Materiales: Son aquellos que forman parte intrínseca del producto. Bienes Suministros: Son aquellos materiales que son necesarios para la formación del producto, ya que forma parte del proceso de producción.
  6. 6. 6 Clasificación de los servicios • Tangibles Son aquellos que de una forma u otra pueden ser percibidos por el sentido del tacto. • Intangibles Son aquellos que no pueden ser sentidos por nuestras manos, pero si por los otros sentidos como por la audición o bien la vista. • Públicos Son aquellos suministrados por las entidades públicas y que se prestan para todo el bienestar de toda la colectividad. • Privados Son los ofrecidos por empresas. • Domicilio A este respecto el domicilio ameritan llegar hasta tu hogar para poder llevar a cabo la actividad. • Mantenimiento Consisten en la revisión y limpieza de un equipo para postergar con ello su vida útil, en sí, estos permiten la extensión de los años de vida de un bien del cual te satisfaces.
  7. 7. Producto y Caracteristicas Un producto es un conjunto de características y atributos tangibles (forma, tamaño, color...) e intangibles (marca, imagen de empresa, servicio...) que el comprador acepta, en principio, como algo que va a satisfacer sus necesidades. 7 Características generales de un producto Dentro de las características tangibles están: • El núcleo, • El precio, • El diseño, • El envase, • El etiquetado. Dentro de las características intangibles puede hablarse de: La calidad, Las marcas o signos distintivos La imagen corporativa Los servicios,
  8. 8. En economía, se define la oferta como aquella propiedad dispuesta para ser enajenada a cambio de un precio. Cuando las condiciones de mercado vienen caracterizadas por el precio en conjunto de todos los pares de precio de mercado y oferta, forman la llamada curva de oferta. Y esta interviene en el estudio de mercado ya que permite analizar que cantidad de productos tienen mayor oferta en el mercado y asegurar el buen desempeño del negocio en función a los datos obtenidos Oferta y como interviene en el Mercado 8
  9. 9. Demanda y como interviene en el estudio de mercado La demanda de mercado se puede definir como la cantidad de bienes y servicios requeridos por un grupo de personas en un mercado determinado, en el cual influyen los intereses, las necesidades y las tendencias. Y esta interviene en el estudio de mercado ya que permite evaluar las necesidades de las personas y así diseñar específicamente para el público objetivo su requerimientos y estos impulsar las ventas. 9
  10. 10. CANALES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN Los Canales de Distribución son el conducto y un conjunto de organizaciones a través de las cuales, las empresas se encargan de trasladar un producto desde el fabricante hasta el consumidor final, en las cantidades apropiadas, en el momento oportuno y a los precios más convenientes para ambos. 10
  11. 11. Estructura de los canales A los varios niveles de la distribución, a los que se refieren como la longitud de canal: Convencional o de flujo libre, canal con una gama de intermediarios por donde llegan las mercancías al usuario final. Transacción única, un canal temporal que se puede instalar para una transacción; por ejemplo, la venta de un proyecto específico. Sistema de comercialización vertical, es aquél en que los elementos de la distribución se integran. 11 ESTRUCTURA DE CANALES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN
  12. 12. 12 CUADRO EXPLICATIVO CANALES DE DISTRUBUCION DESCRIPCION Canal Directo o Canal 1 (del Productor o Fabricante a los Consumidores) Este tipo de canal no tiene ningún nivel de intermediarios, por tanto, el productor o fabricante desempeña la mayoría de las funciones de mercadotecnia tales como comercialización, transporte, almacenaje y aceptación de riesgos sin la ayuda de ningún intermediario Canal Detallista o Canal 2 (del Productor o Fabricante a los Detallistas y de éstos a los Consumidores): Este tipo de canal contiene un nivel de intermediarios, los detallistas o minoristas (tiendas especializadas, almacenes, supermercados, hipermercados, tiendas de conveniencia, gasolineras, boutiques, entre otros). En éstos casos, el productor o fabricante cuenta generalmente con una fuerza de ventas que se encarga de hacer contacto con los minoristas (detallistas) que venden los productos al público y hacen los pedidos. Canal Mayorista o Canal 3 (del Productor o Fabricante a los Mayoristas, de éstos a los Detallistas y de éstos a los Consumidores): Este tipo de canal de distribución contiene dos niveles de intermediarios: 1) los mayoristas (intermediarios que realizan habitualmente actividades de venta al por mayor, de bienes y/o servicios, a otras empresas como los detallistas que los adquieren para revenderlos) 2) los detallistas (intermediarios cuya actividad consiste en la venta de bienes y/o servicios al detalle al consumidor final). Este canal se utiliza para distribuir productos como medicinas, ferretería y alimentos de gran demanda, ya que los fabricantes no tienen la capacidad de hacer llegar sus productos a todo el mercado consumidor ni a todos los detallistas.
  13. 13. MARGEN DE COMERCIALIZACION Margen Comercial El margen es la diferencia entre el precio de venta (sin impuestos) y el coste del producto (sin impuestos). El coste del producto incluye el precio de compra y los costes directos asociados. No solo está la materia prima, sino también los costes de fabricación o de logística que pueden ser directamente asociados a este producto. El margen comercial: ¿cómo se calcula y para qué sirve? Margen comercial = Precio de venta – Coste del producto. % Margen sobre compras = Margen comercial / Precio de compra. % Margen sobre ventas = Margen comercial / Precio de venta. El margen comercial es clave, porque su evolución afecta directamente a los resultados de la empresa. No es el único elemento, ya que también se puede trabajar sobre los gastos, pero es fundamental, porque los gastos se pueden reducir solo hasta cierto punto, y compensar una bajada demasiado fuerte del margen podría resultar imposible. 13

