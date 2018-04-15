Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEWIRAUSAHAAN 1 Pertemuan 3 Disusun untuk memenuhi tugas mata kuliah “Kewirausahaan I” Dosen pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. H...
Mengubah pola ﬁkir dan motivasi berprestasi Pendidikan kewirausahaan dapat membentuk pola pikir, sikap, dan perilaku pada ...
Seorang wirausaha akan sulit berkembang bila tidak memiliki mindset kreatif dan inovativ dalam dirinya. kreatif dan inovat...
B. Motivasi Intrinsik dan Ekstrinsik Secara umum motivasi dapat dibedakan menjadi dua jenis, yaitu : 1. Motivasi Instrinsi...
D. Aspek Motivasi Berprestasi McClelland (dalam Marwisni Hasan 2006) menyatakan bahwa orang yang mempunyai motivasi berpre...
Sumber: Wahyudi, agung. Mengubah Pola Pikir dan Motivasi Berprestasi (Diakses, 27 Maret 2018) http://konselingindonesia.co...
Kewirausahaan 1, Lisaniah Amini Lisa'Ilina, Hapzi Ali, Pola Fikir dan Motivasi Berpertasi, Universitas Mercu Buana, 2018.PDF

Tugas Kewirausahaan

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  1. 1. KEWIRAUSAHAAN 1 Pertemuan 3 Disusun untuk memenuhi tugas mata kuliah “Kewirausahaan I” Dosen pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA Oleh : Lisaniah Amini Lisa’Ilina (43217110150) S1 AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA 2018
  2. 2. Mengubah pola ﬁkir dan motivasi berprestasi Pendidikan kewirausahaan dapat membentuk pola pikir, sikap, dan perilaku pada mahasiswa menjadi seorang wirausahawan (entrepreneur) sejati sehingga mengarahkan mereka untuk memilih berwirausaha sebagai pilihan karir. Pola pikir seorang entrepreneur itu adalah pola pikir yang produktif, kreatif, inovatif karena polapikir seperti inilah yang dibutuhkan oleh semua entrepreneur untuk menjalankan suatu usaha. Wirausahawan tidak selamanya mulus dalam menjalankan usahanya. Hal-hal di bawah ini bisa dilakukan dalam memulai suatu usaha : 1. Motivasi yang kuat. 2. Mindset yang tepat (prouktif,kreatif,inovatif,positif) 3. Lakukan saja (just do it). Ada beberapa keuntungan yang akan diperoleh dari merubah entrepreneurial mindset seseorang, antara lain: 1. Keberhasilan seorang wirausaha karena action oriented dimana wirausaha berorientasi pada tindakan dimana ide-ide yang muncul segera diterapkan walaupun dalam situasi yang tidak menentu, 2. Konsep ini mampu menumbuhkan sikap percaya diri, 3. Konsep ini dimaksudkan untuk tumbuh bersama mulai dari yang sederhana seiring dengan petualangan seorang wirausaha. Selanjutnya disebutkan juga bahwa karakteristik mindset yang dimiliki oleh wirausaha pada umumnya,yaitu : 1. Sangat bersemangat dalam melihat/mencari peluang-peluang baru, 2. Mengejar peluang dengan disiplin yang ketat, 3. Hanya mengejar peluang yang sangat baik dan menghindari mengejar peluang lain yang melelahkan diri dan organisasi mereka, 4. Fokus pada pelaksanaan khusus yang bersifat adaptif, 5. Mengikutsertakan energy setiap orang yang berada dalam jangkauan mereka.
  3. 3. Seorang wirausaha akan sulit berkembang bila tidak memiliki mindset kreatif dan inovativ dalam dirinya. kreatif dan inovatif sangan dibutuhkan oleh seorang wirausaha untuk bisa mengembangkan usahanya agar lebih sukses. Etika adalah tata cara berhubungan dengan manusia lainnya, karena masing- masing masyarakat beragam adat dan budaya. Etika dan norma yang harus ada di setiap pengusaha : 1. Kejujuran 2. Bertanggung jawab 3. Menepati janji 4. Disiplin 5. Taat hukum 6. Suka membantu 7. Komitmen dan menghormati 8. Mengejar prestasi Jika setiap pengusaha bisa melakukan etika dan norma itu dengan baik, ini akan berdampak positif untuk usaha yang ia jalankan. Motivasi berprestasi Berprestasi adalah idaman setiap individu, baik itu prestasi dalam bidang pekerjaan, pendidikan, sosial, seni, politik, budaya dan lain-lain. Dengan adanya prestasi yang pernah diraih oleh seseorang akan menumbuhkan suatu semangat baru untuk menjalani aktifitas. A. Pengertian Motivasi Motivasi adalah daya penggerak di dalam diri seseorang untuk berbuat sendiri. Motivasi merupakan kondisi internal individu yang mendorongnya untuk berbuat sesuatu. Peran motivasi adalah sebagai pemasok daya (energizer) untuk tingkah laku secara terarah (Gleitman 1986, Reber 1988 dalam Muhibinsyah, 2000).
  4. 4. B. Motivasi Intrinsik dan Ekstrinsik Secara umum motivasi dapat dibedakan menjadi dua jenis, yaitu : 1. Motivasi Instrinsik, yaitu dorongan yang bersumber dari dalam diri seseorang. Contoh : dorongan ingin minum, ingin bisa, dll 2. Motivasi Ekstrinsik, yaitu dorongan untuk berbuat sesuatu yang berasal dari luar diri. Contoh : seseorang bertingkah laku karena adanya penghargaan, pengakuan, pujian, hadiah dan sebagainya. C. Motivasi Berprestasi Menurut McClelland dan Atkinson (1953:78) bahwa motivasi berprestasi merupakan ciri seorang yang mempunyai harapan tinggi untuk mencapai keberhasilan dari pada ketakutan kegagalan. Selanjutnya dinyatakan McClelland (1953:78) bahwa motivasi berprestasi merupakan kecenderungan seseorang dalam mengarahkan dan mempertahankan tingkah laku untuk mencapai suatu standar prestasi. Pencapaian standar prestasi digunakan oleh siswa untuk menilai kegiatan yang pernah dilakukan. Siswa yang menginginkan prestasi yang baik akan menilai apakah kegiatan yang dilakukannya telah sesuai dengan kriteria yang telah ditetapkan. Ahli lain yakni Gellerman (1963: 67) menyatakan bahwa orang yang mempunyai motivasi berprestasi tinggi akan sangat senang kalau ia berhasil memenangkan suatu persaingan. Ia berani menanggung segala resiko sebagai konsekwensi dari usahanya untuk mencapai tujuan. Motivasi berprestasi adalah dorongan untuk selalu berjuang bekerja habis- habisan untuk mencapai kesuksesan. Komarudin (1994) menyebutkan bahwa motivasi berprestasi meliputi pertama kecenderungan atau upaya untuk berhasil atau mencapai tujuan yang dikehendaki; kedua keterlibatan ego individu dalam suatu tugas; ketiga harapan suatu tugas yang terlihat oleh tanggapnya subyek; keempat motif untuk mengatasi rintangan atau berupaya berbuat sesuatu dengan cepat dan baik.
  5. 5. D. Aspek Motivasi Berprestasi McClelland (dalam Marwisni Hasan 2006) menyatakan bahwa orang yang mempunyai motivasi berprestasi yang tinggi, mempunyai ciri-ciri sebagai berikut: 1. Mempunyai tanggung jawab pribadi 2. Menetapkan nilai yang akan dicapai atau menetapkan standar unggulan 3. Berusaha bekerja kreatif 4. Berusaha mencapai cita-cita 5. Memiliki tugas yang moderat yaitu memiliki tugas yang tidak terlalu sukar dan tidak terlalu mudah. 6. Melakukan kegiatan sebaik-baiknya 7. Mengadakan antisipasi Tanda-tanda orang yang memiliki dorongan kesuksesan tinggi, antara lain : 1. Lebih suka dan puas terhadap prestasi hasil usaha sendiri. 2. Sukses itu bukan karena nasib mujur, tetapi hasil perjuangan. 3. Kegagalan bukan berarti sial, tetapi karena volume usahanya masih kurang. 4. Mereka kreatif, lebih gigih, energik, lebih suka bertindak daripada berdiam diri, produktif, dan penuh inisiatif. 5. Suka tantangan dan memilih tugas yang resikonnya realistik sesuai kemampuan nyata yang dimiliki. Kesimpulan Pola pikir seseorang dapat mengabulkan mimpinya dalam melakukan wirausaha kadang sering berubah sebab masih banyak orang yang takut akan hal yang tidak pernah dirasakan. Hal utama yang harus kita koreksi yaitu mengetahui atau mengenal kemampuan dan harus yakin dengan kemampuan pribadi, sebab banyak sekali orang yang bimbang terhadap akan kemampuannya sendiri sehingga mengakibatkan menguburkan niat untuk mewujudkan impiannya dalam menjadi wirausaha, jadi kita harus mengubah pola pikir bagaimana kita harus mempunyai inovasi yang dapat mengubah pola pikir yang salah.
  6. 6. Sumber: Wahyudi, agung. Mengubah Pola Pikir dan Motivasi Berprestasi (Diakses, 27 Maret 2018) http://konselingindonesia.com/index.php?option=com_alphacontent&section=4& cat=16&task=view&id=71&Itemid=144, 15 April 2018 pukul 10.00 WIB http://kesos.unpad.ac.id/wp-admin/post-new.php#_ftnref2, 15 April 2018 pukul 10.00 WIB

