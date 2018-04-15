Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEWIRAUSAHAAN 1 Pertemuan 5 Disusun untuk memenuhi tugas mata kuliah "Kewirausahaan I" Dosen pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA
A. Bisnis Konvensional Bisnis Konvensional atau yang lebih sering dikenal dengan bisnis offline adalah kegiatan atau trans...
B. Bisnis Waralaba Warren J. Keegen dalam bukunya Global Marketing Management (Keegen, 1989: 294) mengatakan bahwa pengemb...
Kewajiban untuk mempergunakan metode dan tata cara atau prosedur yang telah ditetapkan oleh Pemberi Waralaba oleh Penerima...
Pertimbangan 81 Nomor: 259/MPP/Kep7/1997 tanggal 30 Juli 1997. Dalam ketentuan Pasal 7 ayat (1) Keputusan Menteri Perindus...
1. Memberikan segala macam informasi yang berhubungan dengan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha ...
9. Meminta dilakukannya pendaftaran atas waralaba yang diberikan kepada Penerima Waralaba; 10. Atas pengakhiran waralaba, ...
3. Memberikan laporan-laporan baik secara berkala maupun atas permintaan khusus dari Pemberi Waralaba; 4. Sampai batas ter...
12. Atas pengakhiran waralaba, tidak memanfaatkan lebih lanjut seluruh data, informasi maupun keterangan yang diperoleh ol...
Pasal 19 Keputusan Menteri Perindustrian dan Perdagangan menjelaskan lebih lanjut sifat eksklusifitas wilayah, dengan meny...
pemberian imbalan yang tidak didasarkan atau dikaitkan dengan persyaratan dan atau penjualan barang dan atau jasa. Dalam p...
sepanjang hal tersebut disetujui oleh Penerima Lisensi dan sesuai dengan peruntukan Hak atas Kekayaan IntelektuaI yang dil...
(compulsory) agar nantinya perjanjian waralaba tersebut dapat dilindungi di Indonesia. Ketentuan ini tidak dikenal dalam p...
interchange / EDI), sistem manajemen persediaan, dan sistem pengumpulan data otomatis. Perdagangan elektronik modern biasa...
2. Colaboration (Kolaborasi) a. Web adalah jaringan yang luas, atau jaringan, hubungan antara rms dan individu. b. Kolabor...
Jenis- Jenis Waralaba beserta Contohnya Di Indonesia juga terdapat usaha waralaba misalnya seperti usaha makanan, pendidik...
3. Business Opportunity Ventures Waralaba jenis Business Opportunity Ventures mewajibkan kepada pemilik bisnis agar membel...
Kisah sukses pengusaha : Nama Hari Darmawan mungkin terasa asing. Akan tetapi, usaha yang dibentuknya, yaitu Matahari Depa...
department store mulai 1972. Dengan konsep penjualan itu, gerai Matahari milik Hari Darmawan mampu meraih banyak pelanggan...
Kewirausahaan 1, Lisaniah Amini Lisa'Ilina, Hapzi Ali, Model Bisnis Konvensional, Waralaba dan E- Commerce, Universitas Mercu Buana, 2018.PDF

  1. 1. KEWIRAUSAHAAN 1 Pertemuan 5 Disusun untuk memenuhi tugas mata kuliah “Kewirausahaan I” Dosen pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA Oleh : Lisaniah Amini Lisa’Ilina (43217110150) S1 AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA 2018
  2. 2. A. Bisnis Konvensional Bisnis Konvensional atau yang lebih sering dikenal dengan bisnis offline adalah kegiatan atau transaksi jual-beli yang dilakukan secara langsung, bertatap muka antara penjual dan pembeli. Kelebihan dalam bisnis konvensional, pembeli langsung dapat melihat produk yang akan dibeli sehingga pembeli tidak merasa ragu akan produk yang akan dibeli, pembeli juga dapat memilih produknya sendiri. Umumnya bisnis konvensional memiliki tempat atau kios sendiri sehingga pembeli dapat mengunjungi kios dan dapat secara langsung bertemu dnengan penjual, memiliki banyak stok sehingga apabila sewaktu-waktu pembeli ingin membeli produk, mereka tidak perlu waktu yang lama untuk mendapatkan produk tersebut, terjamin karena selain dapat melihat barang secara langsung, pembeli juga dapat mengetahui penjual secara langsung (face to face), sehingga tindakan penipuan minim terjadi. Bisnis konvesional melakukan promosi melalui media berupa spanduk, majalah, iklan koran, brosur, sales dari pintu ke pintu, televisi dan radio. Kekurangan dalam bisnis konvensional : 1. Lingkup pemasarannya terbatas, jika ingin memperluas lingkup pemasaran, maka harus membuka cabang di berbagai daerah. 2. Membutuhkan modal yang cukup besar karena biasanya bisnis konvensional memerlukan tempat untuk memasarkan produknya. 3. Memerlukan banyak stok, ini juga berpengaruh terhadap modal yang dikeluarkan sehingga modal menjadi bertambah. 4. Apabila pembeli ingin membeli barang, maka harus pergi ke toko tempat dijualnya barang tersebut. 5. Persaingan Bisnis seperti halnya semua jenis usaha, persaingan selalu ada dan perlu dihadapi secara bijaksana. Persaingan bisnis konvensional biasanya berada di sekitar lokasi usaha.
  3. 3. B. Bisnis Waralaba Warren J. Keegen dalam bukunya Global Marketing Management (Keegen, 1989: 294) mengatakan bahwa pengembangan usaha secara internasional dapat dilakukan dengan sekurangnya lima macam cara: 1. Dengan cara ekspor, 2. Melalui pemberian lisensi; 3. Dalam bentuk franchising (waralaba); 4. Pembentukan perusahaan patungan (joint ventures); 5. Total ownership atau pemilikan menyeluruh, yang dapat dilakukan melalui direct ownership (kepemilikan langsung) ataupun akuisisi. Franchise atau Waralaba dalam Black's Law Dictionary diartikan sebagai: “A special privilege granted or sold, such astouse a name or to sell products or services. In its simple terms, a Franchise is a license from owner of a trademark or trade name permitting another to sell a product or service under that name or mark. More broadly stated, a Franchise has evolved into an elaborate agreement under which the Franchise undertakes to conduct a business or sell a product or service in accordance with methods and procedures prescribed by the Franchisor, and the Franchisor undertakes to assist the Franchisee thorugh advertising, promotion and other advisory services”. Rumusan di atas menunjukkan lebih menekankan pada pemberian hak untuk menjual produk berupa barang atau jasa dengan memanfaatkan merek dagang Franchisor (Pemberi Waralaba), dengan kewajiban pada pihak Franchise (Penerima Waralaba) untuk mengikuti metode dan tata cara atau prosedur yang telah ditetapkan oleh Pemberi Waralaba. Dalam kaitannya dengan pernberian izin dan kewajiban pemenuhan standar dari Pemberi Waralaba, Pemberi Waralaba akan memberikan bantuan pemasaran, promosi maupun bantuan teknis lainnya agar Penerima Waralaba dapat menjalankan usahanya dengan baik. Pemberian waralaba ini didasarkan pada suatu Franchise Agreement,
  4. 4. Kewajiban untuk mempergunakan metode dan tata cara atau prosedur yang telah ditetapkan oleh Pemberi Waralaba oleh Penerima Waralaba membawa akibat lebih lanjut bahwa suatu usaha waralaba adalah usaha yang mandiri, yang tidak mungkin digabungkan dengan kegiatan usaha lainnya (milik Penerima Waralaba). Ini berarti pemberian waralaba menuntut eksklusivitas, dan bahkan dalam banyak hal mewajibkan terjadinya non competition clause bagi Penerima Waralaba, bahkan setelah perjanjian pemberian waralabanya berakhir (Widjaja, 2001: 8-9). Jadi dalam hal ini jelas bahwa waralaba melibatkan suatu kewajiban untuk menggunakan suatu sistem dan metode yang ditetapkan oleh Pemberi Waralaba termasuk di dalamnya hak untuk mempergunakan merek dagang. Pengertian waralaba (yang umum) ini dibedakan dari waralaba nama dagang yang memang mengkhususkan diri pada perizinan penggunaan nama dagang dalam rangka pemberian izin untuk melakukan penjualan produk Pemberi Konsepsi Lisensi dan Waralaba dalam suatu batas wilayah tertentu, dalam suatu pasar yang bersifat non-kompetitif. Makna yang terakhir ini menyatakan bahwa pemberian waralaba nama dagang seringkali terikat dengan kewajiban untuk memenuhi persyaratan penentuan harga yang telah ditetapkan dan digariskan oleh Pemberi Waralaba. Eksklusivitas dan penentuan harga yang relatif seragam ini perlu mendapat perhatian khusus pada negara-negara yang sudah memberikan pengaturan mengenai anti-trust. Non competition merupakan suatu isu yang sangat penting dalam waralaba dalam Peraturan Pemerintah RI No.16 Tahun 1997 tanggal18 juni 1997 tentang Waralaba dikatakan bahwa: ''Waralaba adalah perikatan di mana salah satu pihak diberikan hak untuk memanfaatkan dan atau menggunakan hak atas kekayaan intelektual atau penemuan atau ciri khas usaha yang dimiliki pihak lain dengan suatu imbalan berdasarkan persyaratan dan atau penjualan barang dan atau jasa" (pasal 1 angka 1) Ketentuan yang mengatur mengenai hal-hal minimum yang harus diatur dalam Perjanjian Waralaba dapat kita temukan dalam rumusan Pasal 7 Keputusan Menteri Perindustrian dan Perdagangan Lisensi atau Waralaba: Berbagai
  5. 5. Pertimbangan 81 Nomor: 259/MPP/Kep7/1997 tanggal 30 Juli 1997. Dalam ketentuan Pasal 7 ayat (1) Keputusan Menteri Perindustrian dan Perdagangan Nomor: 259/MPP/Kep/1997 tanggal 30]uli 1997 ini dikatakan bahwa: Perjanjian waralaba antara Pemberi Waralaba dengan Penerima Waralaba sekurang-kurangnya memuat klausul mengenai: a. Nama, alamat, dan tempat kedudukan perusahaan masing-masing pihak; Khusus yang berhubungan dengan identitas Pemberi Waralaba, ketentuan Pasal 9 Keputusan Menteri Perindustrian dan Perdagangan menyatakan bahwa: 1. Pemberi Waralaba dari luar negeri harus mempunyai bukti legalitas dari instansi berwenang di negara asalnya dan diketahui aleh Pejabat Perwakilan RI setempat. 2. Pemberi Waralaba dari dalam negeri wajib memiliki SlUP dan atau Izin Usaha dari Departemen Teknis lainnya. b. Nama dan jabatan masing-masing pihak yang berwenang menandatangani perjanjian; Ketentuan ini pada prinsipnya berhubungan dengan kewenangan bertindak para pihak, yang merupakan persyaratan sahnya suaru perjanjian menurut ketentuan umum yang diatur dalam Kitab Undang-Undang Hukum Perdata. c. Nama dan jenis Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi abjek waralaba; Dalam ketentuan ini, para pihak akan memperjelas dan menegaskan kembali jenis waralaba yang diberikan apakah Suatu Pengantar Praktis waralaba yang diberikan hanya terbatas pada waralaba nama dagang atau produk, atau meliputi juga format bisnis. d. Hak dan kewajiban masing-masing pihak serta bantuan dan fasilitas yang diberikan kepada Penerima Waralaba; Secara umum dapat dirumuskan hak-hak dan kewajiban Pemberi Waralaba maupun Penerima Waralaba sebagai berikut: Kewajiban Pemberi Waralaba Pemberi Waralaba berkewajiban untuk:
  6. 6. 1. Memberikan segala macam informasi yang berhubungan dengan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba, dalam rangka pelaksanaan waralaba yang diberikan tersebut; 2. Memberikan bantuan pada Penerima Waralaba pembinaan, bimbingan dan pelatihan kepada Penerima Waralaba. Hak Pemberi Waralaba Pemberi Waralaba memiliki hak untuk: melakukan pengawasan jalannya pelaksanaan waralaba, 3. Memperoleh laporan-Iaporan secara berkala atas jalannya kegiatan usaha Penerima Waralaba; 4. Melaksanakan inspeksi pada daerah kerja Penerima Waralaba guna memastikan bahwa waralaba yang diberikan telah dilaksanakan sebagaimana mestinya; 5. Sampai batas tertentu mewajibkan Penerima Waralaba, dalam hal-hal tertentu, untuk membeli barang modal Lisensi atau Waralaba: Berbagai Pertimbangan dan atau barang-barang tertentu lainnya dari Pemberi Waralaba; 6. Mewajibkan Penerima Waralaba untuk menjaga kerahasiaan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan arau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penaraan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba; 7. Mewajibkan agar Penerima Waralaba tidak melakukan kegiatan yang sejenis, serupa, ataupun yang secara langsung maupun tidak langsung dapat menimbulkan persaingan dengan.kegiatan usaha yang mempergunakan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau pemasaran atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba; 8. Menerima pembayaran royalti dalam bentuk, jenis dan jumlah yang dianggap layak olehnya,
  7. 7. 9. Meminta dilakukannya pendaftaran atas waralaba yang diberikan kepada Penerima Waralaba; 10. Atas pengakhiran waralaba, rneminta kepada Penerima Waralaba untuk mengembalikan seluruh data, informasi maupun keterangan yang diperoleh Penerima Waralaba selama masa pelaksanaan waralaba; 11. Atas pengakhiran waralaba, melarang Penerima Waralaba untuk memanfaatkan lebih lanjut seluruh data, informasi maupun keterangan yang diperoleh oleh Penerima Waralaba selamamasa pelaksanaan waralaba; 12. Atas pengakhiran waralaba.melarang Penerima Waralaba untuk tetap melakukan kegiaran yang sejenis, serupa, araupun yang secara langsung maupun tidak langsung dapat menimbulkan persaingan dengan mempergunakan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang mnerupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba; 13. Pemberian waralaba, kecuali yang bersifat eksklusif, tidak menghapuskan hak Pemberi Waralaba untuk tetap memanfaatkan, menggunakan atau melaksanakan sendiri Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba. Kewajiban Penerima Waralaba adalah: 1. Melaksanakan seluruh instruksi yang diberikan oleh Pemberi Waralaba kepadanya guna melaksanakan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba; 2. Memberikan keleluasaan bagi Pemberi Waralaba untuk melakukan pengawasan maupun inspeksi berkala maupun secara tiba-tiba, guna memastikan bahwa Penerima Waralaba telah melaksanakan waralaba yang diberikan dengan baik;
  8. 8. 3. Memberikan laporan-laporan baik secara berkala maupun atas permintaan khusus dari Pemberi Waralaba; 4. Sampai batas tertentu membeli barang modal tertentu ataupun barang-barang tertentu lainnya dalam rangka pelaksanaan waralaba dari Pemberi Waralaba; 5. Menjaga kerahasiaan atas Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus Berbagai Pertimbangan menjadi objek waralaba, baik selama maupun setelah berakhirnya masa pemberian waralaba, 6. Melaporkan segala pelanggaran Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba yang ditemukan dalam praktik; 7. Tidak memanfaatkan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba selain dengan tujuan untuk melaksanakan waralabayang diberikan; 8. Melakukan pendaftaran waralaba; 9. Tidak melakukan kegiatan yang sejenis,serupa, ataupun yang seeara langsung maupun tidak langsung dapat menimbulkan persaingan dengan kegiatan usaha yang mempergunakan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba; 10. Melakukan pembayaran royalti dalam bentuk, jenis dan jumlah yang telah disepakati secara bersama; 11. Atas pengakhiran waralaba, mengembalikan seluruh data, informasi maupun keterangan yang diperolehnya;
  9. 9. 12. Atas pengakhiran waralaba, tidak memanfaatkan lebih lanjut seluruh data, informasi maupun keterangan yang diperoleh oleh Penerima Waralaba selama masa pelaksanaan waralaba; 13. Atas pengakhiran waralaba, tidak lagi melakukan kegiatan yang sejenis, serupa, ataupun yang secara langsung maupun tidak langsung dapat menimbulkan persaingan dengan mempergunakan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba. Penerima Waralaba berhak untuk: 1. Memperoleh segala macam informasi yang berhubungan dengan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual, penemuan atau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba, yang diperlukan olehnya untuk melaksanakan waralaba yang diberikan tersebut; 2. Memperoleh bantuan dari Pemberi Waralaba atas segala macam cara pemanfaatan dan atau penggunaan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual penemuanatau ciri khas usaha misalnya sistem manajemen, cara penjualan atau penataan atau cara distribusi yang merupakan karakteristik khusus yang menjadi objek waralaba. e. Wilayah Pemasaran; Penunjukan wilayah pemasaran usaha waralaba dalam Perjanjian Waralaba dapat mencakup seluruh atau sebagian wilayah Indonesia, Ini berarti waralaba dapat bersifat territorial eksklusif untuk seluruh wilayah Indonesia, maupun territorial non eksklusif yang hanya dibatasi untuk wilayah tertentu dalam Negara Republik Indonesia.
  10. 10. Pasal 19 Keputusan Menteri Perindustrian dan Perdagangan menjelaskan lebih lanjut sifat eksklusifitas wilayah, dengan menyatakan bahwa. 1. Pemberi Waralaba dilarang menunjuk lebih dari 1 Lisensi atau waralaba: Berbagai Pertimbangan Penerima Waralaba di lokasi tertentu yang berdekatan, untuk barang dan atau jasa yang sama dan menggunakan merek yang sama, apabila diketahui atau patut diketahui bahwa penunjuhan lebih dari satu Penerima Waralaba itu akan mengakibatkan ketidaklayakan usaha waralaba di lokasi tersebut. 2. Penerima waralaba Utama dilarang menunjuk lebih dari 1 (satu) Penerima Waralaba Lanjutan di lokasi tertentu yang berdekatan, untuk barang dan atau jasa yang sama dan menggunakan merek yang sama, apabila diketahui atau patut diketahui bahwa penunjukan lebih dari satu Penerima Waralaba itu akan mengakibatkan ketidaklayakan usaha waralaba dilokasi tersebut. 3. Apabila disuatu lokasi yang berdekatan sudah ada usaha waralaba yang dilakukan oleh Penerima Waralaba Penerima Waralaba Lanjutan, maka di lokasi tersebut dilarang didirikan usaha yang merupakan cabang dari Pemberi Waralaba yang bersangkutan dengan merek yang sama kecuali untuk barang dan atau jasa yang berbeda Pemberian waralaba senantiasa diikuti dengan pemberian bantuan manajemen dan fasilitas dalam satu perjanjian dengan pembayaran royalti yang sudah ditentukan besarnya. Dalam pernberian lisensi, perjanjian pemberian lisensi dapat dipisahkan dari perjanjian pemberian bantuan teknis atau manajemen, yang masing-masing dapat melahirkan suatu hak royalti yang independen bagi Pemberi Lisensi. 4. Pembayaran imbalan dalam perjanjian waralaba hanya dapat dilakukan dalam bentuk direct compensation, yang besarnya digantungkan pada persyaratan dan atau penjualan barang dan atau jasa. Ini berarti dalam pemberian waralaba tidak dimungkinkannya
  11. 11. pemberian imbalan yang tidak didasarkan atau dikaitkan dengan persyaratan dan atau penjualan barang dan atau jasa. Dalam pemberian lisensi, pembatasan tersebut tidaklah berlaku. Artinya Pemberi Lisensi dapat meminta imbalan dalam bentuk apa pun selama dan sepanjang hal tersebut disepakati oleh Pe- Lisensi atau Waralaba. Berbagai Pertimbangan penerima Lisensi, selama dan sepanjang tidak memuat ketentuan yang dapat menimbulkan akibat yang merugikan perekonomian Indonesia atau memuat ketentuan yang mengakibatkan persaingan usaha tidak sehat sebagaimana diatur dalam peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku, dan ketentuan, baik langsung maupun tidak langsung, yangdapat merugikan perekonomian Indonesia atau memuat pembatasan yang menghambat kemampuan bangsa Indonesia dalam menguasai dan mengembangkan teknologi pada umumnya dan yang berkaitan dengan Invensi yang diberi Paten tersebut pada khususnya. 5. Kewajiban untuk melaksanakan kegiatan waralaba oleh pihak Penerima Waralaba, sekurang-kurangnya satu tempat usaha. Pada prinsipnya ketentuan ini tidak jauh berbeda dengan kewajiban pelaksanaan Hak atas Kekayaan Inteletual yang diberikan perlindungan oleh negara, di Indonesia. Agak sedikit berbeda dari waralaba, dalam Iisensi, kewajiban tersebut dapat diserahkan lebih lanjut oleh pihak Penerima Lisensi kepada pihak lain, tanpa adanya keharusan bagi dirinya sendiri untuk melaksanakan lisensi yang telah diberikan tersebut. Dalam rangka inilah dimungkinkan adanya pemberian Iisensi paksa oleh negara sebagai wujud pelaksanaan pemberian perlindungan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual yang dilindungi oleh negara, tanpa perlu menghapuskan perjanjian Iisensi itu sendiri. 6. Perjanjian pemberian waralaba harus dibuat untuk jangka waktu sekurang-kurangnya 5 tahun. Ketentuan ini tidak berlaku bagi pemberian lisensi. Pihak Pemberi Lisensi dapat dan berhak untuk menentukan sendiri jangka waktu pemberian lisensi, selama dan
  12. 12. sepanjang hal tersebut disetujui oleh Penerima Lisensi dan sesuai dengan peruntukan Hak atas Kekayaan IntelektuaI yang dilisensikan. Dalam hal ini juga perlu diperhatikan adanya kemungkinan pemberian Iisensi paksa dalam hal lisensi yang diberikan tidak optimum bagi pengembangan Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual di Indonesia. 7. Waralaba melibatkan keikutsertaan Pemerintah, dalam hal ini Departemen Perindustrian dan Perdagangan, secara lebih mendalam, termasuk di dalamnya penerbitan Surat Tanda Pendaftaran Usaha Waralaba (STPUW) bagi pelaksanaan usaha waralaba di Indonesia oleh Penerima Waralaba. Pemberian lisensi meskipun wajib didaftarkan, sebagai bagian dari pemberian perIindungan oleh negara, tidak melibatkan penerbitan izin usaha baru bagi Penerima Lisensi. 8. Adanya kewajiban bagi Penerima Waralaba untuk menyampaikan laporan perkembangan kegiatan waralaba secara periodik kepada Departemen Perindustrian dan Perdagangan, sebagai bagian dari monitoring pelaksanaan waralaba di Indonesia. Dalam pemberian Iisensi kewajiban demikian tidak ada. 9. Sebagai bagian dari keterlibatan aktif pemerintah, ketentuan waralaba juga mengatur mengenai lokasi atau wilayah pelaksanaan waralaba. Pada pemberian Iisensi, karena pada umumnya diberikan secara eksklusif atas Hak atas Kekayaan Intelektual yang dilindungi oleh negara, pembagian wilayah bukan dan tidak akan menjadi masalah, meskipun pengaturan pembagian wilayah ini tidak dilarang ataupun diatursecara khusus. 10. Perjanjian waralaba wajib untuk dibuat dalam bahasa Indonesia. Perjanjian lisensi tidak tunduk pada ketentuan ini, dan terhadapnya dapat dipergunakan bahasa yang dianggap paling menguntungkan bagi para pihak dalam pemberian Iisensi. 11. Perjanjian waralaba wajib tunduk dan terhadapnya diberlakukan ketentuan hukum Indonesia. Ketentuan ini bersifat memaksa
  13. 13. (compulsory) agar nantinya perjanjian waralaba tersebut dapat dilindungi di Indonesia. Ketentuan ini tidak dikenal dalam pemberian lisensi. Dalam perjanjian lisensi, Lisensi atau Waralaba: Berbagai Pertimbangan Pemberi Lisensi dan Penerima Lisensi bebas untuk menentukan pilihan hukum, selama dan sepanjang hal tersebut harus patut dan tidak menyebabkan terjadinya penyelundupan hukum. 12. Clean break secara khusus diatur dalam ketentuan waralaba. Ketentuan tersebut secara tegas tidak memungkinkan pelaksanaan waralaba oleh Penerima Waralaba baru sebelum segala hak dan kewajiban Pemberi Waralaba dan Penerima Waralaba berdasarkan Perjanjian Waralaba sebelumnya telah diselesaikan. Hal ini jelas merupakan perlindungan yang sangat baik bagi kedua belah pihak, dari iktikad tidak baik yang mungkin saja ada, di salah satu atau mungkin kedua belah pihak dalam pemberian waralaba. Selain pengertian waralaba, perlu dijelaskan pula apa yang dimaksud dengan pemberi waralaba dan penerima waralaba. • Pemberi waralaba (franchisor) adalah badan usaha atau perorangan yang memberikan hak kepada pihak lain untuk memanfaatkan dan/atau menggunakan hak atas kekayaan intelektual atau penemuan, atau ciri khas usaha yang dimilikinya. • Penerima waralaba (franchisee), adalah badan usaha atau perorangan yang diberikan hak untuk memanfaatkan dan/atau menggunakan hak atas kekayaan intelektual atau penemuan, atau ciri khas yang dimiliki pemberi waralaba. C. E-Commerce "Perdagangan elektronik, yang biasa disebut E-Commerce, adalah perdagangan produk atau layanan yang menggunakan jaringan komputer, seperti Internet. Electronic commerce mengacu pada teknologi seperti mobile commerce, transfer dana elektronik, manajemen rantai pasokan, pemasaran Internet, pemrosesan transaksi online, pertukaran data elektronik (electronic data
  14. 14. interchange / EDI), sistem manajemen persediaan, dan sistem pengumpulan data otomatis. Perdagangan elektronik modern biasanya menggunakan World Wide Web (www) untuk setidaknya satu bagian dari siklus hidup transaksi, walaupun mungkin juga menggunakan teknologi lain seperti E-Mail. E-Commerce menurut Martin Kü tz adalah pertukaran barang dan jasa antara (biasanya) organisasi independen dan / atau orang-orang yang didukung oleh penggunaan sistem ICT (Information & Commucation Technology) yang komprehensif dan infrastruktur jaringan yang standar secara global. Untuk tujuan ini, mitra bisnis harus menggabungkan proses bisnis dan sistem ICT (Information & Commucation Technology) mereka. Sistem ini harus bekerja sama untuk sementara dan tanpa hambatan dan harus berbagi, menukar dan memproses data selama keseluruhan proses bisnis dan lintas batas-batas organisasi yang bekerja sama. Keamanan data dan privasi data serta kepatuhan terhadap undang-undang dan kebijakan dan prosedur lainnya tentu saja harus dijamin a. E-commerce dengan "5-C-model" Pendekatan lain untuk menjelaskan, apa itu E-Commerce, berasal dari model 5-C (Zwass 2014). Ini mengidentifikasi E-Commerce oleh domain aktivitas yang denominasi dimulai dengan huruf "C": 1. Commerce (Perdagangan) a) Di pasar elektronik ada pencocokan antara pelanggan dan pemasok, penetapan persyaratan transaksi, dan fasilitasi transaksi pertukaran. b) Dengan perpindahan yang luas ke sistem perusahaan yang didukung Web dengan kemampuan yang relatif seragam dibandingkan dengan sistem warisan, hubungan rantai pasokan universal telah diciptakan
  15. 15. 2. Colaboration (Kolaborasi) a. Web adalah jaringan yang luas, atau jaringan, hubungan antara rms dan individu. b. Kolaborasi formal atau lebih sedikit diciptakan atau muncul di Web untuk mempertemukan orang-orang yang terlibat dalam pekerjaan pengetahuan dengan cara yang membatasi batasan c. ruang, waktu, batas nasional, dan organisasi pembebasan. 3. Communication (Komunikasi) a. Sebagai media interaktif, Web telah memunculkan beragam produk media. b. Media universal telah menjadi forum untuk ekspresi diri (seperti di blog) dan presentasi diri (seperti contoh di Polyvore: www.polyvore.com). c. M-Commerce yang berkembang pesat memungkinkan konektivitas dalam konteks, d. dengan produk dan iklan yang sensitif terhadap lokasi. e. Dalam domain komunikasi, Web juga berfungsi sebagai saluran distribusi produk digital 4. Connection (Koneksi) a. Platform pengembangan perangkat lunak yang umum, banyak di antaranya berada di domain open-source, memungkinkan spektrum yang luas untuk memanfaatkan manfaat perangkat lunak yang sudah dikembangkan, yang tentunya lebih sesuai dengan perdagangan dan kolaborasi mereka. b. Internet, sebagai jaringan jaringan yang mudah bergabung dan di luarnya relatif mudah untuk mengukir jaringan pribadi virtual, merupakan jaringan telekomunikasi universal, yang sekarang berkembang luas di domain mobile. 5. Computation (Komputasi) a. Infrastruktur internet memungkinkan pembagian sumber daya komputasi dan penyimpanan berskala besar, sehingga mengarah pada penerapan gagasan komputasi utilitas yang sudah berumur puluhan tahun.
  16. 16. Jenis- Jenis Waralaba beserta Contohnya Di Indonesia juga terdapat usaha waralaba misalnya seperti usaha makanan, pendidikan, kesehatan dan jasa lainnya. Umumnya terbagi menjadi 2 jenis yaitu sebagai berikut: 1. Waralaba Menurut Kriteria atau Produk yang Ditawarkan a. Waralaba produk Produk yang ditawarkan adalah berupa barang misalnya makanan. Contoh dari jenis usaha waralaba produk antara lain adalah seperti Mc Donald, KFC, Kebab Turki, dan lain-lain. b. Waralaba jasa Dalam jenis usaha ini yang ditawarkan adalah produk yang berwujud layanan jasa, misalnya seperti pendidikan, studio photo atau jasa sewa video, dan jasa agen perjalanan atau travel. Contoh dari jenis usaha waralaba jasa antara lain adalah seperti bimbingan belajar hafara dan aliago travel. c. Waralaba gabungan Dalam jenis usaha ini yang ditawarkan adalah produk yang digabungkan atau dengan kata lain produk yang ditawarkan adalah barang dan jasa. 2. Manufacturing Franchise Pada jenis waralaba Manufacturing Franchise, setiap badan usaha yang memproduksi produk akan diberikan hak, untuk kemudian menjualnya kepada masyarakat dengan syarat yaitu menggunakan merek dagang dan merek waralaba. Biasanya jenis waralaba ini ditemukan dalam industri makanan dan minuman. Contohnya adalah apabila seseorang ingin membuka sebuah pabrik Coca Cola. Dalam melakukannya adalah hanya perlu mendapatkan hak dari perusahaan Coke untuk dapat menggunakan namanya dan hak ciptanya. Selanjutnya orang tersebut membangun sebuah pabrik Coca Cola Company yang akan menjual ekstrak coke yang bahan bakunya tetap dirahasiakan. Selain itu, ia juga memiliki hak untuk mencampur seluruh bahan yang diberikan dan mengemasnya menjadi produk akhir untuk kemudian dapat diperjualbelikan.
  17. 17. 3. Business Opportunity Ventures Waralaba jenis Business Opportunity Ventures mewajibkan kepada pemilik bisnis agar membeli dan mendistribusikan produk-produk dari suatu perusahaan tertentu. Selain itu perusahaan tersebut harus menyediakan pelanggan dan rekening bagi pemilik bisnis. Pada praktiknya, pemilik bisnis diharuskan membayar biaya atau prestasi sebagai kompensasinya sebagai bukti timbal balik. Contohnya adalah pengusaha mesin-mesin penjualan otomatis atau distributorship. 4. Business Format Franchising Business format franchising merupakan jenis waralaba yang termasuk waralaba yang terkenal dalam pelaksanaannya. Jadi setiap perusahaan mempunyai metode dalam hal pemberian pilihan berupa bisnis kepada pemilik bisnis dengan menggunakan nama dan merek dagang dari perusahaan. Biasanya perusahaan akan meyediakan beberapa bantuan kepada pemilik bisnis denan membayar biaya atau royalty. Namun terkadang perusahaan juga mewajibkan pemilik bisnis agar membeli persediaan dari perusahaan. Dalam waralaba jenis ini akan memberlakukan intergrasi bisnis yang lebih menyeluruh dan lengkap. Dalam mendistribusikan produk dan jasa franchisor dilakukan oleh pihak franchisee dibawah hak cipta pihak franchisor sekaligus penerapan format dan prosedur yang telah diberlakukan oleh pihak franchisor dalam bisnis tertentu. Berikut ini merupakan syarat dan ketentuan dalam menjalankan bisnis yang tercantum dalam sebuah perjanjian yang mengikat secara hukum yaitu: • Nama franchisor • Produk dan jasa • Prosedur • Panduan dan Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) • Sistem pemasaran • Fasilitas pendukung
  18. 18. Kisah sukses pengusaha : Nama Hari Darmawan mungkin terasa asing. Akan tetapi, usaha yang dibentuknya, yaitu Matahari Department Store, sempat merajai industri ritel. Sebelum dijual ke grup Lippo, Hari Darmawan merupakan pendiri dan pemilik Matahari Department Store. Mengutip dari berbagai sumber, Sabtu pekan ini, Hari Darmawan kelahiran 27 Mei 1940 di Makassar berasal dari keluarga pengusaha. Ayah Hari Darmawan, Tan A Siong, seorang pengusaha asal Makassar. Ayahnya memiliki usaha produk pertanian. Pada usia lima tahun, Hari harus melihat usaha keluarganya bakrut. Kemudian orangtuanya kembali membangun usaha kembali dari nol. Sejak usia dini ia sudah diajarkan mengenai kerja keras, ketekunan, dan pantang menyerah saat berdagang. Usai lulus Sekolah Menengah Atas (SMA), Hari Darmawan merantau ke Jakarta untuk mencari pekerjaan. Kemudian dia bertemu jodohnya, Anna Janti, yang merupakan putri dari pemilik "Mickey Mouse", toko serba ada berukuran kecil di Pasar Baru. Pada saat itu, Pasar Baru merupakan distrik perbelanjaan terkenal di Jakarta. Hari pun berjuang untuk mengembangkan bakat usahanya usai membeli toko serba ada milik mertuanya tersebut. Hari mampu mengelola toko itu hingga berkembang pesat. Ia membeli toko serba ada di Pasar Baru bernama Toko De Zon, yang artinya The Sun atau Matahari. Hari mengganti nama toko itu menjadi Matahari. Hari membeli toko itu lantaran pemilik De Zion yang merupakan pesaingnya sedang kesulitan keuangan. Ia membuka gerai pertama Matahari pada 24 Oktober 1958. Gerai tersebut di gedung dua lantai seluas 150 meter persegi di Pasar Baru, Jakarta. Pada 1980-an, Matahari membuka cabang-cabangnya di hampir semua kota besar di Indonesia. Toko tersebut terkenal sebagai toko jaringan ritel terbesar di Indonesia. Hari memiliki strategis bisnis yang baik. Ia memajang produk dengan lengkap, sehingga konsumen datang ke tokonya dan memilih barang yang mereka suka dengan kualitas terbaik. Ia memulai konsep Matahari dengan
  19. 19. department store mulai 1972. Dengan konsep penjualan itu, gerai Matahari milik Hari Darmawan mampu meraih banyak pelanggan tetap. Usaha Matahari kian berkembang. Matahari Department Store sebagai toko serba ada merupakan gerai modern dan tanpa saingan pada 1990-an. Pada saat itu Matahari Department Store memiliki masa keemasan. Apalagi dengan pembangunan mal di Jakarta yang begitu masif. Tak hanya itu, Hari Darmawan juga membuka arena bermain Timezone. Ia mampu meraih konsumen dengan konsep sebuah area bermain, sehingga orangtua dan anaknya dapat menikmati area bermain tersebut. Sumber : https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/3360175/tutup-usia-ini-kisah- sukses-pendiri-matahari-hari-darmawan

