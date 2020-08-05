OGP 推動立法開放工具手冊

Successfully reported this slideshow.
立法開放工作小組 │ www.openparltoolkit.org 議會開放及開放政府夥伴聯盟： 推動立法開放工具
[ 2 序 本工具由智利國會與美國國家民主研究所 (National Democratic Institute，NDI) 共同主持的立法開放工作小 組 (Legislative Openness Working Group，LOWG) 負責規劃...
[ 3 目次 目次 3 背景與簡介 5 本指南所涵蓋的內容 6 議會參與開放政府及 OGP 國家行動方案 7 經驗分享：過程 8 經驗分享：內容 8 過程：設計開放議會承諾 10 模式 1：參與國家 OGP 推動委員會 (迦納及塞爾維亞) 11...
[ 4 4.1 進入議場及使用科技 23 4.2 簡化 23 4.3 方便身心障礙者取得資訊 24 4.4 透過多重管道提供資訊 25 4.5 資訊自由 25 5.公眾及公民團體參與：網路及實體 25 5.1 立法過程 25 5.2 推廣活動 ...
[ 5 第 1 節： 背景與簡介 開放政府夥伴聯盟 (OGP) 成立於 2011 年，八個創始國政府具有一致的共同目標：「確保政府在推動透明、 公民賦權、打擊貪腐、運用新技術強化治理方面，對公民做出具體承諾。」OGP 具備多項創新特色：有關 政...
[ 6 英國下議院領袖 Andrew Lansley 在工作小組成立大會指出：「社會的期望越來越高。人們習慣立刻提出 評論，不吝表達自己的意見，並希望立法過程中也能如此。」 本指南所涵蓋的內容 本指南目的在協助議會與公民社會透過 OGP 過程或...
[ 7 議會參與開放政府及 OGP 國家行動方案 ● LOWG 目的在協助議會設計與落實開放承諾，並提供相互學習與交換意見的機會。政府參與 OGP 重點在擬訂與執行國家行動方案 (NAP)，議會參與的方式則不盡相同，包括： 制定開放法規：約有 ...
[ 8 各國政治現況不同，因此有必要提供多樣選擇。無論議會希望透過 OGP 或獨立過程進行開放改革，均可參 考 OGP 國家的寶貴經驗，包括在行動方案擬訂、執行過程及內容方面。不符 OGP 資格地區的國會2 及次級 立法機關，亦可採用開放議會方...
[ 9 ● 遵照明確時間表：OGP 成員國依照兩年週期擬訂行動方案，但對議會而言並不理想。若在週期中 選出新議會，可能難以確保新議會領袖執行方案。為解決此一問題，哥斯大黎加立法會配合推動委 員會的年度選舉時間，以年度為單位擬訂方案。無論議會採納...
[ 10 國會事務局採納有關改進 附註內容與設置統一標準 的指示 新增 2016 年 3 月 2016 年 6 月 此為喬治亞國會獨立行動方案的承諾範例。承諾包含明確時間表，可供執行與確認協助執行的公民社會夥 伴。 第 3 節： 過程：設計開放...
[ 11 3. 設置各類專家諮詢委員會 (英國) 4. 成立公民社會支持的跨黨派議會工作小組 (喬治亞) 無論建構公民社會及議會參與時，所採用的機制為何，相關模式均指出議會與公民社會組織必須考量的重 要因素，包括： ● 在許多國家，承諾設計過程...
[ 12 將國會議員及關注國會的公民社會組織納入國家 OGP 管理單位的國家，不只有迦納。塞爾維亞的跨部會工 作小組亦包含兩位執政黨國會議員，以及非營 利組織研究、透明與課責中心 (Center for Research, Transparen...
[ 13 2014 年，下議院發言人 John Bercow 組成數位民主委員會 (Digital Democracy Commission，DDC)，宗旨為 「探索國會如何運用數位科技改善運作。」除發言人外，DDC 亦包含執政黨及反對黨各一位...
[ 14 成立廣納各界的開放聯盟，是擬訂國會行動方案的首要步驟。國會在 2015 年 4 月成立跨黨派工作小組，納 入國會各黨派提名的代表，完成本步驟。 在國會組成開放國會聯盟時，公民社會亦開始動員。在 IDFI 領導下，公民社會組織提出改革及...
[ 15 第 4 節： 議會開放承諾概況 本節介紹各議會提出的開放、課責及公民參與承諾，根據議會開放宣言架構分為不同部分。第一部分重點 在議會對於改革制度設計及相關功能的承諾；第二部分關注議會對於提升誠信及倫理的承諾；第三部分討 論議會承諾公開...
[ 16 1.1 策略規劃與分析 落實開放原則需要詳盡的策略規劃，特別是新政策將影響部分議會行政單位運作的情況。如前所述，英 國、智利、法國等國會已針對主要目標提出獨立行動方案。部分開放國會方案涵蓋有關開放的策略規劃過 程，以確保國會能夠適應數...
[ 17 為推動運用科技處理國會工作及公民參與，英國數位民主委員會建議國會評估未來的制度需求。法國則承 諾設置創新學者計畫，此類計畫由美國總統首先實施，目的在將科技引進國會，協助轉變國會對於資通訊 技術的運用情況。 數位民主委員會建議，國會必須...
[ 18 1.4 監督承諾的落實情況 議會開放宣言要求議會「確認公民社會、媒體和一般民眾監督議會及議員的權利與義務」(第 7 項)。OGP 歡迎公民社會參與監督開放議會承諾，並在網站提供相關資訊。烏克蘭最高議會邀請公民社會監督行動方 案及參與季...
[ 19 透明且符合適用於公共事務的倫理規範，以及美洲人權公約和美洲各國憲法保障的基本權利與自由」(第 2 頁)。 議員共同倫理規範 多國議會與議會支援組織已共同擬訂適用於議會的國際標準，但較少有人關注適用於個別議員的倫理規 範。為彌補缺漏，並...
[ 20 於 2014 年 9 月，將在此框架中舉行一場國際研討會探討良好議會慣例。—智利國會，第 3.1 項 哥倫比亞國會承諾制定課責指南，包含工作計畫、時間表、作業內容及績效指標，並於網路公開，供公民 社會表達意見。 在線上發布及/或更新、...
[ 21 3.取得資訊：提升透明度 議會開放宣言第二部分提出議會必須公開的各類資訊及文件，其中包含立法過程、大會及委員會運作、議 員及工作人員、國會預算及支出、表決紀錄、監督措施等資訊。 公開議會資訊的最終目標，在於確保公民有機會瞭解立法者、法...
[ 22 會表明提供的資訊。除此之外，承諾亦包含提供負責處理請願、申訴及參與開放政府策略的主要人員聯絡 資訊。 在不影響 2014 年第 1712 號法律的條例前提下，於網站上公布以下有關國會議員及立法單位成員的 資訊：(I) 完整的名字及姓氏...
[ 23 4.降低議會資訊取得難度：確保資訊可用 議會資訊應以不同形式提供，以方便民眾取得。議事影片有助瞭解辯論過程，但逐字稿亦為記錄國會運 作、分析立法辯論及確保議事錄正確的關鍵。因此，議會開放宣言強調透過「多重管道」提供資訊，包 括「現場觀...
[ 24 向公民線上發布、開放及出版關於職能、立法程序、共和國國會架構及每一個議院的架構的基本指 南，以合理費用的教學方式展示 (I) 立法程序的步驟，及 (II) 公民可以對於立法活動做出貢獻的管 道及機制。(截止日期：2016 年 2 月 ...
[ 25 4.4 透過多重管道提供資訊 如本部分前言所述，議會開放宣言鼓勵議會嘗試各類管道，確保公眾取得議會資訊。在部分情況下，決定 最能觸及公眾的管道前，必須進行適當實驗。舉例而言，英國數位民主委員會建議嘗試建立與社區組織及 服務間的連結，以...
[ 26 會吸引民眾參與腦力激盪，開放政府基金會 (OpenGov Foundation) 的 Madison Project 則注入更多創意，協 助將此類行動融入主流。在企業方面，LegislationLab 及 Ideascale 等行動協...
[ 27 部分議會則在公民社會支持下，獨立舉辦議會開放週活動。塞爾維亞國會即與 CRTA 合作，在 2015 年舉辦 議會政治活動，喬治亞國會亦計畫舉辦類似活動。 為強化國會的組織形象與角色，並提升公眾對於國會運作、角色及任務的認知與瞭解，喬治...
[ 28 … 依照「烏克蘭透過電子訴願及電子請願進行公開訴願法修訂條文」，在募集電子請願連署方面， 烏克蘭國會應提供： • 連署活動免費取得與使用相關資訊及通訊系統； • 以電子方式辦理連署公民登記； • 防止在公民未參與的情況下自動輸入資訊，...
[ 29 6.提升數位功能及開放資料 以開放形式提供資訊，是二十一世紀的開放基準，也就是提供民眾取得資訊的技術能力及法律權利， 使「任何人均可基於任何目的使用、修改與分享。」有效開放資料是 OGP 的基礎，可使民眾有能力運用現 代科技分析資訊。...
[ 30 英國政府應： - 適時於 LEGISLATION.GOV.UK 公布所有法律及委任立法 - 在 2015 年底以前，將所有法律修訂條文上傳至 LEGISLATION.GOV.UK，其後並應持續更新 - 以可存取的開放形式提供立法資料，...
[ 31 XML)，可透過個人電腦瀏覽與處理，使公眾、公民社會、私部門及政府得以使用與分析國會運作 資訊。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 4.1 項 通知服務是另一項促進公民參與的工具。議會開放宣言提出：「在可行範圍內，議會應提供公民訂閱通知 服務，以透...
[ 32
[ 33 第 5 節： 資源 訪談 為蒐集本工具相關資訊，我們訪問了： Guillermo Avila，Fundar Center for Analysis and Research 研究員，墨西哥 Nadiia Babynska，Civil ...
  1. 1. 立法開放工作小組 │ www.openparltoolkit.org 議會開放及開放政府夥伴聯盟： 推動立法開放工具
  2. 2. [ 2 序 本工具由智利國會與美國國家民主研究所 (National Democratic Institute，NDI) 共同主持的立法開放工作小 組 (Legislative Openness Working Group，LOWG) 負責規劃，初稿於開放政府夥伴聯盟 (Open Government Partnership，OGP) 支援小組協助下，由 Andrew Mandelbaum 擬訂，目的在分享 LOWG 有關開放議會的經 驗。請至 openparltoolkit.org 取得數位版本，數位版本將不定期更新，以反映有關立法開放的最新發展。
  3. 3. [ 3 目次 目次 3 背景與簡介 5 本指南所涵蓋的內容 6 議會參與開放政府及 OGP 國家行動方案 7 經驗分享：過程 8 經驗分享：內容 8 過程：設計開放議會承諾 10 模式 1：參與國家 OGP 推動委員會 (迦納及塞爾維亞) 11 模式 3：設置各類專家諮詢委員會 (英國) 12 模式 4：成立跨黨派國會工作小組與公民社會合作 (喬治亞) 13 議會開放承諾概況 15 1.創造開放文化：確保組織開放 15 1.1 策略規劃與分析 16 1.2 確保人力及實體資源 16 1.3 採納與修改開放法律架構 17 1.4 監督承諾的落實情況 18 1.5 促進持續參與 18 1.6 採納國際開放架構 18 2.創造開放文化：誠信制度 18 2.1 擬訂誠信政策、準則及規範 19 2.2 加強發布道德資訊 20 2.3 提供誠信資訊取得管道 20 3.取得資訊：提升透明度 21 3.1 立法過程 21 3.2 議員及工作人員資訊 21 3.3 預算及支出 22 3.4 其他資訊類別 22 4.降低議會資訊取得難度：確保資訊可用 23
  4. 4. [ 4 4.1 進入議場及使用科技 23 4.2 簡化 23 4.3 方便身心障礙者取得資訊 24 4.4 透過多重管道提供資訊 25 4.5 資訊自由 25 5.公眾及公民團體參與：網路及實體 25 5.1 立法過程 25 5.2 推廣活動 26 5.3 促進公民社會參與 27 5.4 電子請願 27 5.5 社群媒體及廣告 28 6.提升數位功能及開放資料 29 6.1 開放資料 29 6.2 版本追蹤 30 6.3 大量取得 30 6.4 其他功能改良 30 6.5 實驗行動 31 資源 33
  5. 5. [ 5 第 1 節： 背景與簡介 開放政府夥伴聯盟 (OGP) 成立於 2011 年，八個創始國政府具有一致的共同目標：「確保政府在推動透明、 公民賦權、打擊貪腐、運用新技術強化治理方面，對公民做出具體承諾。」OGP 具備多項創新特色：有關 政府開放的基本資格條件，政府與公民社會共同設計的國家承諾，以及確保課責的獨立報告機制 (Independent Reporting Mechanism，IRM)。OGP 成立已有六年，此模式顯然相當成功。截至目前為止，共 有 74 國政府擬訂國家行動方案 (NAP)，其中涵蓋超過 3,000 項承諾，資訊取得、公民參與及技術創新均包 括在內。 在行政部門藉由加入 OGP，展現開放改革承諾的同時，多國議會亦開始進行民主改革，期能提升公眾對治 理機關的信任。自 2000 年代中期起，涵蓋全球多數議會的各議會聯盟，陸續採納國際民主議會標準，顯示 出世界各國在議會開放改革方面的需求及動能。許多公民社會推動者及議員強調民意機關加入討論開放、 透明及公民參與的重要性。 「不能僅開放行政部門。國會身為人民的代表，亦必須開放。若國會能夠透明，並由公民參與，便 較有機會要求行政課責。若負責監督政府的國會本身不開放，政府便無法有效運作。」 Emmanuel Bedzrah，迦納國會政府保證委員會主席 時至今日，已有超過 15 國議會在 OGP 國家行動方案中，提出立法開放承諾，或依照 OGP 的公民社會合作 及開放治理創新價值，領先投入改革。1 更多國家在國家行動方案中，要求立法部門藉由制定法規或分配預 算資源的方式，在一定程度上參與執行。考量議會對深入參與的興趣不斷提高，OGP 於 2013 年 10 月成立 立法開放工作小組 (LOWG)。LOWG 由智利國會與美國國家民主研究所 (NDI) 共同擔任主席，緣起於議 會、公民社會與國際組織更為瞭解全球政治不斷變化的本質，以及公民對提升開放及透明治理的要求持續 演變。 1 採取行動推動議會開放的議會持續增加，但本工具僅分享阿爾巴尼亞、智利、哥斯大黎加、克羅埃西亞、丹麥、法國、喬治亞、迦 納、希臘、印尼、荷蘭、巴拉圭、坦尚尼亞、烏克蘭及英國的經驗。
  6. 6. [ 6 英國下議院領袖 Andrew Lansley 在工作小組成立大會指出：「社會的期望越來越高。人們習慣立刻提出 評論，不吝表達自己的意見，並希望立法過程中也能如此。」 本指南所涵蓋的內容 本指南目的在協助議會與公民社會透過 OGP 過程或其他方式，共同設計與實現開放承諾。首先說明如何將 開放議會承諾納入 NAP，以及議會可能參與 OGP 的不同方式；接下來分享議會與公民社會組織 (CSO) 有 關設計議會開放承諾及發展持續開放對話機制的合作經驗；最後則提供有關議會開放、課責及公民參與的 各類承諾，以及可用於推動議會開放的其他資源。 由於議會參與 OGP 及開放改革的情況持續演變，本指南將定期更新。為能反映最新優良實務，歡迎各界提 出相關資訊、建議及修訂意見。如有意見或建議，請寄至 vwelborn@ndi.org。 第 2 節：
  7. 7. [ 7 議會參與開放政府及 OGP 國家行動方案 ● LOWG 目的在協助議會設計與落實開放承諾，並提供相互學習與交換意見的機會。政府參與 OGP 重點在擬訂與執行國家行動方案 (NAP)，議會參與的方式則不盡相同，包括： 制定開放法規：約有 15% 的 OGP 承諾涵蓋立法行動，通常包括制定變更國家治理或誠信架構的法 規，例如資訊自由法、遊說及政治獻金規則、開放資料法等。議會可研究此類法規草案，並進行修 訂，與 OGP 會員國共同實踐開放政府宣言的核心價值。立法機關可支持相關立法，協助開放改革 的制度化與永續發展。透過推動立法，OGP 亦可為行政與立法部門提供有效的對話機會，例如智 利國會即與行政部門召開策略會議，討論納入國家行動方案的立法優先要務。 監督政府：OGP 支援小組指出，多國議會已取得 OGP 獨立報告機制 (IRM) 的研究員認證，包 括：亞美尼亞、加拿大、捷克、多明尼加、愛沙尼亞、瓜地馬拉、以色列及義大利。IRM 目的在 以獨立客觀的方式，檢視政府是否落實 OGP 承諾。在立法部門進行監督，嘗試確保 NAP 有效執 行的過程中，此類客觀外部評估極為有用。 將議會開放承諾納入 NAP：克羅埃西亞、迦納、希臘等國議會，均透過將立法開放承諾納入 NAP 的方式參與 OGP。將立法承諾納入 NAP 有助確保符合與公民社會共同發展的 OGP 價值，並適用 IRM 程序。考量無論在建構議會參與 OGP 中，以及議會在 OGP 過程中，立法與行政部門間的關 係均扮演重要角色，OGP 推動委員會於 2016 年通過立法參與政策。本政策在設計與公布納入 NAP 的承諾方面，提供議會不同選項，詳細說明如後。 擬訂開放議會方案：如前所述，OGP 推動委員會在 2016 年正式通過立法參與政策，其中提出議會 將立法開放承諾納入 NAP 的兩種方法。第一種方法透過與行政機關合作管理 OGP 過程，將議會 承諾納入 NAP 中，已為許多 OGP 成員國所採用。若採用本方法，議會與公民社會的共創承諾過 程，將納入共創政府承諾過程中。第二種方法將立法開放承諾記載於獨立文件 (有時稱為開放議會 方案或 OPP)，並列為 NAP 附錄。在行政與立法權分立的國家，對行政部門參與設計開放議會承諾 有所疑慮，特別適用本方法。若採用本方法，立法機關與公民社會的共創承諾過程，將獨立於政府 承諾過程。無論所選擇的方法，議會在擬訂立法開放承諾時，必須遵守所有 OGP 原則及標準，特 別是公民社會參與及過程報告方面。 推動加入 OGP：最後，議會可透過提升認知與表達支持等方式，推動該國加入 OGP。若國家不符 合 OGP 的資格條件，議會可在協助推動必要改革方面，扮演重要角色。
  8. 8. [ 8 各國政治現況不同，因此有必要提供多樣選擇。無論議會希望透過 OGP 或獨立過程進行開放改革，均可參 考 OGP 國家的寶貴經驗，包括在行動方案擬訂、執行過程及內容方面。不符 OGP 資格地區的國會2 及次級 立法機關，亦可採用開放議會方法，即使無法正式加入 OGP。 經驗分享：過程 ● 確保參與全面且具有意義：OGP 在 2017 年制定了 OGP 參與及共創標準，以於 OGP 週期各階段協 助參與及共創。政府、公民社會及其他利害關係人可藉此瞭解國家 OGP 過程的最低要求，以及各 國必須致力追求的進階標準。有意擬訂開放議會承諾或方案的議會，亦可參考相關指南。本報告第 2 節提出六國的具體案例，說明設計與落實 NAP 承諾或 OPP 的參與過程。 ● 選擇議會聯絡窗口：有意進行開放改革的議會，通常會指定聯絡人負責處理 OGP 相關事宜。聯絡 人可由相關委員會主席或資深議會官員擔任，請參考 OGP 的聯絡人使用手冊。無論議會是否正式 加入 OGP，設置議會聯絡人 (PPOC) 均為有效機制。如同許多地方政府及私人企業開始指派創新長 負責推動組織創新，指派內部開放領導者亦可協助確保政治議程中持續存在此一關鍵議題。 PPOC 可協助議會與公民社會對話，與政府聯絡人 (POC) 聯繫，並協調落實立法開放承諾。除擔任 內部開放領導者外，PPOC 亦負責與 OGP 支援小組及國際開放議會社群聯繫，共享議會開放相關 資訊。PPOC 可協助確保 OGP 活動、國內 NAP 過程及 IRM 審查相關資訊在議會內部適當傳播。 PPOC 一般為議會的無黨派官員，與政黨領袖密切合作，共同實現議會開放目標。若議會設有開放 透明專責委員會，PPOC 可為該委員會的資深工作人員。於其他情況，則可指定發言人或秘書長辦 公室官員擔任。 ● 進行自我評估及外部評估：OGP 成員國必須提出自我評估報告，本部分應由 POC 負責處理。為監 督 NAP，議會可能希望審查此類報告。若議會將承諾納入 NAP，亦須依 OGP 指南進行自我評估。 在許多國家，CSO 亦提出影子報告，以協助提升執行績效。舉例而言，智利國會除本身擬訂的獨立 開放國會行動方案外，另由聯合國開發計劃署 (UNDP) 進行外部評估。 經驗分享：內容 ● 界定明確目標：部分國家行動方案所涵蓋的承諾，雖符合提升議會運作開放、課責及公民參與等宗 旨，但缺乏明確界定的目標。在此類情況下，將難以確切評估績效及成果。法國及智利等國會則根 據個別目標將承諾分類，使國會與公民社會較易評估個別承諾的影響，並較為瞭解其努力的成果。 2 舉例而言，科索沃國民議會即批准議會開放宣言，並設置國會透明論壇。
  9. 9. [ 9 ● 遵照明確時間表：OGP 成員國依照兩年週期擬訂行動方案，但對議會而言並不理想。若在週期中 選出新議會，可能難以確保新議會領袖執行方案。為解決此一問題，哥斯大黎加立法會配合推動委 員會的年度選舉時間，以年度為單位擬訂方案。無論議會採納的行動方案時間表為何，均有必要指 明落實承諾的確切時間。國會若有意將承諾納入國家行動方案，即必須遵守 NAP 期限，但可根據 NAP 時間表，以修訂方式將承諾納入 NAP 中。 ● 提升開放議會方案品質：OGP 設有 NAP 品質標準，可供議會用於擬訂開放議會方案。OGP 建議所 有 NAP 設定遠大且具有意義的目標，確保承諾符合 OGP 提升透明、課責、公民參與及技術創新的 成立宗旨。議會在此方面的各類承諾，請見本報告第 3 節。 ● 使用範本：議會的個別承諾必須符合「SMART」標準：具體 (Specific)、可測量 (Measurable)、可 檢驗 (Actionable)、關聯 (Relevant) 及時效 (Time-bound)。OGP 亦提供行動方案範本及承諾範本，以 協助有效參與 OGP。喬治亞國會及烏克蘭最高議會在擬訂獨立開放方案時，即採用類似範本。 第 2.6 項承諾改進附註內容 主導機關 喬治亞國會 合作夥伴 公共機關 公民社會/私部 門 發起人：喬治亞國際透明組織 (Transparency International Georgia) 現況與挑戰 法規草案附註是強化國會課責及公民參與立法的關鍵。附註必 須包含適當資訊、理由及論據。 附註標準必須提高，以包含立法以及財務理由。 主要目標 提升公共服務品質。 OGP 挑戰 提升公共服務品質。 OGP 原則 取得資訊 課責 公民參與 技術與創新   實現承諾的里程碑 新增或持續承 諾 開始日： 結束日： 公開徵詢意見，以擬訂統 一標準 新增 2015 年 9 月 2016 年 3 月
  10. 10. [ 10 國會事務局採納有關改進 附註內容與設置統一標準 的指示 新增 2016 年 3 月 2016 年 6 月 此為喬治亞國會獨立行動方案的承諾範例。承諾包含明確時間表，可供執行與確認協助執行的公民社會夥 伴。 第 3 節： 過程：設計開放議會承諾 如前所述，政府必須在 OGP 過程中，納入與公民社會合作擬訂承諾的共創過程，此亦為議會擬訂 NAP 承 諾或開放議會方案的關鍵要素。OGP 已清楚說明本過程的一般特性，但為確保充分合作所設計的結構安 排，則各有不同。 多數人不瞭解整個開放過程。OGP 不僅要求開放、表達與公布承諾；亦須有意願開啟對話。公布開 放資料與實際開放政府間，有相當大的差別。在開放之後，必須產生不同的對話、行動及課責機 制。 Pablo Collada, Director, Fundación Ciudadano Inteligente 理事 (智利) 本節說明議會與公民社會 (有時亦與行政部門合作) 為強化參與過程，所提出的結構創新。相關模式是以議 會、公民社會與行政部門在 OGP 過程內外的經驗為根據。議會與公民社會夥伴在設計參與及監督行動方案 執行的常設小組時，可考慮混用不同方法。 推動議會開放的多數承諾，在 OGP 通過立法參與政策前即已完成。因此，以下模式主要針對「獨立議會行 動方案」，但仍與新政策相關。 本節所討論的模式包括： 1. 參與國家 OGP 推動委員會 (迦納及塞爾維亞) 2. 成立全國開放議會聯盟 (墨西哥)
  11. 11. [ 11 3. 設置各類專家諮詢委員會 (英國) 4. 成立公民社會支持的跨黨派議會工作小組 (喬治亞) 無論建構公民社會及議會參與時，所採用的機制為何，相關模式均指出議會與公民社會組織必須考量的重 要因素，包括： ● 在許多國家，承諾設計過程主要是由公民社會推動。雖然公民社會領導此類議題相當重要，議會內 部具有足夠的政治意願，仍是成功的關鍵。若公民社會及議會均能參與承諾設計，過程由哪一方發 動並非開放措施成功的主要決定因素。 ● 在議會內部，主要領袖支持開放改革極為關鍵。在部分國家，若無發言人支持，便無法實現開放改 革；在其他國家，則可由議會行政主管協助推動。 ● 公民社會與議會持續參與開放的制度化機制，必須成為開放倡議的主要目標。成立工作小組、委員 會等常設單位，專門負責開放及課責相關事務，可有效維持開放改革，並確保立法議程涵蓋開放議 題。舉例而言，喬治亞即在行動方案中，成立負責開放與透明政府事務的國會常設委員會。 ● 在許多國家，與國際組織合作可為議會及公民社會提供有效協助，例如聯合國開發計劃署 (UNDP) 支援智利、烏克蘭及喬治亞設計與落實開放議會承諾，國家民主研究所 (NDI) 則於哥倫比亞、科索 沃、墨西哥及巴拉圭促進各方合作。若立法機關接受國際開發夥伴支援，開放議會承諾亦具有協調 贊助功能。雖然國際合作夥伴可在分享國際實務及協助落實特定承諾方面，成功扮演支援角色，承 諾設計過程必須完全由議會及國內公民社會推動。 模式 1：參與國家 OGP 推動委員會 (迦納及塞爾維亞) 多數國家的 OGP 參與是由特定部會負責管理，但迦納則採取涵蓋較為廣泛的跨部門方法，由行政部門、國 會及公民社會代表組成國內推動委員會，負責領導國家參與 OGP。具體而言，推動委員會包含公部門改革 秘書處 (隸屬於總統府) 代表，其他部會代表、國會政府保證委員會主席及少數黨資深委員，亦包含長期推 動國會開放及透明的迦納民主發展中心 (Ghana Center for Democratic Development，迦納 CDD) 等公民社 會組織代表。 迦納的 NAP 向來著重於行政部門開放承諾，但在 2016 至 2017 年度 NAP 中，不僅承諾推動國會採納國際 議會開放標準 (第 4.2.0 項)，更鼓勵辦理推廣活動，藉此教育民眾參與國會運作。政府保證委員會主席 Emmanuel Bedzrah 指出，本項承諾為在迦納 CDD 支持下，由國會參與推動委員會帶來的直接成果。
  12. 12. [ 12 將國會議員及關注國會的公民社會組織納入國家 OGP 管理單位的國家，不只有迦納。塞爾維亞的跨部會工 作小組亦包含兩位執政黨國會議員，以及非營 利組織研究、透明與課責中心 (Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability，CRTA) 代表。CRTA 已簽署備忘錄，因此可取得與公布國民議會內部資料 庫的部分資訊。CRTA 的 Jovana Djurbabic 指出：「OGP 過程就是發展與改進。CSO 加入是國會議員參與 OGP 的機會。」然而，有關立法開放的 OGP 承諾尚未因此產生。 2015 年，CRTA 與副發言人合作成立非正式工作小組，成員包含全部 11 黨派及各類公民社會組織代表，目 的在推動開放議程。為推動公民社會與議員在開放及公民參與方面持續對話，非正式工作小組是其中的重 要步驟。2015 年 10 月，在塞爾維亞國民議會的國會週期間，超過 30 個合作夥伴舉辦了超過 70 項活動，許 多非正式工作小組領導人均出席並積極參與。 模式 2：成立全國開放議會聯盟 (墨西哥) 成立全國開放議會聯盟的想法，源自於墨西哥參議院資訊取得及透明保證委員會 (COGATI) 主席與 Fundar 基金會代表所召開的一系列會議。會議最初著重 COGATI 在 2013 年 4 月批准的議會開放宣言相關參與。 Fundar, 基金會的 Melissa Ortiz Massó 指出： 「出席的當地組織，包括 Impacto Legislativo、 Visión Legislativa 及 Fundar 在內，之前從未見過此類 承諾...我們在本次批准過程中親眼見到，負責保護立法資訊的議員及工作人員認為有必要開放立法 過程。」 COGATI 與公民社會持續合作，憑藉由墨西哥代表在 2014 至 2015 年擔任 OGP 推動委員會主席所引領的開 放政府風潮，在 2014 年 3 月共同舉辦議會透明週活動，最終在 2014 年 9 月成立聯盟。在促進公民社會組 織主導，針對實質內容與墨西哥參議院對話，進而在 2015 年通過透明改革的過程中，開放議會聯盟扮演了 關鍵角色。 參議院領袖變更對聯盟運作造成阻礙，但聯盟的公民社會成員仍可對墨西哥的所有立法機關進行透明評 估。由墨西哥經驗可知，在聯盟架構中納入立法機關的適當無黨派工作人員，將有助於確保活動在政權更 迭中持續進行。 模式 3：設置各類專家諮詢委員會 (英國) 根據充分資訊做出開放承諾，是改革成功的關鍵。由國會議員與外部專家組成委員會，負責進行分析及提 出建議，是英國下議院用於廣納各領域技術專長的方法，雖然與 OGP 無直接關聯，但所遵循的共創原則相 當類似。
  13. 13. [ 13 2014 年，下議院發言人 John Bercow 組成數位民主委員會 (Digital Democracy Commission，DDC)，宗旨為 「探索國會如何運用數位科技改善運作。」除發言人外，DDC 亦包含執政黨及反對黨各一位議員，以及六 位公民社會成員及推動者。獲選的國會議員均以積極運用科技促進公民參與國會運作著稱，非國會委員的 背景則相當不同，部分是議會開放及使用科技工具領域的專家，部分則對議會程序不甚熟悉，僅是積極關 注社會議題。在委員會探討鼓勵一般民眾 (特別是對國會不感興趣的民眾) 參與議會運作此一重要議題時， 這樣的平衡特別具有價值。 在九個月期間內，DDC 廣泛蒐集公眾意見。初期會議較為正式，主要與策略、議程設定及內部管理問題有 關，之後會議則轉變為較不正式，並廣納各界參與。DDC 在委員會議事廳中召開會議，在國會工作人員及 專家作證時，邀請公眾參加。委員會打破傳統，容許在會議中使用行動裝置，以擴大觸及和參與範圍。 DDC 亦多次召開圓桌會議，聽眾背景相當多元，包括大型行銷公司、學習障礙成人團體、威爾斯及蘇格蘭 學者、北愛爾蘭部落客等。委員會亦與五所大學建立夥伴關係，範圍涵蓋資訊及政治學系。如國會公共資 訊主任 Edward Wood 所言，「我們希望能接觸一般與 [立法] 過程無關的民眾。」 DDC 於 2015 年 1 月發布報告，對在 2020 年以前達到五項主要目標提出建議。2016 年 2 月進度會議中，討 論到 DCC 的初步成果，包括擬訂新的國會溝通策略。WOOD 指出，「委員會對推廣工作印象深刻，但他 們從未親身見聞，若是如此，我們就必須對影響存疑。」簡化國會語言是另一推動目標。 國會網站已根據委員會建議重新架設，並開始提供開放資料。WOOD 表示，各界廣泛承認國會行動必須納 入開放資料原則，是可歸功於委員會及其他開放運動的主要勝利。「若於日後發展出程序制度，將會符合 可作業資料原則，使資料可供分享，而不是修整。紙本資料受到巨大限制；典範轉移已然成形。」 模式 4：成立跨黨派國會工作小組與公民社會合作 (喬治亞) 2015 年初，喬治亞國會開始探索擬訂獨立開放國會方案的可能性。公共關係及資訊部長 Nino Beradze 特別 指出新科技的影響： 「社群媒體及新媒體改變了世界。時代已經不同，我們必須想辦法因應。[擬訂國會行動方案涉及] 瞭解公民參與立法決策過程的價值及重要性，以及國會領袖承諾不僅只告知社會大眾，更應邀請他 們參與。」 資訊自由發展組織 (Institute for Development of Freedom of Information，IDFI) 的 Giorgi Kldiashvili 指出： 「國會有意擬訂開放承諾，因為這是他們的優先任務。他們沒有採取特別的行動，只把這當成一個 機會。他們很高興有機會邀請公民參與立法過程，並運用科技協助公民參與。」
  14. 14. [ 14 成立廣納各界的開放聯盟，是擬訂國會行動方案的首要步驟。國會在 2015 年 4 月成立跨黨派工作小組，納 入國會各黨派提名的代表，完成本步驟。 在國會組成開放國會聯盟時，公民社會亦開始動員。在 IDFI 領導下，公民社會組織提出改革及行動建議清 單，其中包含國會提升開放及課責時，可採取的行動。為確保本項工作屬於國會的優先任務，IDFI 積極與 國會領袖及工作小組成員溝通。Kldiashvili 指出，「IDFI 進行開放研究，並將結果及其他資料提交國會參 考。他們開始認為 IDFI 是專家，並希望我們提供支援。」發言人辦公室、公共關係理事會及資訊技術小組 的工作人員，亦積極參與討論。 行動方案協商在 2015 年 2 月至 7 月進行。國會在此段期間採納議會開放宣言，進一步展現對透明、開放及 課責理念的承諾。 因不確定國會的接受度如何，公民社會將原先 26 項建議刪減為 18 項。國會領袖多數表達支持，最終採納 其中 16 項建議。為確保行動方案納入多元考量，因此故意在部分內容保留模糊空間，待執行階段再行協 商。跨黨派工作小組因本項行動具備合作性質，獲得第一屆 OGP 政府領袖獎。 通過行動方案後，國會採取了第一項關鍵執行步驟：設立開放與透明治理常設委員會 (第 4.1 項)。委員會主 席由發言人指派，所有國會議員均為其成員。諮詢委員會亦在同時成立，成員涵蓋支持國會改革的公民社 會組織及國際組織，目前設有研擬法規修訂、資訊技術及行為準則三個工作小組，積極參與落實行動方案 承諾。
  15. 15. [ 15 第 4 節： 議會開放承諾概況 本節介紹各議會提出的開放、課責及公民參與承諾，根據議會開放宣言架構分為不同部分。第一部分重點 在議會對於改革制度設計及相關功能的承諾；第二部分關注議會對於提升誠信及倫理的承諾；第三部分討 論議會承諾公開的資訊，以及為提升公民取得資訊能力做出的努力；最後兩部分則著重公民參與議會運作 (網路及實體)，以及為提供開放資料與增進議會網站功能做出的承諾。 本節將連結至不同資源，以供本指南的使用者取得更多資訊。部分資源僅針對特定區域，包括拉丁美洲立 法透明索引，但亦涵蓋全球資源，包括開放政府指南中的議會主題及立法開放資料總管，其中比較全球 25 國的開放情況。 類似第三節的內容，第四節所提出的案例多為 OGP 通過立法參與政策前，所提出的「獨立議會行動方案」。 即使如此，議會在依新政策擬訂立法開放承諾時，仍可做為參考。 立法開放資料總管 立法開放資料總管網站涵蓋有關立法開放現況的全球比較資訊，特別是取得立法資訊方面。網站呈現的 資料來自議會及公民社會議會監督團體，主要目的在供使用者產生訂製地圖及資料表，下載原始資料， 並透過建議編輯或提交新資訊來改良資料庫。使用者亦可選擇提供各類主題的優良實務範例，包括取得 資訊、公民參與、立法倫理、委員會透明等等。 資料總管目前涵蓋超過 25 國的議會資訊，並將定期加入更多資料。本網站目前僅提供測試版，相關功能 及資訊預計將不斷擴充。如需更多專案相關資訊，請透過電子郵件與網站管理員聯絡 (vwelborn@ndi.org)。 1.創造開放文化：確保組織開放 為創造開放文化，議會必須具備可供取得資訊及公民參與的制度化程序和方法。本部分重點在議會檢討與 修訂遊戲規則以納入公民，包括落實開放的策略規劃，變更有關開放的法規架構，公民社會持續參與，以 及增加人力及實體資源，提升議會處理開放議題的能力等方面。
  16. 16. [ 16 1.1 策略規劃與分析 落實開放原則需要詳盡的策略規劃，特別是新政策將影響部分議會行政單位運作的情況。如前所述，英 國、智利、法國等國會已針對主要目標提出獨立行動方案。部分開放國會方案涵蓋有關開放的策略規劃過 程，以確保國會能夠適應數位時代： 國會應在 2015 年底以前訂妥策略，確保具備所需能力，足以在 2020 年以前達到數位及互動目標。 相關策略必須確保數位長有能力延攬符合國會需求的數位專才。—英國國會，第 33 項 要求在採取行動前進行分析，是設計有效承諾的另一方法。如前所述，議會可分析立法開放資料總管提供 的資料，比較本身與其他議會的情況。 法國國民議會及智利國會承諾分析公民參與公開意見徵詢的機制；智利承諾則指明，分析將有助擬訂提升 公眾參與立法過程的試辦措施。 持續分析國民議會範圍內，國會辯論前的公開意見徵詢機制。—法國國民議會，第 3 項 也應於聯合國開發計劃署的協議框架中，對於公民協商與參與兩院討論的機制進行診斷分析，以便 確認實施作法並加以評估，以提出建議，強化公民於不同立法階段的參與。在這個框架中，將會考 慮試點計畫的執行。—智利國會，第 3.2 項 1.2 確保人力及實體資源 政策變更通常涉及轉移人力資本及其他資源。為符合高度開放標準，議會工作人員可能必須花費較多時間 回應資訊自由要求，或開發處理公民意見的網路平台。 各議會在支援開放行動資源方面，做出多項承諾。智利國會承諾在各議院成立辦公室，協助議員申報財產 及遊說活動。本項行動符合議員共同倫理規範中的建議：「議員應積極支持相關機制或資源...確保所有議員 及議會工作人員接受適當訓練，並具備所需資源，足以瞭解與遵守倫理規範及行為準則」(第 3.4.4 項)。哥 倫比亞承諾在各立法工作小組指定一名成員，擔任開放政府相關請願及申訴的聯絡窗口。 於每一個議院中建立內部支援單位，以協助國會成員填寫資產及利益申報，其中包含資產管理 (信 託) 授權，及遵守代表特定利益對於政府當局及官員進行遊說活動的法律所規定的義務。—智利國 會，第 2.2 至少從每一個立法工作單位中訓練一名成員來負責回應 (I) 請願、抱怨、聲請及要求和 (II) 開放政 府。(截止日期：2016 年 6 月 31 號)-- 哥倫比亞國會，第 3F 項
  17. 17. [ 17 為推動運用科技處理國會工作及公民參與，英國數位民主委員會建議國會評估未來的制度需求。法國則承 諾設置創新學者計畫，此類計畫由美國總統首先實施，目的在將科技引進國會，協助轉變國會對於資通訊 技術的運用情況。 數位民主委員會建議，國會必須在進行整修與翻新工程時，把握機會更新設施，協助國會議員為公 眾服務，並確保國會有能力適應未來。—英國國會，第 28 項 在國民議會中實施「創新學者計畫」。—法國國民議會，第 4 項 1.3 採納與修改開放法律架構 為運用先進技術，並符合公民對於現代議會運作方式的期望，議會必須改變原有程序。議會開放宣言確認 「議會有責任制定法律、內部程序規則及行為準則，創造足以確保民眾有權取得政府及議會資訊的環 境…」(第 2 項)。 1.3.1 促進公民參與 多國議會承諾修改立法或內部程序，以促進公民參與。烏克蘭最高議會承諾制定相關規則，在多數大會及 委員會開會前提出通知，使公民有機會申請參加。承諾中亦建議於國會網站發布會議時間。 ...建立明確機制，以供公民參與委員會、國會會議及聽證會。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 2.2 項 喬治亞國會承諾採納於立法過程公開徵詢意見的法律架構，其行動方案指出，「缺乏有關意見徵詢的統一 法規架構，導致成果不如預期，[即使] 國會及政府有意願在立法過程中納入利害關係人。」藉由採納統一 意見徵詢程序，國會可釐清對公民參與的期望，包括徵詢對象及方法，用於通知公民參與的機制，以及用 於促進參與的工具。 ...為確保參與立法過程，並設置有效的意見徵詢機制，喬治亞國會必須設置關係人意見徵詢的統一 法規架構，其中應詳盡規劃立法過程中的意見徵詢程序。—喬治亞國會，第 2.3 項 1.3.2 除去資訊使用限制 議會開放宣言明確指出，「應容許公民使用與轉發議會資訊，無論為全部或其中任何部分。本原則的例外 或限制應由法律明確界定」(第 1 項)。使用資訊必須以技術開放 (例如資訊可用於非專有軟體) 及法律開放 (例如無著作權禁止公民自由分享資訊) 為要件。即使英國國會已在法律上開放使用多數資訊，英國數位民 主委員會仍要求，對於影片內容不得有不合理的著作權限制。 國會應在 2015 年底以前，開放辯論及委員會的影音資料供民眾下載使用，不得有不合理的著作權限 制。—英國國會，第 8 項
  18. 18. [ 18 1.4 監督承諾的落實情況 議會開放宣言要求議會「確認公民社會、媒體和一般民眾監督議會及議員的權利與義務」(第 7 項)。OGP 歡迎公民社會參與監督開放議會承諾，並在網站提供相關資訊。烏克蘭最高議會邀請公民社會監督行動方 案及參與季度會議，智利則是募集 OGP 規則。 指定國會監督組織監督行動方案的執行情況，並與國會召開季度會議。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 3.3 項 關於進度報告及相對應的改制和對等式實施評估，行動方案將遵循開放政府夥伴聯盟的一般規 定。—智利國會，第 4 項 1.5 促進持續參與 持續與公眾及公民社會對話是 OGP 的核心價值，在議會開放宣言中亦奉為圭臬 (第 5 項)。本項承諾可協助 確保持續開放，不受政權更迭影響。喬治亞國會提出有關持續與公民社會對話的兩項承諾： 成立國會開放與透明治理常設委員會。—喬治亞國會，第 4.1 項 召開喬治亞國會與公民社會組織 (CSO) 的年度會議。--喬治亞國會，第 4.2 項 第一項承諾為成立開放與透明治理常設委員會，由國會議員及 CSO 代表組成，成員亦加入諮詢委員會。常 設委員會是喬治亞 NAP 實現的第一項承諾，主席由一位國會議員及一位 CSO 代表擔任。依照方案：「委 員會將負責監督喬治亞開放國會行動方案的承諾執行情況。」 1.6 採納國際開放架構 多國議會承諾採納或實施國際民主議會標準。在迦納，相關條款已納入 NAP 中。除了表達更為開放的意願 外，本項承諾亦是開放議會方案或類似改革的起點。 ...推動國會擬訂行動方案，以落實議會開放宣言。—迦納國會，第 4.2.0 項 下議院應正式採納議會開放宣言所提出的原則。—英國國會，第 34 項 2.創造開放文化：誠信制度 根據議員共同倫理規範 (以下稱「共同倫理規範」)，「為使議會及議員符合…民主標準，議會必須依照高 道德標準行事，才可能獲得公眾信任。」聖地牙哥宣言指出：「優先要務是強化相關機制，確保民主機關
  19. 19. [ 19 透明且符合適用於公共事務的倫理規範，以及美洲人權公約和美洲各國憲法保障的基本權利與自由」(第 2 頁)。 議員共同倫理規範 多國議會與議會支援組織已共同擬訂適用於議會的國際標準，但較少有人關注適用於個別議員的倫理規 範。為彌補缺漏，並開啟全球對話，開放政府夥伴聯盟的立法開放工作小組提出議員共同倫理規範草 案，其中包含由 OpeningParliament.org 公民社會成員參與擬訂的原則。 草案根據大英國協議會協會議員行為準則建議標準、議會開放宣言等近期出現的其他國際議會標準，此 外共同倫理規範也參考了全球各地議會的既有優良實務作法，其中要求議會所有成員保障民主與人權， 以服務公眾為優先，維護公共誠信，避免利益衝突，以專業透明的方式執行公務，並尊重多元性及政治 多元主義。 多國議會已特別在強化誠信制度、推廣誠信議題及開放誠信資訊方面提出承諾。對於道德標準的關注提 高，可能反映在要求議會開放更多民選代表及其財富、潛在利益衝突相關資訊。 2.1 擬訂誠信政策、準則及規範 誠信政策涵蓋倫理規範、行為準則及競選經費限制與利益衝突相關法規，對打擊貪腐具有相當價值，而最 重要的則是確保以透明的方式執行，以及對於違規行為的處罰。依照共同倫理規範，「議員必須在立法機 關培養道德文化，確保議會倫理規範有效執行」(第 3.4.2 項)。喬治亞國會的獨立行動方案即採納本規定， 要求擬訂可執行的道德規範： 藉由制定明確且可執行的規定，喬治亞國會更能對公民負責，並將顯示國會議員更加重視民眾觀 感。—喬治亞國會，第 4.4 項 智利國會的行動方案要求規範遊說活動及其他特殊利益團體，其中指明在草擬國會議員、高階人員及顧問 的差旅、捐贈及往來規則時，必須公開徵詢意見。國會亦同意與公民社會及國際組織合作，針對國會倫 理、誠信及透明進行期中評估，並確保採行優良實務作法。 根據法律第 20.730 號，經過公民諮詢後，每個議會必須通過這些規範。這些規範規定了代表特定利 益團體對執政當局及政府官員進行遊說的活動。以上規範皆須由每個道德與政治透明度委員會來制 定，其規定了議員、國會高級官員及立法顧問公共議程 (聽證會或會議、商務旅行及政治捐獻) 的登 記方式，遊說活動的登記也交由相同的委員會負責。—智利國會，第 2.1 項 在聯合國開發計畫署的協議框架中，與公民社會合作，針對管理國會中道德、透明度及廉潔度的規 範框架執行中期研究，以執行一致同意的優良作法，強化國會中的道德和透明度。在這些事項中， 分析那些使議員無法針對某些特定議題進行提倡及表決投票的規範。
  20. 20. [ 20 於 2014 年 9 月，將在此框架中舉行一場國際研討會探討良好議會慣例。—智利國會，第 3.1 項 哥倫比亞國會承諾制定課責指南，包含工作計畫、時間表、作業內容及績效指標，並於網路公開，供公民 社會表達意見。 在線上發布及/或更新、開放及出版問責準則文件，包含活動、時間及遵守指標，該準則需考量到以 下法律的規範 (I) 1992 年第 5 號法律 (國會條例)，(II) 2015 年第 1757 號法律 (公民參與法)，(III) 2014 年第 1712 號法律 (政治透明度法及國家資訊公開法)，並處理傳教及行政的議題。為此，將邀 請反腐敗公民委員會及在政治透明度及反貪汙等領域有公認紀錄的社會團體，就此準則發表回饋意 見。(截止日期：2016 年 4 月 1 號)。--哥倫比亞國會，第 1a 項 2.2 加強發布道德資訊 議會通常使用紙本或 PDF 等無法搜尋的格式，發布民選官員財產、利益衝突等敏感資訊，使民眾難以取得 此類資訊。哥倫比亞國會的行動方案中，即包含擬訂發布資訊與推動誠信文化相關策略，並計畫利用國會 電視頻道達到此目標。 制定一個策略，規範透過國會電視頻道傳播旨在宣導公民及政治領導人廉政及誠信文化的倡議、資 訊及活動。(截止日期：2016 年 3 月 31 號)。--哥倫比亞國會，第 3d 項 2.3 提供誠信資訊取得管道 議會開放宣言要求議員揭露「可供公民判斷個別議員誠信及道德的充分資訊，包括議員財產申報、業務費 用、非業務收入 (含利息、股利、租金及其他實物收益) 等資訊」(第 24 項)，並揭露不道德行為及潛在利益 衝突相關資訊 (第 25 項)。共同倫理規範另要求議員「揭露本身及家人有關商業往來及財務利益的充分資 訊，使民眾信任其基於公共利益而非私人利益行事」(第 3.3.1 項)。 哥倫比亞國會的行動方案要求，議員申報的利益衝突必須發布於兩院網站。 於參眾議院的網站中，揭露國會議員於任職時向各議院的總秘書處提交的利益衝突聲明，總秘書處 將採取必要的技術及程序調整，以便及時公布聲明。任期為 2014 至 2018 年間國會議員的聲明，應 於此處指定截止日期公布 (截止日期：2015 年 12 月 31 號)。--哥倫比亞國會，第 2a 項 為確保議員配合國會調查，烏克蘭最高議會承諾提供調查委員會相關資訊： 提供烏克蘭國會臨時調查委員會及臨時特別委員會工作相關資訊。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 1.5 項
  21. 21. [ 21 3.取得資訊：提升透明度 議會開放宣言第二部分提出議會必須公開的各類資訊及文件，其中包含立法過程、大會及委員會運作、議 員及工作人員、國會預算及支出、表決紀錄、監督措施等資訊。 公開議會資訊的最終目標，在於確保公民有機會瞭解立法者、法規內容及參與立法過程。透明立法過程亦 有助發現貪腐行為，避免特定或多方參與者出現利益衝突。 3.1 立法過程 多國議會肯定協助公民瞭解議會運作情況的重要性。議會開放宣言提出：「議會必須提供本身及委員會的 憲政角色、架構、功能、內部規則、行政程序及工作流程相關資訊」(第 14 項)。在英國，國會規則是由數 百年來的實務運作發展而成，程序規則本身是下議院書記長 Erskine May 於 19 世紀末發表的論文，所有權 歸屬於私人公司。DCC 建議免費提供 Erskine May 的論文： 我們建議於下次新版發行以前，在網路上免費提供 ERSKINE MAY 的國會程序指南。—英國國會， 第 32 項 烏克蘭最高議會行動方案要求整合各項委員會資訊取得相關法規，同時建議遵守關於國會網站應發布資訊 的既有法規。應發布資訊包括委員會架構及組成、議程及議事錄、證據提交、通過法案相關資訊，以及公 民旁聽委員會會議的登記程序。 ...烏克蘭國會主席 2015 年 5 月 19 日第 699 號「烏克蘭國會網路資源」命令…未充分落實，雖然其中 詳列應公布的烏克蘭國會委員會運作資料。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 1.4 項 於法律條文中公布修訂條文，以方便瞭解變更內容，是烏克蘭最高議會的另一項承諾。 ...法規修訂草案中，應以清楚明確的方式納入修訂及建議變更內容，以便即時瞭解哪些是原先提出 的條款，哪些是建議替代條款，或哪些現行條款，哪些是建議條款；換言之，必須同時顯示原條文 及修訂條文。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 1.6 項 3.2 議員及工作人員資訊 各議會對於公布議員及工作人員資訊的作法各有不同。最新全球 E 議會報告 (2012 年) 整理出議會網站提供 的各類資訊，並製成表格以供參考。3 哥倫比亞行動方案承諾提供議員及工作人員的聯絡資訊，此為多國議 3 請見 2012 年全球 e 議會報告第 48 頁：https://publicadministration.un.org/publications/content/PDFs/World%20E-parliament-report- 2012.pdf.
  22. 22. [ 22 會表明提供的資訊。除此之外，承諾亦包含提供負責處理請願、申訴及參與開放政府策略的主要人員聯絡 資訊。 在不影響 2014 年第 1712 號法律的條例前提下，於網站上公布以下有關國會議員及立法單位成員的 資訊：(I) 完整的名字及姓氏，(II)電話分機，及 (III)機構電子郵件。也必須指明，國會議員就 (I) 請 願、抱怨、聲明及要求和 (II) 開放政府，授權每一個立法工作單位的成員。(截止日期：2016 年 2 月 1 號)--哥倫比亞國會，第 3c 項 烏克蘭的行動方案承諾在最高議會網站公布有關議員及工作人員的特定資訊。最高議會將必須為此修訂 「烏克蘭國會議員現況」法，以更新應公布資料清單。網站應公布的資料包括完整學經歷、財產申報、政 見、個人網站及社群媒體帳號連結、議員調查結果及違反最高議會倫理規範情事。工作人員相關資訊則包 括學經歷、技能及公共服務法規定的申報事項。 完整提供烏克蘭國會議員及助理相關資訊... 為符合議會開放宣言，必須修訂「烏克蘭國會議員現況」法，特別是在該法第 3 條加入議員網頁的 應公布資料清單。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 1.1 項 3.3 預算及支出 議會開放宣言提出：「議會有責任公布全面、詳盡且易於瞭解的全國預算及公共支出相關資訊，包括過 去、目前及未來收支。議會亦有義務公布議會內部預算相關資訊，包括內部預算執行、招標及契約相關資 訊。相關資訊應透過一致的分類方法完整公布，並附上簡明易懂的摘要、說明或報告，以協助公民瞭解」 (第 23 項)。多國議會承諾確保公眾取得重要預算資訊。舉例而言，坦尚尼亞承諾公布國會審計委員會報 告，並要求行政部門以開放形式公布預算 (第 4.3 項)。 烏克蘭最高議會承諾開放公民取得預算及支出資訊，特別是國會內部財務資訊，包括以開放形式公布國會 預估費用。 ...有必要確保以無需下載的開放形式，公布烏克蘭國會執行權力的詳細預估費用表 (除國家預算的摘 要資料外)，以及相關績效報告。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 3.1 項 3.4 其他資訊類別 克羅埃西亞國會在該國 NAP 中，承諾升級國會網站，納入完整適時的表決資料、會議及出席者資訊，並提 供財產申報及利益衝突資訊連結 (第 9.1 項)。 國會開放承諾涵蓋的其他資訊類別包括：歷史資訊 (希臘國會，第 4.4 項)、表決資料 (英國國會，第 29 項) 及行政部門調查 (質詢) (喬治亞國會，第 2.5 項；烏克蘭最高議會，第 1.2 項)
  23. 23. [ 23 4.降低議會資訊取得難度：確保資訊可用 議會資訊應以不同形式提供，以方便民眾取得。議事影片有助瞭解辯論過程，但逐字稿亦為記錄國會運 作、分析立法辯論及確保議事錄正確的關鍵。因此，議會開放宣言強調透過「多重管道」提供資訊，包 括「現場觀察、平面媒體、廣播電視、網路及行動裝置技術」(第 27 項)。 除廣泛提供外，資訊亦須可供不同族群使用。宣言指明議會資訊必須以所有常用語言提供 (第 33 項)，使用 民眾容易理解的用語 (第 32 項)，應廣為散布，不得設有地區限制 (第 31 項)，且不得收取費用 (第 34 項)。 以下說明議會承諾提供可用資訊的管道。 4.1 進入議場及使用科技 多國議會承諾確保開放民眾進入議場，超過宣言對於議會「在必要公共安全及空間限制範圍內」開放出入 的要求 (第 28 項)。對於容許議員及民眾在議場使用電腦、行動電話及其他電子裝置的價值，近年來多有爭 論。英國、摩洛哥等國為議員提供電子裝置，協助其有效執行職務，可見文化已開始轉變。如後所述，英 國數位民主委員會建議容許民眾在國會使用電子裝置，烏克蘭最高議會則承諾容許各類記錄方法。 委員會建議解除目前對民眾攜帶行動電子裝置進入下議院議場及西敏廳辯論的限制。—英國國會， 第 11 項 ...授權申請人節錄、攝影、影印、掃描、使用任何資料載具記錄等—烏克蘭最高議會，第 2.3 項 許多議會開放出入政策缺乏明確定義。喬治亞國會承諾於國會網站公布詳細的開放出入政策，以協助公眾 參與。 有意進入國會大廈者，必須取得僅有國會議員及少數喬治亞國會辦公室員工有權核發的特別通行 證，國會網站亦無相關資料。如此嚴重阻礙參與國會運作，且違反國會開放原則及國際民主開放社 會最佳實務，有必要在國會網站詳細說明出席大會及委員會會議所適用的程序。—喬治亞國會，第 1.4 項 4.2 簡化 議會開放宣言要求議會「確保法律及技術語言不致阻礙公民取得議會資訊」(第 32 項)。在許多國家，不僅 法律及技術語言，特定議員及工作人員亦阻礙公民參與。 在行動方案中，哥倫比亞國會承諾提供立法過程及公民參與指南，藉此解決公眾不瞭解立法過程的問題。
  24. 24. [ 24 向公民線上發布、開放及出版關於職能、立法程序、共和國國會架構及每一個議院的架構的基本指 南，以合理費用的教學方式展示 (I) 立法程序的步驟，及 (II) 公民可以對於立法活動做出貢獻的管 道及機制。(截止日期：2016 年 2 月 1 號)—哥倫比亞國會，第 1b 項 喬治亞國會承諾為所有法規草案提供附註。本項承諾亦指出，為確保各法案獲得公平待遇，必須將附註標 準化。 法規草案附註是強化國會課責及公民參與立法的關鍵。附註必須包含適當資訊、理由及論據。附註 標準必須提高，以包含立法以及財務理由。—喬治亞國會，第 2.6 項 英國數位民主委員會建議國會擴大使用視覺資訊圖表及視覺化資料 (第 2 項)，並試辦以白話文修訂法案的 新程序 (第 5 項)。在瞭解多數民眾因過於複雜及使用法律術語，不願參與國會及立法過程後，委員會提出 多項方法，使法規及立法過程更易於瞭解。 下議院必須在 2015 至 2016 年會期採取行動，使國會語言及資料更易於瞭解，包括： • 簡化與釐清國會語言，包括程序用語； • 開發辭典等數位工具，協助讀者瞭解國會語言及程序，包括立法流程； • 釐清與簡化線上及紙本資料；以及 • 廣泛使用身心障礙者輔助工具，例如透過手語翻譯、影片字幕協助聽障者參與。—英國國會，第 4 項 國會已開始落實本項建議，包括提供「直播議事錄」，即時說明國會的各項行動。委員會在一週年新訊中 指出，多數民眾不知本項功能，將本項功能納入國會網站的其他功能，可能有助提升利用率。 4.3 方便身心障礙者取得資訊 議會資訊應開放身心障礙者取得，多國議會及行政部門已採行相關措施，確保視覺、聽覺及其他障礙者得 以使用議會資訊。舉例而言，英國國會要求其網站符合 WRC/WAI 網站內容存取指南 2.0 版所列標準，喬 治亞國會亦承諾改進網站可及性。 喬治亞國會承諾設計方便身心障礙者取得國會資訊的方法，並編列執行所需預算。最終目標在於使 身心障礙者得以透過特殊設計網頁或喬治亞國會網站，取得國會相關資訊。—喬治亞國會，第 2.1 項
  25. 25. [ 25 4.4 透過多重管道提供資訊 如本部分前言所述，議會開放宣言鼓勵議會嘗試各類管道，確保公眾取得議會資訊。在部分情況下，決定 最能觸及公眾的管道前，必須進行適當實驗。舉例而言，英國數位民主委員會建議嘗試建立與社區組織及 服務間的連結，以觸及不具數位能力的族群 (第 20 項)；使用實驗性數位工具，改善學校內的政治教育 (第 3 項)，並建議推廣民眾認為可有效提供選舉資訊的選舉委員會網站。 數位民主委員會根據各界提供的意見，認定有必要提升對於選舉委員會的關注和瞭解，該委員會是 選民的重要資訊來源，委員會網站則是有意參與英國政治者的寶庫。—英國國會，第 23 項 烏克蘭最高議會承諾每週公布活動摘要，並發送給訂閱的民眾。一般認為公眾若對議會資訊有興趣，便會 主動參與，但積極鼓勵公眾參與亦同樣重要。 烏克蘭最高議會網站每週發布摘要，使公眾有機會出席各類會議。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 2.4 項 4.5 資訊自由 資訊自由法是重要的透明機制。阿根廷在 2017 年 8 月提出第三份 NAP，其中包含國會承諾制定與執行公共 資訊開放政策，除去第三方的資訊使用障礙，透過簡明且結構化的方式，開放公眾搜尋資訊。兩院 (參議院 及眾議院) 將實施立法資料開放計畫，並架設開放資料入口網站，提供有關國會的議事及行政資訊。 在執行獲取公開資訊法律第 27.275 號時，按照該領域及特定領域的國際標準及經驗，執行一項開 放兩個國會議院間的行政及議會資料的政策。如此，可為有興趣的人提供清楚、有架構且簡單的方 式，促進公共資料的搜索及取得，並儘可能消除所有對於第三方的資料再使用性造成阻礙的障礙。 -阿根廷國會，第 11 項 5.公眾及公民團體參與：網路及實體 公民參與決策是 OGP 的四大基礎，也是現代治理的關鍵要素。議會開放宣言確立「議會有責任主動邀請公 眾及公民社會參與議事及決策，不得有任何歧視，以有效代表公眾利益，並落實公民向政府請願的權利」 (第 5 項)。聖地牙哥宣言主張，「制定規則供公民積極參與及行使「公民控制權」，是 [國會] 課責的一部 分…也是有效運用國會公共資金 [所需]」(第 3 頁)。 5.1 立法過程 近年來，議會、公民社會及私人企業持續努力設置各類平台，協助在立法過程中吸取更多意見。在國會方 面，巴西眾議院領導民間駭客團隊，合作重新設計眾議院的 WikiLegis (個案研究內容請見這裡)，以及芬蘭 國會所做的努力 (詳情請見本文)，即是廣為流傳的經驗。Parlement-et-Citoyenne 等公民社會行動協助法國國
  26. 26. [ 26 會吸引民眾參與腦力激盪，開放政府基金會 (OpenGov Foundation) 的 Madison Project 則注入更多創意，協 助將此類行動融入主流。在企業方面，LegislationLab 及 Ideascale 等行動協助法規起草程序，並促進觀念構 成，藉此達到立法目標。 喬治亞國會引用巴西的 e-democracia 平台及芬蘭的 OpenMinistry (供公眾向芬蘭國會提出行動計畫的公民社 會網站)，承諾推動公眾參與立法過程。多國議會容許民眾私下提出立法意見，新工具則使立法評論及編修 成為公共過程。 依照規則，法規草案及相關文件均必須發布於喬治亞國會網站。然而，國會仍需確保更為開放透明 的立法過程。為推動公眾參與，容許民眾評論法規草案及新定法規相當重要，除可激發公眾討論 外，亦能提升立法品質。目前，公眾可透過喬治亞立法導報評論法規及草案。國會應提供類似機 制，因其做為立法機關，具有變更法規及修改法案的專屬授權。—喬治亞國會，第 1.1 項 在立法過程中納入公民意見未必需要科技，應視議會希望吸引的對象而定。克羅埃西亞國會希望有更多不 同專業領域的外部利害關係人加入國會工作小組，並承諾邀請特定族群參與預算執行會議。 加強在立法程序中，公開徵詢意見：在國會工作小組中納入外部成員。—克羅埃西亞國會，第 9.5 項 設置可供參與編列及監督國家及地方預算執行的系統：公民參與國會 - 推動公務員、科學家、專家 及其他人士於克羅埃西亞國會工作小組會議中，參與討論主要預算文件。—克羅埃西亞國會，第 8.2 項 5.2 推廣活動 即使是在網路最為發達社會中，線上參與仍無法取代面對面溝通。許多族群仍被網路排除在外，特別是最 需要代表的族群。立法開放工作小組鼓勵議會在每年一度的全球立法開放週 (GLOW) 中，邀請公眾實際及 透過網路參與。在 2014 年，共有超過 30 國辦理數十項活動。法國國民議會承諾參與 GLOW： 國民議會必須在 2015 年底或 2016 年初以前，配合 OGP 立法開放工作小組的國際立法開放週，舉 辦開放全民參與的活動，由國民議會各部門成員、議員與改革者合作，與公民社會共同為國會運作 及辯論提出創新解決方案。—法國國民議會，第 2 項 迦納 NAP 承諾於各區舉辦議會教育活動，並與宗教組織共同舉辦推廣活動： - 在 2017 年以前，舉辦 10 區成人教育活動，宣導可供參與地方行政及立法的機會... - 在 2017 年以前，與宗教組織共同舉辦 10 區推廣活動，宣導可供參與地方行政及立法的機會。 —迦納國會，第 4.2.0 項
  27. 27. [ 27 部分議會則在公民社會支持下，獨立舉辦議會開放週活動。塞爾維亞國會即與 CRTA 合作，在 2015 年舉辦 議會政治活動，喬治亞國會亦計畫舉辦類似活動。 為強化國會的組織形象與角色，並提升公眾對於國會運作、角色及任務的認知與瞭解，喬治亞國會 計畫辦理國會開放週活動 (喬治亞國會開放日)；定期召開特定議題會議、說明會及研討會，由國會 委員會及喬治亞公私立高等教育機構的學生參與；推動參訪升級與多元化 (針對不同目標族群進行 導覽)；設計教育課程，包括議會政治課程；設置青年模擬議會，舉辦創新競賽及其他活動，藉此 推動公民參與，並與目標族群及公民雙向對話。—喬治亞國會，第 1.6 項 5.3 促進公民社會參與 議會與公民社會合作是貫穿本文件的共同主題，有多個章節特別著重本議題。雙方均肯定有必要積極合作 解決選民倦怠、剝奪青年選舉權及其他議題。2012 年議會發展報告肯定公民社會議會監督組織 (PMO) 在 「創造新型態的外部驗證議會代表」扮演的角色，以及「提升議會公共地位」的潛力。此類組織經常開發 可協助公民參與議會及立法的公民技術，且創造速率並非議會所能及。部分議會嘗試支持「公民激進駭 客」，借重其技術能力協助推動公民參與，例如巴西眾議院即打破成規，與 Hacker Lab 合作。 就此方面，英國數位民主委員會鼓勵公民社會開發各類工具，協助發布有關國會的可信資訊。 委員會強烈建議政治教育機構及慈善團體思考，該如何提供與公布有關候選人及其政策的可信資 訊，包括選民建議應用程式等方法。—英國國會，第 22 項 哥倫比亞國會同意舉辦專屬倫理規範聽證會，以完整聽取公民社會意見。 參眾議院議長及道德委員會主席將於 2016 年第一季度召開公開聽證會，聽取公民社會對於頒布國 會議員道德守則法案的意見。(截止日期：2016 年 3 月 31 號)—哥倫比亞國會，第 2c 項 5.4 電子請願 由於新技術出現，公民可運用線上請願工具，提出尚未排入公共議程的政策議題，為有意推動的政策爭取 支持。拉脫維亞的電子請願網站 ManaBalss 及芬蘭網站 OpenMinistry 均為公民社會主導的工具，可供公民 針對其所認為的重要議題，建議國會採取行動，並爭取支持。兩網站均為建議案提供法律意見，受到一定 程度的歡迎，且均透過該國的金融系統驗證簽名。 英國及烏克蘭的方案包含設置納入特定條件的電子請願系統。英國建議修改其電子請願系統，包括邀請發 起者至下議院參加請願聽證會。
  28. 28. [ 28 … 依照「烏克蘭透過電子訴願及電子請願進行公開訴願法修訂條文」，在募集電子請願連署方面， 烏克蘭國會應提供： • 連署活動免費取得與使用相關資訊及通訊系統； • 以電子方式辦理連署公民登記； • 防止在公民未參與的情況下自動輸入資訊，包括簽署電子請願； • 記錄公民簽署及發布電子請願的日期及時間。 在個人公開電子訴願方面，應依烏克蘭公開訴願法第 5 條，烏克蘭透過電子訴願及電子請願進行公 開訴願法修訂條文相關規定，透過網路及電子通訊方式，提供線上提交選項。—烏克蘭最高議會， 第 4.2 項 我們支持下議院程序委員會的近期建議，在國會網站建立新的電子請願系統，並由國會議員組成委 員會加以監督。該委員會將回應紙本及電子請願，範圍較現行系統為廣，包括： • 以書面回覆發起請願者 • 邀請其至委員會發表意見 • 將請願提交適當委員會討論 (例如衛生委員會或內政委員會) • 要求政府提供有關請願議題的進一步資訊 • 將請願交付辯論。—英國國會數位民主委員會，第 67 頁。 5.5 社群媒體及廣告 各國議會聯盟 (Inter-Parliamentary Union，IPU) 的議會社群媒體準則 (西班牙文/法文) 指出，「我們不能坐 等民眾來到議會；必須主動接觸民眾。」IPU 指南是極具價值的工具，引導工作人員不僅透過社群媒體提 供資訊，更主動邀請公眾參與。 希臘國會在行動方案中，承諾改進其社群媒體政策。 透過國會社群媒體溝通政策，改進既有社群媒體帳號電子服務，是希臘國會的主要目標。建立公民 取得資訊、教育及參與的制度，是國會整合溝通策略的基本要求。—希臘國會，第 4.5 項 英國數位民主委員會發言人建議所有特別委員會使用社群媒體，並運用社群媒體廣告協助傳達訊息。本項 建議承認 FACEBOOK 等社群媒體限制貼文的觸及範圍，必須透過廣告才可能擴展。 特別委員會必須加強使用社群媒體及網路廣告接觸新受眾，提升其對委員會運作的認識，並嘗試使 用數位科技邀請民眾參與委員會運作。—英國國會，第 16 項
  29. 29. [ 29 6.提升數位功能及開放資料 以開放形式提供資訊，是二十一世紀的開放基準，也就是提供民眾取得資訊的技術能力及法律權利， 使「任何人均可基於任何目的使用、修改與分享。」有效開放資料是 OGP 的基礎，可使民眾有能力運用現 代科技分析資訊。本部分著重各國議會為開放資料及提升網站功能，所承諾採行的各類措施。 6.1 開放資料 以開放形式提供資訊，可協助公眾具備使用、修改與分享立法資訊所需的技術能力及法律授權，並使公眾 有能力運用技術分析與瞭解議會資訊。 法國國民議會承諾在 2015 年底以前，以開放形式提供超過 80 萬份文件，包括國會議員關切議題、口頭及 書面質詢、立法檔案 (含立法過程資訊) 及其他文件。 依以下時間表，在 2015 年底以前，以開放形式提供超過 80 萬份文件： 2015 年 6 月： O 含有婚姻狀態資訊的國會議員名單 (自 1997 年 6 月第 11 屆開始的前任及現任國會議員)； O 國會議員電子郵件、通訊地址及辦公室電話號碼...—法國國民議會，第 1 項 議會資訊的技術架構相當重要，無論是對終端使用者或議會本身而言。架構將影響可利用議會資訊的技術 類型，甚至確保議會資訊未來在技術上仍可供使用。許多議會及國際組織採納以 Akoma Ntoso 為基礎的系 統，以確保立法及法律資訊可長期互用。希臘國會承諾針對希臘立法資訊採納適當資料架構。 參照各國議會的經驗開放國會資料，是希臘國會的主要挑戰。適當的資訊架構可確保擴大使用者範 圍與提升使用品質，並將所有資料集中於特定入口網站。承諾要求依開放公共資料的新標準，提升 希臘國會入口網站功能，並充實內容，開發視覺呈現資訊的應用程式及搜尋工具。—希臘國會，第 4.3 項 智利國會承諾與 UNDP 合作評估資訊可用性，並推動國會議員個人網站採用相同標準，第 1.4 項。 建構參議院、眾議院及國會圖書館機構電子網站的內容，代表可以類似政治透明度及問責的方式， 鼓勵公民取得資料，並促進及改善取得方式。在開發計畫署協定的框架內，將執行一項與相關的利 益團體合作的試點計畫，並核實對於公布的資料是否感到興趣，及對於其再使用性而言，資料形式 是否適當。—智利國會，第 1.3 項 為確保公民依法有權使用其認為適合的立法資訊，議會可運用授權促進資訊共享，例如創用 CC 授權。英 國數位民主委員會建議使用英國開放政府授權提供所有立法資料。
  30. 30. [ 30 英國政府應： - 適時於 LEGISLATION.GOV.UK 公布所有法律及委任立法 - 在 2015 年底以前，將所有法律修訂條文上傳至 LEGISLATION.GOV.UK，其後並應持續更新 - 以可存取的開放形式提供立法資料，以供人民依英國開放政府授權條款使用 —英國國會，第 10 項 6.2 版本追蹤 在立法方面，版本追蹤是檢視法規變更的簡易方法。希臘及喬治亞國會承諾將版本追蹤納入修法程序。 希臘國會透過入口網站公布立法程序階段及相關文件。然而，現行法案草擬及修改程序不容許自動 追蹤各程序階段提出的變更，因此無法以機讀及可用格式公布電子檔案。—希臘國會，第 4.1 項 為促進公眾參與立法過程，草案正式提交後的變更及編修必須即時呈現，並以清楚明確的方式納入 草案，以反映原始與變更內容，使利害關係人得以適時追蹤草案從一讀到三讀間的變化，不僅可促 進公眾及公民社會參與，亦使國會議員及其他員工可適時取得資訊… —喬治亞國會，第 2.4 項 6.3 大量取得 多國議會肯定公民有能力開發使用議會資料的工具，因此開始大量提供資料，所採用的方法有二：1) 開放 使用「數據轉儲」方式下載資訊；或 2) 透過應用程式介面或 API 提供資訊。使用兩方法的議會及 CSO 名 單請見這裡，兩方法的優缺點討論請見這裡。提供大量資料已納入議會開放宣言的下載使用條款 (第 39 項)。 荷蘭眾議院承諾開發 API，以供開發者使用立法資料，並透過自有平台擴大提供此類資訊。 1.PARLIS 國會程序線上資訊將透過 PARLIS 提供。文獻、議程、時間表及報告將公開揭露。 2.進一步開發 API (方便擷取客製化資料的介面)。最初 API 僅對特定使用者族群提供，根據現有經 驗，目前已全面開放，可供擷取即時資訊。—荷蘭眾議院，第 4 項 6.4 其他功能改良 各國議會已依照議會開放宣言完成多項功能改良，議會資訊使用體驗亦因此提升。烏克蘭最高議會承諾採 用適當後設資料，藉此改良網站搜尋功能 (議會開放宣言，第 41 項)。 國會應採用適當後設資料，設置可供簡易及進階搜尋的資料庫，以方便公眾搜尋國會運作資訊。資 料應於固定位置提供，例如具有固定 URL 的網址。國會運作資訊應以結構化的開放形式發布 (例如
  31. 31. [ 31 XML)，可透過個人電腦瀏覽與處理，使公眾、公民社會、私部門及政府得以使用與分析國會運作 資訊。—烏克蘭最高議會，第 4.1 項 通知服務是另一項促進公民參與的工具。議會開放宣言提出：「在可行範圍內，議會應提供公民訂閱通知 服務，以透過電子郵件、簡訊或其他技術取得特定類別的議會資訊 (第 43 項)。通知服務協助議會資訊使用 者瞭解討論、表決或其他活動何時進行。哥倫比亞國會承諾對公眾提供本工具。 建立及開放提示通知服務後，公民可註冊此服務，藉由電子郵件及或者其他科技工具收到感興趣議 題的政治辯論及法案通知。(截止日期：2016 年 6 月 1 號)—哥倫比亞國會，第 1c 項 喬治亞國會承諾開發網路工具，以協助公民瞭解國會運作，包括電子新聞模組及虛擬國會導覽。 …為達到開放、透明、雙向、互動溝通目的，其計畫：開發國會電子新聞模組，依約定頻率自動向 網頁訂閱者發布新聞；在既有國會入口網站增加互動模組/功能；開發喬治亞國會資訊/教育虛擬導 覽；開發喬治亞國會網路服務行動應用程式；草擬重新架構國會網站建議案。前述行動將協助推廣 喬治亞國會活動，建立有效雙向對話，促進公民參與及加強不同利害關係人互動。—喬治亞國會， 第 32 項 6.5 實驗行動 科技進步使公民與議會有較多機會嘗試使用議會資訊。實驗與創新使立法工作人員有機會展現才能，並鼓 勵公民運用想像力，思考如何吸引其他公民參與政治。 英國數位民主委員會鼓勵國會擬訂試辦推廣計畫，包括協助公眾透過「虛擬議場」參與國會辯論，以及嘗 試提供公眾機會直接向部長提出質詢。 我們相信公眾希望有機會在下議院辯論中表達意見；也相信如此可為國會議員提供有用資源，並提 升辯論品質。因此，我們建議進行一項獨特的實驗：定期舉辦數位公共論壇，提供西敏廳辯論相關 資訊。本項創新可稱為「虛擬議場」或「開放議場」。若在下次會期結束時，實驗相當成功，則可 擴展至下議院主議場進行的辯論。—英國國會，第 18 項 下議院應嘗試開放民眾直接向部長提出質詢的新方法。—英國國會，第 19 項 哥倫比亞國會承諾開放公民針對委員會及大會討論事項，直接向國會議員提出意見，並設置回饋程序。 設計及/或實施一項工具，允許公民對於在參眾議院或者委員會進行討論的法案發表意見，確保可 將這些意見發給國會議員及發言人，並確保公民可獲得其貢獻的回饋。(截止日期：2016 年 12 月 31 號)—哥倫比亞國會，第 1d 項
  32. 32. [ 32
  33. 33. [ 33 第 5 節： 資源 訪談 為蒐集本工具相關資訊，我們訪問了： Guillermo Avila，Fundar Center for Analysis and Research 研究員，墨西哥 Nadiia Babynska，Civil Network OPORA，烏克蘭 Emmanuel Bedzrah，迦納國會議員 Nino Beradze，喬治亞國會公共關係及資訊部主任 Pablo Collada，智利 Fundación Ciudadano Inteligente 理事 Jovana Djurbabic，研究、透明與課責中心公共關係主任，塞爾維亞 Joseph Foti，開放政府夥伴聯盟獨立報告機制計畫主持人 Giorgi Klidiashvili，資訊自由發展組織理事，喬治亞 Maikol Porras Morales，Asociación Centro Ciudadano de Estudios para una Sociedad Abierta 董事會秘書 Juan Pablo Olmedo，智利國會兩院透明委員會顧問 Edward Wood，英國國會公開資訊主任 資源 立法開放承諾清單 (無論為納入 NAP 或獨立立法開放方案) 請見：http://bit.ly/1rqZxsR.資源連結請見： http://bit.ly/1VH4M46.相關文件將不定期加入其他資源。

