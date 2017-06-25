Year 1 ay
Jg1 unit 19 ay

Spelling drills

Published in: Education
Jg1 unit 19 ay

  1. 1. Year 1 ay
  2. 2. an an an
  3. 3. cat cat cat
  4. 4. skin skin skin
  5. 5. say say say
  6. 6. away away a/way
  7. 7. play play play
  8. 8. today today to/day
  9. 9. why why why
  10. 10. where where where
  11. 11. playgroud playground play/ground
  12. 12. birthday birthday birth/day
  13. 13. crayon crayon cray/on

