Nucear chemistry

INTRODUCTION • Nuclear Chemistry is sub discipline of chemistry. It is concerned with changes in the nucleus of atom. Nucl...
 Nuclear reaction can be brought about by the interaction of two nuclei or under the impact of a subatomic particle on th...
Nuclear reaction Nuclear reactions are processes in which one or more nuclides are produced from the collisions between tw...
Radioactivity The process in which an unstable isotope undergoes changes until a stable state is reached . When the atomic...
Important parameters Physical half-life- it is the period of time required to reduce the radioactivity level of a substanc...
2. Nuclear fission  refers to the splitting of an atomic nucleus into two or more lighter nuclei. This process can occur ...
• Nuclear fission was first discovered by the German chemists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann in the year 1938. The energy ...
3. Nuclear fusion  In nuclear fusion reactions, at least two atomic nuclei combine/fuse into a single nucleus. Subatomic ...
• The increases in binding energy per nucleon are much larger for fusion than for fission reactions, because the graph inc...
4. chain reaction  Refers to a process in which neutrons released in fission produce an additional fission in at least on...
• When the uranium nucleus splits, a number of neutrons are also ejected. If each ejected neutron causes another uranium n...
U235 + n → fission + 2 or 3 n + 200 MeV If each neutron releases two more neutrons, then the number of fissions doubles ea...
Liquid Drop Model (water drop model) • The liquid drop model was formulated by Niels Bohr as a theory as to how nuclear fi...
 Liquid-drop model- a description of atomic nuclei in which the nucleons (neutrons and protons) behave like the molecules...
He thought that the positive charges in the nucleus would repel from each other, thereby splitting the nucleus apart
Main Achievements of liquid dropmodel (LDM) 1.It explains binding energy of large number of nuclei. 2.It explains the fusi...
Nuclear Stability, Mass Defect and Binding Energy, N/Z Ratio:- Stability of nucleus is affected by the various factors as ...
2. Mass defect and Binding energy:- A) Mass defect  The difference between calculated mass and observed atomic mass is ca...
b) Binding energy (B.E.)- always +ve, becoz nuclei require energy to separate  It is the energy released in binding the n...
Nuclear Reactor  A nuclear reactor produces and controls the release of energy from splitting the atoms of certain elemen...
Components of a nuclear reactor • Fuel Uranium is the basic fuel. Usually pellets of uranium oxide (UO2) are arranged in t...
 Coolant. A fluid circulating through the core so as to transfer the heat from it. In light water reactors the water mode...
Very high speed of the radiations breaking the matter (until a complete stop) Heat release Heat removal by a coolant (a li...
TYPE OF REACTOR 1-PRESSURISED WATER REACTOR (PWR) • This is the most common type, with over 230 in use for power generatio...
2-Boiling water reactor (BWR) • This design has many similarities to the PWR, except that there is only a single circuit i...
3-Pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) • The PHWR reactor design has been developed since the 1950s in Canada as the CAN...
4-Advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) • These are the second generation of British gas cooled reactors, using graphite moder...
5-Light water graphite-moderated reactor (RBMK) • This is a Soviet design, developed from plutonium production reactors. I...
Introduction, types of nuclear reaction, nuclear reactors

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION • Nuclear Chemistry is sub discipline of chemistry. It is concerned with changes in the nucleus of atom. Nuclear changes are source of radioactivity & nuclear power. • It deals with radioactivity, nuclear process and transformation in the nuclei of atom (transmutation) and nuclear properties. • Deals with production and use of radioactive source and fuels. • Atom of the element consists of three fundamental particles proton, electron and neutron which are called sub-atomic particles. • These particles are mainly responsible for physical, chemical and also nuclear behavior of atoms of all the elements. • Out of them protons and neutrons are jointly called nucleon.
  2. 2.  Nuclear reaction can be brought about by the interaction of two nuclei or under the impact of a subatomic particle on the nucleus. Nuclear chemistry deals with the study of nuclear particles, nuclear forces and nuclear reactions. • Isotopes - An atom have the same number of protons, but a different number of neutrons. (same atomic no. but different mass) • Isobar- same atomic mass • Radioisotopes:unstable isotopes which are distinguishable by radioactive transformation. E.g-C6 12 Here 12- mass no. –It is the sum of the no. of protons & the no. of neutrons. denoted by A 6- atomic no.- Atomic No.: It is equal to no. of protons present in the nucleus of its atom. denoted by Z
  3. 3. Nuclear reaction Nuclear reactions are processes in which one or more nuclides are produced from the collisions between two atomic nuclei or substraction one atomic nucleus and a subatomic particle. Types- 1. Nuclear fusion 2. Nuclear fission 3. Radioactive decay 4. Chain reaction
  4. 4. Radioactivity The process in which an unstable isotope undergoes changes until a stable state is reached . When the atomic nucleus undergoes spontaneous transformation, called radioactive decay. During this various radiation is emitted i.e alpha particles, beta particles and gamma rays.
  5. 5. Important parameters Physical half-life- it is the period of time required to reduce the radioactivity level of a substance to exactly one half its original value due solely to radioactive decay. Biological half-life-The time required for a living organism to eliminate one-half of a radioactive substance which has been introduced into it.
  6. 6. 2. Nuclear fission  refers to the splitting of an atomic nucleus into two or more lighter nuclei. This process can occur through a nuclear reaction or through radioactive decay.  Nuclear fission reactions often release a large amount of energy, which is accompanied by the emission of neutrons and gamma rays (photons holding huge amounts of energy, enough to knock electrons out of atoms).
  7. 7. • Nuclear fission was first discovered by the German chemists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann in the year 1938. The energy produced from fission reactions is converted into electricity in nuclear power plants. This is done by using the heat produced from the nuclear reaction to convert water into steam. The steam is used to rotate turbines in order to generate electricity. Examples An important example of nuclear fission is the splitting of the uranium-235 nucleus when it is bombarded with neutrons. • 235U + 1n → 141Ba + 92Kr + 3 1n • 235U + 1n → 144Xe + 90Sr + 2 1n • 235U + 1n → 146La + 87Br + 3 1n • 235U + 1n → 137Te + 97Zr + 2 1n • 235U + 1n → 137Cs + 96Rb + 3 1n • Another important example of nuclear fission is the splitting of the plutonium-239 nucleus.
  8. 8. 3. Nuclear fusion  In nuclear fusion reactions, at least two atomic nuclei combine/fuse into a single nucleus. Subatomic particles such as neutrons or protons are also formed as products in these nuclear reactions. nuclear fusion reaction between deuterium (2H) and tritium (3H) that yields helium (4He) and a neutron (1n). The fusion of deuterium and tritium nuclei is accompanied by a loss of approximately 0.0188 amu of mass (which is completely converted into energy). Approximately 1.69*109 kilojoules of energy are generated for every mole of helium formed.
  9. 9. • The increases in binding energy per nucleon are much larger for fusion than for fission reactions, because the graph increases more steeply for light nuclei. • So fusion gives out more energy per nucleon involved in the reaction than fission. • Fusion has a number of advantages over fission:  greater power output per kilogram,  the raw materials are cheap and readily available,  no radioactive elements are produced directly,  irradiation by the neutrons leads to radioactivity in the reactor materials but these have relatively short half lives and only need to be stored safely for a short time.
  10. 10. 4. chain reaction  Refers to a process in which neutrons released in fission produce an additional fission in at least one further nucleus. This nucleus in turn produces neutrons, and the process repeats. The process may be controlled (nuclear power) or uncontrolled (nuclear weapons).  Nuclear chain reaction occurs when one single nuclear reaction causes an average of one or more subsequent nuclear reactions, thus leading to the possibility of a self-propagating series of these reactions. The specific nuclear reaction may be the fission of heavy isotopes (e.g., uranium-235, 235U).  The concept of a nuclear chain reaction was reportedly first hypothesized by Hungarian scientist Leó Szilárd on September 12, 1933.
  11. 11. • When the uranium nucleus splits, a number of neutrons are also ejected. If each ejected neutron causes another uranium nucleus to undergo fission, we get a chain reaction The number of fissions increases rapidly and a huge amount of energy is released. • Uncontrolled chain reactions are used in nuclear bombs The energy they unleash is devastating. Nuclear power stations use the heat released in carefully controlled fission reactions to generate electricity. They use control rods to absorb some of the neutrons.
  12. 12. U235 + n → fission + 2 or 3 n + 200 MeV If each neutron releases two more neutrons, then the number of fissions doubles each generation. In that case, in 10 generations there are 1,024 fissions and in 80 generations about 6 x 10 23 (a mole) fissions.
  13. 13. Liquid Drop Model (water drop model) • The liquid drop model was formulated by Niels Bohr as a theory as to how nuclear fission takes place. Nuclear fission is the splitting of a nucleus into several smaller parts. Bohr thought that this process would mimic that of the molecules of a liquid drop splitting apart. Assumptions  The nuclei of all elements are considered to be behave like a liquid drop of very high density.  In an equilibrium state the nuclei of atoms remain spherically symmetric under the action of strong attractive nuclear forces just like the drop of a liquid which is spherical due to surface tension.  The density of a nucleus is independent of its size just like the density of liquid which is also independent of its size.  The nucleons of the nucleus move about within a spherical enclosure called the nuclear potential barrier just like the movement of the molecules of a liquid within a spherical drop of liquid.
  14. 14.  Liquid-drop model- a description of atomic nuclei in which the nucleons (neutrons and protons) behave like the molecules in a drop of liquid.  The molecules in a liquid are held together by Van der Waals force that is only between near neighbors.  describe the masses and binding energy of nuclei.  If given sufficient extra energy (as by the absorption of a neutron), the spherical nucleus may be distorted into a dumbbell shape and then split at the neck into two nearly equal fragments, releasing energy.  The liquid drop model is applied to describe some basic properties of atoms, homoatomic molecules, metallic clusters of atoms(nano material with intermediate state of matter between molecule and bulk) and fullerene molecules(hexagonal ring of carbon join by covalant bond). Equilibrium atomic size, energy and polarizability of the atom are calculated. Electromagnetic radiation by an atom, passing through a barrier is also calculated.
  15. 15. He thought that the positive charges in the nucleus would repel from each other, thereby splitting the nucleus apart
  16. 16. Main Achievements of liquid dropmodel (LDM) 1.It explains binding energy of large number of nuclei. 2.It explains the fusion and fission processes nicely. 3. Explains energies of radioactive decays, fission and fusion. Applications of the water-drop model 1. Nuclear fission(very large nuclei break up) 2. Nuclear fusion(very small nuclei fuse together) Main drawbacks of liquid dropmodel (LDM) 1. It is not able to explain excited states. 2. It is not able to calculate the nuclear spin.
  17. 17. Nuclear Stability, Mass Defect and Binding Energy, N/Z Ratio:- Stability of nucleus is affected by the various factors as fallows. 1. Nuclear forces:- (strong attractive force between proton and neutron) Nucleus has a very small size (radius 10-10 m) in which positively charged protons and neutral neutrons are packed together, but still nucleus is stable. This is because some strong attractive forces must be holding these particles together in the nucleus and it is surrounded by electron cloud.
  18. 18. 2. Mass defect and Binding energy:- A) Mass defect  The difference between calculated mass and observed atomic mass is called as mass defect.  Mass defect of a nucleus represents mass of the energy binding the nucleus and difference between the mass of nucleus and the sum of the masses of the nucleons of which it is composed.  Mathematically it can be calculated by using eqn Δm = [ZmH + (A-Z) mn] – M Where, Δm = mass defect, A = mass number ZmH = mass Z proton or hydrogen atoms, (A-Z)mn = mass of (A-Z) neutrons, M = observed atomic mass.  Another formula, mass defect (Md)= (Mn+Mp) – Mo Mn- mass of neutron Mp- mass of proton Mo- observed mass
  19. 19. b) Binding energy (B.E.)- always +ve, becoz nuclei require energy to separate  It is the energy released in binding the nucleons together in the nucleus." OR "it is the energy required to break the nucleus of an atom into its isolated nucleons.  Determine whether fission or fusion is the favourable process.  This release of energy is due to loss of some mass and is given by Einstein's equation as, (when mass defect is known) E = Δmc2 Where, Δm = mass defect or mass lost C = velocity of light.  If Δm is in grams and C is in cm/sec., then Binding Energy is in ergs. If Δm is in kg and C is in m/sec., then Binding Energy is in joules.
  20. 20. Nuclear Reactor  A nuclear reactor produces and controls the release of energy from splitting the atoms of certain elements. In a nuclear power reactor, the energy released is used as heat to make steam to generate electricity.  The energy released from continuous fission of the atoms of the fuel is harnessed as heat in either a gas or water, and is used to produce steam. The steam is used to drive the turbines which produce electricity (as in most fossil fuel plants).  The world's first nuclear reactors operated naturally in a uranium deposit about two billion years ago.
  21. 21. Components of a nuclear reactor • Fuel Uranium is the basic fuel. Usually pellets of uranium oxide (UO2) are arranged in tubes to form fuel rods. The rods are arranged into fuel assemblies in the reactor core • Moderator. Material in the core which slows down the neutrons released from fission so that they cause more fission. It is usually water, but may be heavy water or graphite. • Control rods. These are made with neutron-absorbing material such as cadmium, hafnium or boron, and are inserted or withdrawn from the core to control the rate of reaction, or to halt it. * In some PWR reactors, special control rods are used to enable the core to sustain a low level of power efficiently. (Secondary control systems involve other neutron absorbers, usually boron in the coolant – its concentration can be adjusted over time as the fuel burns up.
  22. 22.  Coolant. A fluid circulating through the core so as to transfer the heat from it. In light water reactors the water moderator functions also as primary coolant. Except in BWRs, there is secondary coolant circuit where the water becomes steam. • Pressure vessel or pressure tubes. Usually a robust steel vessel containing the reactor core and moderator/coolant, but it may be a series of tubes holding the fuel and conveying the coolant through the surrounding moderator. • Steam generator. Part of the cooling system of pressurized water reactors (PWR & PHWR) where the high-pressure primary coolant bringing heat from the reactor is used to make steam for the turbine, in a secondary circuit. Essentially a heat exchanger like a motor car radiator. • Containment The structure around the reactor and associated steam generators which is designed to protect it from outside intrusion and to protect those outside from the effects of radiation in case of any serious malfunction inside. It is typically a meter-thick concrete and steel structure
  23. 23. Very high speed of the radiations breaking the matter (until a complete stop) Heat release Heat removal by a coolant (a liquid or a gas) – produce stem Transformation into energy (electrical or other, via vapor or other)
  24. 24. TYPE OF REACTOR 1-PRESSURISED WATER REACTOR (PWR) • This is the most common type, with over 230 in use for power generation and several hundred more employed for naval propulsion. • The design of PWRs originated as a submarine power plant. PWRs use ordinary water as both coolant and moderator. • The design is distinguished by having a primary cooling circuit which flows through the core of the reactor under very high pressure, and a secondary circuit in which steam is generated to drive the turbine. In Russia these are known as VVER types – water-moderated and -cooled.
  25. 25. 2-Boiling water reactor (BWR) • This design has many similarities to the PWR, except that there is only a single circuit in which the water is at lower pressure (about 75 times atmospheric pressure) so that it boils in the core at about 285°C. The reactor is designed to operate with 12- 15% of the water in the top part of the core as steam, and hence with less moderating effect and thus efficiency there. BWR units can operate in load-following mode more readily then PWRs. • The steam passes through drier plates (steam separators) above the core and then directly to the turbines, which are thus part of the reactor circuit. Since the water around the core of a reactor is always contaminated with traces of radionuclide's, it means that the turbine must be shielded and radiological protection provided during maintenance. The cost of this tends to balance the savings due to the simpler design. Most of the radioactivity in the water is very short-lived*, so the turbine hall can be entered soon after the reactor is shut down. • The steam passes through drier plates (steam separators) above the core and then directly to the turbines, which are thus part of the reactor circuit. Since the water around the core of a reactor is always contaminated with traces of radionuclide's, it means that the turbine must be shielded and radiological protection provided during maintenance. The cost of this tends to balance the savings due to the simpler design. Most of the radioactivity in the water is very short-lived*, so the turbine hall can be entered soon after the reactor is shut down. • A BWR fuel assembly comprises 90-100 fuel rods, and there are up to 750 assemblies in a reactor core, holding up to 140 tones of uranium. The secondary control system involves restricting water flow through the core so that more steam in the top part reduces moderation.
  26. 26. 3-Pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) • The PHWR reactor design has been developed since the 1950s in Canada as the CANDU, and from 1980s also in India. PHWRs generally use natural uranium (0.7% U- 235) oxide as fuel, hence needs a more efficient moderator, in this case heavy water (D2O). The PHWR produces more energy per kilogram of mined uranium than other designs, but also produces a much larger amount of used fuel per unit output • The moderator is in a large tank called a calandria, penetrated by several hundred horizontal pressure tubes which form channels for the fuel, cooled by a flow of heavy water under high pressure in the primary cooling circuit, reaching 290°C. As in the PWR, the primary coolant generates steam in a secondary circuit to drive the turbines. The pressure tube design means that the reactor can be refueled progressively without shutting down, by isolating individual pressure tubes from the cooling circuit. It is also less costly to build than designs with a large pressure vessel, but the tubes have not proved as durable.
  27. 27. 4-Advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) • These are the second generation of British gas cooled reactors, using graphite moderator and carbon dioxide as primary coolant. The fuel is uranium oxide pellets, enriched to 2.5-3.5%, in stainless steel tubes. The carbon dioxide circulates through the core, reaching 650°C and then past steam generator tubes outside it, but still inside the concrete and steel pressure vessel (hence 'integral' design). Control rods penetrate the moderator and a secondary shutdown system involves injecting nitrogen to the coolant.
  28. 28. 5-Light water graphite-moderated reactor (RBMK) • This is a Soviet design, developed from plutonium production reactors. It employs long (7 meter) vertical pressure tubes running through graphite moderator, and is cooled by water, which is allowed to boil in the core at 290°C, much as in a BWR. Fuel is low-enriched uranium oxide made up into fuel assemblies 3.5 meters long. With moderation largely due to the fixed graphite, excess boiling simply reduces the cooling and neutron absorption without inhibiting the fission reaction and a positive feedback problem can arise, which is why they have never been built outside the Soviet Union. 6-Fast neutron reactors (FNR) • Some reactors (only one in commercial service) do not have a moderator and utilize fast neutrons, generating power from plutonium while making more of it from the U-238 isotope in or around the fuel. While they get more than 60 times as much energy from the original uranium compared with the normal reactors, they are expensive to build. Further development of them is likely in the next decade, and the main designs expected to be built in two decades are FNRs. If they are configured to produce more fissile material (plutonium) than they consume they are called Fast Breeder Reactors (FBR).

