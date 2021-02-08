Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLUSTERING Presented By: SHARBANI DEY LIPIKA SAHA
INTRODUCTION  Clustering is an unsupervised learning method of data abstraction.  The method of identifying similar grou...
TYPES OF CLUSTERING  Hard Clustering In hard clustering, each data point either belongs to a cluster completely or not. ...
CLUSTERING METHODS Density-Based Methods : These method search the data space for areas of varied density of data points ...
Partitioning Based Methods: These methods partition the objects into k cluster and each partition forms one cluster. exam...
K Means Clustering  It is an algorithm to group similar elements or data points to cluster.  The number of groups or clu...
K Means Clustering Algorithm Step 1: First we initialize k points, called means, randomly. Step 2:We categorize each item ...
Example of K-means Clustering Let us consider a table Individual Height Weight 1 185 72 2 170 56 3 168 60 4 179 68 5 182 72
Step 1: Randomly we choose two centroids for two clusters k1=(185,72) k2=(170,56) Step 2: Now using these centroids we com...
K1={1,4,5} K2={2,3} Individual k1 K2 3 20.80 4.48 4 6.32 14.14 5 2 12.56
Hierarchical Clustering  Hierarchical Clustering finds successive clusters using previously established clusters.  No As...
Agglomerative Hierarchical Clustering  Initially consider every data point as an individual Cluster and at every step, me...
Example of Agglomerative Hierarchical Clustering
Divisive Hierarchical Clustering Divisive Hierarchical clustering is precisely the opposite of the Agglomerative Hierarch...
Example of Divisive Hierarchical Clustering
THANKYOU
×