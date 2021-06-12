Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Decoupling Capacitors ‫הקדמה‬ - Decouplingcapacitors - ‫לדאוג‬ ‫שמטרתם‬ ‫קבלים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫אילו‬ ‫הרכיבים‬.‫לרכיבים‬ ‫בכניסה‬ ‫...
2 . ?‫קבלים‬ ‫נבחר‬ ‫כיצד‬ ‫ה‬ ‫קבלי‬ ‫את‬ - decoupling ‫בזר‬,‫בתדר‬ ‫כתלות‬ ‫נבחר‬ ‫המתח‬ ‫של‬ ‫המותר‬ ‫השינוי‬ ‫ובגבולות...
4 . ‫בחי‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫רת‬ ‫ולבדוק‬ ‫בגרף‬ ‫יחדיו‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫לשים‬ ‫הרצויים‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבחור‬ ‫לנו‬ ‫נותר‬ ‫הרצוי‬ ‫האימפד...
5 . : ‫מיקום‬ ‫ה‬ ‫קבלי‬ ‫מיקום‬ ‫על‬ ‫ההקפדה‬ - decoupling .‫מאוד‬ ‫חשובה‬ ‫א‬ ‫בקבלים‬ ‫לשימוש‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫אין‬ .‫לרכיב‬ ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
32 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Decoupling capacitors - רקע,בחירה והשמה

Decoupling capacitors - רקע,בחירה והשמה

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Decoupling capacitors - רקע,בחירה והשמה

  1. 1. Decoupling Capacitors ‫הקדמה‬ - Decouplingcapacitors - ‫לדאוג‬ ‫שמטרתם‬ ‫קבלים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫אילו‬ ‫הרכיבים‬.‫לרכיבים‬ ‫בכניסה‬ ‫המתח‬ ‫ליציבות‬ ‫ומכיוון‬ ‫מהרכיב‬ )‫(יחסית‬ ‫רב‬ ‫במרחק‬ ‫נמצאים‬ ‫שהספקים‬ ‫מכיוון‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫בתדרים‬ ‫מתנדנדים‬ ‫המתח‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמקבלים‬ ‫מהירה‬ ‫מספיק‬ ‫אינה‬ ‫תגובתם‬ ‫שמהירות‬ ‫כן‬ ‫על‬. ‫נדרש‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫קבלי‬ ‫להוסיף‬ ‫ים‬ decoupling ‫לרגלי‬ ‫קרוב‬ ‫המתח‬ ‫אספקת‬ ‫ה‬ .‫הרכיב‬ ‫בביצועי‬ ‫תפגע‬ "‫ו"חלקה‬ ‫תקינה‬ ‫מתח‬ ‫באספקת‬ ‫פגיעה‬.‫הרכיב‬ ‫את‬ ‫מזינות‬ 1 . ‫תזכורת‬ – ."‫"אמיתית‬ ‫קבלים‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫קבל‬ ‫מעשי‬ ‫הקבל‬ ‫אימפדנס‬.‫אידיאליים‬ ‫ונגד‬ ‫קבל‬,‫מסליל‬ ‫בנוי‬ ‫האידיאלי‬ :‫ע"י‬ ‫מוגדר‬ Xc=1/ (ωC) ‫תכונות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫בפועל‬ ‫אך‬ ‫גם‬ ‫לידי‬ ‫הבאות‬ ‫וסליל‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביתר‬ ‫ביטוי‬ ‫שנעלה‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫שאת‬ .‫בתדר‬ ‫כלומר‬ Impedance ‫מ‬ ‫מורכב‬ ‫הקבל‬ - XC+XL+R ‫אידיאלי‬ ‫כקבל‬ ‫מתנהג‬ ‫המעשי‬ ‫הקבל‬ ‫בתחילה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫מהגרף‬ ‫לראות‬ ‫ניתן‬ .‫כסליל‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫של‬ ‫ובסופו‬ ‫כנגד‬ ‫בהמשך‬, ‫הנמוכים‬ ‫בתדרים‬ (Low Frequency) ‫הגבוהי‬ ‫ובתדרים‬ ‫קיבולית‬ ‫היא‬ ‫ההתנהגות‬ ‫ם‬ (HighFrequency) ‫ההתנהגות‬ .‫השראותית‬ ‫היא‬
  2. 2. 2 . ?‫קבלים‬ ‫נבחר‬ ‫כיצד‬ ‫ה‬ ‫קבלי‬ ‫את‬ - decoupling ‫בזר‬,‫בתדר‬ ‫כתלות‬ ‫נבחר‬ ‫המתח‬ ‫של‬ ‫המותר‬ ‫השינוי‬ ‫ובגבולות‬ ‫ם‬ ‫בו‬ ‫הרכיב‬ ‫גבי‬ ‫על‬ ‫נגדיר‬ ‫כך‬ ‫לשם‬ ‫נשתמש‬ TargetImpedance . ‫כזה‬ ‫קבלים‬ ‫רצף‬ ‫לבחור‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫מטרתנו‬ ‫שנבחר‬ ‫התדרים‬ ‫תחום‬ ‫שעבור‬ Impedance ‫מה‬ ‫נמוך‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫המערכת‬ - Target Impedance .)‫בהמשך‬ ‫(שנקבע‬ 3 . ( ‫המטרה‬ ‫אימפדנס‬ Z-target ) / Target Impedance . ‫האימפד‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫המטרה‬ ‫אימפדנס‬ ‫נ‬ ‫וצריכת‬ ‫הרכיב‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בו‬ ‫התדרים‬ ‫תחום‬ ‫שעבור‬ ‫כך‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫שואפים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫שאליו‬ ‫ס‬ .‫הרכיב‬ ‫במפרט‬ ‫מהמותר‬ ‫גדולים‬ ‫מתח‬ ‫שינויי‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫הזרם‬ :‫הבאים‬ ‫הפרטים‬ ‫את‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫עלינו‬ ‫המטרה‬ ‫אימפדנס‬ ‫את‬ ‫לחשב‬ ‫מנת‬ ‫על‬ ‫א‬ . ‫המסופק‬ ‫המתח‬ – Vsupply . ‫ב‬ . % ‫המסופק‬ ‫במתח‬ ‫המותר‬ ‫השינוי‬ - Ripple . ‫ג‬ . ‫מקסימלי‬ ‫ריגעי‬ ‫זרם‬ – I(trans-max) . Ztarget= (Vsupply x % Ripple)/I (trans-max). ‫זאת‬ ‫נחשב‬ .‫הרכיב‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההזנה‬ ‫ממתחי‬ ‫מתח‬ ‫כל‬ ‫עבור‬
  3. 3. 4 . ‫בחי‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫רת‬ ‫ולבדוק‬ ‫בגרף‬ ‫יחדיו‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫לשים‬ ‫הרצויים‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבחור‬ ‫לנו‬ ‫נותר‬ ‫הרצוי‬ ‫האימפדנס‬ ‫את‬ ‫שבחרנו‬ ‫אחרי‬ .‫הרכיב‬ ‫ע"י‬ ‫הנדרשים‬ ‫בפרמטרים‬ ‫עומדים‬ ‫שאנו‬ .‫שאפנו‬ ‫אליה‬ ‫מהמטרה‬ ‫נמוך‬ ‫שיצרנו‬ ‫שהאימפדנס‬ ‫נבדוק‬ ‫כך‬ ‫את‬ ‫רואים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫בדוגמא‬ Ztarget ‫אל‬ ‫הכללי‬ ‫האימפדנס‬ ‫לקירוב‬ ‫תורם‬ ‫מוסיפים‬ ‫שאנו‬ ‫קבל‬ ‫כל‬.‫באדום‬ ‫מסומן‬ ‫ל‬ ‫רק‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫האפשר‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫רחב‬ ‫תדר‬ ‫תחום‬ ‫לכסות‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫שאין‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫לב‬ ‫לשים‬ ‫יש‬.‫המטרה‬ ‫אימפדנס‬ ‫כסות‬ ‫מהרכיב‬ ‫רחוק‬ ‫מהקבלים‬ ‫חלק‬ ‫למקם‬ ‫אותנו‬ ‫תאלץ‬ ‫קבלים‬ ‫של‬ ‫מיותרת‬ ‫תוספת‬ ‫הגדרנו‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫התדרים‬ ‫תחום‬ ‫את‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫שהשימוש‬ ‫כך‬ .‫אפקטיבי‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫לבחירת‬ ‫דוגמא‬ ‫(מתוך‬ ‫קבלים‬ Altera– “High Speedboarddesignadvisor“ .)
  4. 4. 5 . : ‫מיקום‬ ‫ה‬ ‫קבלי‬ ‫מיקום‬ ‫על‬ ‫ההקפדה‬ - decoupling .‫מאוד‬ ‫חשובה‬ ‫א‬ ‫בקבלים‬ ‫לשימוש‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫אין‬ .‫לרכיב‬ ‫האפשר‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫קרוב‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫נמקם‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫לו‬ ‫ברכיבי‬ BGA ‫למקם‬ ‫יש‬ ‫הקטנים‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫את‬ ‫ש‬ ‫כך‬ ‫לרכיב‬ ‫מתחת‬ ‫רגל‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫קבל‬ ‫לפחות‬ ‫יסופק‬ ‫מתח‬ ‫של‬ ‫ושאר‬ .‫הניתן‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫קרוב‬ ‫יחוברו‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫למקם‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אצבע‬ ‫וככלל‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫קרוב‬ ‫ימוקמו‬ )‫(בערכם‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫הקטנים‬ ‫שהקבלים‬ ‫כך‬ ‫גודלם‬ ‫עפ"י‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫את‬ ‫למקם‬ ‫יש‬ .‫הרכיב‬ ‫של‬ ‫המתח‬ ‫מרגלי‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫מאינץ‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫רחוק‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הקבלים‬ ‫את‬ 6 . ‫נוספים‬ ‫מאמרים‬ - ‫בחיר‬ ‫קבלי‬ ‫ת‬ decoupling : 1 . http://bethesignal.net/blog/?p=19 2 . - http://www.altera.com/literature/tb/tb .pdf?GSA_pos=2&WT.oss_r=1&WT.oss=choose%20decoupli 092 ng 3 . http://www.atmel.com/dyn/resources/prod_documents/doc4279.pdf 4 . 632.pdf - http://www.cvel.clemson.edu/pdf/EMCS05

×