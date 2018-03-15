Presentatie spelcomm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Spelregels ToernooiopzetWedstrijdvorm
1. Eerlijk 2. Aantrekkelijk 3. Logisch Gelijk speelveld, gelijke omstandigheden Leuk voor de toeschouwer Makkelijk te begr...
Duidelijke winnaar Gelijke kansen Spanning Schouwspel Geen achterdeurtjes
Geen overbodige wedstrijden Gelijke kansen Geen noodoplossingen Directe vormen
Een presentatie van Spelregelcommissie.nl

  Spelregels ToernooiopzetWedstrijdvorm
  1. Eerlijk 2. Aantrekkelijk 3. Logisch Gelijk speelveld, gelijke omstandigheden Leuk voor de toeschouwer Makkelijk te begrijpen
  Duidelijke winnaar Gelijke kansen Spanning Schouwspel Geen achterdeurtjes
  Geen overbodige wedstrijden Gelijke kansen Geen noodoplossingen Directe vormen

