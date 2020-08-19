Lbi pitch deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pitch Deck 2020
  2. 2. The Problem 1 2 3 Africans often find it tough to get low-risk investment projects with attractive interest rate. >>> Investment Crowdfunding There's a huge gap in Africa for financial experts willing to teach investment banking and wealth creation. >>> Financial Mastery High networth individuals often struggle to expand their financial assets. >>> Portfolio Management 4 95% of startups in Africa crumble after one year due to poor funding >>> Funding StartUps
  3. 3. 1 2 3 4 Our Solution Use advanced financial intelligence tools to invest clients funds into low-risk profitable project that yield high-interest rate. Build an academy to train and certify investment bankers, financial advisors and portfolio managers. Serve as investment portfolio managers to help expand financial assets of high networth individuals. Invest in startups with a high potential profit margin.
  4. 4. Market Validation Why our success is absolutely guaranteed  Source: United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs 65M+ Potential Investors Who Earn Above $10,000 Annually 53% High Net Worth Individuals Are in Need of a Better Portfolio Manager 120M+ Monthly Searches Related to Investment, Financial Planning & Management 1.22B Africans
  5. 5. Competitive Advantage 3. Project Payout Plan Clients can profit monthly, instead of a lengthy project wait period. 4. Low price Entry With as little as $25, an individual can invest in our project. 2. Customer Eccentric Our customer support works 24/7, including public holidays. 1. High Project Returns We use low-risk yet cutting edge investment tools to obtain high project profits. 1 3 2 4
  6. 6. PRODUCT REVENUE MODEL Projects FinCertified PortfolioGov StartupGo Profits from crowdfunding project Training fee from Lionbrand FinCertified academy Manage client investor portfolio for custom fee Earn equity from successful startups
  7. 7. 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Upgrade to Web 2.0 2019 2021 2020 ROAD MAP Merger between two firms to birth LionBrand Invest Kickstart of AgriBusiness Crowdfunding Real Estate Crowdfunding Project Building of Website Portal 1.0 Acquisition of Mega Office Space Series A FundingLaunch StartupGo to Invest in Startups Launch PortfolioGov to Manage Financial Asset Mobile App Launch Series B Funding Kickstart Lionbrand Academy Physical Presence in Lagos Our Timeline Growth from Jan'2019 Merger to Dec'2021
  8. 8. Management Team Lovemore Leonard Founder & MD Stephen Tatasumbu Co-founder & Operations Mark Stephen Co-founder & Finance
  9. 9. 0M 5M 10M 15M 20M 25M Q1 (2019) Q2 (2019) Q3 (2019) Q4 (2019) Q1 (2020) Q2 (2020) Financial Statistics Date Profit 1700+ Active Investors LastFinancialYear2019 Total Deposits from Investors Earnings from AgriBusiness Earnings from Real Estate Earnings from Financial Markets Earnings from Portfolio Management Gross Earnings Profit After Tax & Adjustments Asset Valuation Earnings from Investment Consultancy ₦139M+ Financial Statistics ₦25M+ ₦15M+ ₦11M+ ₦109M+ ₦92M+ ₦17M+ ₦23M+ ₦31M+
  10. 10. Why We Want Shareholders 1 2 3 Decision: A factor that determines the success of a company is the number of quality decisions made. Having more shareholders mean having more smart decision-makers. Valuation: The more share capital we acquire, the more valuation our firm hold. Thus, more funds to execute projects. Indigeneity: Our management halted all incoming foreign funds until we have enough African shareholders to ensure Lionbrand Invest remains indigenous.
  11. 11. Our OfferOur Offer Our company is currently offering five (5) million shares for sale. One (1) share is valued at ₦10 using comparable company analysis (CCA). The minimum amount to become a shareholder is 100,000 shares (currently equivalent to ₦1,000,000). Available Shares ----- 5 Million shares Share Price ----- 1 share = ₦10 Minimum Buy Amount ----- 100,000 shares = ₦1,000,000
  12. 12. Share Price Double-fold By December, the share value of all current shareholders would become double because our share price would increase by 100% due to the $3Million partnership between our firm and a U.S venture capitalist, Profito Capital. Unlike other companies, our shareholders receive dividends (distribution of company profits) every three months (quarterly). For the past 18 months, our Earnings-Per-Share percentage has been averagely 60%. A shareholder can recommend individuals during any Lionbrand Invest job recruitment. As of June'2020, we've hired 97 field staff, 38 contract staff and 15 administrative staff. If at any point you need to sell off your Lionbrand Invest shares, we would assist in bringing investors willing to buy your shares at the current market value. Thus, your shares are tradable.  Quartely Payout Slot Recommendation Tradable Shares Shareholder BenefitsShareholder Benefits
  13. 13. Let's Grow TogetherLet's Grow Together help@lionbrandinvest.com +234 808 122 5442 help@lionbrandinvest.com +234 808 122 5442 In 2012, I passed on an opportunity to become a shareholder in Konga because I wanted to buy a flashy Blackberry Touch 9850 phone. Well, today those shares are worth ₦167Million. Lovemore Leonard, MD, Lionbrand Invest.

