ASCOA FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 MEETING

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING Saturday 22nd February, 2020
OUTLINE OF THE PRESENTATION  Our history  The vision  The mission  The Organizational structure  Our achievements  O...
Our History  Fully established in early 2014 in Cameroon, the Association for Community Awareness (ASCOA) was birthed aft...
The Vision “Increased self-reliance and sustainable community development in the communities we serve”  We are motivated ...
The Mission Our mission is “to improve the quality of life for underserved communities by building self- reliance”  ASCOA...
Organizational Structure of ASCOA
Our Achievements
 Since 2013, ASCOA has been involved in numerous projects on peace building, environment, women empowerment, youth educat...
ASCOA IN 2014
Peace Project 2014  Aim: goal of this project was to educate youths on peace building.  Theme: sharing peace idea among ...
Peace Project 2014  ASCOA in partnership with Mission Bhartiyam, an India based organization  Activities: ASCOA visited ...
ASCOA IN 2015
HIV and Health Education 2015  Aim: To educate local communities on HIV/AIDS in Wokaka  Theme: Knowledge assessment on H...
ASCOA IN 2016
Combating HIV Related Stigma 2016  Aim: goal of this project was to change people’s perception towards HIV infected perso...
World Peace Day 2016  Aim: goal of this project was to create awareness on peace building.  Theme: Building blocks for p...
Outreach to Orphans 2016  Aim: goal of this project was to support orphans in Tole village.  Theme: Education and health...
ASCOA IN 2017
World Peace Day 2017  Aim: The goal of this project was to sensitize the community on the importance of peace.  Theme: T...
ASCOA IN 2018
Tree Panting and Clean Up 2018  Aim: goal of this project was to sensitize the community on the importance of tree planti...
Tree Panting And Clean Up 2018
2018 Coastal Cleanup  Aim: The goal of this project was to clean up the Limbe Down beach coastline.  Theme: Harnessing t...
2018 Coastal Cleanup ASCOA team leaders and some HYSACAM workers Volunteers holding certificates of participation
ASCOA IN 2019
Sustainable Peace Project 2019  Aim: To promote peace through peace crane  Theme: Engaging youths for sustainable peace ...
2019 Coastal Clean Up: Phase 1  Aim: The goal of this project was to clean up the Limbe Down beach coastline.  Theme: Cl...
2019 Coastal Clean Up: Phase 2  Aim: The goal of this project was to clean up the Limbe Down beach coastline.  Theme: Cl...
World Peace Day 2019  Aim: The goal of this project was to.  Theme: Unity football March for Peace.  Carried out in Sep...
Waste Management Project 2019  Aim: To identify how communities manage their waste and educate them on more sustainable m...
Women Empowerment Project 2019  Aim: To identify the effects of the ongoing crises in the North West and South West Regio...
Our Team  “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much”.  ASCOA is made up of a dynamic team of: • members • p...
Emmanuel Eche Nigeria Website developer & maintenance CARINE Dohy Czech Republic Contents Creation & editing OLAKUNLE Olad...
Where We Work Cameroon Maryland USA Kenya UK (Upcoming) Texas USA
Together We Save More Lives THANK YOU
ASCOA FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 MEETING

The Association for Community Awareness (ASCOA) is a humanitarian non-profit organization with headquarters in Cameroon, West Africa and offices in the USA and Kenya. ASCOA has as goal to enhance the quality of life of underserved communities and promote sustainable development in Africa and the world at large. ASCOA’s efforts range from fostering environmental protection with special focus on plastic pollution and marine littering, to increasing awareness of HIV/AIDS and combating related stigma, engaging in women empowerment, child support, peace building, and taking care of displaced population. As an NGO, ASCOA works together with international and African partner organizations for community outreach and education to create sustainable local communities and fight against climate change and the discrimination within the society.

ASCOA FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 MEETING

  1. 1. 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING Saturday 22nd February, 2020
  2. 2. OUTLINE OF THE PRESENTATION  Our history  The vision  The mission  The Organizational structure  Our achievements  Our team
  3. 3. Our History  Fully established in early 2014 in Cameroon, the Association for Community Awareness (ASCOA) was birthed after one year of community service in Equatorial Guinea by the Founder (Linus Ayangwoh Embe).  During his time in Equatorial Guinea, he volunteered with an International organization “Save the Children”, and received an award from the CEO, Carolyn Miles.  This planted a seed of community service in him, now known as ASCOA.  Since then, ASCOA has been able to launch projects in communities and create more opportunities for self-reliance, built new tools on how to approach sustainable development in with the least resources possible and prioritizing those most in need.  The organization has also been expanding in the spheres of social development.  It has worked for the promotion of the 17 sustainable development goals and has grown into a global network, advancing open policies with branches in Cameroon, USA, Kenya, and the UK.
  4. 4. The Vision “Increased self-reliance and sustainable community development in the communities we serve”  We are motivated by a vision where individuals are empowered to achieve their own goals.  We believe that increasing the awareness of the community as well as their participation in value-added projects would go a long way to:  Promote sustainable community development and thus;  Eradicate poverty.
  5. 5. The Mission Our mission is “to improve the quality of life for underserved communities by building self- reliance”  ASCOA defines quality of life here as “the wellbeing and prosperity of the population; the state of feeling safe in peaceful environment; the availability of healthcare, education, needs satisfaction, and economic opportunity”.  We believe that if people live in an environment where they feel safe; have access to integrated health care and quality education, and participate in rigorous community development initiatives, they would be able to attain self-reliance and improved quality of life.  Thus, we accomplish our mission by enabling individuals, families and communities to achieve their full potential. By doing so, we empower these vulnerable and remote communities to regain control of their lives through the power of their own enterprise.
  6. 6. Organizational Structure of ASCOA
  7. 7. Our Achievements
  8. 8.  Since 2013, ASCOA has been involved in numerous projects on peace building, environment, women empowerment, youth education, community empowerment and health sensitization  Thanks to our broad base of volunteers, members and partners, ASCOA has engaged in the organization of several events that have contributed to achieving sustainable development within the nation.  The most recent and remarkable of these is our annual coastal clean-up campaigns
  9. 9. ASCOA IN 2014
  10. 10. Peace Project 2014  Aim: goal of this project was to educate youths on peace building.  Theme: sharing peace idea among youth in SWR Cameroon.  Carried out in 2014 to commemorate World Peace Day
  11. 11. Peace Project 2014  ASCOA in partnership with Mission Bhartiyam, an India based organization  Activities: ASCOA visited schools.  Drilled students on the necessity of peace both in their lives and in the entire world.
  12. 12. ASCOA IN 2015
  13. 13. HIV and Health Education 2015  Aim: To educate local communities on HIV/AIDS in Wokaka  Theme: Knowledge assessment on HIV/AIDS  Carried out in 2015  Activities: Door to door sensitization was carried out in the community
  14. 14. ASCOA IN 2016
  15. 15. Combating HIV Related Stigma 2016  Aim: goal of this project was to change people’s perception towards HIV infected persons  Theme: Standing together against fear, shame and blame  Carried out in February 2016 during Mt Cameroon Race of Hope  ASCOA in partnership with South West Regional Technical Group  Activities: administration of questionnaires to the general public.  1013 persons were reached
  16. 16. World Peace Day 2016  Aim: goal of this project was to create awareness on peace building.  Theme: Building blocks for peace.  Carried out in 2016 to commemorate World Peace Day  ASCOA in partnership with Peace Crane Project and Peace One Day  Activities: March past from Check Point Molyko to Mile 17 motor park.  Drilled students the general public on the necessity of peace both in their lives and in the entire world.
  17. 17. Outreach to Orphans 2016  Aim: goal of this project was to support orphans in Tole village.  Theme: Education and health of orphans.  Carried out in June 2016  Activities: ASCOA identified orphans in the community.  Organize a training workshop with their guardians
  18. 18. ASCOA IN 2017
  19. 19. World Peace Day 2017  Aim: The goal of this project was to sensitize the community on the importance of peace.  Theme: Together for Peace: Respect, safety and dignity for all.  Carried out in September 2017 to commemorate the World Peace Day  Activities: Conference presentations on peace in the family, peace and the media, and religious peace  A peace crane activities
  20. 20. ASCOA IN 2018
  21. 21. Tree Panting and Clean Up 2018  Aim: goal of this project was to sensitize the community on the importance of tree planting and cleaning the environment.  Theme: Stop pollution, protect our environment.  Carried out in 2018 in partnership with AWEC to celebrate the World Environment day  Activities: ASCOA engaged in tree planting and general clean up of the environment in Wonya Mokumba and Mamu villages.
  22. 22. Tree Panting And Clean Up 2018
  23. 23. 2018 Coastal Cleanup  Aim: The goal of this project was to clean up the Limbe Down beach coastline.  Theme: Harnessing the power of people to fight ocean trash.  Carried out in 2018 in partnership with Ocean Conservancy to celebrate International Coastal Cleanup day  Activities: ASCOA engaged in beach cleanup, sorting and documenting of waste collected. ASCOA team involved in the coastal cleanup
  24. 24. 2018 Coastal Cleanup ASCOA team leaders and some HYSACAM workers Volunteers holding certificates of participation
  25. 25. ASCOA IN 2019
  26. 26. Sustainable Peace Project 2019  Aim: To promote peace through peace crane  Theme: Engaging youths for sustainable peace  Carried out in April 2019  Activities: Educating students on the importance of peace, peace crane activities
  27. 27. 2019 Coastal Clean Up: Phase 1  Aim: The goal of this project was to clean up the Limbe Down beach coastline.  Theme: Cleaning coastal areas for sustainable development in Cameroon.  Carried out in July 2019 in partnership with GEE and Ocean Conservancy  Activities: ASCOA engaged in beach cleanup, sorting and documenting of waste collected.
  28. 28. 2019 Coastal Clean Up: Phase 2  Aim: The goal of this project was to clean up the Limbe Down beach coastline.  Theme: Cleaning coastal areas for sustainable development in Cameroon.  Carried out in September 2019 in partnership with GEE and Ocean Conservancy to celebrate the International Coastal Cleanup Day  Activities: ASCOA engaged in beach cleanup, sorting and documenting of waste collected. The team before cleanup After the clean up. (showcasing the SDGs)
  29. 29. World Peace Day 2019  Aim: The goal of this project was to.  Theme: Unity football March for Peace.  Carried out in September 2019 to celebrate World Peace Day  Activities: Football competition between ASCOA football team and Surveyors and Friends football club, peace crane activities ASCOA team at the Omni sport stadium Buea
  30. 30. Waste Management Project 2019  Aim: To identify how communities manage their waste and educate them on more sustainable methods of handling waste.  Theme: Environmental activity on waste management.  Carried out in Buea in October 2019  Activities: administration of questionnaires in various communities and educate the inhabitants on how to sort their waste
  31. 31. Women Empowerment Project 2019  Aim: To identify the effects of the ongoing crises in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon on the women of Buea.  Theme: The impact of the socio political crises on the economy of women in affected regions.  Carried out in Buea in November 2019  Activities: administration of questionnaires to the women of various social groups
  32. 32. Our Team  “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much”.  ASCOA is made up of a dynamic team of: • members • permanent volunteers • Project/ event volunteers and • international volunteers that work together to achieve its mission.
  33. 33. Emmanuel Eche Nigeria Website developer & maintenance CARINE Dohy Czech Republic Contents Creation & editing OLAKUNLE Oladipo Nigeria Plan & manage inline fundraising TIFFANY Lee Switzerland Contents Creation & editing WACO Yokoyama Japan Contents Creative & editing Gaia Scotto di Minico Holland Contents Creative & editing Hind Dihan UK Contents Creative & editing Ololade Faniyi Nigeria Contents Creative & editing Genevieve Millan Philippine Graphic Designer Nathan Ayesu-Offei Ghana Grant proposal drafting Ida Schumann Germany Grant Proposal drafting Farah Farhat USA Grant Proposal drafting Salma Abdulkadir Nigeria Contents Creative & editing
  34. 34. Where We Work Cameroon Maryland USA Kenya UK (Upcoming) Texas USA
  35. 35. Together We Save More Lives THANK YOU

