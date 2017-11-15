-
TAX PLAN
Senate Republicans will include a repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate in their tax plan. A repeal would save more than $300B but leave 13M more uninsured by 2027.
FOREVER 21
The teen retailer disclosed a potential data breach that would have exposed credit card information from in-store purchases made from March through October. Dozens of companies have been hacked this year.
THE 1%
The world’s richest 1% owns more than half of global wealth, according to Credit Suisse. The world’s wealth grew 6% this year — its fastest rate since 2012 — to $280T.
QUOTE
“Every meeting I had on health care was like a trip to get a root canal.”
-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, contrasting his experience with the tax plan
Daily Top Headlines:
Animation: Lucy Clinch
Script: Katie Carroll, Lorraine K. Lee
Art: Jacqueline Zaccor
Producer: Florencia Iriondo
