TAX PLAN

Senate Republicans will include a repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate in their tax plan. A repeal would save more than $300B but leave 13M more uninsured by 2027.



FOREVER 21

The teen retailer disclosed a potential data breach that would have exposed credit card information from in-store purchases made from March through October. Dozens of companies have been hacked this year.



THE 1%

The world’s richest 1% owns more than half of global wealth, according to Credit Suisse. The world’s wealth grew 6% this year — its fastest rate since 2012 — to $280T.



QUOTE

“Every meeting I had on health care was like a trip to get a root canal.”

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, contrasting his experience with the tax plan



Daily Top Headlines:

Animation: Lucy Clinch

Script: Katie Carroll, Lorraine K. Lee

Art: Jacqueline Zaccor

Producer: Florencia Iriondo