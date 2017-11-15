Senate GOP adds Obamacare measure to tax plan, data breach at Forever 21? And more news

12 views

Published on

Check out http://lnkd.in/daily and https://lnkd.in/videos for more news. 

TAX PLAN
Senate Republicans will include a repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate in their tax plan. A repeal would save more than $300B but leave 13M more uninsured by 2027.
 
FOREVER 21
The teen retailer disclosed a potential data breach that would have exposed credit card information from in-store purchases made from March through October. Dozens of companies have been hacked this year.
 
THE 1%
The world’s richest 1% owns more than half of global wealth, according to Credit Suisse. The world’s wealth grew 6% this year — its fastest rate since 2012 — to $280T.
 
QUOTE
“Every meeting I had on health care was like a trip to get a root canal.” 
-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, contrasting his experience with the tax plan
 
Daily Top Headlines: 
Animation: Lucy Clinch 
Script: Katie Carroll, Lorraine K. Lee 
Art: Jacqueline Zaccor 
Producer: Florencia Iriondo

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

×