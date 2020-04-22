Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DRUGS FOR HELMINTHIASIS Presented by:- Lingaraj .V. Anawal M Pharm Department of Pharmacology H.S.K College of Pharmacy. B...
Anthelmintic are drugs used in the treatment of Infection with helminths in the intestinal tract or tissues of the body. A...
ANTIHELMINTHS DRUGS Roundworms Whipworm Tape worms Hydatid disease Trichinella spiralis Praziquantel Albendazole Hookworm ...
WORM FIRST CHOICE DRUGS ALTERVATIVE DRUGS ROUND WORM (Nematodes) Ascaris lumbricoides Mebendazole, Albendazole, Pyrantel P...
WORM FIRST CHOICE DRUGS ALTERVATIVE DRUGS GUINEAWORM Dracunculus medinesis Metrondizole Mebendazole TAPEWORMS (Cestodes) T...
Mebendazole (Mebendazole is a Benzimidazole compound) It is a Benzimidazole introduced in 1972. This congener of thiabenda...
Albendazole (Albendazole is a Benzimidazole compound) It is benzimidazole and has broad spectrum of anthelmintic activity....
Albendazole Ascariasis, Trichuriasis, and Hookworm and Pinworm Infections For adults and children older than 2 years of ag...
Thiabendazole (Thiabendazole is a Benzimidazole compound) A Benzimidazole, thiabendazole has broad spectrum of anthelminti...
Adverse effects:- dizziness, anorexia, nausea, and vomiting, epigastric pain, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, headache, drowsi...
MOA of Benzimidazole (Mebendazole, Albendazole, Thiabendazole) 11
Pyrantel Pamoate Pyrantel pamoate first was introduced into veterinary practice as a broad-spectrum anthelmintic directed ...
MOA Pyrantel pamoate inhibits cholinesterases in worms stimulates nicotinic Ach concentration receptors in the worm persis...
Pyrantel pamoate By stimulating the release of acetylcholine, inhibiting cholinesterase, and stimulating ganglionic neuron...
Diethylcarbamazine citrate (DEC) Developed in 1948, it is the first drug for filariasis caused by the nematodes Wuchereria...
Pharmacokinetics  Well absorbed from GI tract,  Widely distributed in body metabolized in liver and excreted in urine. S...
Clinical uses Wuchereria bancrofti, Brugia malayi, Brugia timori, and Loa loa These infections are treated for 2 or (for L...
Ivermectin It is an extremely potent semisynthetic derivative of the antinematodal principle obtained from Streptomyces av...
MOA OF IVERMECTIN 19
Pharmacokinetics It is given orally rapidly absorbed widely distributed to various tissues metabolized in the liver and ex...
Niclosamide Niclosamide is a highly effective drug against cestodes infesting man— Taenia saginata, T. solium, Diphyllobot...
Mitochondria 22 MOA OF NICLOSAMIDE Clinical Uses The adult dose of Niclosamide is 2g once, given in the morning on an empt...
Praziquantel It is effective in the treatment of trematodes and cestodes but not for Nematodes. Pharmacokinetics- It is re...
Clinical Uses Praziquantel tablets are taken with liquid after a meal they should be swallowed without chewing because the...
Neurocysticercosis The praziquantel dosage is 100mg/kg/d in three divided doses for 1 day, then 50mg/kg/d to complete a 2 ...
Praziquantel It is effective in the treatment of trematodes and cestodes but not for Nematodes. The mode of action is not ...
MOA OF PRAZIQUANTEL 27
Metroimdazole:- Metronidazole is an antibiotic that is used to treat a wide variety of infections. It works by stopping th...
METROIMIDAZOLE Metronidazole diffuses into the organism, inhibits protein synthesis by interacting with DNA and causing a ...
PIPERAZINE Piperazine can be used to treat infections with the common roundworm (Ascaris lumbricoides) and the threadworm ...
Side effects:- gastrointestinal disturbances, and bronchospasm occur occasionally, and some patients experience dizziness....
Reference:-  Essential medical pharamcology 8th edition by KD Tripathi page no 906-914.  Basic & Clinical Pharmacology 1...
THANK U 33
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Drugs for helminthiasis.

32 views

Published on

Drugs for helminthiasis.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Drugs for helminthiasis.

  1. 1. DRUGS FOR HELMINTHIASIS Presented by:- Lingaraj .V. Anawal M Pharm Department of Pharmacology H.S.K College of Pharmacy. B.G.K 1
  2. 2. Anthelmintic are drugs used in the treatment of Infection with helminths in the intestinal tract or tissues of the body. Anthelmintics that kill worms are called vermicides and those that help to expel the worms are called vermifuges. 2Goodman & Gilman’s. The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics. 12th edition.
  3. 3. ANTIHELMINTHS DRUGS Roundworms Whipworm Tape worms Hydatid disease Trichinella spiralis Praziquantel Albendazole Hookworm Albendzole Niclosamide Mebendazole Pinworm Mebendazole Albendazole Mebendazole Albendazole Pyrantel pamoate levamisole Piperazine Filariasis Threadworm Diethylcarbamazine citrate Ivermectin Ivermectin Albendazole Albendazole 3 Essentials of Medical Pharmacology. K.D. Tripathi 8th edition.
  4. 4. WORM FIRST CHOICE DRUGS ALTERVATIVE DRUGS ROUND WORM (Nematodes) Ascaris lumbricoides Mebendazole, Albendazole, Pyrantel Piperazine, levanisole, Ivermectin HOOK WORM Accylostoma duodnale Necator americanus Pyrantel, Mebendazole, Albendazole Mebendazole, Albendazole Levamisole Pyrantel PIN WORM Enterobius(oxyuris) Vermicularis Pyrantel, Mebendazole, Albendazole Piperazine THREAD WORM Strongyloides stercoralis Ivermectin Albendazole WHIP WORM Trichuris trichura Trichinella spiralis Albendazole Mebendazole Albendazole Mebendazole FILARIA Wuchereria bancrofti, Brugia malayi Diethyl carbamazine Ivermectin Albendazole 4 Essentials of Medical Pharmacology. K.D. Tripathi 8th edition.
  5. 5. WORM FIRST CHOICE DRUGS ALTERVATIVE DRUGS GUINEAWORM Dracunculus medinesis Metrondizole Mebendazole TAPEWORMS (Cestodes) Taenia saginata Taenia solium Hymenolepis nana Neurocysticercosis Praziquantel Praziquantel Praziquantel Albendazole Niclosamide Niclosamide Niclosamide Praziquantel HYDATID DISEASE Echinococcus granulosus E. Multilocularis Albendazole Albendazole Mebendazole 5Essentials of Medical Pharmacology. K.D. Tripathi 8th edition.
  6. 6. Mebendazole (Mebendazole is a Benzimidazole compound) It is a Benzimidazole introduced in 1972. This congener of thiabendazole became very popular because it retained the broad-spectrum anthelmintic activity. Pharmacokinetics  Mebendazole is administered orally.  poorly absorbed from the GI tract.  highly bound to plasma proteins and.  metabolized in liver.  Absorption of mebendazole from intestines is minimal.  75–90% of an oral dose is passed in the faeces.  The fraction absorbed is excreted mainly as inactive metabolites in urine/faeces. Adverse effects Mebendazole is well tolerated even by patients in poor health and rarely causes GIT side effects anorexia, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal Pain But occasionally it may cause skin rashes, itching, drug fever, etc. Dose:- 100mg chewable tablet, 100mg/5ml suspension, 100mg tablet. 6
  7. 7. Albendazole (Albendazole is a Benzimidazole compound) It is benzimidazole and has broad spectrum of anthelmintic activity. Pharmacokinetics Absorption of albendazole after oral administration is significant, but inconsistent. It is enhanced when the drug is taken with fatty meal (this may help in treating neurocysticercosis and hydatid disease). Side effects Albendazole is well tolerated; only gastrointestinal side effects have been noted. Few patients have felt dizziness. Prolonged use, as in hydatid or in cysticercosis, has caused headache, fever, alopecia(loss of hair), jaundice and neutropenia, nausea, vomiting, epigastric, distress. Dose and administration  Single oral dose of 400mg for adults and childrens >2 years of age,  200mg of single dose for children between 1 -2 yrs of age. No fasting or purging required. Uses Trichinosis, Neurocysticercosis, Cutaneous larva migrans, Hydatid disease, Filariasis. 7
  8. 8. Albendazole Ascariasis, Trichuriasis, and Hookworm and Pinworm Infections For adults and children older than 2 years of age with ascariasis and hookworm infections, the treatment is a single dose of 400 mg orally (repeated for 2–3 days for heavy ascaris infections and in 2 weeks for pinworm infections) Hydatid Disease Dosing is 400 mg twice daily with meals for 1 month or longer. Daily therapy for up to 6 months has been well tolerated. Neurocysticercosis Corticosteroids are given with the anthelmintic drug to decrease inflammation caused by dying organism. Albendazole is given in a dosage of 400 mg twice a day for up to 21 day. Other Infections Albendazole is the drug of choice in the treatment of Cutaneous larva migrans (400 mg daily for 3 days), Visceral larva migrans (400 mg twice daily for 5 days), Intestinal capillariasis (400 mg daily for 10 days), Microsporidial infections (400 mg twice daily for 2 weeks or longer), Gnathostomiasis (400 mg twice daily for 3 weeks). It also has activity against trichinosis (400 mg twice daily for 1–2 weeks) & Clonorchiasis (400 mg twice daily for 1 week). 8
  9. 9. Thiabendazole (Thiabendazole is a Benzimidazole compound) A Benzimidazole, thiabendazole has broad spectrum of anthelmintic activity and effective against most of the nematodes. Thiabendazole is an alternative to ivermectin or albendazole for the treatment of strongyloidiasis and cutaneous larva migrans. Although it is a chelating agent that forms stable complexes with a number of metals, including iron, it does not bind calcium. The drug is almost completely metabolized in the liver to the 5-hydroxy form; 90% is excreted in the urine in 48 hours, largely as the glucuronide or sulfonate conjugate. Clinical Uses The standard dosage, 25 mg/kg twice daily, should be given after meals. Tablets should be chewed. For strongyloides infection, treatment is for 2 days. Cure rates are reportedly 93%. A course can be repeated in 1 week if indicated. In patients with hyperinfection syndrome, the standard dose is continued twice daily for 5–7 days. For cutaneous larva migrans, thiabendazole cream can be applied topically, or the oral drug can be given for 2 days (although albendazole is less toxic and therefore preferred). 9
  10. 10. Adverse effects:- dizziness, anorexia, nausea, and vomiting, epigastric pain, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, headache, drowsiness, and neuropsychiatric symptoms. Irreversible liver failure and fatal Stevens-Johnson syndrome have been reported. Experience with thiabendazole is limited in children weighing less than 15kg. The drug should not be used in pregnancy or in the presence of hepatic or renal disease. MOA is similarly to Mebendazole and Albendazole. rarely used because of it is toxicity. 10
  11. 11. MOA of Benzimidazole (Mebendazole, Albendazole, Thiabendazole) 11
  12. 12. Pyrantel Pamoate Pyrantel pamoate first was introduced into veterinary practice as a broad-spectrum anthelmintic directed against pinworm, roundworm, and hookworm infections. Its effectiveness and lack of toxicity led to its trial against related intestinal helminths in humans. Pharmacokinetics Pyrantel pamote is given orally but absorbed poorly(10-15%), about 80-90% of oral dose is excreted in faeces. Side effects Occasional G.I symptoms, headache and dizziness. It is tasteless, Nonirritant, abnormal migration of worms is not provoked, nausea, diarrhea, skin rashes, fever. 12
  13. 13. MOA Pyrantel pamoate inhibits cholinesterases in worms stimulates nicotinic Ach concentration receptors in the worm persistent depolarisation(Na+, K+ ) spastic paralysis worms are expelled(vermifuge) Use and administration Single dose of 10/11 mg/kg to maximum of 1g is recommended. NOTE:- Pyrantel pamoate has not been studied in pregnanat women. Thus its use in pregnant patients and children <2 years of age is not recommanded. 13
  14. 14. Pyrantel pamoate By stimulating the release of acetylcholine, inhibiting cholinesterase, and stimulating ganglionic neurons, pyrantel acts as a depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agent in helminthes. These actions cause extensive depolarization of the helminth muscle membrane, producing tension of the helminth's muscles, which causes paralysis and release of their hold to the intestinal wall. This action is unlike piperazine, which is a hyperpolarizing neuromuscular blocking agent that relaxes helminth muscles, causing a subsequent detachment from the intestinal wall. Expulsion of the parasites from the GI tract occurs by normal peristalsis. Precautions When given parenterally to experiment animals, pyrantel can produce complete neuromuscular blockade; only very large oral doses produces toxic effects. 14
  15. 15. Diethylcarbamazine citrate (DEC) Developed in 1948, it is the first drug for filariasis caused by the nematodes Wuchereria bancroft (90% cases) and Brugia malayi. Diethylcarbamazine is most effective drug in the treatment of filariasis and tropical eosinophilia. DEC is available as citrate salt. It acts mainly on microfilaria but the adult worms are killed slowly only on long-term treatment. DEC damages the microfilaria membrane structure so that they are destroyed by host defences. The MOA of DEC against susceptible filarial species is not well understood but the drug appears to exert a direct effect on W. bancrofti microfilariae by causing organelle damage and apoptosis. The MOA of filaricidal action of DEC against adult worms is unknown. 15
  16. 16. Pharmacokinetics  Well absorbed from GI tract,  Widely distributed in body metabolized in liver and excreted in urine. Side effects  Drug induced effects- Vomiting, headache, and dizziness  Parasite induced reaction- Due to release of protein from dying parasites.  Diethylcarbamazine(DEC)- Produce a severe reaction, characterized by severe itching, fever, skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, headache, joint pain, lymphadenitis, keratisis(inflammation of cornea). Uses Filariasis, Tropical pulmonary eosinophilia. 16
  17. 17. Clinical uses Wuchereria bancrofti, Brugia malayi, Brugia timori, and Loa loa These infections are treated for 2 or (for L loa) 3 weeks, with initial low doses to reduce the incidence of allergic reactions to dying microfilariae. This regimen is 50 mg (1 mg/kg in children) on day 1, three 50 mg doses on day 2, three 100 mg doses (2 mg/kg in children) on day 3, and then 2 mg/kg three times daily to complete the 2–3 week course. Diethylcarbamazine may also be used for chemoprophylaxis (300 mg weekly or 300 mg on 3 successive days each month for loiasis; 50 mg monthly for bancroftian and Malayan filariasis) Other uses Diethylcarbamazine is given orally at a dosage of 2mg/kg 3 times a daily for 7 days. 17
  18. 18. Ivermectin It is an extremely potent semisynthetic derivative of the antinematodal principle obtained from Streptomyces avermitilis. It is the drug of choice in onchocerciasis and strongyloidiasis. It is effective against microfilaria of W.bacrofti and B.malayi. MOA Ivermectin Activates glutamate-gated chloride channels Increases GABA(-aminobutyric acid) transmission in worms Hyperpolarisation and paralysis of worms Death/phagocytises of worms 18
  19. 19. MOA OF IVERMECTIN 19
  20. 20. Pharmacokinetics It is given orally rapidly absorbed widely distributed to various tissues metabolized in the liver and excreted mainly in faeces Uses Onchocerciasis/river blindness(caused by bites of infected simulius blackflies) Kills microfilaria but has little effective in stronglyoidiasis, ascarais, and cutaneous larva migrans. Treatment of scabies and pediculosis. Side effects Itching, skin rashes, oedema, headache, fever, muscle and joint pain. Clinical uses Onchoerciasis Treatment is with a single oral dose of ivermectin, 150 mg/kg, with water on an empty stomach. Strongyloidiasis Two daily of 200 mg/kg. 20
  21. 21. Niclosamide Niclosamide is a highly effective drug against cestodes infesting man— Taenia saginata, T. solium, Diphyllobothrium latum and Hymenolepis nana, as well as pin worm. The drug MOA appears to act by inhibiting oxidative phosphorylation in mitochondria and interfering with anaerobic generation of ATP by the tapeworm. Adverse effects Niclosamide is tasteless and nonirritating. It is minimally absorbed from g.i.t.—no systemic toxicity occurs. It is well tolerated; minor abdominal symptoms are produced occasionally. Malaise(discomfort, illness), pruritus(severe itching of skin) and light headedness are rare. Niclosamide is safe during pregnancy and in patients with poor health 21
  22. 22. Mitochondria 22 MOA OF NICLOSAMIDE Clinical Uses The adult dose of Niclosamide is 2g once, given in the morning on an empty stomach. The tablets must be chewed thoroughly and then swallowed with water.
  23. 23. Praziquantel It is effective in the treatment of trematodes and cestodes but not for Nematodes. Pharmacokinetics- It is readily absorbed after oral administration undergoes extensive first-pass metabolism in liver, highly bound to plasma protein, crosses the BBB and excreted mainly in urine. AD effects- Dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, headache, drowsiness, skin rashes, itching, muscle and joint pain. Uses Schistosomiasis Tapeworm infection Neurocysticercosis. 23
  24. 24. Clinical Uses Praziquantel tablets are taken with liquid after a meal they should be swallowed without chewing because their bitter taste can induce vomiting. Schistosomiasis Praziquantel is the drug of choice for all forms of schistosomiasis. The dosage is 20 mg/kg per dose for two or three doses at intervals of 4–6 hours. High cure rates (75–95%) are achieved when patients are evaluated at 3–6 months; there is marked reduction in egg counts in those not cured. Clonorchiasis, Opisthorchiasis, and Paragonimiasis Standard dosing is 25 mg/kg three times daily for 2 days for each of these fluke infections. Taeniasis and Diphyllobothriasis A single dose of praziquantel, 5–10 mg/kg, results in nearly 100% cure rates for T saginata , T solium , and D latum infections. Because praziquantel does not kill eggs. 24
  25. 25. Neurocysticercosis The praziquantel dosage is 100mg/kg/d in three divided doses for 1 day, then 50mg/kg/d to complete a 2 to 4 week course. Hymenolepis nana Praziquantel is the drug of choice for H nana infections and the first drug to be highly effective. A single dose of 25 mg/kg is taken initially and repeated in 1 week. Other Parasites Limited trials at a dosage of 25 mg/kg three times daily for 1–2 days indicate effectiveness of praziquantel against fasciolopsiasis, metagonimiasis, and other forms of heterophyiasis. Praziquantel was not effective for fascioliasis, however, even at dosages as high as 25 mg/kg three times daily for 3–7 days. 25
  26. 26. Praziquantel It is effective in the treatment of trematodes and cestodes but not for Nematodes. The mode of action is not exactly known at present, but experimental evidence shows following mechanism. MOA Praziquantel influx of ca2+ into the tegument increased muscular contraction and spastic paralysis At higher concentration damage tegument death of the parasite 26
  27. 27. MOA OF PRAZIQUANTEL 27
  28. 28. Metroimdazole:- Metronidazole is an antibiotic that is used to treat a wide variety of infections. It works by stopping the growth of certain bacteria and parasites. This antibiotic treats only certain bacterial and parasitic infections. It will not work for viral infections (such as common cold, flu). Metronidazole is of the nitroimidazole class. Side effects:-Nausea, a metallic taste, loss of appetite, and headaches. Occasionally seizures or allergies to the medication may occur. 28
  29. 29. METROIMIDAZOLE Metronidazole diffuses into the organism, inhibits protein synthesis by interacting with DNA and causing a loss of helical DNA structure and strand breakage. Therefore, it causes cell death in susceptible organisms. It inhibits nucleic acid synthesis by disrupting the DNA of microbial cells. 29
  30. 30. PIPERAZINE Piperazine can be used to treat infections with the common roundworm (Ascaris lumbricoides) and the threadworm (Enterobius vermicularis). Piperazine is given orally and some, But not all is absorbed. It is partly metabolised, and the remainder is eliminated, unchanged, via the kidney. The drug has little pharmacological action in the host. When used to treat roundworm, piperazine is effective in a single dose. For thread worm, a longer course (7 days) at lower dosage is necessary. 30
  31. 31. Side effects:- gastrointestinal disturbances, and bronchospasm occur occasionally, and some patients experience dizziness. The drug should not be given to pregnant patients or to those with compromised renal or hepatic function. MOA It reversibly inhibits neuromuscular transmission in the worm, probably by acting like GABA, the inhibitory neurotransmitter, or GABA-gated chloride channels in nematode muscle. The paralysed worms are expelled alive by normal intestinal peristaltic movements. 31
  32. 32. Reference:-  Essential medical pharamcology 8th edition by KD Tripathi page no 906-914.  Basic & Clinical Pharmacology 12th edition by Bertram G. Katzung,Susan B. Masters, Anthony J. Trevor. Chapter 53 clinical pharmacology of the antihelminthic drugs Philip J. Rosenthal MD page no;937-947.  Goodman & Gilman’s The pharmacological basis of therapeutics page no;1443-1451.  Modern pharmacology with clinical application 5th edition by Charles R. Craig & Robert E. Stitzel page no;621.  Rang and Dale’s Pharmacology 6th edition pageno;712-717. 32
  33. 33. THANK U 33

×