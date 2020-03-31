Successfully reported this slideshow.
Make money from home

  1. 1. MAKE MONEY FROM HOME Make money online
  2. 2. CORONA VIRUS Add a Footer 2
  3. 3. Add a Footer 3 With the corona virus most people are not allowed to go work and some even losing their jobs. In Australia At least 35,000 people have been put out of work in just three days by casinos, airlines, retailers and other businesses that have stood down their workers in response to the coronavirus crisis. In most countries The government has ordered people to remain indoors and self-quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Some Companies have asked their employees to work from home, but not every one can do so. HERE ARE SOME FEW WAYS TO MAKE MONEY FROM HOME.
  4. 4. WAYS TO MAKE MONEY FROM HOME Add a Footer 4
  5. 5. 5Add a Footer 5 • For the youngsters you can make money on spotify by listening to music but must have at least 400 followers. • Freelancing • Being an influencer • Drop servicing • Affiliate marketing • Forex trading Apart from forex trading you do not need any money
  6. 6. FREELANCING Here a person works for themselves, rather than for a company. They are a number of websites were one do this some of them are: • Fiver • Upwork • Freelancer Add a Footer 6
  7. 7. DROP SERVICING Drop servicing is a business model where you sell services. However, you are not the one who will do the service. You have to find people who will do it for you. Your job is to market these services, and earn a profit from the orders. As you know, the internet cannot happen without people. 7
  8. 8. AFFILIATE MARKETING Affiliate marketing gives you the chance to make money online by selling an existing product or service for a commission. According to smartpassiveincome.com: Affiliate marketing is the process of earning a commission by promoting other people’s (or company’s) products. You find a product you like, promote it to others, and earn a piece of the profit for each sale that you make Add a Footer 8
  9. 9. FOREX TRADING forex is a portmanteau of foreign currency and exchange. Foreign exchange is the process of changing one currency into another currency for a variety of reasons, usually for commerce, trading, or tourism. According to a recent triennial report from the Bank for International Settlements (a global bank for national central banks), the average was more than $5.1 trillion in daily forex trading volume. Add a Footer 9
  10. 10. THANK YOU STAY SAFE!! 10
  11. 11. 11 LINKS TO HELP YOU WITH EVERYTHING MENTIONED ABOVE 11 • Fiver https ://shrinkme.io/TYUP3J • Upwork https://shrinkme.io/hSeh1C4Y • Freelancer https://shrinkme.io/1Cv7 • Forex investopedia https://shrinkme.io/Pyynh • Youtube video on the spotify making way https://shrinkme.io/E6dE2kp • Few more videos to help https://shrinkme.io/MCoLt • https://shrinkme.io/QGHBEz • https://shrinkme.io/hrAab7p

