Pn junction

ECE 663 P-N Junctions
ECE 663 • So far we learned the basics of semiconductor physics, culminating in the Minority Carrier Diffusion Equation • ...
ECE 663 P-N junction diode V I
ECE 663 P-N junction diode V I I = I0(e qV/hkT -1) pn v I p 0 = q(ni 2/ND) (Lp/tp)
ECE 663 P-N Junctions - Equilibrium <= P-type, low EF - = fixed ionized acceptors + = mobile holes, p <= N-type, high EF +...
ECE 663 Time < 0 P-type piece N-type piece Time < 0: Pieces separated
ECE 663 At time = 0, slam the two pieces together
ECE 663 Hole gradient Jp, diffusion= -qDp dp/dx = current right, holes right Electron gradient Jn,diffusion= -qDn dn/dx = ...
ECE 663 Gradients drive diffusion
ECE 663 But charges can’t venture too far from the interface because their Coulomb forces pull them back! ++ - - + + + + -...
ECE 663 Separation of a sea of charge, leaving behind a charge depleted region http://scott.club365.net/uploaded_images/Mo...
ECE 663 V (stopping e- flow) V (stopping e+ flow) Resulting in a barrier across a depletion region
ECE 663 E E Depletion Region
ECE 663 How much is the Built-in Voltage? RightiFLeftFibi EEEEqV )()(  P side N side           i a LeftFi k...
ECE 663                       2 ln lnln i da bi i d i a bi n NN q kT V n N q kT n N q kT V Na acce...
ECE 663 Special case: One-sided Junctions • One side very heavily doped so that Fermi level is at band edge. • e.g. p+-n j...
ECE 663 How wide is the depletion region? kT EE i Fi enp )(   kT EE i iF enn )(  
ECE 663 Depletion Approximation-step junction  x
ECE 663 Depletion approximation-step junction Exponentials replaced with step-functions
ECE 663 Doping Charge Density Electric Field Electrostatic Potential NAxp = NDxn = WD/(NA -1 + ND -1) Kse0Em = -qNAxp = -q...
ECE 663 Depletion Width               A DA n A D n A D nnpn N NN x N N x N N xxxxW 1     2 1 0 2 1...
ECE 663 Maximum Field Em = 2qVbi/kse0(NA -1+ND -1)
ECE 663 How far does Wd extend into each junction? Depletion width on the n-side depends on the doping on the p-side Deple...
ECE 663
ECE 663 "P+ - N" => N a >> Nd "P - N+" => N a << Nd
ECE 663 P-N Junction with applied voltage
ECE 663 Reverse Bias • +Voltage to the n side and –Voltage to the p side: holes (+) out of P-side Vapplied is sucking more...
ECE 663 Reverse Bias Band Diagram
ECE 663 Reverse Bias depletion    2 1 02        e  revbi AD DAS VV NN NN q K W           DA A revn ...
ECE 663 Forward Bias holes (+) out of P-side Vapplied is sucking more: electrons (-) out of N-side + - Negative voltage to...
ECE 663 Forward Bias Depletion    2 1 02        e  fwdbi AD DAS VV NN NN q K W           DA A fwdn ...
ECE 663 General Expression • Convention = Vappl= + for forward bias Vappl= - for reverse bias    2 1 02        ...
ECE 663 Bands = plots of electron energy Voltage = potential energy per (+) charge Positive voltage pulls bands down- band...
In summary A p-n junction at equilibrium sees a depletion width and a built-in potential barrier. Their values depend on t...
