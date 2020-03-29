Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Boolean Algebra ‘An algebra of Logic’
Introduction  Developed by English Mathematician George Boole in between 1815 - 1864.  It is described as an algebra of ...
Application of Boolean algebra  It is used to perform the logical operations in digital computer.  In digital computer T...
AND operator  It performs logical multiplication and denoted by (.) dot. X Y X.Y 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1
OR operator  It performs logical addition and denoted by (+) plus. X Y X+Y 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1
NOT operator  It performs logical negation and denoted by (-) bar. It operates on single variable. X X (means complement ...
Truth Table  Truth table is a table that contains all possible values of logical variables/statements in a Boolean expres...
Truth Table  The truth table for XY + Z is as follows: Dec X Y Z XY XY+Z 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 1 ...
Logic gates and truth tables  AND X•Y XY  OR X + Y  NOT X' X 9 X Y Z X Y Z 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 X Y Z X Y _ X Y Z 0 ...
Logic gates and truth tables  NAND  NOR 10 X Y XY X Y Z 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 X Y Z 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 X Y X Y ...
Logic gates and truth tables  XOR  XNOR 11 X Y Z Z X Y X Y Z 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 X Y Z 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 X Y ...
Realizing Boolean formulas  F = (A•B)’ + C•D  F = C•(A+B)’ 12 F A B C D A B C F
Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T1 : Properties of 0 (a) 0 + A = A (b) 0 A = 0 T2 : Properties of 1 (a) 1 + A = 1 (b) 1 A...
Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T3 : Commutative Law (a) A + B = B + A (b) A B = B A T4 : Associate Law (a) (A + B) + C =...
Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T6 : Indempotence (Identity ) Law (a) A + A = A (b) A A = A T7 : Absorption (Redundance) ...
Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T8 : Complementary Law (a) X+X’=1 (b) X.X’=0 T9 : Involution (a) x’’ = x T10 : De Morgan'...
Realizing truth tables  Given a truth table 1. Write the Boolean expression 2. Minimize the Boolean expression 3. Draw as...
Canonical form of Boolean Expression (Standard form) Contd.. Convert AB+AC in Canonical SOP (Standard SOP) Sol. AB + AC AB...
Canonical form of Boolean Expression (Standard form) Contd.. Convert (A+B)(A+C) in Canonical SOP (Standard SOP) Sol. (A+B)...
Canonical form of Boolean Expression (Standard form) Contd.. Minterm and Maxterm Individual term of Canonical Sum of Produ...
Minterms & Maxterms for 2 variables (Derivation of Boolean function from Truth Table) x y Index Minterm Maxterm 0 0 0 m0 =...
Minterms & Maxterms for 3 variables Maxterm Mi is the complement of minterm mi Mi = mi and mi = Mi M3 = x + y + zm3 = x y ...
Solved Problem Prob. Find the minterm designation of XY’Z’ Sol. Subsitute 1’s for non barred and 0’s for barred letters Bi...
Minterms  Minterms are AND terms with every variable present in either true or complemented form.  Given that each binar...
Maxterms  Maxterms are OR terms with every variable in true or complemented form.  Given that each binary variable may a...
Minterms & Maxterms for 2 variables  Two variable minterms and maxterms.  The minterm mi should evaluate to 1 for each c...
Minterms & Maxterms for 3 variables M3 = x + y + zm3 = x y z3110 M4 = x + y + zm4 = x y z4001 M5 = x + y + zm5 = x y z5101...
Purpose of the Index  Minterms and Maxterms are designated with an index  The index number corresponds to a binary patte...
Standard Order  All variables should be present in a minterm or maxterm and should be listed in the same order (usually a...
Sum-Of-Minterm (SOM)  Sum-Of-Minterm (SOM) canonical form: Sum of minterms of entries that evaluate to ‘1’ Boo lea n Alg ...
Sum-Of-Minterm Examples  F(a, b, c, d) = ∑(2, 3, 6, 10, 11)  F(a, b, c, d) = m2 + m3 + m6 + m10 + m11  G(a, b, c, d) = ...
Product-Of-Maxterm (POM)  Product-Of-Maxterm (POM) canonical form: Product of maxterms of entries that evaluate to ‘0’ Bo...
Product-Of-Maxterm Examples  F(a, b, c, d) = ∏(1, 3, 6, 11)  F(a, b, c, d) = M1 · M3 · M6 · M11  G(a, b, c, d) = ∏(0, 4...
Observations  We can implement any function by "ORing" the minterms corresponding to the ‘1’ entries in the function tabl...
Converting to Sum-of-Minterms Form  A function that is not in the Sum-of-Minterms form can be converted to that form by m...
Converting to Product-of-Maxterms Form  A function that is not in the Product-of-Minterms form can be converted to that f...
Conversions Between Canonical Forms F = m1+m2+m3+m5+m7 = ∑(1, 2, 3, 5, 7) = x y z + x y z + x y z + x y z + x y z F = M0 ·...
Algebraic Conversion to Sum-of-Minterms  Expand all terms first to explicitly list all minterms  AND any term missing a ...
Algebraic Conversion to Product-of-Maxterms  Expand all terms first to explicitly list all maxterms  OR any term missing...
Function Complements  The complement of a function expressed as a sum of minterms is constructed by selecting the minterm...
Summary of Minterms and Maxterms  There are 2n minterms and maxterms for Boolean functions with n variables.  Minterms a...
Standard Forms  Standard Sum-of-Products (SOP) form: equations are written as an OR of AND terms  Standard Product-of-Su...
Standard Sum-of-Products (SOP)  A sum of minterms form for n variables can be written down directly from a truth table. ◦...
Standard Sum-of-Products (SOP)  A Simplification Example:  Writing the minterm expression: F = A B C + A B C + A B C + A...
AND/OR Two-Level Implementation  The two implementations for F are shown below F A B C A B C A B C A B C A B C F B C A
SOP and POS Observations  The previous examples show that: ◦ Canonical Forms (Sum-of-minterms, Product-of- Maxterms), or ...
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Boolean algebra
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Boolean algebra

26 views

Published on

BOOLEAN ALGEBRA- SOLVE PROBLEMS

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boolean algebra

  1. 1. Boolean Algebra ‘An algebra of Logic’
  2. 2. Introduction  Developed by English Mathematician George Boole in between 1815 - 1864.  It is described as an algebra of logic or an algebra of two values i.e True or False.  The term logic means a statement having binary decisions i.e True/Yes or False/No.
  3. 3. Application of Boolean algebra  It is used to perform the logical operations in digital computer.  In digital computer True represent by ‘1’ (high volt) and False represent by ‘0’ (low volt)  Logical operations are performed by logical operators. The fundamental logical operators are: 1. AND (conjunction) 2. OR (disjunction) 3. NOT (negation/complement)
  4. 4. AND operator  It performs logical multiplication and denoted by (.) dot. X Y X.Y 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1
  5. 5. OR operator  It performs logical addition and denoted by (+) plus. X Y X+Y 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1
  6. 6. NOT operator  It performs logical negation and denoted by (-) bar. It operates on single variable. X X (means complement of x) 0 1 1 0
  7. 7. Truth Table  Truth table is a table that contains all possible values of logical variables/statements in a Boolean expression. No. of possible combination = 2n, where n=number of variables used in a Boolean expression.
  8. 8. Truth Table  The truth table for XY + Z is as follows: Dec X Y Z XY XY+Z 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 1 0 1 6 1 1 0 1 1 7 1 1 1 1 1
  9. 9. Logic gates and truth tables  AND X•Y XY  OR X + Y  NOT X' X 9 X Y Z X Y Z 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 X Y Z X Y _ X Y Z 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 X Y 0 1 1 0
  10. 10. Logic gates and truth tables  NAND  NOR 10 X Y XY X Y Z 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 X Y Z 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 X Y X Y Z Z X Y
  11. 11. Logic gates and truth tables  XOR  XNOR 11 X Y Z Z X Y X Y Z 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 X Y Z 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 X Y X Y
  12. 12. Realizing Boolean formulas  F = (A•B)’ + C•D  F = C•(A+B)’ 12 F A B C D A B C F
  13. 13. Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T1 : Properties of 0 (a) 0 + A = A (b) 0 A = 0 T2 : Properties of 1 (a) 1 + A = 1 (b) 1 A = A
  14. 14. Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T3 : Commutative Law (a) A + B = B + A (b) A B = B A T4 : Associate Law (a) (A + B) + C = A + (B + C) (b) (A B) C = A (B C) T5 : Distributive Law (a) A (B + C) = A B + A C (b) A + (B C) = (A + B) (A + C) (c) A+A’B = A+B
  15. 15. Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T6 : Indempotence (Identity ) Law (a) A + A = A (b) A A = A T7 : Absorption (Redundance) Law (a) A + A B = A (b) A (A + B) = A
  16. 16. Basic Theorem of Boolean Algebra T8 : Complementary Law (a) X+X’=1 (b) X.X’=0 T9 : Involution (a) x’’ = x T10 : De Morgan's Theorem (a) (X+Y)’=X’.Y’ (b) (X.Y)’=X’+Y’
  17. 17. Realizing truth tables  Given a truth table 1. Write the Boolean expression 2. Minimize the Boolean expression 3. Draw as gates 19
  18. 18. Canonical form of Boolean Expression (Standard form) Contd.. Convert AB+AC in Canonical SOP (Standard SOP) Sol. AB + AC AB(C+C’) + AC(B+B’) ABC+ABC’+ABC+AB’C ABC+ABC’+AB’C Distributive law
  19. 19. Canonical form of Boolean Expression (Standard form) Contd.. Convert (A+B)(A+C) in Canonical SOP (Standard SOP) Sol. (A+B).(A+C) (A+B)+(C.C’) . (A+C)+(B.B’) (A+B+C).(A+B+C’).(A+B+C)(A+B’+C) (A+B+C).(A+B+C’)(A+B’+C) Distributive law Remove duplicates
  20. 20. Canonical form of Boolean Expression (Standard form) Contd.. Minterm and Maxterm Individual term of Canonical Sum of Products (SOP) is called Minterm. In otherwords minterm is a product of all the literals (with or without bar) within the Boolean expression. Individual term of Canonical Products of Sum (POS) is called Maxterm. In otherwords maxterm is a sum of all the literals (with or without bar) within the Boolean expression.
  21. 21. Minterms & Maxterms for 2 variables (Derivation of Boolean function from Truth Table) x y Index Minterm Maxterm 0 0 0 m0 = x’ y’ M0 = x + y 0 1 1 m1 = x’ y M1 = x + y’ 1 0 2 m2 = x y’ M2 = x’ + y 1 1 3 m3 = x y M3 = x’ + y’ The minterm mi should evaluate to 1 for each combination of x and y. The maxterm is the complement of the minterm
  22. 22. Minterms & Maxterms for 3 variables Maxterm Mi is the complement of minterm mi Mi = mi and mi = Mi M3 = x + y + zm3 = x y z3110 M4 = x + y + zm4 = x y z4001 M5 = x + y + zm5 = x y z5101 M6 = x + y + zm6 = x y z6011 1 1 0 0 y 1 0 0 0 x 1 0 1 0 z M7 = x + y + zm7 = x y z7 M2 = x + y + zm2 = x y z2 M1 = x + y + zm1 = x y z1 M0 = x + y + zm0 = x y z0 MaxtermMintermIndex M3 = x + y + zm3 = x y z3110 M4 = x + y + zm4 = x y z4001 M5 = x + y + zm5 = x y z5101 M6 = x + y + zm6 = x y z6011 1 1 0 0 y 1 0 0 0 x 1 0 1 0 z M7 = x + y + zm7 = x y z7 M2 = x + y + zm2 = x y z2 M1 = x + y + zm1 = x y z1 M0 = x + y + zm0 = x y z0 MaxtermMintermIndex
  23. 23. Solved Problem Prob. Find the minterm designation of XY’Z’ Sol. Subsitute 1’s for non barred and 0’s for barred letters Binary equivalent = 100 Decimal equivalent = 4 Thus XY’Z’=m4
  24. 24. Minterms  Minterms are AND terms with every variable present in either true or complemented form.  Given that each binary variable may appear normal (e.g., x) or complemented (e.g., ), there are 2n minterms for n variables.  Example: Two variables (X and Y) produce 2 x 2 = 4 combinations: (both normal) (X normal, Y complemented) (X complemented, Y normal) (both complemented)  Thus there are four minterms of two variables. Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 29 YX XY YX YX x
  25. 25. Maxterms  Maxterms are OR terms with every variable in true or complemented form.  Given that each binary variable may appear normal (e.g., x) or complemented (e.g., x), there are 2n maxterms for n variables.  Example: Two variables (X and Y) produce 2 x 2 = 4 combinations: (both normal) (x normal, y complemented) (x complemented, y normal) (both complemented) Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 30 YX  YX  YX  YX 
  26. 26. Minterms & Maxterms for 2 variables  Two variable minterms and maxterms.  The minterm mi should evaluate to 1 for each combination of x and y.  The maxterm is the complement of the minterm x y Index Minterm Maxterm 0 0 0 m0 = x y M0 = x + y 0 1 1 m1 = x y M1 = x + y 1 0 2 m2 = x y M2 = x + y 1 1 3 m3 = x y M3 = x + y
  27. 27. Minterms & Maxterms for 3 variables M3 = x + y + zm3 = x y z3110 M4 = x + y + zm4 = x y z4001 M5 = x + y + zm5 = x y z5101 M6 = x + y + zm6 = x y z6011 1 1 0 0 y 1 0 0 0 x 1 0 1 0 z M7 = x + y + zm7 = x y z7 M2 = x + y + zm2 = x y z2 M1 = x + y + zm1 = x y z1 M0 = x + y + zm0 = x y z0 MaxtermMintermIndex Maxterm Mi is the complement of minterm mi
  28. 28. Purpose of the Index  Minterms and Maxterms are designated with an index  The index number corresponds to a binary pattern  The index for the minterm or maxterm, expressed as a binary number, is used to determine whether the variable is shown in the true or complemented form  For Minterms: ◦ ‘1’ means the variable is “Not Complemented” and ◦ ‘0’ means the variable is “Complemented”.  For Maxterms: ◦ ‘0’ means the variable is “Not Complemented” and ◦ ‘1’ means the variable is “Complemented”. Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 33
  29. 29. Standard Order  All variables should be present in a minterm or maxterm and should be listed in the same order (usually alphabetically)  Example: For variables a, b, c: ◦ Maxterms (a + b + c), (a + b + c) are in standard order ◦ However, (b + a + c) is NOT in standard order (a + c) does NOT contain all variables ◦ Minterms (a b c) and (a b c) are in standard order ◦ However, (b a c) is not in standard order (a c) does not contain all variables Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 34
  30. 30. Sum-Of-Minterm (SOM)  Sum-Of-Minterm (SOM) canonical form: Sum of minterms of entries that evaluate to ‘1’ Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 35 x y z F Minterm 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 m1 = x y z 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 m6 = x y z 1 1 1 1 m7 = x y z F = m1 + m6 + m7 = ∑ (1, 6, 7) = x y z + x y z + x y z Focus on the ‘1’ entries
  31. 31. Sum-Of-Minterm Examples  F(a, b, c, d) = ∑(2, 3, 6, 10, 11)  F(a, b, c, d) = m2 + m3 + m6 + m10 + m11  G(a, b, c, d) = ∑(0, 1, 12, 15)  G(a, b, c, d) = m0 + m1 + m12 + m15 Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 36 + a b c d + a b c da b c d + a b c d+ a b c d + a b c d + a b c da b c d+ a b c d
  32. 32. Product-Of-Maxterm (POM)  Product-Of-Maxterm (POM) canonical form: Product of maxterms of entries that evaluate to ‘0’ Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 37 x y z F Maxterm 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 M2 = (x + y + z) 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 M4 = (x + y + z) 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 M6 = (x + y + z) 1 1 1 1 Focus on the ‘0’ entries F = M2·M4·M6 = ∏ (2, 4, 6) = (x+y+z) (x+y+z) (x+y+z)
  33. 33. Product-Of-Maxterm Examples  F(a, b, c, d) = ∏(1, 3, 6, 11)  F(a, b, c, d) = M1 · M3 · M6 · M11  G(a, b, c, d) = ∏(0, 4, 12, 15)  G(a, b, c, d) = M0 · M4 · M12 · M15 (a+b+c+d) (a+b+c+d ) (a+b+c+d ) (a+b+c+d ) (a+b+c+d) (a+b+c+d ) (a+b+c+d ) (a+b+c+d )
  34. 34. Observations  We can implement any function by "ORing" the minterms corresponding to the ‘1’ entries in the function table. A minterm evaluates to ‘1’ for its corresponding entry.  We can implement any function by "ANDing" the maxterms corresponding to ‘0’ entries in the function table. A maxterm evaluates to ‘0’ for its corresponding entry.  The same Boolean function can be expressed in two canonical ways: Sum-of-Minterms (SOM) and Product- of-Maxterms (POM).  If a Boolean function has fewer ‘1’ entries then the SOM canonical form will contain fewer literals than POM. However, if it has fewer ‘0’ entries then the POM form will have fewer literals than SOM. Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 39
  35. 35. Converting to Sum-of-Minterms Form  A function that is not in the Sum-of-Minterms form can be converted to that form by means of a truth table  Consider F = y + x z Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 40 x y z F Minterm 0 0 0 1 m0 = x y z 0 0 1 1 m1 = x y z 0 1 0 1 m2 = x y z 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 m4 = x y z 1 0 1 1 m5 = x y z 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 F = ∑(0, 1, 2, 4, 5) = m0 + m1 + m2 + m4 + m5 = x y z + x y z + x y z + x y z + x y z
  36. 36. Converting to Product-of-Maxterms Form  A function that is not in the Product-of-Minterms form can be converted to that form by means of a truth table  Consider again: F = y + x z Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 41 x y z F Minterm 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 M3 = (x+y+z) 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 M6 = (x+y+z) 1 1 1 0 M7 = (x+y+z) F = ∏(3, 6, 7) = M3 · M6 · M7 = (x+y+z) (x+y+z) (x+y+z)
  37. 37. Conversions Between Canonical Forms F = m1+m2+m3+m5+m7 = ∑(1, 2, 3, 5, 7) = x y z + x y z + x y z + x y z + x y z F = M0 · M4 · M6 = ∏(0, 4, 6) = (x+y+z)(x+y+z)(x+y+z) Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 42 x y z F Minterm Maxterm 0 0 0 0 M0 = (x + y + z) 0 0 1 1 m1 = x y z 0 1 0 1 m2 = x y z 0 1 1 1 m3 = x y z 1 0 0 0 M4 = (x + y + z) 1 0 1 1 m5 = x y z 1 1 0 0 M6 = (x + y + z) 1 1 1 1 m7 = x y z
  38. 38. Algebraic Conversion to Sum-of-Minterms  Expand all terms first to explicitly list all minterms  AND any term missing a variable v with (v + v)  Example 1: f = x + x y (2 variables) f = x (y + y) + x y f = x y + x y + x y f = m3 + m2 + m0 = ∑(0, 2, 3)  Example 2: g = a + b c (3 variables) g = a (b + b)(c + c) + (a + a) b c g = a b c + a b c + a b c + a b c + a b c + a b c g = a b c + a b c + a b c + a b c + a b c g = m1 + m4 + m5 + m6 + m7 = ∑ (1, 4, 5, 6, 7) Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 43
  39. 39. Algebraic Conversion to Product-of-Maxterms  Expand all terms first to explicitly list all maxterms  OR any term missing a variable v with v · v  Example 1: f = x + x y (2 variables) Apply 2nd distributive law: f = (x + x) (x + y) = 1 · (x + y) = (x + y) = M1  Example 2: g = a c + b c + a b (3 variables) g = (a c + b c + a) (a c + b c + b)(distributive) g = (c + b c + a) (a c + c + b) (x + x y = x + y) Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 44
  40. 40. Function Complements  The complement of a function expressed as a sum of minterms is constructed by selecting the minterms missing in the sum-of-minterms canonical form  Alternatively, the complement of a function expressed by a Sum of Minterms form is simply the Product of Maxterms with the same indices  Example: Given F(x, y, z) = ∑ (1, 3, 5, 7) F(x, y, z) = ∑ (0, 2, 4, 6) F(x, y, z) = ∏ (1, 3, 5, 7) Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 45
  41. 41. Summary of Minterms and Maxterms  There are 2n minterms and maxterms for Boolean functions with n variables.  Minterms and maxterms are indexed from 0 to 2n – 1  Any Boolean function can be expressed as a logical sum of minterms and as a logical product of maxterms  The complement of a function contains those minterms not included in the original function  The complement of a sum-of-minterms is a product-of-maxterms with the same indices Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 46
  42. 42. Standard Forms  Standard Sum-of-Products (SOP) form: equations are written as an OR of AND terms  Standard Product-of-Sums (POS) form: equations are written as an AND of OR terms  Examples: ◦ SOP: ◦ POS:  These “mixed” forms are neither SOP nor POS ◦ ◦ Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 47 BCBACBA  C·)CB(A·B)(A  C)(AC)B(A  B)(ACACBA 
  43. 43. Standard Sum-of-Products (SOP)  A sum of minterms form for n variables can be written down directly from a truth table. ◦ Implementation of this form is a two-level network of gates such that: ◦ The first level consists of n-input AND gates ◦ The second level is a single OR gate  This form often can be simplified so that the corresponding circuit is simpler. Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 48
  44. 44. Standard Sum-of-Products (SOP)  A Simplification Example:  Writing the minterm expression: F = A B C + A B C + A B C + ABC + ABC  Simplifying: F = A B C + A (B C + B C + B C + B C) F = A B C + A (B (C + C) + B (C + C)) F = A B C + A (B + B) F = A B C + A F = B C + A  Simplified F contains 3 literals compared to 15 Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 49 )7,6,5,4,1()C,B,A(F S=
  45. 45. AND/OR Two-Level Implementation  The two implementations for F are shown below F A B C A B C A B C A B C A B C F B C A
  46. 46. SOP and POS Observations  The previous examples show that: ◦ Canonical Forms (Sum-of-minterms, Product-of- Maxterms), or other standard forms (SOP, POS) differ in complexity ◦ Boolean algebra can be used to manipulate equations into simpler forms ◦ Simpler equations lead to simpler implementations  Questions: ◦ How can we attain a “simplest” expression? ◦ Is there only one minimum cost circuit? ◦ The next part will deal with these issues Boo lea n Alg ebr a and Log ic Gat es 51

×