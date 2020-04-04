Successfully reported this slideshow.
cad manual

Design
Ii year question

  1. 1. 1. Draw a top view, elevation and section for the given line sketch of a Village Library. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required. 2. Draw a top view, elevation and section for the given line sketch of a Watchman Residence Building. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required. 3. Draw a top view, elevation and section for the given line sketch of a Office Building. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required. 4. The line sketch of a Clinic is shown in figure below. Draw the plan of the building at window level. Also draw the front elevation and section of the building. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required.
  2. 2. 5. Draw the top view of the Small Residential Building at sill level. Also draw the front view and section of the building. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required. 6. Draw the top view, elevation and section of the given line sketch of Rural Health Centre. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required. 7. Draw the top view of the Office Building at sill level. Also draw the front view and section of the building. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required. 8. Draw the top and front view and section of a Village Residential Building the line plan of which is given in figure. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required.
  3. 3. 9. The figure below show the line plan of a Small House. Draw the top and front view and section of a residential building. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required. 10. Draw the top and front view and section of the line plan of a Town Panchayat Office which is given in figure. Adopt suitable scale and assume any other data required.

