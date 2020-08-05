Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CIENCIAS SOCIALES TEMA: MI COMUNIDAD
Es un conjunto de individuos que tienen en común diversos elementos, como el territorio que habitan, las tareas, los valor...
Algunas comunidades se han formado cuando varias familias se trasladan a otros lugares, por ejemplo en busca de tierras pa...
En las ciudades hay muchas comunidades y cada una de ellas es importante, pues si en una de estas se mantiene una sana rel...
Algunos lugares de mi comunidad Escuela Alcaldía Farmacia Estación de Bomberos Cuartel de la Policía Supermercado o tiend...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mi comunidad power point

20 views

Published on

La importancia de la comunidad - Mestra - Lineth Carrera

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mi comunidad power point

  1. 1. CIENCIAS SOCIALES TEMA: MI COMUNIDAD
  2. 2. Es un conjunto de individuos que tienen en común diversos elementos, como el territorio que habitan, las tareas, los valores, los roles, el idioma o la religión. También suele ocurrir que las personas se agrupen entre sí de manera voluntaria o espontánea por tener un objetivo en común. Que es Comunidad que es?
  3. 3. Algunas comunidades se han formado cuando varias familias se trasladan a otros lugares, por ejemplo en busca de tierras para cultivos, mejores empleos, etc.
  4. 4. En las ciudades hay muchas comunidades y cada una de ellas es importante, pues si en una de estas se mantiene una sana relación entre sus miembros, esto se lleva a otros grupos que pueden adoptar estas actitudes y generar más comunidades armónicas, lo que beneficia a toda la ciudad. Experimentemos un día en tu comunidad y localiza los lugares que esta tiene.
  5. 5. Algunos lugares de mi comunidad Escuela Alcaldía Farmacia Estación de Bomberos Cuartel de la Policía Supermercado o tiendas Parques Correo Iglesia Hospital o centros de salud Panaderías Lavanderías Ferreterías Talleres

×