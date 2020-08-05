Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO PANAMÁ OESTE FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN LICENCIATURA EN EDUC...
LECCION #2 MI COMUNIDAD La comunidad puede ser un barrio o un caserío. Con frecuencia su nombre correponde al de algún per...
La importancia de las comunidades. En las ciudades hay muchas comunidades y cada una de ellas es importante, pues si en un...
Ejemplo de un día en una comunidad
Mi comunidad lineth carrera

La importancia de la comunidad

Mi comunidad lineth carrera

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ CENTRO REGIONAL UNIVERSITARIO PANAMÁ OESTE FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA MATERIA: INFORMATICA Y REDES TEMA: LA COMUNIDAD ESTUDIANTE: LINETH CARRERA CEDULA 8-519-245 PROFESORA: MARTA QUINTERO FECHA DE ENTREGA 5 DE JULIO DE 2020
  2. 2. LECCION #2 MI COMUNIDAD La comunidad puede ser un barrio o un caserío. Con frecuencia su nombre correponde al de algún personaje sobresaliente, el santo patrono, un cacique o el primero de sus habitantes. Algunas comunidades se han formado cuando varias familias se trasladan a otros lugares, por ejemplo en busca de tierras para cultivos, mejores emplesos, etc. La mayoría de las comunidades cuentan con iglesias, escuelas, centros de salud. Campos deportivos, etc. Un concepto mas preciso de la comunidad seria: un conjunto de individuos que tienen en común diversos elementos, como el territorio que habitan, las tareas, los valores, los roles, el idioma o la religión. También suele ocurrir que las personas se agrupen entre sí de manera voluntaria o espontánea por tener un objetivo en común.
  3. 3. La importancia de las comunidades. En las ciudades hay muchas comunidades y cada una de ellas es importante, pues si en una de estas se mantiene una sana relación entre sus miembros, esto se lleva a otros grupos que pueden adoptar estas actitudes y generar más comunidades armónicas, lo que beneficia a toda la ciudad. Algunos lugares de mi comunidad • Escuela • Alcaldía • Farmacia • Estación de Bomberos • Cuartel de la Policía • Supermercado o tiendas • Parques • Correo • Iglesia • Hospital o centros de salud • Panaderías • Lavanderías • Ferreterías • Talleres En nuestra comunidad podemos hacer cientos de actividades: • Hacer deporte en los parques • Salir hacer compras • Ir a la iglesia • Ir a la escuela • Hacer actividades de reforestación y limpieza
  4. 4. Ejemplo de un día en una comunidad

