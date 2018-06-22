Millenial Gifts Trends 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 1 Gifts That Cater to the Millennial Demographic WITH THE GIFT INSIDER LINDSAY ROBERTS SCHEY
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Welcome! •About The Gift Insider •Trivia/Giveaway •How to Appeal to Millennial Shoppers •Q & A
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM About The Gift Insider • THEGIFTINSIDER.COM • TV - regular gifting expert on news shows across the cou...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! What did Courtney Cox give Jennifer Aniston as a gift one year? 1. Crystal Bath Tub 2. Chanel ...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM What Millennials Want 5
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Essentialism •Millennials are purchasing fewer, but higher quality products •They want everything they...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Pretty + Practical • Millennials want what they purchase to expresses their individuality • Design-fri...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Ban.Do Daniel Richards TM 1400 Plum and Punch Ivystone 236-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Ivystone Easy Tiger Co 236-WTC Pretty Useful Tools Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Multi-Use Products • Products that have multi-uses are of value for this essentialism mindset Pretty U...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM ThumbsUp UK Diverse Marketing WTC 421 Gentlemans Hardware Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM SUCK UK Diverse Marketing WTC 421 SUCK UK Diverse Marketing WTC 421
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Individuality •Focus on gifts that cater directly to their interests •Millennials expect the products ...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Personality Gifts • Gifts that were picked especially with them in mind • Tees, mugs or trays that cat...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 15 Yes Studio Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT EverEllis Ivystone WTC 236 
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 16 Rosanne Inc daniel * richards TM 1400 Fringe Studio Patrick & Company TM 2927
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Flair • Millennials value individuality and ways to express it • Pins, patches and stickers are huge w...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM badge bomb daniel * richards TM 1400 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM frankie & claude daniel * richards TM 1400 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! Which gift was on Oprah’s favorite things this year? 1. Model Bakery English Muffins 2. Neon h...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM All About Experiences •Millennials value experiences over anything •Cater your products to those that ...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Travel Accessories • Younger generations are traveling more and are proud of it • Stock products like ...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 23 Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC Wild & Wolf YES Studio WTC 12-2201-GT
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 24 Floor9Living Ivystone 236-WTC Wild & Wolf Petite Collage WTC 12-2201-GT
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Games or Experience Gifts • Millennials prefer to spend their money on experiences over luxury items •...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 26 Wild & Wolf TM 1-712-DSTM 1-716 Floor 9 Living Ivystone 236-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 27 Wild & Wolf TM 1-712-DSTM 1-716 Torches Products Portico Living 631-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Overall Wellness • Physical, mental and spiritual health are a top priority for many millennials • Org...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Organic + Natural Products • Natural, organic and clean beauty products are of high importance to this...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 30 Portico Collection Ecollo 631-WTC U.S. Apothecary Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 31 Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC Rock Paradise Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC Self-Care Gifts
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 32 ban.do daniel * richards TM 1400 frankie & claude daniel * richards TM 1400
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! In China if you give _____, it means you want the relationship to end. 1. Money 2. White Roses...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Sustainability •How a product is made, what it’s made from and who makes it is of high importance •Mil...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Sustainable Material Goods • Sustainable, fair-trade and ethically sourced materials • 87% [of millenn...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 36 Maika Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC Zesst Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Gifts That Give Back • Gifts that support a cause are what many millennials are choosing to spend thei...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 38 Bella Tunno Portico Collection WTC 631 Goetz TM 1-722-DS WTC 211
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Local Angle • Gifts that are locally made, support local employment or show off local pride are import...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 40 Shiraleigh Portico Collection WTC 631 Ever Ellis Ivystone WTC 236 
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Share-Worthy •It’s no secret millennial want to post, tag and share the products they purchase. •Cater...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trends • Millennials love rocking the popular trends on everything • From their tech cases to their na...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Twos Company TM 2202 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Wild & Wolf Gentlemans Hardware WTC 12-2201-GT Sass & Belle Portico Collection 631-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 45 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 46 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Party Ready Gifts • Gifts that help celebrate special milestones are increasingly popular in the socia...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 48 Slant Collection Portico Gifts WTC 631 Tops Malibu daniel * richards 1400-TM
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 49 8 Oak Lane Portico Gifts WTC 631 Slant Collection Portico Gifts WTC 631
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! What was one of Angelina Jolie’s gifts to Brad Pitt? 1. A heart shaped private island 2. 10 Bu...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Tech-Friendly •This generation relies on technology in every facet of their lives •Accessories and pro...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Tech Accessories • Tech cases, charging accessories, gadgets • 87% of millennial are connected to 2-4 ...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 53 The Casery Portico Collection 631-WTC Thumbs Up Diverse Marketing WTC 421
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 54 The Casery Portico Collection 631-WTC Pop Sockets Fashion It WTC 421 (Diverse Marketing )
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 55 January ’18 Trends in Gift • Hygee • Casual Entertaining • Natural Bath + Beauty • Personality Focu...
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Q & A 56
.THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Thank you! Follow us @thegiftinsider thegiftinsider.com Keep in touch! 57
  1. 1. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 1 Gifts That Cater to the Millennial Demographic WITH THE GIFT INSIDER LINDSAY ROBERTS SCHEY
  2. 2. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Welcome! •About The Gift Insider •Trivia/Giveaway •How to Appeal to Millennial Shoppers •Q & A
  3. 3. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM About The Gift Insider • THEGIFTINSIDER.COM • TV - regular gifting expert on news shows across the country (100+ appearances) • Print + Online - Featured in NY Mag, Women’s World, E! Online.com, Forbes.com, USNews.com and regular contributor to sites like brit.co • Social - Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Nationally known gift expert, recommends gift picks on a range of platforms
  4. 4. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! What did Courtney Cox give Jennifer Aniston as a gift one year? 1. Crystal Bath Tub 2. Chanel Bike 3. Bentley
  5. 5. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM What Millennials Want 5
  6. 6. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Essentialism •Millennials are purchasing fewer, but higher quality products •They want everything they buy to be something they love and these products to act as unique expressions of themselves •They prefer to spring for (and maintain) higher quality product than buy cheaper replacements over time
  7. 7. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Pretty + Practical • Millennials want what they purchase to expresses their individuality • Design-friendly office supplies, patterned tool kits, playful travel accessories, pretty water bottles Portico Collection DesignWorks Inc 631-WTC
  8. 8. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Ban.Do Daniel Richards TM 1400 Plum and Punch Ivystone 236-WTC
  9. 9. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Ivystone Easy Tiger Co 236-WTC Pretty Useful Tools Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT
  10. 10. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Multi-Use Products • Products that have multi-uses are of value for this essentialism mindset Pretty Useful Tools Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT
  11. 11. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM ThumbsUp UK Diverse Marketing WTC 421 Gentlemans Hardware Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT
  12. 12. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM SUCK UK Diverse Marketing WTC 421 SUCK UK Diverse Marketing WTC 421
  13. 13. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Individuality •Focus on gifts that cater directly to their interests •Millennials expect the products they buy to act as unique expressions of their core personal beliefs
  14. 14. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Personality Gifts • Gifts that were picked especially with them in mind • Tees, mugs or trays that cater just to their personality, interests or hobbies Thumbs Up Diverse Marketing WTC 421
  15. 15. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 15 Yes Studio Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT EverEllis Ivystone WTC 236 
  16. 16. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 16 Rosanne Inc daniel * richards TM 1400 Fringe Studio Patrick & Company TM 2927
  17. 17. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Flair • Millennials value individuality and ways to express it • Pins, patches and stickers are huge with this demographic Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM
  18. 18. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM badge bomb daniel * richards TM 1400 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM
  19. 19. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM frankie & claude daniel * richards TM 1400 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM
  20. 20. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! Which gift was on Oprah’s favorite things this year? 1. Model Bakery English Muffins 2. Neon heart bar sign 3. Black Onyx Piano
  21. 21. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM All About Experiences •Millennials value experiences over anything •Cater your products to those that compliment or create an experience
  22. 22. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Travel Accessories • Younger generations are traveling more and are proud of it • Stock products like passport covers, travel journals, scratch maps or globes they can use on their adventures or use to document their adventures Floor9Living Ivystone 236-WTC
  23. 23. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 23 Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC Wild & Wolf YES Studio WTC 12-2201-GT
  24. 24. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 24 Floor9Living Ivystone 236-WTC Wild & Wolf Petite Collage WTC 12-2201-GT
  25. 25. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Games or Experience Gifts • Millennials prefer to spend their money on experiences over luxury items • Offer products like games, journals or memory keepsakes to compliment this desire Ridley’s Wild & Wolf WTC 12-2201-GT
  26. 26. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 26 Wild & Wolf TM 1-712-DSTM 1-716 Floor 9 Living Ivystone 236-WTC
  27. 27. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 27 Wild & Wolf TM 1-712-DSTM 1-716 Torches Products Portico Living 631-WTC
  28. 28. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Overall Wellness • Physical, mental and spiritual health are a top priority for many millennials • Organic, natural and non-toxic beauty and home products • Products that encourage a relaxed mind and body • Products that enhance an active lifestyle
  29. 29. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Organic + Natural Products • Natural, organic and clean beauty products are of high importance to this demographic • Organic makeup are up 350% year over year, natural sunscreens are up 121% and even natural deodorant options are up 116% year over year (*pinterest insights) L:A Bruket Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC
  30. 30. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 30 Portico Collection Ecollo 631-WTC U.S. Apothecary Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC
  31. 31. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 31 Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC Rock Paradise Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC Self-Care Gifts
  32. 32. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 32 ban.do daniel * richards TM 1400 frankie & claude daniel * richards TM 1400
  33. 33. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! In China if you give _____, it means you want the relationship to end. 1. Money 2. White Roses 3. Umbrella
  34. 34. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Sustainability •How a product is made, what it’s made from and who makes it is of high importance •Millennials want not just the products they choose to be sustainable but the companies behind them to be ethical with their employees, how they impact environment, etc
  35. 35. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Sustainable Material Goods • Sustainable, fair-trade and ethically sourced materials • 87% [of millennials] would be more loyal to a company that helps them contribute to social and environmental issues *Forbes 2017 SUCK UK Diverse Marketing WTC 421
  36. 36. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 36 Maika Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC Zesst Goetz, Inc. 211-WTC
  37. 37. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Gifts That Give Back • Gifts that support a cause are what many millennials are choosing to spend their money on • Social responsibility is a key element for brands millennials stay loyal too Consuela Ivystone 236-WTC
  38. 38. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 38 Bella Tunno Portico Collection WTC 631 Goetz TM 1-722-DS WTC 211
  39. 39. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Local Angle • Gifts that are locally made, support local employment or show off local pride are important LA Sisters Cassmeyer Collection TM 2200
  40. 40. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 40 Shiraleigh Portico Collection WTC 631 Ever Ellis Ivystone WTC 236 
  41. 41. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Share-Worthy •It’s no secret millennial want to post, tag and share the products they purchase. •Cater to that with products that offer delight, are on-trend and of course, post-worthy
  42. 42. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trends • Millennials love rocking the popular trends on everything • From their tech cases to their nail decals Sass & Belle Portico Collection 631-WTC
  43. 43. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Twos Company TM 2202 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM
  44. 44. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Wild & Wolf Gentlemans Hardware WTC 12-2201-GT Sass & Belle Portico Collection 631-WTC
  45. 45. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 45 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC
  46. 46. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 46 Ban.do daniel * richards 1400-TM Easy Tiger Co Ivystone 236-WTC
  47. 47. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Party Ready Gifts • Gifts that help celebrate special milestones are increasingly popular in the social media era • Crowns, mini pinatas, sparklers, tiaras, bride/ groom gifts • Bride/groom themed, new parents themed frankie & claude daniel * richards TM 1400
  48. 48. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 48 Slant Collection Portico Gifts WTC 631 Tops Malibu daniel * richards 1400-TM
  49. 49. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 49 8 Oak Lane Portico Gifts WTC 631 Slant Collection Portico Gifts WTC 631
  50. 50. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Trivia! What was one of Angelina Jolie’s gifts to Brad Pitt? 1. A heart shaped private island 2. 10 Burger King restaurants 3. A trip to outer space
  51. 51. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Tech-Friendly •This generation relies on technology in every facet of their lives •Accessories and products for these devices are necessary if catering to this demographic
  52. 52. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Tech Accessories • Tech cases, charging accessories, gadgets • 87% of millennial are connected to 2-4 gadgets *Sourced Magazine Pretty Useful Tools TM 1-712-DS,1-716-DS (Wild & Wolf)
  53. 53. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 53 The Casery Portico Collection 631-WTC Thumbs Up Diverse Marketing WTC 421
  54. 54. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 54 The Casery Portico Collection 631-WTC Pop Sockets Fashion It WTC 421 (Diverse Marketing )
  55. 55. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM 55 January ’18 Trends in Gift • Hygee • Casual Entertaining • Natural Bath + Beauty • Personality Focused • Mindful Gifts • Minimalism • Athleisure Accessories • Adventure Inspired • Pretty Yet Practical • Gifts with a Story • Mixed Metals • Gift Kits • Gamer Gifts • Celebratory Gifts • Make-Believe Inspired
  56. 56. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Q & A 56
  57. 57. .THEGIFTINSIDER.COM Thank you! Follow us @thegiftinsider thegiftinsider.com Keep in touch! 57

