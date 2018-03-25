Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This report is based on an assignment that consists of the documentation of an old shophouse in Klang, from the fundamental basics of location and cultural aspect to the technicalities of the shophouses details and also the importance on why is there a need to conserve the old shophouse. The report jives and produces in depth research to fulfil the answer of "What is the significance of the shophouse and why is there a need to conserve"
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment