Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
METHODS OF DOCUMENTATION AND MEASURED DRAWINGS (ARC 60305) SYARIKAT WAH SANG BROTHERS, KLANG TUTOR: DR. SUCHARITA SRIRANGAM
華 生 鐘 錶 Syarikat Wah Sang Brothers
Figure 1.1 Photo of Wah Sang Brothers watch shop. (Photo source: Syafiq Deen)
This report is submitted for the module ARC60305 Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings, to School of Architecture...
II Our group would like to express our utmost appreciation to the following individuals who have actively assisted the tea...
III This following report is authored by a group of 17 architecture students from Taylor’s University in completion of the...
IV The consecutive topic in this report, will be chapters categorised conceptually. The topics are designed and organised ...
CHAPTER 4: Wah Sang Brothers, will focus on portraying the relationship and details of every part of the shophouse. From t...
VI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 1 FIGURES PAGES Figure 1.1: Photo of Wah Sang Brothers watch shop. ii Source: Syaf...
VII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 1 FIGURES PAGES Figure 1.10: DSLR Camera and Tripod. 7 Source: Khoo, 2018 Figure ...
VIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 2 FIGURES PAGES Figure 2.1: Map locating Malaysia as indicated in red. 16 Source...
IX LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 2 FIGURES PAGES Figure 2.10: Klang Municipal Council Logo. 24 Source: MP Klang, 20...
X LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 2 FIGURES PAGES Figure 2.19: Kota Raja Fire & Rescue station. 30 Source: Syafiq, 20...
XI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.2: New building styles emerges time to time since Straits...
XII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.11: The climatic adapted building provides practical and...
XIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.20: The Residential floor. 46 Source: Budaya Indonesia,...
XIV LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.29: The early urban development. 50 Source: Wong, 2017 F...
XV LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.38: Continuous walkway. 54 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.39...
XVI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.47: Indication Jalan Stesen. 61 Source: Lindsay, 2018 Fi...
XVII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.56: The original flexible circulation around Jalan Stes...
XVIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.65: The variety of colours and look of the shophouses ...
XIX LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 4 FIGURES PAGES Figure 4.8: Rear part of the shopfront on the left is where the a...
XX LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 5 FIGURES PAGES Figure 5.1: Concrete flooring system used in Wah Sang Brothers. 10...
XXI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 5 FIGURES PAGES Figure 5.10: Plasterboard ceiling. 117 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figur...
XXII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 5 FIGURES PAGES Figure 5.19: Wire mesh ventilation. 126 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Fig...
XXIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 6 FIGURES PAGES Figure 6.5: Outer view of the shophouse. 138 Source: Syafiq, 20...
XXXI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 8 FIGURES PAGES Figure 8.1: Southern part of Klang in a sunny afternoon. 232 Sou...
TABLE OF CONTENTS Overall Flow & Details Declaration of Submission i Acknowledgement ii Abstract iii Introduction to chapt...
3.2 Streets 3.2.1 Location plan & Existing buildings 61 3.2.2 Jalan Besar 62 3.2.3 Jalan Stesen 62 3.2.4 Jalan Sultan Teng...
5.4 Summary 133 CHAPTER 6: CURRENT CONDITION 6.1 Operation and Functionality of Wah Sang Brothers 135 6.1.1 Spaces 136 6.1...
Introduction: ● 1.1 Aims and Objectives ● 1.2 Group structure & Organization ● 1.3 Method of Conduct ● 1.4 Limitations ● 1...
2 This module aims to help us develop an understanding of the fundamental building preservation by using the practice of d...
3 Due to the constant change in the task groupings, the group is structured dynamically for the use of any change in proje...
4 PRE SITE & DURING SITE SUBGROUP DIVISION POST SITE SCHEDULE SUBGROUP DIVISION Below is a chart showing the main division...
5 Figure 1.4 Created by: Ng Pui Yan SCHEDULE TIMELINE 1INTRODUCTION
6 Measuring the shop house was one of the most important aspect in our project, to obtain precise measurements for every c...
7 30 Metre Nylon measuring tape The 30 metre measuring tape is used to measure the distance of surfaces that are curved or...
8 Plumb bob Plumb bob is a heavy material usually shaped in a diamond providing a thin tip at the bottom, it is suspended ...
9 There were a few methods being employed to obtain the necessary information of the shophouse, but due to the age of the ...
10 External Resource Before the trip to our site, the insufficiency of the information found on our shop house led us to s...
11 HUMAN ERROR It is common to find parallax error in measurement procedures when eye level is not perpendicular to the re...
12 Wah Sang Brothers is a 1st generation watch shop located in the old town of Klang, run by Mr. Robert Lee (3rd generatio...
13 This research is to seek the significance of the building. There is a need in the context of Klang to conserve the hist...
14 This chapter has given a full fundamental introduction of the aims and objectives of this assignment, following a thoro...
Historical Background: ● 2.1 Malaysia ● 2.2 Introduction to Selangor ● 2.3 Introduction to Klang ● 2.4 Summary CHAPTER 2
MALAYSIA 16 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND SELANGOR KLANG
17 Situated strategically in Southeast Asia, Malaysia benefits from its geographical location in mediating global trade an...
18 In the earliest time, the name Selangor refers to the Malay word, langau, a large fly or blowfy that may be found in th...
19 Figure 2.3 Population of Selangor (Pie Chart Source: Cecilia, 2018) Selangor is a state on the west coast of peninsular...
20 Selangor history dates to the 16th century, when rich tin deposits were around in the region. This lead to increasing n...
21 Its first capital was Kuala Selangor which was established in 1766 by a Bugis warrior. In 1875, the capital was moved t...
22 The Royal House of Selangor are descended from the Yang di-Pertua of Riau, Indonesia. They are Bugis, originating from ...
23 In 1714, a few hundred Bugis settlers made Klang, Linggi and Kuala Selangor their new home. The appointment of the firs...
24 There were many sources regarding the etymology of ‘Klang’. Some say it must have been taken from the river that flows ...
25 Klang is the royal capital of Selangor. Prior to the formation of Kuala Lumpur, Klang was the former administrative cap...
26 2nd Century BC Artifacts discovery The discovery of prehistoric artifacts such as ‘tulang mawas’ and the bronze bell (w...
27 1963 3 Administrations The Port Klang Authority was created and it now administers three Port Klang areas: Northport, S...
28 Table 2.6 Genealogy of Sultan in Selangor (Source: Tye, 2012) The late 8th Sultan of Selangor and 11th Yang di-Pertuan ...
29 Klang consists of multitudes of economies within its vicinity. The major industrial areas include Bukit Raja, Kapar, Me...
30 Situated beside the Klang Police Station was renovated to become the tin museum. Gedung Raja Abdullah is a two storey h...
31 Built in 1909 by British architect Author B. Hubback, it was used by the British as the land and administration office ...
32 The Little India enclave, located along Jalan Tengku Kelana in Klang,which is the biggest Indian-influenced street in M...
33 The formal Chartered bank situated at the intersection of Jalan Istana and Jalan Dato Hamzah, was established since 187...
34 Klang Convent School was established in 1924 with only 19 students. It is located on Jalan Tengku Kelana, right next to...
35 In an overview, Selangor is Malaysia’s most developed and progressive state. The values in the past has helped shaped a...
Contextual Elaboration: ● 3.1 Architecture of Klang ● 3.2 The Streets ● 3.3 Jalan Stesen ● 3.4 Summary CHAPTER 3
37 Klang has been through many revolution in terms of history, economy and cultural and nevertheless architecture also. Wi...
38 There was no replacement of architecture styles despite the emergence of variety of influence but instead it became a v...
39 Having said Klang is blessed with variety of architecture styles, these are the few architecture style that emerged ove...
40 SULTAN ABDUL AZIZ ROYAL GALLERY (Completed in 1909) Neoclassical architecture is characterized by grandeur of scale, si...
41 SULTAN ALAM SHAH PALACE (Constructed in 1905) The architect, Leofric Kesteven designed the buildings in such a way that...
42 THE CHARTERED BANK (Completed in 1909) The old Chartered Bank of India, Australia & China began financial business in S...
43 Figure 3.12 Exterior of Church of Our Lady of Lourdes (Photo Source: Syafiq,2018) Figure 3.13 Interior of Church of Our...
44 (f) Indo-Saracenic Style MASJID INDIA MUSLIM TENGKU KELANA A worship centre was built in Klang in 1890. This centre of ...
45 (h) Victorian Style KLANG FIRE STATION (Built in 1890) The beautiful Victorian-style construction was built in the 1890...
46 The term ‘Shophouses’ originates from a mandarin term which means a combination of a residential and a business operati...
47 It is usually rented out to be operated as barber shop, clan association gathering space, coffee shop, dentistry, clini...
48 Shophouses were first introduced into Southeast Asia by Strait Settlements and has heavily influenced the local living ...
49 The British President, Frank Swettenham was responsible in the earliest urban development of shophouses in Selangor, Ma...
50 For two centuries, beginning from the 16th, Klang was one of the most important port and mining areas in the peninsula....
51 The Klang shophouses adopted the ‘Five-foot way’ concept which was brought in by a chinese business magnate, Loke Yew w...
52 Early Style First Transitional Style Late Style 2nd Transition Style Modernism Style Art Deco Style Influx of Chinese l...
53 Shophouse in general has a very unique identity and characteristic that made it a very popular choice of urban developm...
54 Terraced Shop Row Shophouses are urban terraced buildings.They are built next to each other without any gap or space in...
55 Front Shophouse Facade The front face of the shophouse faces the street and is a identity for the shophouse for people ...
56 Columns Located at the front facade,they support the upper floors and forms the five-foot way colonnades.It is often al...
57 Pitched Roof The common type of roofs that shophouses have is the pitched roofs with timber structural frame and it is ...
58 Rear Court It is an open courtyard that located at the back the shophouse. The function of this area is usually used fo...
59 Party Wall The party wall that act as a dividing partition between the terraced shophouses. The purpose of the this par...
STREETS3.2 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
61 LOCATION PLAN EXISTING BUILDINGS For two centuries, beginning from the 16th, Klang was one of the most important port a...
62 JALAN BESAR The railway line from Kuala Lumpur to Klang was one of the first to be built in the country, There has been...
JALAN STESEN3.3 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
64 Jalan Stesen underwent a series of transformation, from ordinary to chaotic, to popular and then quiet. In 1930, there ...
65 Seeing the potential of the streets to becoming a famous tourist attraction in Klang, in 1960, the Klang Municipal Coun...
RECESSED AND ELEVATED ORIGINAL SHOPHOUSES Demolition and reconstruction of some shophouse which led to shophouse with 3 fl...
67 Today, the street is a quiet lane with few operating shophouses that are run by the older generation. Senior citizens d...
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings

14 views

Published on

This report is based on an assignment that consists of the documentation of an old shophouse in Klang, from the fundamental basics of location and cultural aspect to the technicalities of the shophouses details and also the importance on why is there a need to conserve the old shophouse. The report jives and produces in depth research to fulfil the answer of "What is the significance of the shophouse and why is there a need to conserve" 

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings

  1. 1. METHODS OF DOCUMENTATION AND MEASURED DRAWINGS (ARC 60305) SYARIKAT WAH SANG BROTHERS, KLANG TUTOR: DR. SUCHARITA SRIRANGAM
  2. 2. 華 生 鐘 錶 Syarikat Wah Sang Brothers
  3. 3. Figure 1.1 Photo of Wah Sang Brothers watch shop. (Photo source: Syafiq Deen)
  4. 4. This report is submitted for the module ARC60305 Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings, to School of Architecture, Building & Design of Taylor’s University to obtain 5 credits for Practicum 1. It is a group effort by: Ng Lek Yuen 0324010 Ng Pui Yuan 0324785 Tan Wei Sen 0324564 Khoo Yung Keat 0324688 Muhammad Ros Syaznaim 0324757 Lindsay Lim Siew Cheng 0326844 Sak Kar Wai (Ryan) 0326525 Wong Chee Fon 0327220 Ong Kar Chun 0326487 Lissa Lai Jing Ying 0326465 Tan Zi Wen (Cecilia) 0327759 Vanessa Chai Pei Yi 0327887 Phua Vey Suanne (Tiffany) 0327864 Goretty Lee Pey Shy 0326837 Ahmad Syafiq Deen 0325116 Lim Janzen 0331320 Wajeeha Khan 0328484 Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Architecture January 2018 Taylor’s University Lakeside Campus DECLARATION OF SUBMISSION i Supervised by: Dr. Sucharita Srirangam
  5. 5. II Our group would like to express our utmost appreciation to the following individuals who have actively assisted the team throughout the journey of this module. First, we would like to thank Mr. Adib as our programme director and Mr. Koh who is our module coordinator, for carefully designing the module to be as beneficial as it is to our learning development. We have indeed gained a lot of experiences over the 8 weeks time. Next, we would like to express our gratitude towards Dr. Sucharita Srirangam, our tutor for this module, for her support and guidance throughout the site visit, as well as advise on methods of measuring and documenting the buildings accurately and efficiently. We would like to thank Klang Municipal Council for giving us a substantial amount for information for the research and the Royal Klang Gallery for organising heritage walks that gave an in depth understanding of the historical and cultural value of Klang which eased the research process. Also we would to show our gratitude to Mr. Fai who shared generously shared his knowledge and experience about Klang. Finally, a big thank you to the friendly owners of the shop, Mr Lee Lai Choy and Mr Robert Lee Hon Wai, who allowed us to conduct measuring activities and participated in the interviews throughout our site visit despite it being the midst of their business hours. Without them we would not be able to gather accurate and specific info within the allocated time. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
  6. 6. III This following report is authored by a group of 17 architecture students from Taylor’s University in completion of the Methods of Documentation and Measured Drawings module. In which the module provides the learning experience of documenting, analysing and measuring a shop house in Klang named, Wah Sang Brothers. The consecutive topics in the report involves data collection of historical background, poetical and cultural understanding, visual documentation and building measurements that is conducted during a period of 5 days on site. Wah Sang Brothers is a simple yet intrigue shop house, it’s way of life in the shop house provides us the understanding of both construction and cultural components. Hence, it provides a great platform for architecture students to dive into the fundamental understanding of all aspects. Therefore, the purpose of the report is to find the essence and significance of the building. This research is to seek the significance of the building. There is a need in the context of Klang to conserve the history in order to enhance the sense of place. Therefore this research will focus in finding the significance relevant to the building to make the case of conservation. ABSTRACT
  7. 7. IV The consecutive topic in this report, will be chapters categorised conceptually. The topics are designed and organised in a way to enhance the perception of readers towards Wah Sang brothers and it’s context. By looking at Klang in a bigger picture to focusing into smaller part of Klang and then to Wah Sang brothers, this helps readers to interconnect the relationship between a simple shop lot to its surrounding. CHAPTER 1: Introduction, introduces the aims and objective of the project and explains a proper transition of how we have thoroughly planned and organised our work from the start till the very last pages of the report as a team. It also demonstrates the methods of conducts that we have used to prepare this report, in which includes research, literature, interviews, model-making, equipments, and etc. This also includes the challenges that we have to go through while producing this report. CHAPTER 2: Historical Background, records the growth of Klang by looking at its origin, country, state and city. This chapter cultivates the fundamental history and understanding of the location from beginning till present times. It discusses the different ruling power from time to time and further understand the crucial events that has taken place in Klang. Moreover, this chapter introduces the many iconic locations or building situated in Klang that has impacted the lifestyle and history itself. CHAPTER 3: Contextual Elaboration, discusses three main subjects that inter collides with each other. Firstly, a brief understanding of how different architectural styles has influenced Klang in their iconic buildings will be explained. Then it will continue to discuss about how the shophouses in Klang is consequently influenced by the styles of architecture that will result in an evolution of styles in variety being preserved. Secondly, the topic continues to dive into a smaller scale that is related to our site and explains the different types of streets in Klang. Lastly, it focuses on Jalan Stesen, in which is where Wah Sang brothers is located and illustrates the various events that has happened over the past hundred over years. Having it’s great reputation as the oldest street in Klang, this topic is a stepping stone to understanding the history and cultural aspects that the street upholds. This will progress to how the street is interconnected to Wah Sang brothers and its social aspect. INTRODUCTION TO CHAPTERS
  8. 8. CHAPTER 4: Wah Sang Brothers, will focus on portraying the relationship and details of every part of the shophouse. From the growth of the business to the architectural style of the shophouse and to the interior spatial articulation, it will also discuss the diverse intangible factors through the spaces by using user’s experience and it’s 5 senses. Moreover, this topics includes our perception from our thorough research and understanding of the significance of the shophouse. This moves into an analysis of how flexibility and rigidity is brought together to explain the essence of the shophouse. V CHAPTER 5: Construction method, materials and details, discusses the building components that encompasses the important structural aspects of the shop house. It also includes the types of material use and details of the shop house that affects its context and user space. The topics will be approached in relation to the buildings context and history. CHAPTER 6: Current Conditions , discusses the building components that encompasses the important structural aspects of the shop house. It also includes the types of material use and details of the shop house that affects its context and user space. The topics will be approached in relation to the buildings context and history. CHAPTER 7: Drawings + Photo book, will convey information about the building through illustrations of digital drawing. A photo section will also be provided to enhance the visual interpretation of the site context and shophouse. CHAPTER 8: Conclusion and Reflection, discusses the building components that encompasses the important structural aspects of the shop house. It also includes the types of material use and details of the shop house that affects its context and user space. The topics will be approached in relation to the buildings context and history.
  9. 9. VI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 1 FIGURES PAGES Figure 1.1: Photo of Wah Sang Brothers watch shop. ii Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 1.2: Group Structure and Organization. 3 Source: Lindsay, 2018 Figure 1.3: Chart showing post-site, pre-site & during site Subgroup Division. 4 Source: Lindsay, 2018 Figure 1.4: Schedule Timeline. 5 Source: Ng, 2018 Figure 1.5: 3-5 Metres Measuring tool. 6 Source: Charlies, 2016 Figure 1.6: Laser Distance Measurement tool. 6 Source: Johnson, 2018 Figure 1.7: 30 Metre Nylon measuring tape. 7 Source: Khoo, 2018 Figure 1.8: Ladder. 7 Source: Lowe, 2012 Figure 1.9: Ruler. 7 Source: Ginifab, 2016
  10. 10. VII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 1 FIGURES PAGES Figure 1.10: DSLR Camera and Tripod. 7 Source: Khoo, 2018 Figure 1.11: Plumb bob. 8 Source: Khoo, 2018 Figure 1.12: Yarn thread. 8 Source: Tye, 2012 Figure 1.13: Markers. 8 Source: Le, 2013 Figure 1.14: Chalk. 8 Source: Le, 2013 Figure 1.15: Masking tapes. 8 Source: Le, 2013 Figure 1.16: Books used for reference. 9 Source: Lissa, 2018 Figure 1.17: Photo showing the Cultural and Heritage Walk. 10 Source: Measured Drawings Klang Group, 2018 Figure 1.18: An interview process with the owner. 10 Source: Syafiq, 2018
  11. 11. VIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 2 FIGURES PAGES Figure 2.1: Map locating Malaysia as indicated in red. 16 Source: Lissa, 2018 Figure 2.2: The land of Kuala Selangor. 17 Source: Klein, 2011 Figure 2.3: Pie Chart showing Population of Selangor. 18 Source: Cecilia, 2018 Figure 2.4: Klang Bell dated 200 B.C. 19 Source: Wikipedia, 2018 Figure 2.5: Raja Abdul Samad in Selangor. 19 Source: Tye, 2011 Figure 2.6: Arms of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor. 21 Source: Wikipedia,2018 Figure 2.7: Celebes Island. 21 Source: Britannica, 2018 Figure 2.8: Daeng Merewah. 22 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 2.9: Ptolemy. 23 Source: Wikipedia, 2018
  12. 12. IX LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 2 FIGURES PAGES Figure 2.10: Klang Municipal Council Logo. 24 Source: MP Klang, 2018 Figure 2.11: Demography of Klang. 24 Source: Lissa, 2018 Figure 2.12: Sultan of Selangor. 25 Source: Malaysia monarchy, 2018 Figure 2.13: The watch gifted to Mr. Lee Lai Choy from Sultan Salahuddin. 25 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 2.14: Port Klang as major industries areas. 28 Source: Tye, 2012 Figure 2.15: Port Klang as the major role in Klang’s economy. 28 Source: Tye, 2012 Figure 2.16: Gedung Raja Abdullah. 29 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 2.17: Our Lady of Lourdes Church. 29 Source: Ramber and Wander, 2016 Figure 2.18: Galeri Diraja Sultan Abdul Aziz. 30 Source: Syafiq, 2018
  13. 13. X LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 2 FIGURES PAGES Figure 2.19: Kota Raja Fire & Rescue station. 30 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 2.20: Street of Little India. 31 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 2.21: India Muslim Tengku Kelana mosque. 31 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 2.22: Chartered Bank building. 32 Source: CNB, 2013 Figure 2.23: Sultan Suleiman Royal mosque. 32 Source: Wikipedia, 2017 Figure 2.24: Klang Convent school. 33 Source: Wikipedia, 2018 Figure 2.25: Alam Shah palace. 33 Source: Wikipedia, 2018 Figure 3.1: The early attap house settlement. 36 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 CHAPTER 3
  14. 14. XI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.2: New building styles emerges time to time since Straits Settlements in Malaysia. 36 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.3: Klang variety of architecture styles that each was influenced from. 37 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.4: The famous Indian streets, good example of strong cultural influence in Klang. 37 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.5: The Sultan Alam Shah Palace, main sultanate influence in Klang. 37 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.6: The map of Heritage Site of Klang City showing the different buildings of different architecture style. 38 Source: Lissa, 2018 Figure 3.7: The simple outblock Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal gallery allows it to be utilised for many purposes. 39 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 3.8: A symmetrical yet rich in ornamental building reflecting on its Sultanate influence. 40 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.9: The golden dome of Sultan Alam Shah palace provides a impression of royalty. 40 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.10: The influential European outlook. 41 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014
  15. 15. XII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.11: The climatic adapted building provides practical and simple aesthetics. 41 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.12: Exterior of Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. 42 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.13: Interior of Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. 42 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.14: The unique Masjid India Muslim Tengku Kelana mosque design is a attraction in Klang. 43 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.15: The Gopuran is the main monument of the temple. 43 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.16: The first Victorian building in Malaysia. 44 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.17: The shophouses. 45 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.18: Shophouses serves for economic purposes. 45 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.19: The Kopitiam is a common shophouses business. 46 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014
  16. 16. XIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.20: The Residential floor. 46 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.21: The Back alley. 46 Source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014 Figure 3.22: The mining workers originally from China. 47 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.23: Early shophouse development for Chinese immigrants. 47 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.24: The early urban development. 48 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.25: Frank Swettenham. 48 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.26: Stamford Raffles. 48 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.27: Early urban development in Klang. 49 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.28: Early Klang shophouses. 49 Source: Wong, 2017
  17. 17. XIV LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.29: The early urban development. 50 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.30: The Klang shophouses remain standing strong and continue to serve for the local community. 50 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.31: The Evolution of shophouses in different time era. 51 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.32: Axonometric diagram of the shophouse with its main elements. 51 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.33: A row of shophouses. 53 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.34: The long narrow shophouse. 53 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.35: Variety of Facades style, design and colour. 54 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.36: Clean plaster facade with chinese ornamentation. 54 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.37: Decorated Shanghai plaster. 55 Source: Wong, 2017
  18. 18. XV LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.38: Continuous walkway. 54 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.39: Top view of shophouse pitched view. 55 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.40: Few types of roof tiling. 55 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.41: Rear court not covered by first floor. 56 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.42: Rear court enclose by first floor. 56 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.43: A partially stretched of party wall. 58 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.44: Location Plan. 60 Source: Lindsay, 2018 Figure 3.45: Colour coded blocks indicating different building types. 60 Source: Lindsay, 2018 Figure 3.46: Indication of Jalan Besar. 61 Source: Lindsay, 2018
  19. 19. XVI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.47: Indication Jalan Stesen. 61 Source: Lindsay, 2018 Figure 3.48: Indication of Jalan Sultan. 61 Source: Lindsay, 2018 Figure 3.49: The connection of Gedung Raja Abdullah and Jalan Stesen. 63 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.50: The heart of Malay street. 63 Source: MBK, 2014 Figure 3.51: Japanese community Jalan Stesen. 63 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.52: Royal Klang Gallery in the past. 63 Source: Google, 2013 Figure 3.53: An almost entire row of food stalls along Jalan Stesen. 63 Source: Anetizen, 2015 Figure 3.54: An important food street for the community. 63 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.55: The Klang bridge that completely changed the fate of Jalan Stesen. 64 Source: The Star News, 2014
  20. 20. XVII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.56: The original flexible circulation around Jalan Stesen. 64 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.57: The Klang bridge restricted flows and made it a one way traffic 64 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.58: Inflation and Migration happened in Jalan Stesen. 64 Source: Wong, 2017 Figure 3.59: Today, Klang has flourished as an important business and urban area. 64 Source: Viralcham, 2017 Figure 3.60: One of a few recessed building where its top floors are rented out its office space. 65 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 3.61: Shop lots recessed away from the original shop house’s continuous 5-foot walkway. 65 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 3.62: One of a few recessed building where its top floors are rented out its office space. 65 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 3.63: 5-foot walkway of Sykt Wah Sang Brothers. 65 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 3.64: Peaceful sight and parking spaces in front of each shophouse. 66 Source: Syafiq, 2018
  21. 21. XVIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 3 FIGURES PAGES Figure 3.65: The variety of colours and look of the shophouses brighten up the street. 66 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.1: A photo of Mr. Lee Lai Choy with his older brother. 69 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.2: The construction of Klang Bridge not not only altered the circulation but also affected the businesses 71 of the streets. Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.3: Mr. Robert Lee, the nephew of Lai Choy, fixing watches. 72 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.4: Interview process with Mr. Lee Lai Choy. 73 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.5: The business’s timeline. 74-75 Source: Ryan, 2018 Figure 4.6: The entrance with two classic glass display counters, old fashioned timber frame glass and cabinet 77 and clocks welcoming the visitors. Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.7: The workstation with dark wooden tables and glass timber framed cabinet. 78 Source: Syafiq, 2018 CHAPTER 4
  22. 22. XIX LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 4 FIGURES PAGES Figure 4.8: Rear part of the shopfront on the left is where the antique clocks are sent to repair, while on the right 79 is for a quick nap. Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.9: An atrium that opens to the sky, forming an airwell that brings in daylight, fresh air and rainwater into 80 the building. Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.10: Transition space as a pantry, lit by daylight that diffuses in via atrium. 81 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.11: Middle hall fully stuffed with unwanted goods and unused stock. 82 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.12: The upper hall occupied with discontinued stuffs. 84 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.13: Partitioned room containing an unused bed, an old standing clocks and fan. 85 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 4.14: 2nd picture from left column: The shopfront of Wah Sang containing petition writer shop and dentistry 87 Source: Robert, 2018 Figure 4.15: Front facade of Wah Sang Brother’s shophouse. 88 Source: Syafiq, 2018
  23. 23. XX LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 5 FIGURES PAGES Figure 5.1: Concrete flooring system used in Wah Sang Brothers. 107 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.2: Wooden floor used in the first floor of the shophouse. 108 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.3: Reinforced concrete beam. 109 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.4: Load bearing wall. 110 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.5: Column. 111 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.6: Counter used as the main. 113 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.7: Wooden desk. 114 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.8: Clocks. 115 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.9: Altar. 116 Source: Syafiq, 2018
  24. 24. XXI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 5 FIGURES PAGES Figure 5.10: Plasterboard ceiling. 117 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.11: Partition walls. 118 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.12: Corrugated roof. 119 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.13: Ceramic tiles. 120 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.14: Clay bricks. 121 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.15: Paint. 122 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.16: Wooden door frame. 123 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.17: Wooden and grill doors. 124 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.18: Jalousie window. 125 Source: Syafiq, 2018
  25. 25. XXII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 5 FIGURES PAGES Figure 5.19: Wire mesh ventilation. 126 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.20: Staircase. 127 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.21: Air Vent grills. 128 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 5.22: Ventilation blocks. 129 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.1: Front elevation of Wah Sang Brothers. 136 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.2: Interior perspective of Syarikat Wah Sang Brothers. 136 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.3: Working area of Wah Sang Brothers watch shop. 137 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.4: Counter area of the shophouse. 137 Source: Syafiq, 2018 CHAPTER 6
  26. 26. XXIII LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 6 FIGURES PAGES Figure 6.5: Outer view of the shophouse. 138 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.6: Cracks shown on the wall. 139 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.7: Rust on the metal grille sliding door. 140 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.8: Water stains on the ceiling. 140 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.9: Broken pieces of wood. 141 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.10: Efflorescence on the wall of the shophouse. 142 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.11: The miscellaneous store room. 143 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.12: Toilet which is in a bad condition. 143 Source: Syafiq, 2018 Figure 6.13: Exposed nails from the partition wall. 143 Source: Syafiq, 2018
  27. 27. XXXI LIST OF DIAGRAMS AND FIGURES CHAPTER 8 FIGURES PAGES Figure 8.1: Southern part of Klang in a sunny afternoon. 232 Source: Wikipedia, 2018 Figure 8.2 Northern part of Klang. The life here is slow-paced. Hardware shops can be found along the streets. 232 Source: Google map, 2018 Figure 8.3: Street view showing the mix of shophouses along Jalan Stesen. 234 Source: Ryan, 2018 Figure 8.4: 4-storey shophouses that portray the architecture of Early Modern style and International style can be found along Jalan Tengku Diauddin, Klang. 236 Source: Google map, 2018 Figure 8.5: The mural art and art installation of the back alley. 237 Source: Lissa, 2018 Figure 8.6: The subtle and peaceful back alley complemented by colourful walls. Mosses on the wall give back alley 237 a rustic look and worn-out feeling. Source: Syafiq, 2018
  28. 28. TABLE OF CONTENTS Overall Flow & Details Declaration of Submission i Acknowledgement ii Abstract iii Introduction to chapters iv-v List of Diagrams & Figures vi-xxxi Table of Content CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION 1.1 Aims and Objective 2 1.2 Group structure & Organisation 3-5 1.3 Method of Conduct 6-10 1.4 Limitations 11 1.5 Introduction to Wah Sang Brothers 12 1.6 Introduction to Research 13 1.7 Summary 14 CHAPTER 2: HISTORICAL BACKGROUND 2.1 Malaysia 17 2.2 Introduction to Selangor 2.1.1 Origin of the Name 18 2.1.2 Background 19 2.1.3 History of Selangor 20-21 2.1.4 Sultanate of Selangor 22-23 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.1.1 Origin of the Name 24 2.1.2 Background 25 2.1.3 Event Timeline of Klang 26-27 2.1.4 Sultanate 28 2.1.5 Economy of Klang 29 2.1.6 Cultural Landmarks 30-34 2.4 Summary 35 CHAPTER 3: CONTEXTUAL ELABORATION 3.1 Architectural style of Klang 3.1.1 Introduction to the Architecture in Klang 37-45 3.1.2 Introduction to shophouse in Malaysia and Klang 46-47 3.1.3 History of shophouse in Malaysia 48-49 3.1.4 Birth of shophouse in Klang 50-52 3.1.5 Elements of the shophouse 53-59
  29. 29. 3.2 Streets 3.2.1 Location plan & Existing buildings 61 3.2.2 Jalan Besar 62 3.2.3 Jalan Stesen 62 3.2.4 Jalan Sultan Tengku Diauddin 62 3.3 Jalan Stesen 3.3.1 Evolution & morphology of the street in 64-67 nine decades 3.4 Summary 68 CHAPTER 4: WAH SANG BROTHERS 4.1 The Business 4.1.1 The History of Wah Sang Brother 70-75 4.2 The Shop House 4.2.1 Building Poetics 76-86 4.2.2 Building Programmes 87-92 4.2.3 Changes in the Building Layout 93-98 4.2.4 Architectural Analysis 99-103 4.3 Summary 104 CHAPTER 5: CONSTRUCTION METHOD, DETAILS & MATERIALS 5.1 Rigidity 5.1.1 Flooring System 108-109 5.1.2 Reinforced Concrete 110 5.1.3 Wall 111 5.1.4 Column 112 5.2 Intertwine 5.2.1 Counter 114 5.2.2 Wooden Desk 115 5.2.3 Clocks 116 5.2.4 Altar 117 5.2.5 Air well 118 5.3 Temporal 5.3.1 Ceiling 120 5.3.2 Walls 121 5.3.3 Roofing 122 5.3.4 Flooring 123 5.3.5 Wall 124-125 5.3.6 Doors 126-127 5.3.7 Windows 128 5.3.8 Details 129-132
  30. 30. 5.4 Summary 133 CHAPTER 6: CURRENT CONDITION 6.1 Operation and Functionality of Wah Sang Brothers 135 6.1.1 Spaces 136 6.1.2 Appearances 137 6.2 Defects and Dilapidation 6.2.1 Cracks 138 6.2.2 Rust 139 6.2.3 Water Stains 139 6.2.4 Broken Pieces 140 6.2.5 Timber Deterioration 140 6.2.6 Efflorescence 141 6.2.7 Miscellaneous 142 6.3 Improvements and Suggestions on Design 143 6.4 Summary 144 CHAPTER 7: SCALED DRAWINGS & PHOTOBOOK 7.1 Scaled Drawings 146-186 7.2 Photobook 187-230 CHAPTER 8: CONCLUSION & REFLECTION 8.1 Conclusion 232-239 8.2 Reflection 240-248 CHAPTER 9: APPENDIX 9.1 Interview Transcripts 250-257 9.2 Glossary 258-262 9.3 Bibliography and References 263-271
  31. 31. Introduction: ● 1.1 Aims and Objectives ● 1.2 Group structure & Organization ● 1.3 Method of Conduct ● 1.4 Limitations ● 1.5 Introduction to Wah Sang Brothers ● 1.6 Introduction to Research ● 1.7 Summary CHAPTER 1
  32. 32. 2 This module aims to help us develop an understanding of the fundamental building preservation by using the practice of documentation method. It intend us to capture the current state of the shophouse, in aspects of detail measurements, historical, cultural, significance, and its relationship with the site context. Whilst learning the different type of documentation methods in architectural drawings, research and significance of the shop house. This project requires the students to execute an on-site activity with hands-on measuring exercises guided by their tutors that will enable us to gather information of the importance and significance of the building. The objective of the report includes a set of theoretical explanation capturing the architecture of the shophouse, it’s context, significance and reasons to justify why it should be preserved. A full set of drawings of the existing building is also needed including plans, sections, elevations and details of the shophouse. Also, a photo book to document visuals of the shophouse and other aspects. 1.1 Aims and Objectives 1INTRODUCTION
  33. 33. 3 Due to the constant change in the task groupings, the group is structured dynamically for the use of any change in project requirements that calls for a division of manpower and unforeseen demands of variation. The team is divided into sub groups by relating it to the schedule division of Pre-site visit, During site visit and Post site visit. The benefit to the dynamic group structure is to allow each sub groups to focus on a single component, one at a time for efficient progress. Also the other benefit to reshuffling personnels into different sub groups when needed is that it provides an opportunity for students to expose themselves to different task of the report. PRE SITE VISIT & DURING SITE VISIT: At the start, the team is divided into two subgroups, Measurement team and Report team. It allowed us to focus on our preliminary-research on different aspects, so we can use the period during the site visit efficiently. POST SITE VISIT: After the on-site exercise, the measurements team is then divided into 2 teams: Revit team and Modelling team. Whereas report team still remains. GROUP STRUCTURE Figure 1.2 Created by: Lindsay Lim 1.2 Group Structure & Organization 1INTRODUCTION
  34. 34. 4 PRE SITE & DURING SITE SUBGROUP DIVISION POST SITE SCHEDULE SUBGROUP DIVISION Below is a chart showing the main division of the group after the collection of information from site. Below is a chart showing the division of the task for each subgroup before and during site visits. Figure 1.3 Created by: Lindsay Lim 1INTRODUCTION
  35. 35. 5 Figure 1.4 Created by: Ng Pui Yan SCHEDULE TIMELINE 1INTRODUCTION
  36. 36. 6 Measuring the shop house was one of the most important aspect in our project, to obtain precise measurements for every corner of the building was needed to be accurate. Due to our inevitable human errors, a general understanding of technique approach was needed for the team to be on the same page and mind. To avoid as much inconsistency in our records, we standardise a set of method and rules for all measuring team to conduct. One of which is to create a template or a rough sketch on a portion of the shop house being measured and communicate with the team to pursue the goal of measuring each and every nook and niche of the shop house. Then, the measurements will be translated to digitalising on Revit. The use of technology and equipments were being employed through the process of measuring the shop house by using tools like, laser measuring tools for high ceiling walls and measuring tapes. The accuracy of the readings must be precise therefore other than the importance of equipments, communication is vital for the measurements team to possess. One simple reading rounding of to the nearest tenth can cause a discrepancies in compiling the recordings digitally. 3 - 5 Metres Measuring tape This was a basic tool for all members to have on-site, which we encourage all member to bring. It is useful for minimal measurements. Laser distance measurement tool Due to unreachable heights or inaccessible locations, this tool was vital to use when needed. It helps measure distance and heights of greater magnitude that is our of reach from our ability and it create less hassle in needing other equipments to obtain the information. EQUIPMENTS USED: Figure 1.5 (Photo source: Charlie, 2016) Figure 1.6 (Photo source: Johnson, 2018) 1.3 Methods of Conduct: Measuring Methods 1INTRODUCTION
  37. 37. 7 30 Metre Nylon measuring tape The 30 metre measuring tape is used to measure the distance of surfaces that are curved or uneven. This tool provides the flexibility in measuring the distances of walls that are uneven and cannot be read by the laser tool. Ladder A ladder is needed to reach out to the details of ceiling corners to the gutters in between. A stable ladder is required for safety precaution and a ladder of great height is needed to extend to the greater height magnitude of the shophouse. Ruler Ruler is a basic tool needed when it comes to carrying out simple tasks in our everyday activity. This was also used to measure the crook and niche of the shophouse when measuring tape is seen as too bulky for a simple task. DSLR Camera and Tripod This was essential to produce for the photo book and video for the assignment. It also helps to record the different activity and times during the day to create a time-lapse for better understanding. Figure 1.10 (Photo source: Khoo, 2018) Figure 1.7 (Photo source: Khoo, 2018) Figure 1.8 (Photo source: Lowe, 2012) Figure 1.9 (Photo source: Ginifab, 2016) 1INTRODUCTION
  38. 38. 8 Plumb bob Plumb bob is a heavy material usually shaped in a diamond providing a thin tip at the bottom, it is suspended from a string or a yarn thread to provide vertical reference line. Yarn thread A yarn thread is a long continuous length of interlocked fibres. It is used in conjunction with a plumb bob to measure and provide reference line of height.. Markers Different types of coloured markers were used to document and sketch the building details. This is for the ease of identifying different information being recorded. Chalk Chalk is used for marking the walls or wooden floors where needed, chalk can be easily removed by rubbing it off. Masking tapes We used masking tape to label the measurements that we have taken, so it doesn't stain any furnitures or objects. Figure 1.11 (Photo source: Khoo, 2018) Figure 1.12 (Photo source: Tye, 2012) Figure 1.13 (Photo source: Le, 2013) Figure 1.14 (Photo source: Le. 2013) Figure 1.15 (Photo source: Le, 2013) 1INTRODUCTION
  39. 39. 9 There were a few methods being employed to obtain the necessary information of the shophouse, but due to the age of the shophouse initiation of external resources and interviews was needed to explore. Online & Literature Resources We were able to obtain the basic information like the history of Klang and architectural styles efficiently whereas the process of finding appropriate data pertaining the shophouse was unproductive as there were barely information about our shop house due to its old age. This provoked us to look for external information from Cultural walks and Heritage walk to provide a bit more on the shophouses in Klang. Interviews were also being executed to further expand our knowledge and history of our shophouse Figure 1.16 Books used for reference. (Photo source: Lissa, 2018) 1.3 Methods of Conduct: Data Collection 1INTRODUCTION
  40. 40. 10 External Resource Before the trip to our site, the insufficiency of the information found on our shop house led us to sourcing our own findings externally. One of which was to initiate an activity before the trip to a Cultural and Heritage walk around Klang. The Cultural and Heritage walk was an eye opener to us as many confusion was being answered. Other than that, it gave us enough information to connect the dots when it comes to the relationship our site and shop house. Interviews Interviews were vital to us because it gave us an insight that could not be found from online, literature, nor the heritage walk. It came from the two Wah Sang Brothers owners themselves through their 3 generation experiences they were able to give us theirs thoughts and hardships that result in compiling information such as timelines of events, influences, and etc. Other than the owners of Wah Sang Brothers, we took the opportunity to expand to the surrounding neighbourhood to understand bit more to ensure the consistency of the information. The interviews were highly productive and was one with solely relied on for documentations. Figure 1.17 Photo showing Cultural and Heritage Walk (Photo source: anonymous) Figure 1.18 and 1.19 An interview process with the owner (Photo source: Syafiq Deen) 1INTRODUCTION
  41. 41. 11 HUMAN ERROR It is common to find parallax error in measurement procedures when eye level is not perpendicular to the readings of the measuring equipments CLUTTERED SPACE Due to the inactiveness in the shop house, some spaces were left has storerooms filled with unwanted things. It was cluttered everywhere against the walls and below tables and etc. This gave problems to the measurement team when they need to measure every corners of the walls. It was troublesome enough to move many unwanted thing and to add on, it was hygienic as well. HYGIENE There were many objects cluttered everywhere that was left untouched for several years resulting in the collection of dust and webs. We needed to make contact with the object since it must be moved and after the first day of visiting the site many students felt sick due to the lack of sanitation.However, we prepared masks and gloves for everyone to use. LACK OF LITERATURE The shophouse is known for being one of the oldest shops in the streets, therefore resulting in the lack of history books that could be obtained for more information. The history was mostly communicated through verbal communication therefore there wasn't many materials to look for as reference. 1.4 Limitations 1INTRODUCTION
  42. 42. 12 Wah Sang Brothers is a 1st generation watch shop located in the old town of Klang, run by Mr. Robert Lee (3rd generation) and Mr. Lee Lai Choy (2nd generation). This old rustic shop has been standing strong since the beginning of 1890 weaving through the hardships of World War 2, but still prevailing in the 21st Century. It’s own existence standing through the test of time and has been undeterred since the beginning. “What is the significance of the building and why does it need to be conserved?” 1.5 Introduction to Wah Sang Brothers 1INTRODUCTION
  43. 43. 13 This research is to seek the significance of the building. There is a need in the context of Klang to conserve the history in order to enhance the sense of place. Therefore this research will focus in finding significance relevant to the building to make the case of conservation. “What is the significance of the building and why does it need to be conserved?” 1.6 Introduction to Research 1INTRODUCTION
  44. 44. 14 This chapter has given a full fundamental introduction of the aims and objectives of this assignment, following a thorough look through at the strategies and methods that the group will partake in. From the method of data collection to the way the group has been divided for different tasks to ensure a balanced and consistent product. All in all it provide the insight of problems and challenges that was face during the period of assignment. 1.7 Summary 1INTRODUCTION
  45. 45. Historical Background: ● 2.1 Malaysia ● 2.2 Introduction to Selangor ● 2.3 Introduction to Klang ● 2.4 Summary CHAPTER 2
  46. 46. MALAYSIA 16 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND SELANGOR KLANG
  47. 47. 17 Situated strategically in Southeast Asia, Malaysia benefits from its geographical location in mediating global trade and becoming the bustling melting pot of various cultures. It is a multi-racial country, comprising of diverse ethnic groups that live together in peace and harmony despite having different customs and religions. This multiculturalism has made Malaysia a gastronomical paradise and home to a colourful mix of art and architecture. Figure 2.1 Map locating Malaysia as indicated in red (Map Source: Lissa Lai) 2.1 Malaysia 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  48. 48. 18 In the earliest time, the name Selangor refers to the Malay word, langau, a large fly or blowfy that may be found in the marshes along the Selangor River. Legend has claims that a warrior who was traveling was outwitted by a fly was that was disturbing him while he was resting by the river bank. The incident led him to explore the land and he finally settled down, naming the place “satu (se) langau”, which eventually became Selangor. According to another story, traders had named the estuary as “Kuala Mentangau” since the area was surrounded with a type of of mangrove plant known as “mentangau”. Over time, the name evolved from Kuala Mentangau into Kuala Selangor. Another theory claims that the state’s name is a combination of the word “salang” (stabbing) and “jemur” (dry under the sun). The two words were combined to create the word “selangur”. Kuala Selangor is said to be a place for people in the past to torture traitors by stabbing them and putting them under the sun. Figure 2.2 The land of Kuala Selangor (Photo Source: Klein, 2011) 2.2 Introduction to Selangor 2.2.1 Origin of the Name 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  49. 49. 19 Figure 2.3 Population of Selangor (Pie Chart Source: Cecilia, 2018) Selangor is a state on the west coast of peninsular Malaysia and it is bordered by Perak to its north, Negeri Sembilan to the south and Pahang to the east. Its west coast faces the Straits of Malacca. It has three main rivers - the Klang, Selangor and Langat rivers. At the mouth of the Klang River is Port Klang, formerly known as Port Swettenham, which is one of the main ports of Malaysia. Selangor is Malaysia’s most populous state and has a population of 4.7 million comprising 41% Malays, 37% Chinese, 19% Indians and 3% others. It is also the most industrialised and richest state. It is also the most industrialised and richest state. Its main urban areas are Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam (the state capital), Klang and Subang Jaya. 2.2 Introduction to Selangor 2.2.2 Background 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  50. 50. 20 Selangor history dates to the 16th century, when rich tin deposits were around in the region. This lead to increasing numbers of Chinese immigrants to work the mines. Fighting between the Bugis, the, Chinese immigrants and the indigenous Malays became more frequent. Eventually this led to British intervention, and the imposition of a British Resident in 1874. The area’s natural wealth, along with its relative freedom from the presence of the Dutch, attracted miners, immigrants and colonizers. One especially important group of settlers were the Bugis, a Malay people from Macassar (now Ujung Padang) in Celebes. Bugis emigration from this great port city followed the steady encroachment of whom the Bugis had allied themselves. Renowned for their capabilities as sea traders and warriors who fought wearing chain-mail armour, and used warships in sea battles., the Bugis soon rose to prominence in Selangor. By 1700 they dominated the state both politically and economically and had established the present Sultanate of Selangor. Figure 2.4 Klang Bell dated 200 B.C. Figure 2.5 Klang Bell dated 200 B.C (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2017) (Photo source: Tye, 2012) 2.2 Introduction to Selangor 2.2.3 History of Selangor 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  51. 51. 21 Its first capital was Kuala Selangor which was established in 1766 by a Bugis warrior. In 1875, the capital was moved to Jugra in 1880, the British colonial government moved to Kuala Lumpur, Klang became power when Sultan Sulaiman moved in 1901. Another important event that have the needs to marked down is British Resident, Frank Swettenham united Selangor with Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Pahang to form the Federated Malay States, at about the same time that rubber cultivation began in Malaysia. In 1948, the state joined the Federation of Malaysia. 2.2 Introduction to Selangor 2.2.3 History of Selangor 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  52. 52. 22 The Royal House of Selangor are descended from the Yang di-Pertua of Riau, Indonesia. They are Bugis, originating from Luwu in the islands of the Celebes. Raja Lumu, second son of Raja Chelak, the 2nd Yang di-Pertuan Muda of Riau, conquered Selangor and established his legitimacy by being installed by the Sultan of Perak in 1766. Frequently at odds with the Dutch and native Malay rulers, his son Ibrahim, was expelled from Selangor in 1786. Ibrahim eventually reached an accommodation with the Dutch and was allowed to return, two years later. The beginning of the Selangor Sultanate dates back to the end of the 17th century, during the intervention of the Dutch towards the Bugis people in Celebes Islands. This marked the start of the Bugis Diaspora; in search of new settlement. Selangor joined the fledgling federation, known as the Federated Malay States in 1897. The land for the new federal capital at Kuala Lumpur, being donated by the Sultan of Selangor. Economic development was quite rapid with the introduction of rubber cultivation and port facilities. The Japanese occupied the state in 1941 and deposed the ruling Sultan, in favour of his disinherited elder brother. He was deposed on the return of British troops at War's end, and the rightful Sultan restored. Figure 2.6 Arms of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2018) Figure 2.7 Celebes Islands (Photo source: Britannica, 2018) 2.2 Introduction to Selangor 2.2.3 Sultanate 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  53. 53. 23 In 1714, a few hundred Bugis settlers made Klang, Linggi and Kuala Selangor their new home. The appointment of the first Yamtuan Muda (Underking) of Johor, Bugis Daeng Merewah, in 1721, resulted in the rapid migration of Bugis people into the region, especially in Kuala Selangor. The involvement of Bugis in the Johor Sultanate affairs began when the Sultan of Johor made an agreement with them. The agreement was that the Bugis were given power to govern the Kingdom of Johor through the appointment of a Bugis ‘Underking’ in exchange they protected Johor from the onslaught of the Siak of Sumatera. This tradition was upheld until 1831. Ever since the interference of the Dutch in the Bugis affairs, the two have been foes in all aspects, especially in trading. This rivalry was evident during the period of Daeng Chelak, the second ‘Underking’ (1728-1745). He has gather many of the Bugis who settled along the coast of Selangor and formed a government at Kuala Selangor in order to control the trading activities carried out, especially between the locals and the Dutch. Figure 2.8 Daeng Merewah (Photo source: Budaya Indonesia, 2014) 2.2 Introduction to Selangor 2.2.3 Sultanate 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  54. 54. 24 There were many sources regarding the etymology of ‘Klang’. Some say it must have been taken from the river that flows through the town. The river which begins at Kuala Lumpur and ends at Port Klang is called Klang Valley. Other sources say it was Ptolemy’s (who lived from around 87-150 AD) Malaion Colon. Other records mention a ‘Calang’ or ‘Calan’. Indian sources mention a ‘Calam’ while Portuguese apothecary and writer Tomes Pires, in his Suma Oriental (written between 1512 and 1515), mentioned a visit to a tin-producing area called ‘Calam’. His countryman, de Eredia, reported in 1613 that ‘Kelang’ was a source of tin and it produced a hundred bars of the metal annually. Another popular theory that surfaced was derived from the Mon–Khmer word Klong. The word may mean a canal or waterway, alternatively it has also been argued that it means "warehouses", from the Malay word Kilang – in the old days, it was full of warehouses (kilang currently means "factory").Figure 2.9 Ptolemy (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2018) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.1 Origin of Name 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  55. 55. 25 Klang is the royal capital of Selangor. Prior to the formation of Kuala Lumpur, Klang was the former administrative capital of Selangor before it was changed to Shah Alam. In 1971, the Klang District Council, which incorporated the nearby townships of Kapar and Meru as well as Port Klang, was formed. After undergoing a further reorganisation according to the Local Government Act of 1976 (Act 171), Klang District Council was upgraded to Klang Municipal Council (KMC) on 1 January 1977. The Klang Municipal Council or Majlis Bandaraya Klang (MPK) exercises jurisdiction for a majority of the Klang District except for the East side. Shah Alam City Council exercises their jurisdiction over the East of Klang District and North of Petaling District. In Malaysia, Klang is considered to have the longest history marked here, dating back to before Parameswara first founded Malacca in 1400. Klang’s history goes back to at least 2,000 years and the river that flows through the town, Klang River, has been known to be the export route of tin mined from the interior since ancient times. Figure 2.10 Klang Municipal Council Logo (Photo source: MPKlang, 2018) Figure 2.11 Demography of Klang 2010 (Pie Chart Source: Lissa Lai) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.2 Background 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  56. 56. 26 2nd Century BC Artifacts discovery The discovery of prehistoric artifacts such as ‘tulang mawas’ and the bronze bell (which is now in display in the British Museum) in Klang. 1409 Cheng Ho marked and named in maritime charts Klang river was marked in the charts by the Chinese Admiral during his visits to Malacca. 1511 The fall of Malacca Portuguese conquered Malacca and took over Klang’s tin mining industry. Exploiting almost hundreds of bares. Klang was also controlled by Sultan of Johor-Riau. 1874 End of Klang War Accepted a British Resident who would "advise" the Sultan, and Klang became the capital of British colonial administration for Selangor from 1875 until 1880 when the capital city was moved to Kuala Lumpur. 1886 Completion of KLang Valley Railway Klang remained the chief outlet for Selangor's tin, and its position was enhanced by the completion of the Klang Valley railway (to Bukit Kuda). 1867 Klang War Raja Mahadi fought to regain what he considered his birthright as territorial chief against Raja Abdullah. Highlights the heritage of the Selangor Sultanate, originating in 1766 from Bugis Sulawesi royal family. 1875 Used as a warehouse for Raja Abdullah, the first Malay tin mining pioneer. (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) 1890 A train station serving the KTM Komuter train service. Galeri Diraja Sultan Abdul Aziz Gedung Raja Abdullah Klang Railway Station (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.3 Event timeline of Klang 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  57. 57. 27 1963 3 Administrations The Port Klang Authority was created and it now administers three Port Klang areas: Northport, Southpoint, and West Port.. 1954 Effects of local election The Town Board became the Klang Town Council after a local election was set up to select its members in accordance with the Local Government Election Ordinance of 1950. 1903 Royal seat is moved back The royal seat was moved back to Klang when it became the official seat of Sultan Sulaiman (Sultan Alauddin Sulaiman Shah) from Jugra. 1890 Administrations Was formed to administer Klang. In 1895, the official border of Klang was defined. 1926 Merge The health boards of Klang and Port Swettenham were merged, and in 1945 the local authority was renamed Klang Town Board. 1890 First fire station in Klang South. 1910 Cater for the religious needs of the Indian Muslim community. Kota Raja Fire & Rescue Station India Muslim Tengku Kelana Mosque (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.3 Event timeline of Klang 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  58. 58. 28 Table 2.6 Genealogy of Sultan in Selangor (Source: Tye, 2012) The late 8th Sultan of Selangor and 11th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah Al-Haj, was known to be the people’s king. For many of the locals in Klang, he was most famous as the ‘Ah Pek of Pulau Ketam’ and would often dress down and casual when wandering around the areas. Because of his humble appearance and attitude, many of the locals never called him as ‘His Royal Highness’ but instead ‘Ah Pek’ (阿伯) or uncle in Hokkien. During his reign as Sultan of Selangor, he was very close to Mr. Lee Lai Choy, the 2nd generation owner of Wah Sang Brothers. Mr. Lee and his nephew, Mr. Robert, would often be hired to fix the clocks in many of the palaces in Selangor such as Istana Alam Shah and so on. Their deep friendship, was often the reason why the late Sultan trusted Mr. Lee in taking care of their watches and clocks. As a token of appreciation, Sultan Salahuddin personally gifted Mr. Lee a gold watch. This watch has now hold a special place in Mr. Lee’s heart. Figure 2.12 Sultan of Selangor (Photo source: Malaysian monarchy, 2018) Figure 2.13 The watch gifted to Mr. Lee by Sultan Salahuddin (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) The following states the genealogy of Sultanate: Sultans of Selangor Reign Sultan Salahuddin Shah (Raja Lumu) 1745–1778 Sultan Ibrahim Shah (Raja Ibrahim) 1778–1826 Sultan Muhammad Shah 1826–1857 Sultan Sir Abdul Samad 1857–1896 Sultan Sir Alaeddin Sulaiman Shah 1896–1937 Sultan Sir Hishamuddin Alam Shah Al-Haj 1937–1942, 1945–1960 Sultan Musa Ghiatuddin Riayat Shah During Japanese occupation 1942–1945 Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al-Haj 1960–2001 Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj 2001–present 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.4 Sultanate 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  59. 59. 29 Klang consists of multitudes of economies within its vicinity. The major industrial areas include Bukit Raja, Kapar, Meru, Taman Klang Utama, Sungai Buloh, Pulau Indah, Teluk Gong and many others. Prior to the 1970s, rubber used to play a major role in the region’s economy before the rubber plantations switched to palm oil estates. Soon it was transformed for urban development and infrastructure use. Asides from that, Port Klang holds a major role in Klang’s economy. It is home to about 95 shipping companies and agents, 300 custom brokers, 25 container storage centres, as well as more than 70 freight and transport companies. It handled almost 50% of Malaysia's seaborne container trade in 2013. The Port Klang Free Zone was established in 2004 to transform Port Klang into a regional distribution hub as well as a trade and logistics centre. Its highly diversified economy ranges from agriculture, industry and commerce to tourism. While industry is rapidly expanding, the mainstays of the state’s economy remain rubber, palm oil, and tin mining. Port Klang, already the largest port in the country, is experiencing the vigorous development. Tourism is also beginning to have a major impact on the economy. Selangor completely surrounds the Federal Territory of Wilayah Persekutuan, and there are many close economic and social ties between them. Figure 2.14 Port Klang as major industries area (Photo source: Tye, 2012) Figure 2.15 P Port Klang as major industries’ area (Photo source: Tye, 2012) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.5 Economy 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  60. 60. 30 Situated beside the Klang Police Station was renovated to become the tin museum. Gedung Raja Abdullah is a two storey heritage building which was built around 1875. It was used as a warehouse for Raja Abdullah, the first Malay tin mining pioneer, who lived upstairs with his family storing his tin and other good on the ground floor. Conflict broke out between Raja Abdullah and his rival, Raja Mahadi around 1867 and the warehouse had to be fortified during this period. Figure 2.16 Gedung Raja Abdullah (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) Figure 2.17 Our Lady of Lourdes Church (Photo Source: Ramber and Wander, 2016 ) Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Catholic church built in 1923 to serve the Chinese and Indian Catholic community in Klang. Father Souhait was directed to take charge of the spiritual needs of the Catholic residents in Klang and surrounding districts. Eventually, he succeeded in getting the land where the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes and Sekolah Menengah Convent now stand reserved for worship. They went declared open and blessed by Bishop Perrichon in 1928. This church is along Jalan Tengku Kelana is fashioned after Notre-dame de Paris, widely considered the finest example of French Gothic architecture. 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.6 Cultural Landmarks 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  61. 61. 31 Built in 1909 by British architect Author B. Hubback, it was used by the British as the land and administration office during the world war II as its war headquartered and later by several local authorities until its recent restoration into the current gallery. The Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery highlights the heritage of the Selangor Sultanate, originating in 1766 from the Bugis Sulawesi royal family of Opu Tanreburung Daeng Relaka of the Malay Archipelago. The gallery is housed in the magnificent Bangunan Sultan Suleiman and was established in honour of Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, who ruled for over 39 years as the Sultan of Selangor and two years as the King of Malaysia. Figure 2.18 Galeri Diraja Sultan Abdul Aziz (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) Figure 2.19 Kota Raja Fire and Rescue Station (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) Built in 1890, Klang fire station is the first fire station in Klang South, primarily to safeguard the town from fires. It is located at the junction of Jalan Tengku Diauddin and Jalan Tengku Kelana, overlooking the bridge on the latter road. Today, the building still serves as a fire station. Though it has been renovated throughout the years to accommodate modern use, the main structure and architecture at design features are well maintenance keeping intact the way it looked a hundred years ago. The construction of the fire station was supervised by local police department to the State government and the Federal government in 1978. This building was used as a storage ammunition until the 1960 in which it was then used as a police station. At the same time, it was also designed to amplify sounds of incoming attacks from Japanese occupiers. 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.6 Cultural Landmarks 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  62. 62. 32 The Little India enclave, located along Jalan Tengku Kelana in Klang,which is the biggest Indian-influenced street in Malaysia. Lined with shops on both sides of road, and with spilling onto sidewalks and back alleys. Fierce competition among traders has resulted in lower prices for both locals and tourists, making the place a havens for bargain hunters and lovers of street food. Furthermore, shops and stalls here sell almost everything you can think of - from traditional clothing textiles, jewellery and accessories to garlands made of fresh flowers, home decor items and scrumptious Indian delicious. During Deepavali, the “Festival of Lights”, the electrifying atmosphere as festive and revellers through the streets makes shopping here a unique experience. The original India Muslim Tengku Kelana mosque was built around 1910 to cater for the religious needs of the Indian Muslim community who lived in and around Klan. Since demolished and rebuilt a number times, the current building can accommodate 1000 worshippers. There is mausoleum of one of the mosque’s founders within the grounds. India Muslim Tengku Kelana mosque is one of the major mosques in Klang, Selangor. One of the Klang’s Little India , it is bordered by Jalan Tengku Kelana and Jalan Dato Hamzah, also called simply as Masjid India Klang. Figure 2.20 Street of Little India (Photo Source: Syafiq,2018) Figure 2.21 India Muslim Tengku Kelana mosque (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.6 Cultural Landmarks 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  63. 63. 33 The formal Chartered bank situated at the intersection of Jalan Istana and Jalan Dato Hamzah, was established since 1874,it was the first financial institution in Klang. The building is now home to an Indian boutique shop and has been renovated to cater to the commercial demands. The Standard Chartered bank was founded by the Queen of England, Queen Victoria in the year 1953 and is an amalgamation of two banks; the first beings the Standard Bank of British South Africa and the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China in 1969. From 1909 till 1996, the ground floor of the building operated as a bank, whereas the first and seconds floors were occupied by British administration from 1909 until Malaya gained its independence in 1957. The ground level of the second block was turned into the horse stables temporarily until 1957. Today, the former bank is being housed by Indians business where various varieties of boutiques of Asian culture are being sold. Sultan Suleiman Royal Mosque is Selangor’s Royal Mosque, located in Klang. It was designed by the British architect, L. Keste Vend and was officiated in 1932 by the Almarhum Sultan Sir Alaeddin Suleiman Shah of Selangor along with the British Federated Malay States High Commissioner Sir Lawrence Nuuns Guilemard. Figure 2.18 Old Chartered Bank Building (Photo source: CNB, 2013) Figure 2.19 Sultan Suleiman Royal Mosque (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2018) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.6 Cultural Landmarks 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  64. 64. 34 Klang Convent School was established in 1924 with only 19 students. It is located on Jalan Tengku Kelana, right next to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The main building of the school, which can be easily be spotted from Jalan Tengku Kelana, was built from 1926 to 1928.It was officiated by former acting Secretary to the Resident of Selangor, Sir William Peel on 18 January in the year of 1928. Alam Shah Palace is the official palace of the Sultan of Selangor, built in 1905 during the rule of Sultan Sir Alaeddin Sulaiman Shah, who was the fifth Sultan of Selangor. The Sultan went on to live in the palace for 35 years until his death in 1939. It was also here that the 7th Sultan, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, was born. Despite the Sultan having two other official residences in Shah Alam and Putrajaya, most royal ceremonies involving the Selangor royal family are held in Alam Shah Palace. The palace has 15 rooms and was built using wood and marble. In early 2000, extensive renovations were carried out by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah. Figure 2.20 Klang Convent school (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2018) Figure 2.21 Alam Shah Palace (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2018) 2.3 Introduction to Klang 2.3.6 Cultural Landmarks 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  65. 65. 35 In an overview, Selangor is Malaysia’s most developed and progressive state. The values in the past has helped shaped and brought the Selangor we know today rich in history and cultural aspect. Not only that but the influences of past dominance and trends has become a significant style that shaped the buildings we have a glimpse of today, which we will capture in the next chapter: Contextual Elaboration. The next chapter will provide a macro to micro view of the context, from explaining the architectural styles in Klang to the specifics of a shophouse. Whilst taking a journey to the development and influence of the streets in the past that has brought to what it is now. 2.4 Summary 2HISTORICALBACKGROUND
  66. 66. Contextual Elaboration: ● 3.1 Architecture of Klang ● 3.2 The Streets ● 3.3 Jalan Stesen ● 3.4 Summary CHAPTER 3
  67. 67. 37 Klang has been through many revolution in terms of history, economy and cultural and nevertheless architecture also. With many different types of community and settlements living in the town along the years has brought in influence from their cultural background from their homeland and origins. Before these revolution, buildings were very much just attap houses with simple constructions and design. The Straits Settlement especially, has brought in their own architecture knowledge in styles and methods of construction that completely revolutionize not just Klang but also the entire Malaya. The Chinese and Indian community which has been brought in by the Strait Settlements have also influenced the architecture aspect with their unique cultural practice and lifestyle. Besides that Klang is the royal town and former capital of the state of Selangor, Malaysia,where some elements and building of the town has relation to the Royalty. 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.1 Introduction to Architecture in Klang Figure 3.1 The early attap house settlement (Photo Source: Stampnotes,2013) Figure 3.2 New building styles emerges time to time since Straits Settlements in Malaysia (Photo Source: Wikimedia, 2016) 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  68. 68. 38 There was no replacement of architecture styles despite the emergence of variety of influence but instead it became a variation that compliments the diversity of community living together as one. Klang’s variety of architecture gives a wide variation of aesthetics that became an identity of its own. Figure 3.4 The famous Indian Street is a good example of strong cultural influence in Klang. (Photo Source: Thestar, 2014) Figure 3.5 The Sultan Alam Shah Palace is the main Sultanate influence in Klang (Photo Source: Prettysmplynormal, 2014) Figure 3.3 Variety of architecture styles in Klang with influence from different cultures. (Photo Source: Star2, 2015) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  69. 69. 39 Having said Klang is blessed with variety of architecture styles, these are the few architecture style that emerged over the years since its revolution in architecture. The buildings under each style are situated near to each other which then leads to the introduction of the Heritage Walk to introduce the buildings and its background to visitors. Figure 3.6 The map of Heritage Site of Klang City showing the different buildings of different architectural style. (Map Diagram Source: Wong Che Fon, 2018) 1.NEOCLASSICAL STYLE A.Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery B.Sultan Sulaiman Mosque 2.ART DECO STYLE B.Sultan Sulaiman Mosque C.Istana Shah Alam 3.VICTORIAN STYLE D.Klang Fire Station 4.CAPE DUTCH STYLE E.The Old Chartered Bank branch 5.GOTHIC REVIVAL STYLE F.Church of our Lady of Lourdes 6.INDO SARACENIC STYLE G.Masjid India Muslim Tengku 7.TUDOR REVIVAL STYLE H.Royal Klang Club 8.SOUTH INDIAN STYLE I.Sri Nagara Thendayuthapani I H F G D C B A 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  70. 70. 40 SULTAN ABDUL AZIZ ROYAL GALLERY (Completed in 1909) Neoclassical architecture is characterized by grandeur of scale, simplicity of geometric forms, Greek. The Doric or Roman order detail, dramatic use of columns, and a preference for blank walls is found in the Sultan Abdul Aziz Royal Gallery. This gallery is a bit cloning the ’ White House’ so the Klang people call these building as ‘The White House’. The style is manifested its details as a reaction against the Rococo style of naturalistic ornament, and in its architectural formulae as an outgrowth of some classicising features of the Late Baroque architectural tradition. Projections and recessions and their effects of light and shade were more flat; sculptural bas-reliefs were flatter and tended to be enframed in friezes, tablets or panels.Figure 3.7 The simple outlook of building allows it to be utilised for many purposes (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) 3.1 Architecture of Klang (a) Neoclassical Style 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  71. 71. 41 SULTAN ALAM SHAH PALACE (Constructed in 1905) The architect, Leofric Kesteven designed the buildings in such a way that the mosque’s architecture has a influence of islamic architecture and combination of western art deco and Neoclassical cathedral style. The original design of the building is such a church plan, whereby the design is like a cross bar when view from above. It because of the mosque could be convert to church if the British colonise Malaysia completely. SULTAN SULAIMAN MOSQUE (Constructed in 1932, officially opened in 1934 ) The mosque's Art Deco concept for minimal decorative elements used here. Use simple geometry in plan mosque also lead to Western Art Deco. There are eight small towers around the mosque and a large tower in the middle and higher entrance from the main porch. The tower is also decorated with yellow dome at the summit. Architect who designed the mosque is Leofric Kesteven. The mosque can accommodate about 1,000 pilgrims at a time. The present mosque has been through a number of processes and internal modifications in the 'courtyard' building. Original design is like a crossbar when viewed from above, as is so often used in church plans in Europe. But now form the Sultan Suleiman Mosque already looks like a square customisation of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS). (b) Art Deco Style Figure 3.8 A symmetrical yet rich in ornamental building reflecting on its Sultanate influence. (Photo Source: Xinyi, 2015 ) Figure 3.9 The golden dome provides a impression of royalty. (Photo Source: Syafiq Deen,2018) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  72. 72. 42 THE CHARTERED BANK (Completed in 1909) The old Chartered Bank of India, Australia & China began financial business in Singapore in 1859 and Penang 1875. As such, the Dutch style building could have been built about the late 1800’s as it housed the Chartered Bank branch in Klang Town. European Style had influenced the architecture of Malaya especially the styles that were modified according to the tropical climate and combined with architecture influence of Malay, Classical Portuguese, Dutch and English. This building certainly has Dutch influences with unique Dutch Gables. The main building could have been used for the banking business, with covered footbridges connected to an annex which could have housed the living quarters of the employees and stables for horses and carriages – as observed from its carriage house type of doorways. ROYAL KLANG CLUB The emphasis was on the simple, rustic, and the less impressive aspects of Tudor architecture. Vernacular architecture style in this building was shown by the construction of the corridor around the building. The roof extended to cover over the corridor, also creating large shades to prevent the main building from taking directed sunlight and heat, maintaining the a lower temperature inside the building which is suitable in malaysia climate. The interior of the club were decorated with the leftovers of British colonial ship. The beam and ceiling and columns are mainly made by timber, the beams are rectangular in shape and there are repetition of smaller beams all over the ceiling . The decorative had made the Royal Klang Club become a place of interaction between Malay tradition culture and british colonial culture. (c) Cape Dutch Style (d) Tudor Revival Style Figure 3.10 The influential European outlook. (Photo Source: Times of Malaya, 2010) Figure 3.11 The climatic adapted building provides practical and simple aesthetics. (Photo Source: Flickr, 2008) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  73. 73. 43 Figure 3.12 Exterior of Church of Our Lady of Lourdes (Photo Source: Syafiq,2018) Figure 3.13 Interior of Church of Our of Lourdes (Photo Source: Syafiq,2018) CHURCH of LADY of LOURDES (Built in 1990) Gothic Revival (also referred to as Victorian Gothic or Neo-Gothic) is an architectural movement that began in the late 1740s in England. Gothic Revival draws features from the original Gothic style, including decorative patterns, finials, scalloping, lancet windows, hood mouldings, and label stops. The revived Gothic style was not limited to architecture. Architectural elements such as pointed arches, steep-sloping roofs and fancy carvings like lace and lattice work were applied to a wide range of Gothic Revival objects. Some examples of Gothic Revivals influence can be found in heraldic motifs in coats of arms, painted furniture with elaborate painted scenes. (e) Gothic Revival Style 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  74. 74. 44 (f) Indo-Saracenic Style MASJID INDIA MUSLIM TENGKU KELANA A worship centre was built in Klang in 1890. This centre of worship was turned into a mosque in 1910 and governed by an Indian merchant. The original mosque was demolished in 1973 and rebuilt as the present 2 storey building we see today. The four tower are Egyption architecture that found in this mosque. While there is some Neoclassical elements founded in this mosque also that were the arches that can see easily in front the entrance. SRI NAGARA THENDAYUTHAPANI (SREE RAJARAJESWARI) TEMPLE This temple layout pursues a geometrical design known as vastu-purusha-mandala, the name of which is derived from the three vital components of the design namely Vastu meaning Vaas or a place of dwelling; Purusha, meaning the Universal principle; and Mandala meaning circle. Vastupurush Mandala is a mystical diagram referred in Sanskrit as a Yantra. The symmetrical and self-repeating model of a Hindu temple demonstrated in the design is derived from the primary convictions, traditions, myths, fundamentality and mathematical standard. (g) South Indian Temple Style Figure 3.14 The unique mosque design is a interesting attraction in Klang. (Photo Source: Syafiq,2018) Figure 3.15 The Gopuram is the main monument of the temple (Photo Source: Syafiq,2018) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  75. 75. 45 (h) Victorian Style KLANG FIRE STATION (Built in 1890) The beautiful Victorian-style construction was built in the 1890s, primarily to safeguard the town from fires. It is located at the junction of Jalan Tengku Diauddin and Jalan Tengku Kelana, overlooking the bridge on the latter road. Today, the building still serves as a fire station. Though it has been renovated throughout the years to accommodate modern use, the main structure and architectural design features are well maintained, keeping intact the way it looked a hundred years ago.One of the oldest heritage buildings in klang during 19 century. There is one of the column in front has been demolish and renovated to the cuboid instead of cylindrical shape. It also one of the bricks wall constructed building in klang. Figure 3.16 The First Victorian building in Malaysia (Photo Source: Syafiq, 2018) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  76. 76. 46 The term ‘Shophouses’ originates from a mandarin term which means a combination of a residential and a business operating place into one building that functions to serve the local needs where having a place for family to stay and at the same time. This mixed-use building and unique urban housing form characterises the historical centres of most colonial towns and cities in the Southeast Asia region where it is: 1. Highly populated in human density. 2. Rich in economic activities and infrastructures. 3. Fast growing in urban development. 4. Important part of the state and country. 5. Requiring a commercial area for goods and services. Characteristics Figure 3.17 The Shophouses. (Photo Source: Wikipedia, 2014) Figure 3.18 Shophouses serves for economic purposes. (Photo Source: Pinayflyinghigh 2017) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.2 Introduction to shophouse in Malaysia and Klang Introduction 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  77. 77. 47 It is usually rented out to be operated as barber shop, clan association gathering space, coffee shop, dentistry, clinic, watch shop and many more shops that provides services and daily goods. In a shophouse there can be multiple space rented out for business operations. Small business space were segregated by building wooden partition walls thus more space can be made for rentals. However some shophouse owners decides to run their own family business which some still operates till today after passing on from generation to generation. Families usually spends time and sleeps together in the same space with mattress laid down on the floor.Although it might be a simple living,but the shophouse provided sufficient accommodation and comfort for families.In shophouses,partition walls are added to separate space to accommodate different families in the same floor.Toilet is also located here for conveniency. The kitchen is usually located downstairs behind the business space together with the toilet as the faeces and waste is easily disposed in the back alley drain which then connects to all shophouses in the same row.Clothes and any cleaning process is also done here with convenient disposal of waste and dirty water. Residential Floor Figure 3.19 The Kopitiam is a common shophouse business (Photo Source: Wikimedia 2014) Figure 3.20 (Left) The Residential Floor Figure 3.21 (Right) The Back Alley (Photo Source: Wikimedia 2014) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.2 Introduction to shophouse in Malaysia and Klang Business Floor 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  78. 78. 48 Shophouses were first introduced into Southeast Asia by Strait Settlements and has heavily influenced the local living style and culture. It was originally built for single male immigrant workers from Southern Coastal Provinces in China in the 19th century to have a place to work and sleep. These immigrants are responsible to work in the tin mining land. It soon became a common housing typology in early town as more and more workers were brought into the country. As immigrant women were later also brought in years later and provides the male workers to settle down and built their own family which then leads to the residential floor of the shophouse being utilised for family purposes and settlements. Besides the shophouse also became a commercial development. Figure 3.22 Tin mining workers originally from China. (Photo source: Arleneanddennis 2014) Figure 3.23 Early shophouse development for Chinese immigrants. (Photo source: Roots 2014 ) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.3 History of Shophouse in Malaysia 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  79. 79. 49 The British President, Frank Swettenham was responsible in the earliest urban development of shophouses in Selangor, Malacca, Penang as well as Kuala Lumpur. He introduced building regulations as such that original extract shelter settlements to be rebuilt from bricks with tiled roofs and buildings were to be built five-foot away from the road allowing for passageway after a fire occured in 1881 in Kuala Lumpur where the wooden shophouses were burned down.This marks the introduction and encouragement into using brick building system and material. This was duplicated from the 1822 Town Plan of Singapore initiated by Sir Stamford Raffles who was a British statesmen and founder of the shophouse prototype. Hence, shophouse were also known as “Shophouse Rafflesia”.He introduced The Raffles Ordinance 1822 that requires every shophouse to have a veranda-way of a least 7 feet measuring from the boundary of the road and the footway within any veranda-way must be at least 5 feet from distance. Figure 3.24 The early urban development. (Photo source: Thehistoriantunnel 2015) Figure 3.25 (Left) Frank Swettenham and Figure 2.26 (Right) Stamford Raffles which both is responsible of urban developments. (Photo source: Theearlymalaydoctors 2013) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.3 History of Shophouse in Malaysia 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  80. 80. 50 For two centuries, beginning from the 16th, Klang was one of the most important port and mining areas in the peninsula. This causes the migration of labourers from China to the Klang for tin mining. They settled down here and started their own small businesses. An urban and economical area was needed for their needs, thus, shophouse was much suited for the fulfillment. Trading activities from Penang, Singapore and Melaka were also expanding from the coastal area to the inner land which has encourage development of shophouse in Klang. The shophouses were never been built with timber and attap due the the tragic fire incident in Kuala Lumpur, any constructed building were restricted only to be built with bricks. Thus, the birth of the shophouses located were along Jalan Stesen 1, Jalan Raya Timur and Jalan Besar. These shophouses contributed to the cultural society and economy of the area as being a mining town and also an important port for tradings, the human density and activity will be very high thus these shophouse serves as a strategic gathering point for their accommodations and needs. Some shops were even own by merchants from other regions or country. 3.2.4 Birth of Shophouse in Klang Figure 3.27 Early urban development in Klang. (Photo source: Utusan 1992) Figure 3.28 Early Klang Shophouses. (Photo source: Myforum 2012) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  81. 81. 51 The Klang shophouses adopted the ‘Five-foot way’ concept which was brought in by a chinese business magnate, Loke Yew who was a famous businessman and philanthropist in British Malaya. As the contractor and the developer of the pre-war shophouse located at Jalan Raya Timur, Klang, Loke Yew adapted the idea of connecting the shophouse with a covered walkway, creating a continuous walkway on the inside and unified facade on the outside. Hence, the pre-war shophouse in Klang characteristically features a 5-foot walkway (kaki lima) or veranda way. These lots, which were constructed between 1890 and 1940, made the area one of the busiest spots in southern Klang then. Now, there are only 29 shophouses left along Jalan Stesen 1. These old heritage shop lots painted in colourful colours are conserved as historical buildings and were included as part of the “Heritage Walk”. Subsequent decline of the town’s economy resulted in the existence of only a handful of shops remaining that are now functioning as commercial offices. Figure 3.29 Public gathering in the 5-foot walkway (Photo source: Blogtoexpress 2017) Figure 3.30 The Klang Shophouses remains standing strong and continue to serve for the local community. (Photo source: Syafiq,2018) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.4 Birth of shophouse in Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  82. 82. 52 Early Style First Transitional Style Late Style 2nd Transition Style Modernism Style Art Deco Style Influx of Chinese labourers into Malaysia and settled in the shophouses which were built for them by Straits Settlement. Wealth from tin mining enabled upgrade of decorative facades and influence from Western on deco styles and materials. Wealth from tin mining enabled upgrade of decorative facades and influence from Western on deco styles and materials. Rubber profit encouraged elaborated decorative.Material catalogues and shipping encouraged import of glazed tiles and cast iron. Wealthy business returning from oversea schooling who are exposed to Western and Chinese popular culture(Cinema) also popularized Art-Deco Architecture with Shanghai plaster and relief writing. Post-war economic flourishes resulted in building development.Influence of Western trained architect who were influenced by early modern movement.New building technology and reinforced concrete enabled corner buildings and curved balconies. Figure 3.31 The Evolution of Shophouses in different time era. (Diagram:By Wong Chee Fon) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  83. 83. 53 Shophouse in general has a very unique identity and characteristic that made it a very popular choice of urban development in many states in Malaysia.These elements functions together to play a very important role in the livings of the users which particularly are the olden days chinese workers who permanently resides in it. Theses elements provide: - Comfort, practicality and convenience together with the buildings simple space organization. - A trademark and popular guideline for a successful building design. - A flexible usage of space with strong adaptability to different time of usage. - Provides good ventilation and accessibility in the spaces Figure 3.32 Axonometric Diagram of Shophouse with its main Elements (Diagram source: Eunice 2017) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.5 Elements of the Shophouse 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  84. 84. 54 Terraced Shop Row Shophouses are urban terraced buildings.They are built next to each other without any gap or space in the between them along a street. They are usually separated by party wall. At the front of the building they are connected by the “five footway” which allows and encourage people to walk along the continuous row of shops.The terraced shophouse layout also promotes sense of togetherness among the neighbours from the same row. Narrow Fronts, Deep Rears Shophouses have narrow street front sides,but extend backwards in depths,which can extend all the way to the rear street.Due to taxes, i.e. the idea that buildings were historically taxed according to street frontage rather than total area, thereby shophouse are build narrow and deep for economic reasons.Another reason is the timber beams which carries the roof and floor loads of these structures were supported by masonry party walls. The extent of frontage was therefore affected by the structural span of the timber used.While all shophouses appear, visually have similarly narrow widths, they are not uniform and have minor variations especially when comparing buildings built at different era,by different owners and with different materials or technologies. Figure 3.33 A row of pathway linked Shophouses (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2017) Figure 3.34 The long narrow Shophouse that stretches to the back alley (Photo source:Pinayflyinghigh, 2017) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.5 Elements of the Shophouse 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  85. 85. 55 Front Shophouse Facade The front face of the shophouse faces the street and is a identity for the shophouse for people to recognise or admire its aesthetic resemblance. Facades from different architectural eras will have different architectural aesthetic approach.With rules and regulations set by local authorities,shophouse Facade Colour & Ornamentation Traditional shophouses has plastered an off-white colour. Other popular early colours were indigo and ochre, given the range of available pigments. Traditional shophouses facade ornamentation draws inspiration from the Malay, Chinese and European traditions. European neoclassical motifs include egg and dart moldings and ionic or Corinthian capitals on decorative pilasters.These ornaments enhances the aesthetics of the building and at the same time portrays the identity of the culture of the tenants. Figure 3.35 Variety of Facades style, design and colour (Photo source: Wong Chee Fon) Figure 3.36 Clean plaster facade with chinese ornamentation (Photo source: Wong Chee Fon) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.5 Elements of the Shophouse 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  86. 86. 56 Columns Located at the front facade,they support the upper floors and forms the five-foot way colonnades.It is often also used to place sign boards of the shop facing the front or sideway. The column designs were also differ in eras but usually follows the classical order with a bit of twist of European or Chinese decoratives and materials. Columns usually reaches from the ground floor to the roof as support.Words or drawings were sometimes carved into the columns as identity and decoration with influence from culture and activity of the location. 5-Foot Walkway Five footway is one of the significant elements of a shophouse which is a result from building regulation that requires a minimum width in front of the shophouses.This covered pedestrian walkway provides protection from the rain and sun along the road within the shophouse property line for public use. It helps to create a continuity and sense of unity to an urban ensemble The human scale of the 5-foot walkway together with the horizon or vertical uniformity creates an urban composition that is unique and readily recognizable thus assisting in creating a dear sense of place. Figure 3.37 Decorated Shanghai plaster column accommodate functions and decoration (Photo source: Lionraw, 2014) Figure 3.38 Continuous walkway that provides not just accessibility but also comfort and other usages. (Photo source: Wikipedia, 2017) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.5 Elements of the Shophouse 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  87. 87. 57 Pitched Roof The common type of roofs that shophouses have is the pitched roofs with timber structural frame and it is covered with clay roof tiles or other types of roofings which were introduced later on like metal or asbestos sheets The whole shop house usually has two roofs which front and the back. Jack roof is applied which is a smaller,upper roof overlaps the main larger roof, leaving a void which is the airwell opening in between them, allowing natural draught to enter. This cools the heated roof and reduces the radiation that would otherwise transmit the room below. The interior ceiling is usually left uncovered revealing its structure and joints but as time goes by, plasterboards are used to cover up as protections from leakage and defects. Figure 3.39 Top view of shophouse pitched roof (Photo source:By 36 stewartlane, 2014) Figure 3.40 Few types of roof tiling (Photo source:36 stewartlane, 2014) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.5 Elements of the Shophouse 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  88. 88. 58 Rear Court It is an open courtyard that located at the back the shophouse. The function of this area is usually used for kitchen,store room and toilet. It is bounded by the rear boundary wall, service block, rear elevation of the shophouse and party wall. The back door which is a important alternative to the front entrance access or exit point is located in the rear court.Although traditionally rear court are like a extended space from the back only on the ground floor, some shophouse are renovated to have the first floor extended out together with the rear court and share the same back elevation wall Figure 3.41(Left) Rear court not covered by first floor Figure 3.42(Right) Rear court enclosed by first floor (Photo source: Ghettosingapore, 2015) Figure 3.43 (Photo source: Syafiq, 2018) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.5 Elements of the Shophouse 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  89. 89. 59 Party Wall The party wall that act as a dividing partition between the terraced shophouses. The purpose of the this party wall established as sound and fire protection. It is also an important load bearing structure that transfer the load of the building to the foundation. It is used to bear the heavy loads and also provide the security and privacy for the tenants of shophouses. The most important feature for the party wall is it acts as barrier to slow down the fire from spreading in case of fire outbreak.Figure 3.44 A partially stretched of party wall (Photo source: Wong Chee Fon) 3.1 Architecture of Klang 3.1.5 Elements of the Shophouse 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  90. 90. STREETS3.2 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  91. 91. 61 LOCATION PLAN EXISTING BUILDINGS For two centuries, beginning from the 16th, Klang was one of the most important port and mining areas in the peninsula. This have caused the migration of labourers from China to the Klang for tin mining. They settled down here and started to do their own small businesses here. This marked the starting point of the construction of shophouses in Klang. These lots, which were constructed between 1930 and 1940, made the area one of the busiest spots in southern Klang then. Wah Sang brothers is located among the shops in Jalan Stesen (marked red) Among Jalan Stesen, there are two other streets that accompanied through centuries in Klang. These three streets has been one of the oldest streets in Klang, following with Jalan stesen being the oldest of all three. 3.2 Streets 3.2.2 Location Plan and Existing Building Figure 3.45 Location Plan (Diagram source: Lindsay, 2018) Figure 3.46 Colour coded blocks indicating different building types (Diagram source: Lindsay, 2018) 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  92. 92. 62 JALAN BESAR The railway line from Kuala Lumpur to Klang was one of the first to be built in the country, There has been a railway station at this site on Jalan Besar since 1890, although the current building is much newer. This station is of a traditional design. The name Jalan besar came into the picture because the street occupied one of the main roads into the streets, therefore adapting the name to “big road” JALAN SULTAN/JALAN TENGKU DIAUDDIN Klang Railway Station was built in 1890. The road that intersects the station, “Jalan Stesen” was named after it. The construction of the railway station has promoted the economic growth in that area. As a response to that, businessmen choose to build the shophouses near the railway station, facing the main street which is “Jalan Stesen” in order to attract more customers. Before it got its name as Jalan Tengku Diauddin, previously it is known as Jalan Sultan due to its location being located on the same road directly connected to Gedung Raja Abdullah. There were many jewellery and goldsmith shops that influenced the street to be named after a symbolism of the King which was Jalan Sultan. JALAN STESEN 3.2 Streets 3.2.2 Jalan Besar, Jalan Stesen, Jalan Sultan Tengku Diauddin Figure 3.47 Indication of Jalan Besar (Diagram source: Lindsay, 2018) Figure 3.48 Indication of Jalan Stesen (Diagram source: Lindsay, 2018) Figure 3.49 Indication of Jalan Sultan (Diagram source: Lindsay, 2018) 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  93. 93. JALAN STESEN3.3 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  94. 94. 64 Jalan Stesen underwent a series of transformation, from ordinary to chaotic, to popular and then quiet. In 1930, there was a civil war between the communities in Klang. The Malay princes, Raja Mahadi and Raja Abdullah, were fighting over the rights to own the warehouse which is now known as Gedung Raja Abdullah, located in front of the police station which gathered a lot of Malays around the premise. At that time, the Klang Bridge was not built yet and Jalan Stesen was connected to the warehouse. Looking at the crowded scene, the community decided to give Jalan Stesen the name ‘Malay Street’. In 1941, the Japanese invaded and took over the Royal Klang Gallery which was previously used by the British as administration centre. The whole street was occupied by the Japanese community which gave Jalan Stesen the name ‘the Japan Street’. The street did not undergo any physical changes until 1950 when it transformed from an ordinary street into a famous food street. Known by the community as Wai Sek Gai (cantonese meaning food street), it became a promenade for the Klang community as many F&B businesses flourished there and it attracted a lot of people to visit the street. Plus, there were only a few malls and cinema that the people in Klang could go during the weekends. As more people came to visit Jalan Stesen, people saw the opportunity to start their businesses in and around the street, gradually diversifying the area. Jalan Stesen : The Evolution in Nine Decades 3.3 Jalan Stesen 3.3.1 Street Morphology Figure 3.50 The connection of Gedung and Jalan Stesen (Diagram source: Wong Chee Fon, 2018) Figure 3.51 The Heart of Malay Street (Photo source: MBK, 2014) Figure 3.52 Japanese Community Jalan Stesen (Diagram source: Wong Chee Fon, 2018) Figure 3.53 Royal Klang Gallery in the past (Photo source: Google, 2013) Figure 3.54 An almost entire row of food stalls along Jalan Stesen (Photo source: Anetizen, 2015) Figure 3.55 An important food street for the community (Photo source: Lowyat 2010) 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  95. 95. 65 Seeing the potential of the streets to becoming a famous tourist attraction in Klang, in 1960, the Klang Municipal Council took the initiative to develop the streets. Law enforcement has requested the shop owners to recess their shop houses 10 feet inwards as the council wanted to widen the roads to make way for the development. Despite the birth of new shophouse typology in the adjacent streets which expresses Modern style shophouse architecture, in Jalan Stesen, only a few shop houses were reconstructed,resulting in a unique street morphology that comprises of a mix of high rise and low rise shop lots.The linearity that was established by aligning the five-foot walkway in a row is also broken due to the unequal lengths of the shop houses. The glory of Jalan Stesen did not last for over 30 years despite the municipal’s initiative to upgrade the streets. This was due to two factors: the development of Klang City Centre in the northern Klang and inflation. In 1980, the Klang Bridge was built to connect the southern part of Klang to the northern part where the new city centre is located. The new town attracted people to move and settled there, causing the streets to lose attention from the community. Not only that, bridge also altered the circulation around and to the streets, limiting the accessibility to the once multi-accessible area. As a result, dispersion occurred and the business there started to plummet. Inflation that happened few years later further worsened the business in Jalan Stesen because it led to a trend of migration, especially among the Chinese community, to other countries for better job opportunities. As the population of the street decreased, many shops were closed down and gradually, Jalan Stesen was no longer a promenade that was once crowded by the public. It was left to age on its own. Figure 3.56 The Klang Bridge that completely changed the fate of Jalan Stesen (Photo source: The Star News, 2014) Figure 3.57 The original flexible circulation around jalan Stesen (Diagram by: Wong Chee Fon, 2018) Figure 3.58 The Klang Bridge restricted flows and made it a one way traffic (Diagram source: Wong Chee Fon,2018) Figure 3.59 Inflation and migration happened in Jalan Stesen (Diagram by: Wong Chee Fon, 2018) Figure 3.60 Today, Klang has flourished as an important business and urban area (Photo source: Viralcham, 2017) 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  96. 96. RECESSED AND ELEVATED ORIGINAL SHOPHOUSES Demolition and reconstruction of some shophouse which led to shophouse with 3 floors and a new modern outlook. The original shophouses with the continuous 5-foot walkway along the row still remains its look since its construction. The recessed shophouses removes the 5-foot walkway element and exposes sunlight along its walkway The traditional 5-foot walkway provides good shading and circulation flow and other beneficial alternative usages. 66 Figure 3.61 One of a few recessed building where its top floors are rented out as office space. (Photo source: Syafiq, 2018) Figure 3.62 Shop lots recessed away from the original shop house’s continuous 5-foot walkway. (Photo source: Syafiq, 2018) Figure 3.63 One of a few recessed building where its top floors are rented out as office space. (Photo source: Syafiq Deen,2018) Figure 3.64 5- foot walkway of Sykt Wah Sang Brothers. (Photo source: Syafiq, 2018) 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION
  97. 97. 67 Today, the street is a quiet lane with few operating shophouses that are run by the older generation. Senior citizens dominate the street and the lifestyle here is laidback and slow-paced. Most of the upper level of the shophouses here are unoccupied; the front street is used as parking lots on both sides, and only accessible in one-way;the back alley is quiet but surprisingly, peaceful and calming. The interplay of light and shadow, together with the bright colors of the buildings,give the alley an opportunity to become an art destination that attracts the new generation to come visit. The Klang City Council saw the potential and has launched a rejuvenation project to restore Jalan Stesen to its former glory. Murals that responds to the conditions of the walls behind the shop houses were added as the first step of the project. The history and typology of the shophouse has brought new ideas that would attract the attention of the new generation to startup their business here without having to remove the existing community. Thanks to the typology of the old shophouses where the staircases are located near the rear court and that most of the upper floors are left vacant, the shophouses can be utilised for new businesses such as art galleries, new concept cafes and studios in conjunction with the development of the back alley as an art and cultural street, while allowing the businesses in the shop front to be run without disturbance. There will be a further discussion on the relationship between the shophouses and the streets in the conclusion part in Chapter 8. The use of variance colours as facade decorations attracts tourist and brighten up the street. The traditional shophouse typology is an important essence of the street that keeps it going from generation to generation.Its building flexibility adapts to changes well. Parking lots for visitor’s convenience which promotes more visits. The modern shophouse helps adapt the streets to modern typology and benefits from its larger space volume. Figure 3.65 Peaceful sight and parking spaces in front of each shophouse (Photo source: Syafiq, 2018) Figure 3.66 The variety of colours and look of the shophouses brightens up the street. (Photo source: Syafiq, 2018) Figure 3.67 Axonometric view of Jalan Stesen (Source: By Wong Chee Fon) 3CONTEXTUALELABORATION

×