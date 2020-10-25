126 The Christ Factor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A preacher and a member of his congregation stood by the side of the road. They were taking turns holding up a sign that s...
It wasn’t too long until a car drove up, the driver saw the sign, rolled down his window and yelled out: "I just wish you ...
Shortly, you could hear the sound of tires screeching on the pavement… and a big splash. The church member turned to his p...
It’s obvious that those church people should have been more selective in what they put on their sign. And, because they we...
If something is important enough – if it’s critical enough – we try to be careful what we say and how we say it. There are...
In , God is telling us that He was very selective in how He spoke to us. NIV God Spoke. God had something to say.
And what He had to say was so important that He had a very special group of people called “ ” that He spoke through. And H...
Now, that implies that God had something specific He wanted to talk about. What could that be? Well, Hebrews tells us plai...
The coming of Jesus was what God was focusing on all through the Old Testament times. In fact there is the repeated messag...
Sometimes, God could be real subtle. For example, From the Mind of Doulos Blogger Roger Carr told of an intriguing message...
Adam - Seth - Enosh - Kenan - Mahalalel - Jared - Enoch - Methuselah - Lamech – Noah. In the Jewish language each one of t...
So Roger Carr took the meanings of each of those names came up with the most intriguing message: “Man - appointed - mortal...
Never knew that was there did you? Neither did I till I read Roger Carr’s article. And that’s just in the boring part of S...
But there are other times when God wasn’t very subtle at all. Sometimes God was very direct and obvious. For example, you ...
Daniel 9:26 NIV
There are theories that pinpoint the exact date of the exact year that Jesus rode into Jerusalem. The dates that I have se...
In the book of Isaiah, God tells us a great deal about the coming Messiah. We find, especially chapter , that The Messiah...
is a very significant chapter in God’s prophetic revelation. It is so powerful that – to this day – Jewish people are stil...
God arranged to have Philip, a Deacon of the early church available, so that when the Ethiopian saw him, he asked him to h...
NIV Then Philip ran up to the chariot and heard the man reading Isaiah the prophet. “Do you understand what you are readin...
“He was led like a sheep to the slaughter, and as a lamb before its shearer is silent, so he did not open his mouth. 33 In...
The eunuch asked Philip, “Tell me, please, who is the prophet talking about, himself or someone else?” Then Philip began w...
And he gave orders to stop the chariot. Then both Philip and the eunuch went down into the water and Philip baptized him. ...
When God spoke thru the prophets … … He had a very special message. A message that He drove home by symbols, hidden messag...
The message was this: Someone’s coming. Someone’s coming. And when He comes, this is what He’ll look like, and this is wha...
There were over 300 direct prophecies telling about this Messiah. No other prophet or religious teacher can lay claim to t...
Each and every one of those messages telling us exactly the same thing: Someone is coming! And now…that someone has come i...
And the writer of wants you to understand this message wasn’t about a body of doctrine it was about the Son of God, He was...
Hebrews 1:3a NIV
Now, there are some people who have a problem with that. They’re not comfortable with Jesus being something more than a go...
Charles Colson says that he “discovered that one major U.S. daily, as a matter of policy, will not print the two words Jes...
Rabbi Boteach, a Dean from Oxford University said on Larry King Live: "Jesus was a great teacher, a very ethical, moral, h...
When it comes to the divinity of Jesus there are a lot of people who just don’t want to go there. But the Bible won’t let ...
From the prophecy in: Isaiah 9:6 NIV
To the Gospel of Matthew quoting another prophecy ( ) NET said: NET
When Jesus asks His disciples who they think that He is, NIV
And one of the most famous passages in Scripture declares John 3:16 NET Again and again and again God’s Word declares Jesu...
But there are those who reject that Biblical reality because it “doesn’t make sense to them”. That’s the main argument use...
But that’s only because Jehovah Witnesses reason in the wrong direction. They think as mortals. And because they think as ...
A preacher once met a Jehovah Witness who challenged him on the deity of Christ. "You say that Jesus Christ is coequal wit...
The minister thought for a moment and then replied, "You yourself have just called God the eternal Father. Have you ever t...
If you would rethink your position in the light of the Scriptures, you would see that eternal Fatherhood demands eternal S...
Hebrews 1:3a NIV That’s the message.
Well, because if Jesus wasn’t the Son of God… If He wasn’t God in the flesh… If He wasn’t Immanuel, God with us… Then, His...
You see, the Bible tells us that Jesus died on the cross to forgive us of our sins. It also tells us that our sin is again...
Now, if I can’t pay for my own sins, then someone else has to. But couldn’t another man or woman pay for my sin by dying f...
Only the sinless Son of God could take our place. We couldn’t pay the price… so God did it for us. To deny that is to deme...
The Apostle John wrote: NIV
A wealthy man and his son loved to collect rare works of art. They had everything in their collection, from Picasso to Rap...
When the Vietnam conflict broke out, the son went to war. He was very courageous and died in battle while rescuing another...
About a month later, just before Christmas, there was a knock at the door. A young man stood at the door with a large pack...
He often talked about you, and your love for art." The young man held out this package. "I know this isn’t much. I’m not r...
The father opened the package. It was a portrait of his son, painted by the young man. He stared at it in awe and his eyes...
The father hung the portrait over his mantle. Every time visitors came to his home he took them to see the portrait of his...
Some time later, the man died, and there was to be a great auction of his paintings. Many influential people gathered, exc...
On the platform sat the painting of the son. The auctioneer pounded his gavel. "We will start the bidding with this pictur...
Then a voice in the back of the room shouted, "We want to see the famous paintings." But the auctioneer persisted. "Will s...
Another voice shouted angrily. “We didn’t come to see this painting. We came to see the Van Goghs, the Rembrandts. Get on ...
Finally, a voice came from the very back of the room. It was the longtime gardener of the man and his son. “I’ll give $10 ...
“Give it to him for $10. Let’s see the masters.” “$10 is the bid, won’t someone bid $20?” The crowd was becoming angry. Th...
They wanted the more worthy investments for their collections. The auctioneer pounded the gavel. “Going once, twice, SOLD ...
The auctioneer laid down his gavel. “I’m sorry, the auction is over.” “What about the paintings?” The auctioneer replied: ...
Only the painting of the son would be auctioned. Whoever bought that painting would inherit the entire estate, including t...
God gave His Son 2,000 years ago to die on a cruel cross. Much like the auctioneer, His message today is: "The Son, The So...
Jesus guarantees He will give us all we need. Remember these words: NIV By seeking His Kingdom & His Righteousness we will...
Matthew 6:19 NIV “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves bre...
It is truly a WIN/WIN situation! Seek His Kingdom & His Righteousness by living in Love through Obedience to His Word and ...
Adapted from a Jeff Strite sermon http://www.sermoncentral.com/sermon.asp?SermonID=127931

