105 6 Do You Love Yourself

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
We are to love. We are to love our neighbor. We are to love our neighbor as we love OURSELVES. NIV
Why "Golden Rule?“ In AD 222-235 Roman Emperor Alexander Severus adopted the golden rule as his motto, and displayed it on...
A Restatement of NIV "'Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yo...
Selfish Esteem (Arrogance) Manipulation Say or do what is necessary to get what we want. Brings to mind politicians; some ...
NIV The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discor...
Cain's Actions NIV For this is the message you heard from the beginning: We should love one another. Do not be like Cain, ...
Low Self-Esteem Self-loathing Job and Jonah Job 3:1 NIV After this, Job opened his mouth and cursed the day of his birth. ...
A young man named Timothy writes: "I'm 23, I hate the way I look and I just hate myself as a person. I honestly believe th...
Lack of self-worth, feeling unworthy of good, perhaps due to guilt for his wrongs? How would a normal parent feel hearing ...
NIV When they had finished eating, Jesus said to Simon Peter, "Yes, Lord," he said, "you know that I love you." Jesus said...
Love Others as You Love Yourself. Do to others as you would have done to you. Love For Our Neighbors.
In Times of Need -- NIV Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, "Go i...
Love For Ourselves We want the best for others as we want for ourselves based on God's actions, not arrogance Example of H...
NIV NEW = . This is the kind of love that comes from God and focuses on the good of others, even when it does not benefit ...
Incarnate Expression of and . NIV "'Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your n...
Jesus knew we needed a savior. He put Himself in our place (literally and metaphorically) and loved us as He would have wa...
See the need to love God and neighbor, may not see the need to love self. How do we love ourselves? Regain proper self-ima...
Principle of Sowing and reaping. In the old Soviet Union there were very few laws about factories polluting the water. Tha...
In other words, whatever the factory dumped in the water was going to come right back into it before it went any further d...
What would happen if we knew that everything we put out would come back to us? We often say that what goes around comes ar...
Wouldn't that change the way we act? Jesus gives us a positive version of this rule to help us act properly. He encourages...
105 6 Do You Love Yourself
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

105 6 Do You Love Yourself

51 views

Published on

Adapted from a Perry Greene sermon series https://www.sermoncentral.com/sermons/6-do-you-love-yourself-perry-greene-sermon-on-self-love-187106?ref=SermonSeriesDetails

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

105 6 Do You Love Yourself

  1. 1. We are to love. We are to love our neighbor. We are to love our neighbor as we love OURSELVES. NIV
  2. 2. Why "Golden Rule?“ In AD 222-235 Roman Emperor Alexander Severus adopted the golden rule as his motto, and displayed it on public buildings, and promotes peace among religions. Some say the golden rule is called golden because Severus wrote it on his wall in gold. It is NOT -- "He who has the gold rules."
  3. 3. A Restatement of NIV "'Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the LORD. This principle has been stated and restated in a variety of forms. Jesus combines this with to give the greatest command completion. It is the fulfillment of loving God. A Key -- Love your neighbor AS YOURSELF
  4. 4. Selfish Esteem (Arrogance) Manipulation Say or do what is necessary to get what we want. Brings to mind politicians; some sales people; abusive people. Falls into the category of "Works of the Flesh."
  5. 5. NIV The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.
  6. 6. Cain's Actions NIV For this is the message you heard from the beginning: We should love one another. Do not be like Cain, who belonged to the evil one and murdered his brother. And why did he murder him? Because his own actions were evil and his brother's were righteous.
  7. 7. Low Self-Esteem Self-loathing Job and Jonah Job 3:1 NIV After this, Job opened his mouth and cursed the day of his birth. 2 He said: 3 “May the day of my birth perish, and the night that said, ‘A boy is conceived!’ Jonah 4:8 NIV When the sun rose, God provided a scorching east wind, and the sun blazed on Jonah’s head so that he grew faint. He wanted to die, and said, “It would be better for me to die than to live.”
  8. 8. A young man named Timothy writes: "I'm 23, I hate the way I look and I just hate myself as a person. I honestly believe that no woman on the planet is attracted to me and I feel that a woman will never love me ever in my life."
  9. 9. Lack of self-worth, feeling unworthy of good, perhaps due to guilt for his wrongs? How would a normal parent feel hearing those kinds of things? God? Peter and Jesus in After words of Love and affirmation, action is prescribed -- help/feed others
  10. 10. NIV When they had finished eating, Jesus said to Simon Peter, "Yes, Lord," he said, "you know that I love you." Jesus said, Again Jesus said, He answered, "Yes, Lord, you know that I love you." Jesus said, The third time he said to him, Peter was hurt because Jesus asked him the third time, He said, "Lord, you know all things; you know that I love you." Jesus said,
  11. 11. Love Others as You Love Yourself. Do to others as you would have done to you. Love For Our Neighbors.
  12. 12. In Times of Need -- NIV Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, "Go in peace; keep warm and well fed," but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? Out of Love for God -- NIV Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.
  13. 13. Love For Ourselves We want the best for others as we want for ourselves based on God's actions, not arrogance Example of Husbands and Wives -- NIV In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. After all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for their body, just as Christ does the church— for we are members of his body.
  14. 14. NIV NEW = . This is the kind of love that comes from God and focuses on the good of others, even when it does not benefit oneself. This kind of love cares for others, no matter what they do.
  15. 15. Incarnate Expression of and . NIV "'Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the LORD. NIV
  16. 16. Jesus knew we needed a savior. He put Himself in our place (literally and metaphorically) and loved us as He would have wanted to be loved if He was us. The depth of His love. NIV
  17. 17. See the need to love God and neighbor, may not see the need to love self. How do we love ourselves? Regain proper self-image Made in image of God, not the world. Remember God's Love If HE loves me, flaws and all, I can love me.
  18. 18. Principle of Sowing and reaping. In the old Soviet Union there were very few laws about factories polluting the water. That was with good reason because one of the few laws they did have was that any factory which dumped chemicals back into the river must do so upstream from its own intake pipes.
  19. 19. In other words, whatever the factory dumped in the water was going to come right back into it before it went any further downstream. It was amazing how much this simple rule did to cause factories to clean up their own pollutants.
  20. 20. What would happen if we knew that everything we put out would come back to us? We often say that what goes around comes around, but what if that was a rule, not just a principle? What if you knew that every careless word or deed would be returned to you almost immediately?
  21. 21. Wouldn't that change the way we act? Jesus gives us a positive version of this rule to help us act properly. He encourages us to make sure what we give out to other people would be okay for us to get back from them. Motivation of sowing and reaping

×