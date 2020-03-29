104 5: Healing Hands and Helping Hearts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We wrestle with the question of to whom we are obligated to do good. Jesus makes it clear that we are obligated to all tho...
NIV One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he aske...
NIV On one occasion an expert in the law stood up to test Jesus. "Teacher," he asked, "what must I do to inherit eternal l...
Jesus & the expert in the law’s replies both came from and both linked “love your neighbor” to it.
NIV Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul a...
NIV "'Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the ...
Scholars say that you can start anywhere in the bible and get to any other verse if you know how to link the passages. One...
Jesus makes the point that loving God is seen in loving others as we want to be loved. The question naturally comes, "Who ...
NIV But he wanted to justify himself, so he asked Jesus, "And who is my neighbor?" In reply Jesus said:
Jesus' Answer to the Original Question was too Simple. Live in harmony with God and have eternal life. If we want better m...
Jewish Tradition: Build a Fence around the Torah. ( )
I get a kick out of verse . ( )
We draw lines and build fences, too. The line drawn in verse is “ .” Don’t do it! If you do you’re gonna hurt yourself, be...
Ok, back to figuring out who’s your neighbor -- Greek; plēsion play-see'-on Neuter of a derivative of πέλας pelas (near)...
A neighbor can be a moving target as the Samaritan met none of the social connections the Jews desired, but he became a ne...
Things Are Not Always Simply Black and White Justifying self is not our goal. How often we want to declare our greatness a...
A walk of faith is required. The Just/righteous live by faith. NIV "See, the enemy is puffed up; his desires are not uprig...
Righteous/just person is just toward others with God in mind. NIV The wicked borrow and do not repay, but the righteous gi...
JOY – Jesus 1st, Others 2nd, Yourself 3rd "Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."
The Debate on "My Neighbor.“ NIV "'Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your ne...
The love between Jews and Samaritans was not unlike the Palestinian Hamas and Israel today. We are all in God's image, so ...
Who would the neighbor be? One group said -- A friend; another -- a member of your community; another group -- Even your e...
The Key to the Parable -- "Half Dead“ Let us consider how the Priest and Levite might view this situation. explains -- A P...
Others emphasized spirit over letter of the law -- -- fundamental principle in Torah – "Human life is most important.“ The...
Jericho road was dangerous! When Jesus told this story, he was telling about the kind of thing that was constantly happeni...
Samaritans held to Torah with a few adjustments -- normally would have observed the clean-unclean laws. The Samaritan reve...
We can exceed the righteousness of scribes and Pharisees by going beyond enemies; people for whom we have prejudices; to e...
The kingdom comes when we do -- NIV Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. An His...
NIV The men of Israel took captive from their fellow Israelites who were from Judah two hundred thousand wives, sons and d...
He said to them, "Because the LORD, the God of your ancestors, was angry with Judah, he gave them into your hand. But you ...
Then some of the leaders in Ephraim— Azariah son of Jehohanan, Berekiah son of Meshillemoth, Jehizkiah son of Shallum, and...
So the soldiers gave up the prisoners and plunder in the presence of the officials and all the assembly. The men designate...
God is serious about our "neighboring!" It seems that the more disreputable the person, the more at ease they were with Je...
A man works with the down and outs in Chicago. A prostitute came to him in wretched straits, homeless, her health failing,...
At last he asked if she had ever thought of going to a church for help. "I will never forget the look of pure astonishment...
Somehow we have created a community of respectability in the church so that the down- and --out who flocked to Jesus when ...
Adapted from a Perry Greene sermon series https://www.sermoncentral.com/sermons/1-greatest-command-1-to-the-core-perry-greene-sermon-on-love-for-god-186158?ref=SermonSeriesDetails

