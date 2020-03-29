104 5: Healing Hands and Helping Hearts

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
We wrestle with the question of to whom we are
obligated to do good.
Jesus makes it clear that we are obligated to all
those in our path.
Jesus was asked,
What is the greatest command?
2.
NIV One of the teachers of the law came
and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had
given them a good answer, he asked him, "Of all
the commandments, which is the most important?"
answered Jesus,
3.
NIV On one occasion an expert in
the law stood up to test Jesus. "Teacher," he
asked, "what must I do to inherit eternal life?"
he replied.
He answered, "'Love
the Lord your God with all your heart and with
all your soul and with all your strength and with
all your mind'; and, 'Love your neighbor as
yourself.'"
Jesus replied.
4.
Jesus & the expert in the law’s replies both
came from and both linked
“love your neighbor” to it.
5.
NIV Hear, O Israel: The LORD
our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your
God with all your heart and with all your soul and
with all your strength. These commandments
that I give you today are to be on your hearts.
Impress them on your children. Talk about them
when you sit at home and when you walk along
the road, when you lie down and when you get up.
Tie them as symbols on your hands and bind
them on your foreheads. Write them on the
doorframes of your houses and on your gates.
6.
NIV "'Do not seek revenge or
bear a grudge against anyone among your
people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am
the LORD.
There is a process called, "stringing pearls" in
which verses with similar words are linked
together to form a teaching.
In this case Jesus linked two verses together to
make His point.
7.
Scholars say that you can start anywhere in the
bible and get to any other verse if you know how
to link the passages.
One of the most useful Bible study tools is the
Thompson Chain-Reference Bible.
I found the NIV Study Bible to be very helpful as it
links subjects & notes along with a good cross-
reference tool.
If the Bible you use doesn’t have cross-references
or a concordance it would help you getting one
that does.
8.
Jesus makes the point that loving God is seen
in loving others as we want to be loved.
The question naturally comes,
"Who is my neighbor?"
9.
NIV But he wanted to justify himself,
so he asked Jesus, "And who is my neighbor?"
In reply Jesus said:
10.
Jesus' Answer to the Original Question was too
Simple.
Live in harmony with God and have eternal life.
If we want better marriages;
to be better parents;
to be better employees, etc.
Live in harmony with God's instructions.
We find Security in the Drawing of Lines.
11.
Jewish Tradition: Build a Fence around the
Torah.
( )
13.
We draw lines and build fences, too.
The line drawn in verse is “
.” Don’t do it!
If you do you’re gonna hurt yourself, be
distracted from studying God’s Word & end up
in a place of spiritual punishment!
In other words, the more you talk to your
woman, the deeper you’re digging you own
grave! It’s best to say, “Yes Dear! You’re right! I
love you!” Move on & take care of whatever it is
she’s nagging about.
14.
Ok, back to figuring out who’s your neighbor --
Greek; plēsion play-see'-on Neuter of a
derivative of πέλας pelas (near); (adverb) close
by; as noun, a neighbor, that is, fellow (as man,
countryman, Christian or friend)
It’s a question of proximity.
Someone who’s near, close by. Be it physically,
spiritually, theologically, culturally, the list goes
on…
15.
A neighbor can be a moving target as the
Samaritan met none of the social connections
the Jews desired, but he became a neighbor
when he came in close proximity to a person in
need & he helped.
16.
Things Are Not Always Simply Black and White
Justifying self is not our goal.
How often we want to declare our greatness and
justify our actions.
Jesus had every right to defend Himself at His
trials but did not.
Today He has "a name above every name"
17.
A walk of faith is required.
The Just/righteous live by faith.
NIV "See, the enemy is puffed up;
his desires are not upright— but the righteous
person will live by his faithfulness—
NIV For in the gospel the
righteousness of God is revealed—a
righteousness that is by faith from first to last,
just as it is written: "The righteous will live by
faith."
18.
Righteous/just person is just toward others
with God in mind.
NIV The wicked borrow and do not
repay, but the righteous give generously;
19.
JOY – Jesus 1st, Others 2nd, Yourself 3rd
"Humility is not thinking less of yourself;
it is thinking of yourself less."
20.
The Debate on "My Neighbor.“
NIV "'Do not seek revenge or
bear a grudge against anyone among your
people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am
the LORD.
Definition of Neighbor -- rêya‛ ray'-ah, in
Hebrew: an associate (more or less close): -
brother, companion, fellow, friend, husband,
lover, neighbor
21.
The love between Jews and Samaritans was not
unlike the Palestinian Hamas and Israel today.
We are all in God's image, so there is something
important about each of us -- except Samaritans
who were thought to be the, "Lowest rung on
ladder; half breeds; disgusting;“
Pagans were second rung from the bottom and
Samaritans were one rung below.
22.
Who would the neighbor be?
One group said -- A friend; another -- a member
of your community; another group -- Even your
enemy BUT NEVER a PAGAN or a SAMARITAN.
Hillel--Jew/a wicked Jew/a Roman/ an idolatrous
Roman/ NO Samaritans.
Shammai -- Jew/NOT a wicked Jew/NOT a
Roman/Definitely NOT a Samaritan.
23.
The Key to the Parable -- "Half Dead“
Let us consider how the Priest and Levite might
view this situation.
explains -- A Priests must not make
himself ceremonially unclean by touching a
dead body; except for close family; High priest
was not to enter a place with a dead body even
if it was his father or mother; Priest and Levite
were literalists in regard to Torah so probably
considered it a command from God NOT to go
near or touch this "Half Dead" man.
24.
Others emphasized spirit over letter of the law --
-- fundamental principle in Torah –
"Human life is most important.“
Therefore, they could not take the Torah literally.
IF there is a life in danger Torah is suspended --
to God life is more important than Sabbath;
unclean foods; etc.
25.
Jericho road was dangerous! When Jesus told
this story, he was telling about the kind of thing
that was constantly happening on the
Jerusalem to Jericho road.
Jericho Road was narrow in places with a cliff
on one side -- Priest and Levite intentionally
avoided the man.
Surprise in the Parable
The Hero of the Story -- a Samaritan instead of a
Pharisee.
26.
Samaritans held to Torah with a few
adjustments -- normally would have observed
the clean-unclean laws.
The Samaritan reverses the process on the
beaten man.
The Point
See a need and assist regardless of prejudices.
27.
We can exceed the righteousness of scribes
and Pharisees by going beyond enemies;
people for whom we have prejudices; to even
the people most repulsive to us.
This is the secret to the kingdom of heaven --
EVERY person is made in the image of God.
Do we reconcile with people whom we have had
long-term conflict?
28.
The kingdom comes when we do -- NIV
Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will
fulfill the law of Christ.
An Historical Significance
When Jesus mentions the Samaritan, the people
knew what was going to happen --
The King of Samaria defeated the king of Judah and
took prisoners. He mistreated them and the prophet
rebuked him. The king of Samaria then takes care of
the prisoners (treats their wounds, etc.) and sent
them to Jericho until they were well.
29.
NIV The men of Israel took
captive from their fellow Israelites who were
from Judah two hundred thousand wives, sons
and daughters. They also took a great deal of
plunder, which they carried back to Samaria.
But a prophet of the LORD named Oded was
there, and he went out to meet the army when it
returned to Samaria.
30.
He said to them, "Because the LORD, the God of
your ancestors, was angry with Judah, he gave
them into your hand. But you have slaughtered
them in a rage that reaches to heaven. And
now you intend to make the men and women of
Judah and Jerusalem your slaves. But aren't
you also guilty of sins against the LORD your
God? Now listen to me! Send back your
fellow Israelites you have taken as prisoners, for
the LORD's fierce anger rests on you."
31.
Then some of the leaders in Ephraim—
Azariah son of Jehohanan, Berekiah son of
Meshillemoth, Jehizkiah son of Shallum, and
Amasa son of Hadlai—confronted those who
were arriving from the war. "You must not
bring those prisoners here," they said, "or we
will be guilty before the LORD. Do you intend to
add to our sin and guilt? For our guilt is already
great, and his fierce anger rests on Israel."
32.
So the soldiers gave up the prisoners and
plunder in the presence of the officials and all
the assembly. The men designated by name
took the prisoners, and from the plunder they
clothed all who were naked. They provided them
with clothes and sandals, food and drink, and
healing balm. All those who were weak they put
on donkeys. So they took them back to their
fellow Israelites at Jericho, the City of Palms,
and returned to Samaria.
33.
God is serious about our "neighboring!"
It seems that the more disreputable the person,
the more at ease they were with Jesus.
A great challenge for us.
34.
A man works with the down and outs in
Chicago. A prostitute came to him in wretched
straits, homeless, her health failing, unable to
buy food for her 2 year old daughter. Her eyes
awash with tears, she confessed that she had
been renting out her daughter -- 2 years old! --
To men... To support her drug habit.
My friend could barely bear hearing the sordid
details of her story. He sat in silence not
knowing what to say.
35.
At last he asked if she had ever thought of
going to a church for help.
"I will never forget the look of pure
astonishment that crossed her face," he later
told me.
"Church!" she cried. "Why would I ever
gatherer? They'd just make me feel worse then I
already do."
36.
Somehow we have created a community of
respectability in the church so that the down-
and --out who flocked to Jesus when He lived
on earth, no longer feel welcome.
BE a neighbor! Love others!
Advance the kingdom!
