Letting The Freak Flag Fly At The Folsom Street Fair

  1. 1. Letting The Freak Flag Fly At The Folsom Street Fair I was totally stumped about getting a great look to the Folsom Street Fair. I stood in my room in my favorite push-up bra, hands in my little hips, staring into the closet as if the very best outfit would magically outside of the rest and float out and onto my figure. One after another piece of clothing was discarded: knee-high black boots were tossed to the side, along with my hot pink crinoline including a favorite form-fitting black knit dress. What ever will you wear to an all-day outdoor public celebration of bondage, domination, submission, and masochism? I, personally, was stumped but if i didnt make a call soon, I was going to end up having to leave the house in my underwear. That probably would have been perfectly acceptable at Folsom, nonetheless was personally not into it. And then it hit me: I did not have to dress up like a dominatrix in order to venture to Folsom. The Fair is all about celebrating the weird and kinky in all of the of us, and my personal brand of weird and kinky doesnt include corsets or spike heels or any rope at all. My thing is resembling a picture-perfect housewife, transgressive in my red-lipsticked normality; a feminist dressed up as the iconic picture of subservience. Sounds pretty damn dom/sub to us. So I wriggled into my current favorite a red and white 1960s full-skirted dress with a high collar and a slit in front side that gives a little peak at my cleavage, a matching one in the trunk to show off my tattoo twisted my hair to produce couple of victory curls, slapped on the bright red lips, and headed outside. Only to promptly get lost. I moved to San Francisco lower two months ago and I lack a smartphone so despite my awesome pre-leaving-the-house Google Mapping skills, I found myself underneath an underpass next to a homeless encampment any kind of idea of which way to assist. Left? Right? Straight? In the end the answer was gay as a bunch of men wearing leather harnesses and little else strutted past me. I thought overall my best bet would be to follow their nicely formed bums as they swung down the street, so I could to act inconspicuous as I rummaged for a pen in order to permit them get ahead of me. No one wants to look like a creep, even to be able to the Folsom. The crowds thickened as I got closer to the 12th street entrance of the fair until I was surrounded by (mostly) men in varying states of undress. What dress there was seemed to be mainly of the leather variety: hats, harnesses, boots, and very, very tight pants, all buffed to various variety of shiny. With both my gender and my knee-length cotton dress helping me feel distinctly out of place, I paid the ten-dollar donation (which goes a few long and impressive list of beneficiaries) and made it through the front gates. Go-go boys danced right inside the entrance, looking perfectly adorable in their white and red jockstraps and giving just the correct amount of thrust and bump to allowed the audience know these people knew they were desired. The vibe was pretty more like any run-of-the-mill gay club Ive been to, with hot men milling around in various states of undress and sexual energy bouncing off the walls.
  2. 2. I looked around and thought, Well, this is kind ofbland. Ive been going to gay clubs for years that dont have a ten-dollar cover. But as I walked further in the fair, the crowd started to thicken and I saw my first cock and balls swinging free in the sun's rays. All of a sudden it appeared to be no matter where I looked, I spotted parts that were definitely not being kept private. My head swiveled back and forth, taking in the scene. A hairless Asian man walked by, a glazed look in his eyes, stroking himself harder. An older man wearing a lightweight button up shirt, linen pants, and Panama hat strode past with the prettiest leashed, bound, corseted dog Id ever seen. They passed a young woman walking on her behalf own, wearing olive- green cargo pants rrncluding a halter top which was made out of elaborately tied white rope. Things had definitely taken a really clear turn away from normal night out at the gay bar. I pulled my eyes away at the crowd and turned my attention for the booths running in the middle of the path. With over 200 vendors, the Folsom Street Fair has much the same setup as a nearby fairs you get in New York City or the Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown right with SF. The streets were lined with individuals hawking their wares, but instead of regional foods and goods, you will find anything from high-end bondage gear to five-dollar piercings several wide variety of lubes, and I overheard one man tell his partner, Honey, that is not hair gel. I passed also passed the coat check staffed any fetching young lady with blue tape Xs over her nipples. She had enough business to keep her working at the fast clip but considering the fact that it was a beautiful, sunny, seventy-five degree San Francisco summer day, you can do assume that the pieces of clothing she was checking werent coats. Interspersed throughout the future row of vendors were stages set high above the throng. I paused in front of 1 and watched a group of very, very fit men play Tornado. Okay, guys! Left foot blue, right hand jockstrap! As they contorted into position, the red jockstrap found himself cheek to cheek with blue jockstraps ass. Clearly not one to overlook an opportunity, he scooted a little closer and got right to licking. While gay and also gay male activities definitely dominated at Folsom, there was plenty of room for the ladies as well. At the intersection of 9th and Folsom I located the Venus Playground, which was a fenced-off space designated for women and female-identified individuals. Jaeleen Bennis, professional masseuse, couples counselor, professional Domina, and co- author of the Bondassage book, was hanging out at the womens tent. Escorts in Vancouver been coming to Folsom since 1989 and I asked her why she thought it was important to possess a ladies-only space. The Fair started as a gay male gathering and its great to have a space where it really is hang out, relax, and meet other kinky women, she told me. The womens area was indeed full of sexy women in all of the shapes and sizes. I spotted one lovely corseted lady giving her equally gorgeous sub permission to talk to her friends, eyes gleaming with pleasure as she held tightly to the leash. Outside the womens play area, Discovered myself back typically the growing, moving many kinksters. About a block further down, I ran in to a couple of straight male friends and stopped to chew the fat. They excitedly described the suspension of an excellent hot chick
  3. 3. theyd just watched, while a man almost me exclaimed Its Santa! and took a picture of white bearded (and pubed) man wearing only shoes which includes a cock ring. We moved in order to a debate over whether or not the woman getting flogged in consumers play station ahead of of us had real breasts, but paused for a moment as a trussed up, naked, blindfolded man with Abercrombie & Fitch muscles passed by. Additionally to the rope and blindfold, his only clothing was giant white angel wings made from real feathers. He glided over the crowd pulled by a phalanx of topless men wearing black leather fisherman- style pants and flinched blindly each time dispersed further o nine struck him, muscles rippling and shaking. After that spectacle passed, I discovered that my stomach was growling loud enough to be heard over the sound paddling the maybe fake-breasted woman was now receiving. I said goodbye to my friends and placed off in search of food, but got waylaid from Kink.com tent, where I stopped to determine if Dane (my guide on web sites tour of the Kink.com building) was hanging out. There was a high quality crowd outside the performers area, watching to see anybody was about for you to interrupt out the whips and chains. One performer didnt appear too into the zoo-like aspect of whole set up as she heckled the riff-raff. Hey you! Stop being a looky-loo and participate! Its pathetic, she said in disgust, shaking her head at a man who might look like the kind of guy who would rub up against you in the subway and then scurry away while furtively feeling himself through his ill-fitting khakis. I chuckled just a little as I walked away, thinking, I was right. Even at Folsom, creeps arent welcome. Because this is San Francisco very well as street food is gourmet, I found a delicious fried chicken sandwich with a slice of yam, complimented with garlic aoli and served on a homemade roll. As I sat in the bar munching down, a fully clothed middle-aged couple walked in with secret, satisfied smiles with their faces. They looked like they could be any Mr. and Mrs. Jones through the suburban hood found and they also looked so, so happy to be there. I saluted them silently and thought, Yup. Thats what kinky is like.

