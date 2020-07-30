Hongbang frp pipe catalogue AND APPLICATION

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. XINGTAI HONGBANG COMPOSITES MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD 邢台宏邦复合材料制造有限公司 EMAIL: HB-FRP@XT-HB.CC TEL/FAX: +86-319-5250755 MOBILE: +86 187 1426 1000 ADD: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ZONE IN NANHE COUNTY XINGTAI CITY, HEBEI PROVINCE, CHINA Web: www.hongbangcomposites.com xthb.en.alibaba.com Xingtai HongBang Composites Manufacturing CO.,LTD, formerly Xingtai HongGuang FRP Co.,LTD, was founded in 1979. After decades of entrepreneurship, innovation, research and development, we have been a leading and professional manufacturer for various kinds of FRP moulded grating and frp profile. HongBang FRP products have exported to South Asia, Middle Asia and Middle East, Europe , American over 20 years and got high praise and feedback. We sincerely welcome guests from domestic and abroad to visit our factory and cooperate with us!
  About Pultrusion Process Pultrusion is a manufacturing process for producing continuous lengths of FRP structural shapes. Raw materials include a liquid resin mixture (containing resin, fillers and specialized additives) and reinforcing fibers. The process involves pulling these raw materials (rather than pushing as is the case in extrusion) through a heated steel forming die using a continuous pulling device. The reinforcement materials are in continuous forms such as rolls of fiberglass mat or doffs of fiberglass roving. As the reinforcements are saturated with the resin mixture ("wet-out") in the resin impregnator and pulled through the die, the gelation (or hardening) of the resin is initiated by the heat from the die and a rigid, cured profile is formed that corresponds to the shape of the die Through the pultrusion process, it is possible to vary the resin system and enhance the glass content properties in order to meet a wide range of demanding requirements for specific designs and applications. This flexibility with the resin mix makes pultrusion material easier to work with, longer lasting and a safer product for the end user than other materials. The composite matrices determine the characteristics of each grade.
  FRP pipe Advantages: FRP fiberglass rod is a kind of FRP composite material which is made of continuous fiberglass roving and resin in the pultrusion molding machine. The surface of the rich resin layer make it has a good corrosion resistance. Features: 1, light weight, high strength, good elasticity, under certain conditions can be bent into a circular shape without cracking or fracture. 2. Stable size and anti-aging 3, beautiful and easy maintenance, diverse colors, glass fiber rod can be made into a variety of colors according to customer needs, good surface quality, good appearance. Maintenance is rarely required. 4. Insulation and flame retardant. FRP rod has excellent electrical insulation performance, fiberglass reinforced plastic is not affected by electromagnetic, can be used in the conductive danger, magnetic sensitive equipment area, as well as flammable and explosive places. 5, no thermal conductivity, frp rod has good thermal performance, thermal conductivity is relatively low, is 1/100 to 1/1000 of the metal. 6. Long-term temperature resistance. As a high-temperature resistant material, the thermal expansion coefficient of fiberglass composite is much lower than that of general plastics. 7. Excellent mechanical processing performance, capable of cutting, drilling, turning, grinding and tapping.
  FRP Round Pipe Specification
  Frp Round Pipe Application --- FRP Tool Handle The FRP handle is assembled to a heavy duty steel shovel, making the FRP shovel more durable. Due to its Light weight, high strength, heat resistance, non-conductivity and chemical resistance make the fiber reinforced polymer handle gradually shovel, becoming the main tool used in agriculture, gardening, cleaning, etc.. Features: 1. fiberglass tools handle 2.light weight & high strength 3.heat resistance/electric non-conductive 4. chemical & corrosion resistent 5. dimensional stability
  Frp Round Pipe Application --- FRP Fence Frp round fence connector Handrail Assemblings Fitting for Dia.50 Round tube , Dia.36 Round Tube ,Dia.76 Round Tube Tee: 90 degree, 60degree, three-dimensional Elbow:90 degree, 120 degree, 150 degree, and flexible elbow Cross:90 degree, 60degree, three-dimensional Base: DIA.50. DIA.36, DIA.76 FRP Fiberglass Fence Railing Advantages: * Excellent Corrosion Resistance * 65% Lighter than Steel * Impact Resistant, high strength * Non-Conductive * Long maintenance-free life * Light and Easy to Fabricate * Transparent to Radio Waves and EMI/RF Transmissions
  Frp Round Pipe Application --- Solar street light pole
  FRP Square Tube Specification
  FRP Square Tube Application -- FRP Fence/Structure Fence Connector FRP Fiberglass Fence Railing Advantages * Excellent Corrosion Resistance * 65% Lighter than Steel * Impact Resistant, high strength * Non-Conductive * Long maintenance-free life * Light and Easy to Fabricate * Transparent to Radio Waves and EMI/RF Transmissions Handrail Assemblings Fitting for Dia.50 Square tube , Tee: 90 degree, 60degree, three-dimensional Elbow:90 degree, 120 degree, 150 degree, and flexible elbow Cross:90 degree, 60degree, three-dimensional Base: DIA.50. DIA.36, DIA.76
  FRP Square Tube Application -- FRP Greenhouse Frame Based on the FRP bending pultrusion profile independently developed by our company, FRP fiberglass green house is a complete set of wind-solar complementary greenhouse system, which can be widely used in industry, agriculture and other directions, combining with steel structure, automatic shading curtain system, container house, solar panels, wind power generation system and other energy-saving and environmental protection facilities.Especially in the harsh climate, high altitude, high temperature difference area has irreplaceable advantages.
  ISO Certification

