¿Qué son pares craneales ? A. 12 pares de nervios C. Partes que se divide la cabeza D. Pares de músculos faciales B. Parte...
¿ Para que sirven los pares craneales? A. Que este pareja la cabeza C. Movimiento de los músculos faciales y del cuello D....
¿Qué es un nervio aferente? A. Permite que “entre información al cebero” C. Son los nervios que están al frente D. No exis...
¿Qué es un nervio eferente? A. Permite que “salga información del cerebro” C. Son los nervios encargados de los intestinos...
El nervio olfatorio es un nervio aferente que se encarga de… A. Informar que algo huele mal C. Asustarse cuando entra algo...
El nervio óptico se encarga de… A. Ver todo lo que pasa al rededor C. Defender a los ojos D. Fotografiar imágenes. B. Los ...
¿Qué es nervio oculomotor? A. Nervio eferente que controla la pupila y el parpado. C. Se encarga de la motricidad D. Nervi...
El nervio que permitir el movimiento de los ojos hacia abajo pero también hacia adentro es: C. Vago D. Troclear B. ÓpticoA...
El nervio “trigémino” es el de mayor grosor y tiene la labor de: C. Controla los triglicéridos. D. Se encarga de las sensa...
Cual es el nervio eferente encargado de transmitir los impulsos eléctricos para permitir el movimiento de los ojos hacia f...
El nervio que nos permite ejecutar las expresiones faciales inerva parte de la lengua la cual nos permite identificar los ...
Unas funciones del nervio vestibulococlear es: A. Transmite información auditiva al cerebro C. Ninguno de los anteriores. ...
Papel del nervio glosofaríngeo A. Regula el movimiento de la lengua e incrementa la producción de saliva. C. Tragar, habla...
¿Qué el nervio vago? A. Un señor que es vago y esta nervioso C. Involucrado en la deglución, el reflejo del vómito y compl...
Las funciones del nervio accesorio también conocido como espinales: A. Es un nervio que esta de adorno C. Musculo que ador...
Que nervio se encarga de transmite las órdenes del cerebro hasta la lengua, permitiendo así que realicemos todo tipo de mo...
Referencias Bibliográficas • Beltran Prieto P., Pares craneales anatomía y características. Revista de medicina Medico plu...
Juego de quien quiere ser millonario

Published in: Science
Pares craneales

  1. 1. ¿Qué son pares craneales ? A. 12 pares de nervios C. Partes que se divide la cabeza D. Pares de músculos faciales B. Partes del cráneo que hacen pareja
  3. 3. ¿ Para que sirven los pares craneales? A. Que este pareja la cabeza C. Movimiento de los músculos faciales y del cuello D. Relacionarnos con parejas correctas. B. Pensar de forma correcta
  5. 5. ¿Qué es un nervio aferente? A. Permite que “entre información al cebero” C. Son los nervios que están al frente D. No existen B. Permite que “salga información del cerebro”
  7. 7. ¿Qué es un nervio eferente? A. Permite que “salga información del cerebro” C. Son los nervios encargados de los intestinos D. Ataques de nervios. B. Enfermedad que padecen ciertas personas
  9. 9. El nervio olfatorio es un nervio aferente que se encarga de… A. Informar que algo huele mal C. Asustarse cuando entra algo por las fosas nasales. D. Recoge impulsos eléctricos generados por la cavidad nasal (sentido del olfato). B. Producir fluido nasal
  11. 11. El nervio óptico se encarga de… A. Ver todo lo que pasa al rededor C. Defender a los ojos D. Fotografiar imágenes. B. Los fotorreceptores transmiten información al cerebro.
  13. 13. ¿Qué es nervio oculomotor? A. Nervio eferente que controla la pupila y el parpado. C. Se encarga de la motricidad D. Nervios que se encargan del ritmo del cuerpo B. Parte del motor de un vehículo
  15. 15. El nervio que permitir el movimiento de los ojos hacia abajo pero también hacia adentro es: C. Vago D. Troclear B. ÓpticoA. Vestibulococlear
  17. 17. El nervio “trigémino” es el de mayor grosor y tiene la labor de: C. Controla los triglicéridos. D. Se encarga de las sensaciones faciales incluida la mucosa nasal y la masticación B. Que las personas no se ahoguen al tragar. A. Controlar los bíceps y tríceps.
  19. 19. Cual es el nervio eferente encargado de transmitir los impulsos eléctricos para permitir el movimiento de los ojos hacia fuera. C. Nervio orbital D. Nervios sensitivos B. Nervio oculomotorA. Nervio Abductor
  21. 21. El nervio que nos permite ejecutar las expresiones faciales inerva parte de la lengua la cual nos permite identificar los sabores dulces, salados y ácidos por último, regula la secreción salival y lagrimal es: C. Nervio y estrés post- traumatico D. Nervio lingual B. Nervio FacialA. Nervio del gusto
  23. 23. Unas funciones del nervio vestibulococlear es: A. Transmite información auditiva al cerebro C. Ninguno de los anteriores. D. A y B son correctas. B. Controla el sentido del equilibrio.
  25. 25. Papel del nervio glosofaríngeo A. Regula el movimiento de la lengua e incrementa la producción de saliva. C. Tragar, hablar, vomitar. D. Todas las anteriores. B. Envía ordenes a los músculos del cuello para tragar y vomitar si es necesario.
  27. 27. ¿Qué el nervio vago? A. Un señor que es vago y esta nervioso C. Involucrado en la deglución, el reflejo del vómito y completa la acción en el glosofaríngeo. D. Ningún nervio es vago. B. Un nervio que no hace nada.
  29. 29. Las funciones del nervio accesorio también conocido como espinales: A. Es un nervio que esta de adorno C. Musculo que adorna el cuello. D. Nervio que se activa cuando se atora con una espina. B. Permite el movimiento del cuello, no de los músculos internos si no externos, permite que movamos el cuello y los hombros
  31. 31. Que nervio se encarga de transmite las órdenes del cerebro hasta la lengua, permitiendo así que realicemos todo tipo de movimientos con ella. Este nervio tiene una influencia en el habla y la deglución. . A. Nervio Hipogloso. C. Nervio facial. D. Nervio trigémino. B. Nervio Glosofaríngeo.
  33. 33. Referencias Bibliográficas • Beltran Prieto P., Pares craneales anatomía y características. Revista de medicina Medico plus. Barcelona España (2020) Recuperado de: https://medicoplus.com/neurologia/pares-craneales • Velázquez Castaño, S., Vargas, M., Cierra, J., Leal, L., Mora, J., & Tramontini, C. (2018). Anatomía de los pares craneales y la resonancia magnética. Revisado 30 de octubre 2020, recuperado de: https://www.unisanitas.edu.co/Revista/67/04Rev_Medica_Sanitas_21- 2_SVelasquez_et_al.pdf

