Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
30th Nov 2019 Python Workshop
2
Introduction
• Theatre, TV, Post Production, Broadcast Center • Full Stack Coding Bootcamp • Ngee Ann Poly Alumni
Python Features
History - inventor Guido van Rossum, 1991 - named after “Monty Python” - beginner friendly - simple syntax (way of writing...
7 Used for: • web applications and frameworks • data analytics/science • machine learning • complex calculations • softwar...
8
Python Ofﬁcial Website Online Editors Code Editors Ways to Write Python Codes
Python Fundamentals
Precedence - The order in which operations are computed Parentheses, Curly Brackets, Square Brackets, Colons Expression - ...
Variables - used to store an expression’s result / value - case sensitive, numbers, underscores, no spaces - can be reused...
Let’s Code!
Python Exercises
Why Learn To Code?
Video
More Information
- Python Documentation - Sign up for Max’s newsletter (https://www.maxongzb.com/) - Meetup groups (Singapore Python User G...
Resources
Videos ‣ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb7Q33ysCwI ‣ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJkEc9d1Rwg&t=1523s ‣ https://www.y...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lindahsu007/ Instagram: #shecodeshsucodes Thank you!
NP Python Workshop pdf
NP Python Workshop pdf
NP Python Workshop pdf
NP Python Workshop pdf
NP Python Workshop pdf
NP Python Workshop pdf
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

NP Python Workshop pdf

7 views

Published on

Invited to conduct this Python Workshop by The Sandbox Advocates, an entrepreneur club of Ngee Ann Poly, Singapore.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NP Python Workshop pdf

  1. 1. 30th Nov 2019 Python Workshop
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. Introduction
  4. 4. • Theatre, TV, Post Production, Broadcast Center • Full Stack Coding Bootcamp • Ngee Ann Poly Alumni
  5. 5. Python Features
  6. 6. History - inventor Guido van Rossum, 1991 - named after “Monty Python” - beginner friendly - simple syntax (way of writing code) - free and open source - portable (Windows, Mac OS, Linux) - large python community
  7. 7. 7 Used for: • web applications and frameworks • data analytics/science • machine learning • complex calculations • software development
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. Python Ofﬁcial Website Online Editors Code Editors Ways to Write Python Codes
  10. 10. Python Fundamentals
  11. 11. Precedence - The order in which operations are computed Parentheses, Curly Brackets, Square Brackets, Colons Expression - A set of operations used to compute a value
  12. 12. Variables - used to store an expression’s result / value - case sensitive, numbers, underscores, no spaces - can be reused Reserved words Conventions
  13. 13. Let’s Code!
  14. 14. Python Exercises
  15. 15. Why Learn To Code?
  16. 16. Video
  17. 17. More Information
  18. 18. - Python Documentation - Sign up for Max’s newsletter (https://www.maxongzb.com/) - Meetup groups (Singapore Python User Group) - Bootcamps (Thoughtworks, General Assembly, Trent Global)
  19. 19. Resources
  20. 20. Videos ‣ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb7Q33ysCwI ‣ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJkEc9d1Rwg&t=1523s ‣ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJmcL1N2KQs&t=412s Python tutor ‣ http://www.pythontutor.com/ Python methods (strings, lists, etc) ‣ https://www.programiz.com/python-programming/methods Python regular expressions ‣ https://www.w3schools.com/python/python_regex.asp Python documentation ‣ https://docs.python.org/3/library/functions.html ‣ https://realpython.com/
  21. 21. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lindahsu007/ Instagram: #shecodeshsucodes Thank you!

×