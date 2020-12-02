Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRANSITION Clean Air Network – Active Travel Perspectives – Robin Tucker 24 November 2020
UK Deaths from transport-related causes Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 2 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 Physical inactivity A...
Electric and Autonomous cars – could make it worse Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 3 • More trips by car • More congestion • Les...
Active travel is the vaccine Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 4 Against: • Air Pollution • Physical Inactivity • Climate Change •...
The full solution is an integrated system Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 5 Public & Shared Transport Make each trip a decision ...
We know how to make good cycle routes Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 6 Now in UK standards LTN 1/20 5 Core Design Principles Ad...
But we’re not there yet Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 7 + Health and climate impacts often not considered in e.g. in transport...
TRANSITION can make a difference Improving the evidence base for policy decisions • How much of air pollution is transport...
Active Travel Perspectives—Robin Tucker | 24 Nov 2020

Presentation at the TRANSITION Air Network Launch Summit

  1. 1. TRANSITION Clean Air Network – Active Travel Perspectives – Robin Tucker 24 November 2020
  2. 2. UK Deaths from transport-related causes Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 2 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 Physical inactivity Air pollution Road casualties Climate change ~50%? transport ??% transport 100,000/yr (‘one in six’) 28-36,000/yr 1750/yr 900 (2019 heatwave) 250 28% transport Single event. No account of exports ??,000 ~16,000 100% transport
  3. 3. Electric and Autonomous cars – could make it worse Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 3 • More trips by car • More congestion • Less physical activity • More trips by car • More congestion • Less physical activity Will a World of Driverless Cars Be Heaven or Hell? Robin Chase, 2014, Bloomberg CityLab Further reading The original article on this: Cheaper to run (electric) Cheaper to run (electric) Easier to use (self-parking) Easier to use (self-parking) Less congestion worry (can use phone, or just send car without you) Less congestion worry (can use phone, or just send car without you) More tripsMore trips More trips – even short ones More trips – even short ones More trips – even when congested More trips – even when congested Imagine the future of electric self-driving cars
  4. 4. Active travel is the vaccine Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 4 Against: • Air Pollution • Physical Inactivity • Climate Change • Road Casualties • Poor respiratory health • Traffic congestion • Social Inequality • Consumer debt • Community breakdown • Local shop closures • Loneliness • Low self-confidence • Lack of personal freedom • Not having fun
  5. 5. The full solution is an integrated system Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 5 Public & Shared Transport Make each trip a decision & Connect active and public/shared segments Active Transport ‘Mobility as a Service’
  6. 6. We know how to make good cycle routes Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 6 Now in UK standards LTN 1/20 5 Core Design Principles Adopted from the Dutch 5 Core Design Principles Adopted from the Dutch
  7. 7. But we’re not there yet Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 7 + Health and climate impacts often not considered in e.g. in transport and housing decisions People scared to cycle Few cyclists (UK 16% vs NL 70%) Political support limited Low invest- ment
  8. 8. TRANSITION can make a difference Improving the evidence base for policy decisions • How much of air pollution is transport related? – What happened in lockdown? • How much from what sources? – Transport modes and types – Indoor/outdoor? – Tail pipes vs. brake pads & tyres? • What is the link between air pollution and physical activity? – How much does physical activity protect you from pollution – Or does it expose you to it? – Can we add to the physical activity evidence base too? Robin Tucker – Cycling UK 8

×