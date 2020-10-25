Successfully reported this slideshow.
Math 219, Homework 2 Due date: 23.11.2005, Wednesday This homework concerns two (ﬁctitious) design problems about the sola...
Sample Solutions Manual of Accompany Boyce Elementary Differential Equations and Boundary Value Problems by Haines & Boyce 8th edition

Download Full File at:
  Math 219, Homework 2 Due date: 23.11.2005, Wednesday This homework concerns two (ﬁctitious) design problems about the solar car "MES¸- e" of the METU Robotics Society, which won the Formula-G trophy in September 2005. Just for the purposes of this homework, assume that they want to modify the car, and they are asking for your help on two issues. 1. The ﬁrst problem is about the shock absorbing system of the car. We may model the shock absorber as a single linear spring. This question concerns how to adjust the damping coeﬃcient in order to meet certain requirements. (a) It is known that when the pilot, weighing 80kg, gets into the car seat, the shock absorber is compressed by 5cm. From this data, compute the spring constant k (in kg/sec2 ). (b) The car (without the pilot) weighs 240kg. Write a diﬀerential equation which governs the vertical motion of the car (this could for instance describe the vertical
  —————————————————————————— ——CHAPTER 2. ________________________________________________________________________ page 44 20 The concentration is It is easy to seea b a b a b+ Þ - > œ - / X œ 68Ð#ÑZ Î< X œ 68Ð"!ÑZ Î<Þ. The are and! &! "! <>ÎZ reduction times a b a ba b- Þ X œ 68 "! '&Þ# Î"#ß #!! œ %$!Þ)&The , in , arereduction times years W X œ 68 "! "&) Î%ß *!! œ ("Þ% à X œ 68 "! "(& Î%'! œ 'Þ!&Q Ia ba b a ba b X œ 68 "! #!* Î"'ß !!! œ "(Þ'$ ÞS a ba b 21a b- Þ 22 . The differential equation for the motion is Given thea b+ 7 .@Î.> œ  @Î$!  71 Þ initial condition , the solution is .@ ! œ #! @ > œ  %%Þ"  '%Þ" /B:  >Î%Þ&a b a b a bm/s Setting , the ball reaches the maximum height at . Integrating@ > œ ! > œ "Þ')$a b" " sec @ > B > œ $")Þ%&  %%Þ" >  #))Þ%& /B:  >Î%Þ& Þa b a b a b, the position is given by Hence the is .maximum height mB > œ %&Þ()a b" a b a b, Þ B > œ ! > œ &Þ"#)Setting , the ball hits the ground at .# # sec a b- Þ 23 The differential equation for the motion is ,a b+ Þ 7 .@Î.> œ  @  71upward . # in which . This equation is , with Integrating. œ "Î"$#& .@ œ  .> Þseparable 7 @ 71. #
  —————————————————————————— ——CHAPTER 3. ________________________________________________________________________ page 98 a b a b a b a b, + C  : > C  ; > C œ !. Substituting the results in Part into the general ODE, ,ww w `we find that . C .B .C . B .C .B .B .> .B .> .B .>   : >  ; > C œ ! # # # #" • a b a b # . Collecting the terms, " • " •a b a b .B . C . B .B .C .> .B .> .> .B   : >  ; > C œ ! Þ # # # # # a b a b a b a b ' È- œ 5 ; > ; >  ! œ 5 ; >. Assuming , and , we find that , which can.B .B .> .> # be integrated. That is, .B œ > œ 5 ; > .>0a b a b' È a b a b a b a b È. 5 œ "  : > œ  : > > œ  : ; Þ. Let . It follows that Hence. B .B .> .> .> # ; . ;# # w0 0 È " • " •a b a b a b a b c da b . B .B .B ; >  #: > ; > .> .> .>  : > œ # ; > # w # Î # $Î# . As long as , the differential equation can be expressed as.BÎ.> Á ! . C ; >  #: > ; > .C .B .B   C œ ! Þ # ; > # w # " • a b a b a b c da b $Î# * For the case , write , and set .; >  ! ; > œ   ; > œ  ; >a b a b c d a ba b  '.B .> # 36. and . We have . Furthermore,: > œ $> ; > œ > B œ > .> œ > Î#a b a b '# # ; >  #: > ; > # ; > œ "  $> Î> w # #a b a b a b c da b ˆ ‰$Î# . The ratio is constant, and therefore the equation cannot be transformed.not 37. and . We have . Furthermore,: > œ >  "Î> ; > œ > B œ > .> œ > Î#a b a b '# # ; >  #: > ; > # ; > œ " w a b a b a b c da b $Î# . The ratio is constant, and therefore the equation can be transformed. From Prob. 35, the transformed equation is . C .C .B .B   C œ ! Þ # # Based on the methods in this section, the characteristic equation is <  <  " œ !# , with roots < œ  „ 3" # # $È . The general solution is
  —————————————————————————— ——CHAPTER 5. ________________________________________________________________________ page 197 C B œ B     â B B B ' '! &'! #a b $ & ( The zero of is at Hencenearest T B œ -9= B B œ „ Î# Þ œ Î# Þa b 1 3 1738 14. The Taylor series expansion of , about , is68 "  B B œ !a b ! 68 "  B œ Þ B 8 a b " 8 œ " _ 8 a b " 8" Let . Substituting into the ODE,C œ +  + B  + B  â  + B  â! " # # 8 8 – —" " – —" " "a b 8 œ ! 8 œ ! _ _8 8 œ " 8 œ ! 8 œ ! _ _ _8 8" 8 8 8 a b a ba b a b  " 8  # 8  " + B  " 8 8# 8 8" B 8 x   8  " + B  B + B œ ! Þ B 8 The first product is the series #+   #+  '+ B  +  '+  "#+ B   +  '+  "#+  #!+ B # # $ # $ % # $ % & # $ a b a b a b â . The second product is the series + B  #+  + Î# B  $+  +  + Î$ B  %+  $+ Î#  #+ Î$  + Î% B " # " $ # " % $ # " # $ $ a b a b a b â Þ Combining the series and equating the coefficients to , we obtainzero #+ œ !  #+  '+  +  + œ ! "#+  '+  $+  $+ Î# œ ! #!+  "#+  *+  $+  + Î$ œ ! ã # # $ " ! % $ # " & % $ # " Hence the general solution is C B œ +  + B  +  +  #+  +  +   â B B (B B ' #% "#! "#! a b a b a b! " ! " ! " " $ % & ' Œ  & $ +  +" ! . We find that two linearly independent solutions are C B œ "     â B B B ' "# "#! "a b $ % ' C B œ B     â B B (B ' #% "#! #a b $ % & The coefficient is analytic at , but its power series has a: B œ / 68 "  B B œ !a b a bB ! radius of convergence .3 œ "
  —————————————————————————— ——CHAPTER 7. ________________________________________________________________________ page 397 xa b# œ / 3 " ! œ / -9= >  3 =38> 3 " ! œ /  3/ Þ =38 > -9= > -9= >  =38 > ! ! Î Ñ Ï Ò Î Ñ Ï Ò a b Î Ñ Î Ñ Ï Ò Ï Ò  3 > >Î% >Î% >Î% ˆ ‰" % Using the real and imaginary parts of , the general solution is constructed asxa b# x œ - /  - /  - / Þ ! =38 > -9= > ! -9= >  =38 > " ! ! " # $ Î Ñ Î Ñ Î Ñ Ï Ò Ï Ò Ï Ò >Î"! >Î% >Î% a b a b a b, ! œ B ß B ß B. Let . The solution can be written asx " # $ ! ! ! x œ  / B -9= >  B =38 > Þ ! ! B / B =38 >  B -9= > ! Î Ñ Î Ñ Ï Ò Ï Ò $ ! # " ! ! # " ! ! >Î"! >Î% With , the solution of the initial value problem isxa b a b! œ " ß " ß " x œ  / Þ ! ! / =38 >  -9= > -9= >  =38 > ! Î Ñ Î Ñ Ï Ò Ï Ò>Î"! >Î%
  —————————————————————————— ——CHAPTER 8. ________________________________________________________________________ page 497 We use the starting values from the exact solution À 8 œ ! 8 œ " 8 œ # 8 œ $ > ! !Þ" !Þ# !Þ$ B "Þ! "Þ"#))$ "Þ$#!%# "Þ'!!#" C !Þ!  !Þ""!&(  !Þ#&!)%(  !Þ%#*'*' 8 8 8 One time step using the predictor-corrector method results in the approximate values: 8 œ % :</ 8 œ % -9< > !Þ% !Þ% B "Þ**%%& "Þ**&#" C  !Þ''#!'%  !Þ''#%%# a b a b 8 8 8
  —————————————————————————— ——CHAPTER 10. ________________________________________________________________________ page 697 a b. . 8 . As given by Eq. , the solution isa b a b+ $% ? B ß > œ 5 =38 =38 8 B 8 + > P P a b " 8 œ " _ 8 1 1 , in which the coefficients are the Fourier coefficients of . It followssine ? B ß ! œ 1 B>a b a b that

×