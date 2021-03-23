https://reader.ebookexprees.com/chip991/B08QRXTZ1M Vietnam has experienced significant, rapid economic and political change in the last twenty years, a shift that has positioned Vietnam as a leading nation for startups. Startup Vietnam: Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Socialist Republic features ten chapters across three sections to help investors, business travelers, diaspora members, students, and other readers experience an on-the-ground and in-depth view of Vietnam's startup industry in the Indo-Pacific regional and global contexts. Author and international entrepreneur Andrew P. Rowan distills his extensive experience empowering, supporting, and working with Vietnamese entrepreneurs across the nation to capture the successes of and challenges facing Vietnam's youth, local startups, and foreign entrepreneurs as Vietnam transitions to a new role in Southeast Asia. An essential primer on modern-day Vietnam and its place on the international business stage.