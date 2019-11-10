Download Or Read Book = http://ebooksdailynew.com/?book=1617291684. Or Click On last pdf Page!

Most businesses rely on a complex patchwork of client computers, physical and virtual servers, middleware, and, increasingly, mobile devices and cloud services. Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) sits smack in the middle of this tapestry, providing a single administrative control center to deploy and manage Windows servers and applications across your entire infrastructure, including cross-platform management of Mac OS X, Linux, and UNIX.Learn SCCM in a Month of Lunches is a super-practical guide to Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager. This book cuts to the chase and gets readers up to speed with the day-to-day tasks of managing a system with SCCM in a matter of days. Whether readers have just been pressed into service as new sysadmins or are familiar with the inner workings of Active Directory and App-V, they'll be productive immediately as they work through the 25 self-contained lessons in this handy tutorial.Purchase of the print book comes with an

