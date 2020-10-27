Successfully reported this slideshow.
La toma de La Habana Maestra Linabel Lorenzo
  1. 1. La toma de La Habana Maestra Linabel Lorenzo
  2. 2. Causas que la provocaron • El conflicto entre España e Inglaterra. • La posición del puerto privilegiado de La Habana. • La ambición de ganar colonias enemigas
  3. 3. Año y duración • El ataque a La Habana ocurrió en el año 1762 y duró 11 meses fue más efectivo en la parte occidental de Cuba.
  4. 4. Consecuencias para Cuba • Aumento del comercio en la isla. • Llegada de nuevos productos. • Mejores ofertas de compra y venta.
  5. 5. Fin del ataque • En 1763 se puso fin al ataque inglés mediante un acuerdo entre España e Inglaterra. España entrego la Florida a cambio que le fuera devuelta la zona ocupada de Cuba.

