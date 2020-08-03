Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tim Pengajar Pelatihan Pelayanan Kefarmasian Bagi Tenaga Kefarmasian di Puskesmas Berbasis e-Learning PENCATATAN, PELAPORA...
Setelah belajar bagaimana pengendalian obat yang baik, kita akan melanjutkan ke materi selanjutnya yang sangat berkaitan e...
Tujuan Pembelajaran TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN UMUM: Peserta mampu melakukan pengelolaan Obat dan BMHP di Puskesmas TUJUAN PEMBEL...
Apa tujuan dari Pencatatan, Pelaporan, dan Pengarsipan Obat di Puskesmas ? Sebagai bukti pengelolaan telah dilaksanakan Se...
1. Pencatatan
Pencatatan adalah kegiatan yang bertujuan untuk memonitor keluar dan masuknya obat di Puskesmas. Pencatatan dapat dilakuka...
Apa yang bisa kita peroleh dari Pencatatan? Informasi yang didapat: • Jumlah sediaan farmasi yang tersedia (sisa stok). • ...
Kartu Stok Buku Penerimaan Obat Form / Buku catatan pemakaian Narkotika Psikotropika Rekap harian pemakaian obat Alat Penc...
Contoh Alat Pencatatan Kartu stok Buku penerimaan obat
Fungsi Kartu Stok Mencatat jumlah penerimaan dan pengeluaran obat termasuk nomor batch dan tanggal kadaluwarsa obat Satu k...
Pengisian Kartu Stok Bagian judul pada kartu stok diisi dengan : • Nama sediaan farmasi • Kemasan / Satuan • Nama sumber d...
2. Pelaporan
Pelaporan adalah kumpulan catatan dan pendataan kegiatan administrasi pengelolaan sediaan farmasi, tenaga dan perlengkapan...
Jenis Laporan Keterangan Laporan Penerimaan Laporan Pengeluaran dan Lembar Permintaan Obat LPLPO yang dilaporkan sebulan s...
Contoh Formulir Laporan Penerimaan dan Pengeluaran Obat menggunakan LPLPO
Contoh Formulir Laporan Obat Rusak/Kadaluarsa
Contoh Formulir Laporan Narkotika dan Psikotropika (manual)
Laporan Narkotika dan Psikotropika Secara elektronik di http://sipnap.kemkes.go.id/
Laporan Obat Program HIV (Obat ARV) Secara elektronik di https://siha.kemkes.go.id
3. Pengarsipan
Pengarsipan adalah kegiatan menyimpan dokumen pencatatan dan pelaporan selama jangka waktu tertentu, dengan suatu sistem y...
Menurut Peraturan BPOM no. 4 tahun 2018 pembahasan 1.14 dan 1.15: Arsip disimpan sekurang-kurangnya lima tahun
Sekarang Saya Tahu … Pencatatan, pelaporan dan pengarsipan adalah kegiatan yang harus dilakukan Apoteker yang praktik di ...
Referensi Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 74 Tahun 2016 tentang Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Pusk...
Writewhat should NOT be forgotten. Isabel Allende – Chilean Author
Terima Kasih… Tetap Semangat!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mi 1 7. pencatatan, pelaporan, pengarsipan pengelolaan obat di puskesmas

31 views

Published on

Materi tentang Pencatatan, Pelaporan, dan Pengarsipan pengelolaan obat di Puskesmas sesuai Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Puskesmas

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mi 1 7. pencatatan, pelaporan, pengarsipan pengelolaan obat di puskesmas

  1. 1. Tim Pengajar Pelatihan Pelayanan Kefarmasian Bagi Tenaga Kefarmasian di Puskesmas Berbasis e-Learning PENCATATAN, PELAPORAN,DAN PENGARSIPAN PENGELOLAAN OBAT DI PUSKESMAS
  2. 2. Setelah belajar bagaimana pengendalian obat yang baik, kita akan melanjutkan ke materi selanjutnya yang sangat berkaitan erat, yaitu : Pencatatan Pelaporan dan Pengarsipan merupakan kegiatan administrasi terhadap seluruh rangkaian kegiatan pengelolaan obat dan BMHP di Puskesmas Pencatatan Pelaporan Pengarsipan
  3. 3. Tujuan Pembelajaran TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN UMUM: Peserta mampu melakukan pengelolaan Obat dan BMHP di Puskesmas TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN KHUSUS: Peserta mampu melakukan kegiatan pencatatan dan pelaporan pengelolaan obat di Puskesmas
  4. 4. Apa tujuan dari Pencatatan, Pelaporan, dan Pengarsipan Obat di Puskesmas ? Sebagai bukti pengelolaan telah dilaksanakan Sebagai sumber data untuk pembuatan laporan Sebagai sumber data untuk melakukan pengendalian
  5. 5. 1. Pencatatan
  6. 6. Pencatatan adalah kegiatan yang bertujuan untuk memonitor keluar dan masuknya obat di Puskesmas. Pencatatan dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan bentuk digital maupun manual Jangan lupa … • Di gudang obat harus tersedia kartu stok, buku penerimaan dan pengeluaran obat. • Di ruang obat tersedia kartu stok, rekapan harian penggunaan obat dan buku catatan pemakaian narkotik dan psikotropik. • Catatan pemakaian narkotik, psikotropik dan prekusor harus dilengkapi nama, umur, jenis kelamin, alamat, nomor telepon dan jumlah obat yang diterima setiap pasien.
  7. 7. Apa yang bisa kita peroleh dari Pencatatan? Informasi yang didapat: • Jumlah sediaan farmasi yang tersedia (sisa stok). • Jumlah sediaan farmasi yang diterima. • Jumlah sediaan farmasi yang keluar. • Jumlah sediaan farmasi yang hilang/ rusak/ kadaluwarsa. • Jangka waktu kekosongan sediaan farmasi. Manfaat informasi yang didapat:  Mengetahui dengan cepat jumlah persediaan sediaan farmasi.  Sebagai dasar dalam penyusunan laporan dan perencanaan kebutuhan.  Pengendalian persediaan.  Untuk pertanggungjawaban bagi petugas penyimpanan dan pendistribusian.
  8. 8. Kartu Stok Buku Penerimaan Obat Form / Buku catatan pemakaian Narkotika Psikotropika Rekap harian pemakaian obat Alat Pencatatan yang digunakan, antara lain :
  9. 9. Contoh Alat Pencatatan Kartu stok Buku penerimaan obat
  10. 10. Fungsi Kartu Stok Mencatat jumlah penerimaan dan pengeluaran obat termasuk nomor batch dan tanggal kadaluwarsa obat Satu kartu stok hanya digunakan untuk mencatat mutasi 1 jenis obat dari 1 sumber anggaran Data pada kartu stok digunakan menyusun laporan, perencanaan, pengadaan, distribusi dan sebagai pembanding terhadap keadaan fisik sediaan farmasi dalam tempat penyimpanannya
  11. 11. Pengisian Kartu Stok Bagian judul pada kartu stok diisi dengan : • Nama sediaan farmasi • Kemasan / Satuan • Nama sumber dana atau dari mana asalnya sediaan farmasi Kolom-kolom pada kartu stok diisi sebagai berikut : • Tanggal mutasi (penerimaan atau pengeluaran) • Sumber asal sediaan farmasi atau kepada siapa sediaan farmasi dikirim • No. Batch dan Tanggal kadaluwarsa • Jumlah penerimaan • Jumlah pengeluaran • Sisa stok • Paraf petugas yang mengerjakan
  12. 12. 2. Pelaporan
  13. 13. Pelaporan adalah kumpulan catatan dan pendataan kegiatan administrasi pengelolaan sediaan farmasi, tenaga dan perlengkapan kesehatan yang disajikan kepada pihak yang berkepentingan.
  14. 14. Jenis Laporan Keterangan Laporan Penerimaan Laporan Pengeluaran dan Lembar Permintaan Obat LPLPO yang dilaporkan sebulan sekali ke Dinas Kesehatan Laporan obat rusak, hilang atau kadaluarsa Dilaporkan ke kepala puskesmas secara periodik Laporan Narkotika dan Psikotropika SIPNAP dilaporkan ke Dinas Kesehatan dan melalui website BPOM Laporan kepatuhan terhadap formularium nasional Dilaporkan ke Dinas Kesehatan Laporan Obat Program (LogPro) Dilaporkan ke Dinas Kesehatan Laporan Penggunaan Obat Rasional Laporan Pelayanan Kefarmasian (PIO dan konseling) Dilaporkan ke Dinas Kesehatan Ada beberapa jenis pelaporan yang harus dilakukan Apoteker Puskesmas, yaitu :
  15. 15. Contoh Formulir Laporan Penerimaan dan Pengeluaran Obat menggunakan LPLPO
  16. 16. Contoh Formulir Laporan Obat Rusak/Kadaluarsa
  17. 17. Contoh Formulir Laporan Narkotika dan Psikotropika (manual)
  18. 18. Laporan Narkotika dan Psikotropika Secara elektronik di http://sipnap.kemkes.go.id/
  19. 19. Laporan Obat Program HIV (Obat ARV) Secara elektronik di https://siha.kemkes.go.id
  20. 20. 3. Pengarsipan
  21. 21. Pengarsipan adalah kegiatan menyimpan dokumen pencatatan dan pelaporan selama jangka waktu tertentu, dengan suatu sistem yang mudah ditelusur jika dibutuhkan.
  22. 22. Menurut Peraturan BPOM no. 4 tahun 2018 pembahasan 1.14 dan 1.15: Arsip disimpan sekurang-kurangnya lima tahun
  23. 23. Sekarang Saya Tahu … Pencatatan, pelaporan dan pengarsipan adalah kegiatan yang harus dilakukan Apoteker yang praktik di Puskesmas sebagai bukti kinerja dan membantu dalam melakukan monitoring serta evaluasi yang berkesinambungan. Pencatatan, pelaporan dan pengarsipan harus dilakukan secara rutin dan sesuai dengan standar dokumen yang telah ditentukan.
  24. 24. Referensi Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 74 Tahun 2016 tentang Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Puskesmas Peraturan Kepala Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan Nomor 4 Tahun 2018 tentang Pengawasan Pengelolaan Obat, Bahan Obat, Narkotika, Psikotropika, dan Prekursor Farmasi di Fasilitas Pelayanan Kefarmasian Petunjuk Teknis Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Puskesmas, Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia 2019 Modul Pelatihan Pelayanan Kefarmasian Bagi Tenaga Kefarmasian di Puskesmas, Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia 2020
  25. 25. Writewhat should NOT be forgotten. Isabel Allende – Chilean Author
  26. 26. Terima Kasih… Tetap Semangat!

×