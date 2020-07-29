Mi 1 4. penyimpanan obat di puskesmas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENYIMPANAN OBAT DI PUSKESMAS Apt. Windi Wikandari
Setelah Melakukan Penerimaan obat, Kegiatan selanjutnya adalah Penyimpanan.. yuk kita mulai pembahasan Penyimpanan Obat di...
Contoso Pharmaceuticals PENYIMPANAN OBAT ….. page 3 adalah suatu kegiatan pengaturan terhadap obat yang diterima agar aman...
1. Mutu obat yang tersedia dapat dipertahankan sesuai dengan persyaratan yang ditetapkan. 2. Menghindari penggunaan yang t...
Setelah mempelajari modul ini diharapkan: Secara umum, peserta mampu melakukan Pengelolaan Obat dan BMHP di Puskesmas. Sec...
5. Penyimpanan vaksin 4. Penyimpanan obat kegawatdaru- ratan medis 3. Penyimpanan obat High Alert dan LASA 2. Penyimpanan ...
1. ASPEK UMUM DALAM PENYIMPANAN OBAT
• Obat disimpan dalam lemari, rak, dan/atau palet1 • Suhu ruang harus sesuai syarat penyimpanan2 • Sediaan farmasi dalam j...
• Sediaan yang mudah terbakar, disimpan di tempat khusus dan terpisah dari obat lain 6 • Tersedia lemari pendingin untuk p...
When scaling, group all elements to be scaled. Scale as needed. Use the “Increase Font Size,” “Decrease Font Size” buttons...
2. PENYIMPANAN NARKOTIKA, PSIKOTROPIKA & PREKURSOR
PSIKOTROPIKAPREKURSOR Lemari Persyaratan lainnya Contoh obat Pintu ganda, kunci ganda NARKOTIKA Ergotamin Diazepam, Fenoba...
3. PENYIMPANAN OBAT HIGH ALERT DAN LASA
Obat-obatan yang perlu diwaspadai (high-alert medications) adalah obat yang persentasinya tinggi dalam menyebabkan terjadi...
Penyimpanan Obat LASA dijeda selang seling dan ditempel stiker LASA di Rak Penyimpanan elektrolit konsentrasi tinggi dan o...
4. PENYIMPANAN OBAT KEGAWAT- DARURATAN MEDIS
1. Anafilaktik syok kit 2. Emergency kit 3. Kit Kegawatdaruratan Persalinan Kuncidisposable Obat kegawatdaruratan medis di...
Penyimpanan Obat Kegawat Daruratan Medis 1. Simpan pada box/tas khusus dan terkunci, kunci harus mudah dipatahkan dan tida...
5. PENYIMPANAN VAKSIN
Nah terkait vaksin, logistik vaksin, dan imunisasi ini dapat Sejawat pelajari lebih lengkap di PMK No 12 Tahun 2017 tentan...
Contoso Pharmaceuticals Semua vaksin disimpan pada suhu 2°C s.d. 8°C pada vaccine refrigerator. Khusus vaksin Hepatitis B,...
Ketentuan dalam pemakaian vaksin Paparan vaksin terhadap panas Masa kedaluwarsa vaksin Waktu pendistribusian / penerimaan ...
Vaksin yang telah mendapatkan paparan panas lebih banyak (yang dinyatakan dengan perubahan kondisi Vaccine Vial Monitor/VV...
Apabila kondisi VVM vaksin sama, maka digunakan vaksin yang lebih pendek masa kedaluwarsanya (First Expire First Out/FEFO)...
Sisa Vaksin masih bisa digunakan selama :  VVM dalam kondisi A atau B  Belum melewati waktu kedaluwarsa  Tidak terendam...
PENANGANAN VAKSIN PADA KONDISI TERTENTU Penanganan vaksin dalam keadaan tertentu perlu dipahami oleh Apoteker Puskesmas, m...
• Apoteker melakukan monitoring administrasi dan fisik vaksin serta logistik lainnya setiap akhir bulan. • Hasil monitorin...
Contoh Kartu Stok Vaksin Kabupaten / Kota : …………………………. BULAN : ……………………………………TAHUN : ………………………………………. NO.SURAT PENGIRIMAN...
Sarana Penyimpanan Vaksin tingkat Puskesmas Vaccine Refrigerator adalah tempat menyimpan vaksin BCG, Td, DT, Hepatitis B, ...
Lemari es RCW 50 EK tingkat Puskesmas. Epi cold chain Okt 2003 Grapik kartu suhu. Freeze watch. Freeze Tag. Cool pack. Col...
Bentuk pintu vaccine refrigerator/freezer ada 2 yakni Front Opening dan Top Opening. Berikut kelebihan dan kekurangan Vacc...
Selain Vaccine Refrigerator, Apoteker perlu memahami sarana lain terkait sarana penyimpanan vaksin di Puskesmas, yaitu Ala...
Alat Pembawa Vaksin, terdiri dari : Kotak Dingin / Cold box • adalah suatu alat untuk menyimpan sementara dan membawa vaks...
Cold Pack Cool Pack Alat Untuk Mempertahankan Suhu, terdiri dari :
Nah, agar kualitas vaksin dapat selalu terjamin, maka Apoteker perlu melakukan pemeliharaan Vaccine Refrigerator lho… Sepe...
page 37 Pemeliharaan Vaccine Refrigerator Pemeliharaan Harian Pemeliharaan Mingguan Pemeliharaan Bulanan Pencairan bunga e...
Pemeliharaan Harian Melakukan pengecekan suhu dengan menggunakan thermometer atau alat pemantau suhu digital setiap pagi d...
Pemeliharaan Mingguan Memeriksa steker jangan sampai kendor, bila kendor gunakan obeng untuk mengencangkan baut. Mengamati...
Pemeliharaan Bulanan Sehari sebelumnya, kondisikan cool pack dan vaccine carrier atau cold box. Pindahkan vaksin ke dalamn...
Pencairan Bunga Es (defrosting) Dilakukan minimal 1 bulan sekali atau ketika bunga es mencapai ketebalan 0,5 cm. Sehari se...
Bagaimana, menarik bukan pembahasan tentang vaksin ini? Kalau masih penasaran, Sejawat bisa pelajari lengkapnya di Permenk...
Sekarang saya tahu Apoteker memiliki peranan penting dalam melakukan penyimpanan obat dan vaksin untuk menjamin mutu dan k...
REFERENSI Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 74 Tahun 2016 tentang Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Pusk...
Salam Apoteker Hebat! TERIMA KASIH… TETAP SEMANGAT!
  1. 1. PENYIMPANAN OBAT DI PUSKESMAS Apt. Windi Wikandari
  2. 2. Setelah Melakukan Penerimaan obat, Kegiatan selanjutnya adalah Penyimpanan.. yuk kita mulai pembahasan Penyimpanan Obat di Puskesmas...
  3. 3. Contoso Pharmaceuticals PENYIMPANAN OBAT ….. page 3 adalah suatu kegiatan pengaturan terhadap obat yang diterima agar aman (tidak hilang), terhindar dari kerusakan fisik maupun kimia dan mutunya tetap terjamin, sesuai dengan persyaratan yang ditetapkan
  4. 4. 1. Mutu obat yang tersedia dapat dipertahankan sesuai dengan persyaratan yang ditetapkan. 2. Menghindari penggunaan yang tidak bertanggungjawab dan menjaga ketersediaan 3. memudahkan pencarian dan pengawasan. Apoteker perlu melakukan kegiatan penyimpanan obat yang baik agar …
  5. 5. Setelah mempelajari modul ini diharapkan: Secara umum, peserta mampu melakukan Pengelolaan Obat dan BMHP di Puskesmas. Secara khusus, peserta mampu melakukan Penerimaan Obat di Puskesmas
  6. 6. 5. Penyimpanan vaksin 4. Penyimpanan obat kegawatdaru- ratan medis 3. Penyimpanan obat High Alert dan LASA 2. Penyimpanan Narkotika, Psikotropika, & Prekursor Materi yang akan dibahas ada 5, yaitu: 1. Aspek Umum Penyimpanan Obat Yuk kita Bahas Satu Persatu
  7. 7. 1. ASPEK UMUM DALAM PENYIMPANAN OBAT
  8. 8. • Obat disimpan dalam lemari, rak, dan/atau palet1 • Suhu ruang harus sesuai syarat penyimpanan2 • Sediaan farmasi dalam jumlah besar disimpan diatas pallet, teratur dengan memperhatikan tanda-tanda khusus 3 • Penyimpanan sesuai alfabet atau kelas terapi dengan sistem, First Expired First Out (FEFO), high alert dan life saving (obat emergency). 4 5. Narkotik dan psikotropik disimpan dalam lemari terkunci & kuncinya dipegang oleh apoteker Secara umum, hal yang perlu diperhatikan dalam penyimpanan obat adalah …
  9. 9. • Sediaan yang mudah terbakar, disimpan di tempat khusus dan terpisah dari obat lain 6 • Tersedia lemari pendingin untuk penyimpanan obat tertentu yang disertai dengan alat pemantau dan kartu suhu yang diisi sekurang kurangnya 2x sehari 7 • Tersedia Genset/ Listrik Cadangan untuk obat obatan Prioritas8 • Melakukan Pengendalian Penyimpanan untuk Kadaluarsa obat9 10. Inspeksi/pemantauan secara berkala terhadap tempat penyimpanan obat Secara umum, hal yang perlu diperhatikan dalam penyimpanan obat (lanjutan) …
  10. 10. When scaling, group all elements to be scaled. Scale as needed. Use the “Increase Font Size,” “Decrease Font Size” buttons or manually change the font size for the editable text. • OBAT KEGAWAT DARURATAN MEDIS • OBAT HIGH ALERT, LASA • VAKSIN HEAT SENSIITIVE • VAKSIN FREEZE SENSITIVE • NARKOTIKA,PSIKOTROPIKA, DAN PREKURSOR
  11. 11. 2. PENYIMPANAN NARKOTIKA, PSIKOTROPIKA & PREKURSOR
  12. 12. PSIKOTROPIKAPREKURSOR Lemari Persyaratan lainnya Contoh obat Pintu ganda, kunci ganda NARKOTIKA Ergotamin Diazepam, Fenobarbital 1 buah kunci dipegang oleh Apoteker, kunci lainnya dipegang oleh petugas lain yang dikuasakan Kodein Pembatasan personil, aman mudah diawasi Lemari Tersendiri, Aman Pintu ganda, kunci ganda Ketentuan Penyimpanan Narkotika, Psikotropika, dan Prekursor Farmasi Lengkapnya silakan pelajari PMK Nomor 3 Tahun 2015 tentang Peredaran, Penyimpanan, Pemusnahan, dan Pelaporan Narkotika, Psikotropika, dan Prekursor Farmasi yaa…
  13. 13. 3. PENYIMPANAN OBAT HIGH ALERT DAN LASA
  14. 14. Obat-obatan yang perlu diwaspadai (high-alert medications) adalah obat yang persentasinya tinggi dalam menyebabkan terjadi kesalahan/error dan/atau kejadian sentinel (sentinel event), obat yang berisiko tinggi menyebabkan dampak yang tidak diinginkan (adverse outcome) seperti elektrolit Pekat demikian pula obat-obat yang tampak mirip/ucapan mirip (Nama Obat, Rupa dan Ucapan Mirip/NORUM, atau Look-Alike Sound-Alike/ LASA) Lebih lengkap silakan pelajari PMK NO 11 TAHUN 2017 tentang Keselamatan Pasien
  15. 15. Penyimpanan Obat LASA dijeda selang seling dan ditempel stiker LASA di Rak Penyimpanan elektrolit konsentrasi tinggi dan obat risiko tinggi diberi stiker High Alert sampai ke unit terkecil obat dan diletakan terpisah dari obat lainnya Contoh Obat LASA dengan bentuk sediaan berbeda (sirup & drop) Contoh label High Alert MgSo4 20%, MgSo4 40% Contoh obat High Alert Contoh penyimpanan dan label Obat LASA
  16. 16. 4. PENYIMPANAN OBAT KEGAWAT- DARURATAN MEDIS
  17. 17. 1. Anafilaktik syok kit 2. Emergency kit 3. Kit Kegawatdaruratan Persalinan Kuncidisposable Obat kegawatdaruratan medis digunakan hanya pada saat emergensi dan ditempatkan di ruang pemeriksaan, kamar suntik, poli gigi, ruang imunisasi, ruang bersalin dan di Unit Layanan Gawat Darurat. Penetapan jenis obat kegawatdaruratan medis termasuk antidot harus disepakati bersama antara apoteker/tenaga farmasi, dokter dan perawat
  18. 18. Penyimpanan Obat Kegawat Daruratan Medis 1. Simpan pada box/tas khusus dan terkunci, kunci harus mudah dipatahkan dan tidak dapat digunakan lagi hal ini untuk menjaga keutuhan kit agar obat selalu tersedia 2. Segera lakukan penggantian obat yang terpakai segera setelah digunakan dan dikunci kembali 3. Lakukan pengecekan suhu, waktu kadaluarsa, no bets, dan kondisi kualitas organoleptis pada obat kegawatdaruratan medis secara berkala Kuncidisposable
  19. 19. 5. PENYIMPANAN VAKSIN
  20. 20. Nah terkait vaksin, logistik vaksin, dan imunisasi ini dapat Sejawat pelajari lebih lengkap di PMK No 12 Tahun 2017 tentang Imunisasi ya… Yuk kita bahas sebagian di sini…
  21. 21. Contoso Pharmaceuticals Semua vaksin disimpan pada suhu 2°C s.d. 8°C pada vaccine refrigerator. Khusus vaksin Hepatitis B, pada bidan desa disimpan pada suhu ruangan, terlindung dari sinar matahari langsung.
  22. 22. Ketentuan dalam pemakaian vaksin Paparan vaksin terhadap panas Masa kedaluwarsa vaksin Waktu pendistribusian / penerimaan Pemakaian sisa vaksin Penanganan vaksin dalam kondisi tertentu Monitoring Vaksin dan logistik
  23. 23. Vaksin yang telah mendapatkan paparan panas lebih banyak (yang dinyatakan dengan perubahan kondisi Vaccine Vial Monitor/VVM A ke kondisi B) harus digunakan terlebih dahulu meskipun masa kedaluwarsanya masih lebih panjang. Vaksin dengan kondisi VVM C dan D tidak boleh digunakan. Gambar Indikator VVM pada Vaksin PAPARAN TERHADAP PANAS
  24. 24. Apabila kondisi VVM vaksin sama, maka digunakan vaksin yang lebih pendek masa kedaluwarsanya (First Expire First Out/FEFO). MASA KEDALUWARSA VAKSIN Vaksin yang terlebih dahulu diterima sebaiknya dikeluarkan terlebih dahulu.Hal ini dilakukan dengan asumsi bahwa vaksin yang diterima lebih awal mempunyai jangka waktu pemakaian yang lebih pendek WAKTU PENERIMAAN VAKSIN
  25. 25. Sisa Vaksin masih bisa digunakan selama :  VVM dalam kondisi A atau B  Belum melewati waktu kedaluwarsa  Tidak terendam air selama penyimpanan  Disimpan pada suhu 2°C s.d. 8°C  Belum melampaui masa pemakaian PEMAKAIAN SISA VAKSIN
  26. 26. PENANGANAN VAKSIN PADA KONDISI TERTENTU Penanganan vaksin dalam keadaan tertentu perlu dipahami oleh Apoteker Puskesmas, mengingat vaksin sangat rentan terhadap perubahan suhu sedangkan penyimpanan vaksin pada tingkat puskesmas dianggap yang paling rentan, karena power tidak stabil, daya listrik terbatas, atau mungkin tidak ada listrik
  27. 27. • Apoteker melakukan monitoring administrasi dan fisik vaksin serta logistik lainnya setiap akhir bulan. • Hasil monitoring dicatat pada kartu stok dan dilaporkan secara berjenjang bersamaan dengan laporan cakupan Imunisasi. MONITORING VAKSIN DAN LOGISTIK
  28. 28. Contoh Kartu Stok Vaksin Kabupaten / Kota : …………………………. BULAN : ……………………………………TAHUN : ………………………………………. NO.SURAT PENGIRIMAN. / SBBK PENERIMAAN PENGELUARAN 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 PENGELOLA PROGRAM IMUNISASI / VAKSIN MENGETAHUI, KEPALA DINAS KESEHATAN KAB / KOTA …………………………… FORMAT PENCATATAN STOK VAKSIN KABUPATEN / KOTA JENIS ANTIGEN :……………….. JUMLAH NO TANGGAL DITERIMA DARI DIPERGUNAKAN KE NO BATCH/LOT VVM TGL KADALUARSA SISA KETERANGAN ………………………………………………..
  29. 29. Sarana Penyimpanan Vaksin tingkat Puskesmas Vaccine Refrigerator adalah tempat menyimpan vaksin BCG, Td, DT, Hepatitis B, Campak, IPV dan DPT-HB-Hib, pada suhu yang ditentukan +2°C s.d. +8°C dapat juga difungsikan untuk membuat kotak dingin cair (cool pack). Freezer adalah untuk menyimpan vaksin polio pada suhu yang ditentukan antara -15oC s/d -25oC atau membuat kotak es beku (cold pack).
  30. 30. Lemari es RCW 50 EK tingkat Puskesmas. Epi cold chain Okt 2003 Grapik kartu suhu. Freeze watch. Freeze Tag. Cool pack. Cold pack. Atau. Atau. Volume untuk vaksin = 24 Lt. Thermostat. Thermometer Hept. B Hept B DPT DPT Campak Campak BCG BCG Polio Polio Polio BCG DT DT TT TT Vaksin freeze Sensitive. Harus selalu berjauhan dengan evaporator. Vaksin Heat Sensitive. Harus selalu berdekatan dengan evaporator. RCW 50 EK ▪ Kompartemen kanan dan kiri suhu+2°C s.d +8°C ▪ Bagian tengah freezer
  31. 31. Bentuk pintu vaccine refrigerator/freezer ada 2 yakni Front Opening dan Top Opening. Berikut kelebihan dan kekurangan Vaccine Refrigerator berdasarkan letak pintu :
  32. 32. Selain Vaccine Refrigerator, Apoteker perlu memahami sarana lain terkait sarana penyimpanan vaksin di Puskesmas, yaitu Alat Pembawa Vaksin dan Alat untuk Mempertahankan Suhu
  33. 33. Alat Pembawa Vaksin, terdiri dari : Kotak Dingin / Cold box • adalah suatu alat untuk menyimpan sementara dan membawa vaksin • umumnya memiliki volume kotor 40 liter dan 70 liter Vaccine carrier • adalah alat untuk mengirim/membawa vaksin dari puskesmas ke posyandu atau tempat pelayanan imunisasi lainnya yang dapat mempertahankan suhu +2°C s/d +8°C
  34. 34. Cold Pack Cool Pack Alat Untuk Mempertahankan Suhu, terdiri dari :
  35. 35. Nah, agar kualitas vaksin dapat selalu terjamin, maka Apoteker perlu melakukan pemeliharaan Vaccine Refrigerator lho… Seperti apakah bentuk kegiatannya? Yuk kita lanjut belajarnya ….
  36. 36. page 37 Pemeliharaan Vaccine Refrigerator Pemeliharaan Harian Pemeliharaan Mingguan Pemeliharaan Bulanan Pencairan bunga es (defrosting)
  37. 37. Pemeliharaan Harian Melakukan pengecekan suhu dengan menggunakan thermometer atau alat pemantau suhu digital setiap pagi dan sore, termasuk hari libur. Memeriksa apakah terjadi bunga es dan memeriksa ketebalan bunga es. Apabila bunga es lebih dari 0,5 cm lakukan pencairan bunga es Memeriksa apakah terdapat cairan pada dasar lemari es. Apabila terdapat cairan harus segera dibersihkan atau dibuang. Melakukan pencatatan langsung setelah pengecekan suhu pada thermometer atau pemantau suhu dikartu pencatatan suhu setiap pagi dan sore
  38. 38. Pemeliharaan Mingguan Memeriksa steker jangan sampai kendor, bila kendor gunakan obeng untuk mengencangkan baut. Mengamati tanda-tanda steker hangus dengan melihat perubahan warna pada steker, jika itu terjadi gantilah steker dengan yang baru. Agar tidak terjadi konsleting saat membersihkan badan vaccine refrigerator, lepaskan steker dari stop kontak. Lap basah, kuas yang lembut/spon busa dan sabun dipergunakan untuk membersihkan badan vaccine refrigerator. Keringkan kembali badan vaccine refrigerator dengan lap kering. Selama membersihkan badan vaccine refrigerator, jangan membuka pintu vaccine refrigerator agar suhu tetap terjaga 2°C - 8°C Setelah selesai membersihkan badan vaccine refrigerator colok kembali steker. Mencatat kegiatan pemeliharaan mingguan pada kartu pemeliharaan vaccine refrigerator.
  39. 39. Pemeliharaan Bulanan Sehari sebelumnya, kondisikan cool pack dan vaccine carrier atau cold box. Pindahkan vaksin ke dalamnya. saat melakukan pencairanbunga es (defrosting), lepaskan steker dari stop kontak. Membersihkan kondensor pada vaccine refrigerator model terbuka menggunakan sikat lembut atau tekanan udara. Pada model tertutup hal ini tidak perlu dilakukan. Periksa kerapatan pintu dengan menggunakan selembar kertas. bila kertas sulit ditarik = karet pintu masih baik, sebaliknya bila kertas mudah ditarik = karet sudah sudah mengeras. Olesi karet pintu dengan bedak atau minyak goreng agar kembali lentur. Memeriksa steker jangan sampai kendor, bila kendor gunakan obeng untuk mengencangkan baut. Selama membersihkan badan vaccine refrigerator, jangan membuka pintu vaccine refrigerator agar suhu tetap terjaga 2°C-8°C. Setelah selesai membersihkan badan vaccine refrigerator colok kembali steker. Mencatat kegiatan pemeliharaan bulanan pada kartu pemeliharaan vaccine refrigerator. Untuk vaccine refrigerator dengan sumber tenaga surya, dilakukan pembersihan panel surya dan penghalang sinar apabila berdekatan dengan pepohonan. Untuk vaccine refrigerator dengan sumber tenaga surya dan aki/accu, lakukan pemeriksaan kondisi air aki.
  40. 40. Pencairan Bunga Es (defrosting) Dilakukan minimal 1 bulan sekali atau ketika bunga es mencapai ketebalan 0,5 cm. Sehari sebelum pencairan bunga es, kondisikan cool pack dan vaccine carrier / cold box. Pindahkan vaksin ke dalam vaccine carrier / cold box yang telah berisi cool pack Cabut steker saat ingin melakukan pencairan bunga es. Defrosting dapat dilakukan dengan cara membiarkan hingga mencair atau menyiram dengan air hangat. Gunakan lap kering untuk mengeringkan bagian dalam refrigerator termasuk evaporator saat bunga es mencair. Pasang kembali steker dan jangan merubah thermostat hingga suhu Vaccine Refrigerator kembali stabil (2-8°C). Susun kembali vaksin ke dalam Vaccine Refrigerator sesuai ketentuan, setelah suhu lemari es telah mencapai 2-8°C. Catat kegiatan pemeliharaan bulanan pada kartu pemeliharaan
  41. 41. Bagaimana, menarik bukan pembahasan tentang vaksin ini? Kalau masih penasaran, Sejawat bisa pelajari lengkapnya di Permenkes No 12 Tahun 2017 tentang Imunisasi.. Nah, untuk materi Penyimpanan Obat di Puskesmas kita cukupkan di sini ya… Semoga bermanfaat!
  42. 42. Sekarang saya tahu Apoteker memiliki peranan penting dalam melakukan penyimpanan obat dan vaksin untuk menjamin mutu dan keamanan obat dan vaksin. Ada beberapa jenis sediaan obat yang perlu menjadi perhatian khusus dalam penyimpanannya, antara lain Narkotika, Psikotropika, Prekursor, obat High Alert dan LASA, obat kegawatdaruratan medis, serta Vaksin
  43. 43. REFERENSI Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 74 Tahun 2016 tentang Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Puskesmas Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 12 Tahun 2017 tentang Penyelenggaraan Imunisasi Peraturan Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan Nomor 4 Tahun 2018 tentang Pengawasan Pengelolaan Obat, Bahan Obat, Narkotika, Psikotropika, dan Prekursor Farmasi di Fasilitas Pelayanan Kefarmasian. Petunjuk Teknis Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Puskesmas, Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia 2019 Modul Pelatihan Pelayanan Kefarmasian Bagi Tenaga Kefarmasian di Puskesmas, Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia 2020
  44. 44. Salam Apoteker Hebat! TERIMA KASIH… TETAP SEMANGAT!

