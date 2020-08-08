Mi 1 1. perencanaan obat di puskesmas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas Tim Tutor Pelatihan Pelayanan Kefarmasian Bagi Tenaga Kefarmasian di Puskesmas Ber...
Apt. Lina Nadhilah Apt. Medindia Ferolita Apt. Windi Wikandari Apt. Miratul Jannah Apt. Pandu Wibowo
Semangat Pagi, Apoteker hebat! Hari ini kita akan mulai pembelajaran kita di Materi Inti pertama Pengelolaan Obat dan BMHP...
Perencanaan Kebutuhan itu apa ya?
Perencanaan Kebutuhan adalah proses kegiatan seleksi Sediaan Farmasi dan BMHP untuk menentukan jenis dan jumlah pemenuhan ...
Perencanaan kebutuhan obat di puskesmas dilakukan setiap periode sekurang-kurangnya sekali dalam satu tahun, dan dilaksana...
Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat perlu dilakukan dengan baik agar dapat : 1. Membuat perkiraan jenis dan jumlah Sediaan Farmasi ...
Sediaan Farmasi obat, bahan obat, obat tradisional dan kosmetika Bahan Medis Habis Pakai alat kesehatan yang ditujukan unt...
Tapi kali ini kita akan fokus belajar tentang Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas ya… Setelah mempelajari pokok bahasa...
Lalu, apa saja yang perlu dipahami agar dapat membuat Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat yang baik?
Tahapan Perencanaan Kebutuhan Pemilihan sediaan Pengumpulan data Penetapan stok penyangga (buffer stock) Penyesuaian (perh...
LPLPO puskesmas menjadi dasar untuk rencana kebutuhan obat tingkat puskesmas dan digunakan sebagai data pengajuan kebutuha...
Kita mulai bahas satu per satu ya…
1. Pemilihan Sediaan
Pemilihan Obat yang akan digunakan, berdasarkan : KMK 813 Tahun 2019 tentang Fornas 2019.pdf KMK 514 Tahun 2015 Panduan Pr...
Rapat Penyusunan Formularium Puskesmas Peserta Tim Penyusunan Formularium PJ Farmasi dan tim Apoteker PJ Program yang berk...
tercantum dalam DOEN dan FORNAS untuk Fasilitas Kesehatan Tingkat Pertama (FKTP). Berdasarkan standar pengobatan/pedoman d...
2. Pengumpulan Data
Data yang perlu dikumpulkan antara lain :
3. Penetapan stok penyangga (buffer stock)
Puskesmas perlu menetapkan stok penyangga (buffer stock), dengan mempertimbangkan :  waktu tunggu (lead time),  penerima...
4. Penyusunan (perhitungan) Rencana Kebutuhan Obat
Ada 2 metode utama yang dapat dilakukan dalam menghitung kebutuhan obat di Puskesmas, yaitu : Metode Konsumsi metode yang ...
• A = Rencana kebutuhan tahun depan • B = Pemakaian rata-rata periode sebelumnya x 12 bulan • C = Stok pengaman 10 % – 20 ...
Contoh Perhitungan Metode Konsumsi Data Obat • Selama tahun 2019 (Januari – Desember) pemakaian parasetamol tablet sebanya...
• D = Rencana kebutuhan tahun depan • C = Jumlah kebutuhan tahun depan • B = Pemakaian rata2 per bulan tahun lalu • A = Si...
Contoh Perhitungan Rencana Kebutuhan Obat Puskesmas
Metode Morbiditas 1. Menetapkan pola morbiditas penyakit berdasarkan kelompok umur 2. Menentukan jumlah kunjungan kasus be...
Contoh Perhitungan Metode Morbiditas Data Penggunaan oralit pada penyakit diare akut Anak-anak • Satu siklus pengobatan di...
5. Penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat
Penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat dilakukan melalui evaluasi terhadap perencanaan, yaitu menggunakan metode : Analisis AB...
Cara paling efektif dan efisien dalam menyesuaikan rencana pengadaan obat adalah dengan melakukan Revisi Daftar Obat berda...
Contoh 1, penyesuaian dengan data waktu kadaluarsa obat
Contoh 2, penyesuaian dengan data pemusnahan obat
Contoh 3, penyesuaian dengan data kemasan dan harga pasar
Contoh 4, penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat gabungan
Nah, jangan lupa, dalam menyusun perencanaan kebutuhan obat di Puskesmas, kita sebagai Apoteker harus …… Menyusun perencan...
Perhitungan Kebutuhan Obat Program dapat mengkombinasikan Metode Morbiditas dengan Metode Konsumsi. Data yang digunakan pa...
Nah untuk contoh perhitungan kebutuhan obat program kita coba lihat cara menghitung kebutuhan vaksin dan logistiknya ya…
PERENCANAAN KEBUTUHAN LOGISTIK IMUNISASI (VAKSIN) Perhatikan:  Jumlah sasaran  Jumlah pemberian  Target cakupan 100%  ...
PERENCANAAN KEBUTUHAN LOGISTIK IMUNISASI (Auto Disable Syringe / ADS) Menggunakan sistem bundling, disamakan dengan jumlah...
Sekarang Saya Tahu …. • Perencanaan obat adalah langkah pertama dalam manajemen pengelolaan obat yang harus dilakukan seca...
If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how AMAZING you can be. Maya Angelou – American Poet
Referensi …. Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 74 Tahun 2016 tentang Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di P...
Thank You!
Mi 1 1. perencanaan obat di puskesmas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mi 1 1. perencanaan obat di puskesmas

17 views

Published on

Materi tentang perencanaan kebutuhan obat di Puskesmas sesuai Standar Pelayanana Kefarmasian di Puskesmas

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mi 1 1. perencanaan obat di puskesmas

  1. 1. Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas Tim Tutor Pelatihan Pelayanan Kefarmasian Bagi Tenaga Kefarmasian di Puskesmas Berbasis e- Learning
  2. 2. Apt. Lina Nadhilah Apt. Medindia Ferolita Apt. Windi Wikandari Apt. Miratul Jannah Apt. Pandu Wibowo
  3. 3. Semangat Pagi, Apoteker hebat! Hari ini kita akan mulai pembelajaran kita di Materi Inti pertama Pengelolaan Obat dan BMHP di Puskesmas. Kita masuk ke pokok bahasan pertama yaa tentang Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas… Selamat belajar!
  4. 4. Perencanaan Kebutuhan itu apa ya?
  5. 5. Perencanaan Kebutuhan adalah proses kegiatan seleksi Sediaan Farmasi dan BMHP untuk menentukan jenis dan jumlah pemenuhan kebutuhan Puskesmas
  6. 6. Perencanaan kebutuhan obat di puskesmas dilakukan setiap periode sekurang-kurangnya sekali dalam satu tahun, dan dilaksanakan oleh Apoteker.
  7. 7. Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat perlu dilakukan dengan baik agar dapat : 1. Membuat perkiraan jenis dan jumlah Sediaan Farmasi dan Bahan Medis Habis Pakai yang mendekati kebutuhan; 2. meningkatkan penggunaan Obat secara rasional; dan 3. meningkatkan efisiensi penggunaan Obat
  8. 8. Sediaan Farmasi obat, bahan obat, obat tradisional dan kosmetika Bahan Medis Habis Pakai alat kesehatan yang ditujukan untuk penggunaan sekali pakai (single use) yang daftar produknya diatur dalam peraturan perundang-undangan. Sebenarnya ada beberapa objek kerja yang dapat kita temukan di Puskesmas
  9. 9. Tapi kali ini kita akan fokus belajar tentang Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas ya… Setelah mempelajari pokok bahasan ini diharapkan: Secara umum, peserta mampu melakukan Pengelolaan Obat dan BMHP di Puskesmas. Secara khusus, peserta mampu melakukan Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas
  10. 10. Lalu, apa saja yang perlu dipahami agar dapat membuat Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat yang baik?
  11. 11. Tahapan Perencanaan Kebutuhan Pemilihan sediaan Pengumpulan data Penetapan stok penyangga (buffer stock) Penyesuaian (perhitungan) rencana kebutuhan obat (RKO) Penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat LPLPO puskesmas menjadi dasar untuk rencana kebutuhan obat tingkat puskesmas dan digunakan sebagai data pengajuan kebutuhan obat ke Dinas Kesehatan Kabupaten/Kota
  12. 12. LPLPO puskesmas menjadi dasar untuk rencana kebutuhan obat tingkat puskesmas dan digunakan sebagai data pengajuan kebutuhan obat ke Dinas Kesehatan Kabupaten/Kota
  13. 13. Kita mulai bahas satu per satu ya…
  14. 14. 1. Pemilihan Sediaan
  15. 15. Pemilihan Obat yang akan digunakan, berdasarkan : KMK 813 Tahun 2019 tentang Fornas 2019.pdf KMK 514 Tahun 2015 Panduan Praktik Klinis Bagi Dokter di Fasyankes Tk Pertama.pdf PPK Dokter Yankes Primer Daftar Obat Esensial Nasional (DOEN) Formulari um Nasional
  16. 16. Rapat Penyusunan Formularium Puskesmas Peserta Tim Penyusunan Formularium PJ Farmasi dan tim Apoteker PJ Program yang berkaitan dgn pengobatan Dokter, dokter gigi, perawat, bidan Perwakilan pustu/jaringan pkm Agenda Setahun sekali Usahakan di awal tahun Review Formularium Puskesmas periode sebelumnya Penyampaian RKO tahun berjalan Kesepakatan kebijakan peresepan
  17. 17. tercantum dalam DOEN dan FORNAS untuk Fasilitas Kesehatan Tingkat Pertama (FKTP). Berdasarkan standar pengobatan/pedoman diagnosa dan terapi. Mengutamakan penggunaan obat generik Memiliki rasio manfaat-risiko (benefit-risk ratio) yang paling menguntungkan penderita. Menguntungkan dalam hal kepatuhan dan penerimaan oleh pasien. Memiliki rasio manfaat-biaya (benefit-cost ratio) yang tertinggi berdasarkan biaya langsung dan tidak langsung. Obat yang terbukti paling efektif secara ilmiah dan aman (evidence based medicines) Kriteria Obat Formularium Puskesmas
  18. 18. 2. Pengumpulan Data
  19. 19. Data yang perlu dikumpulkan antara lain :
  20. 20. 3. Penetapan stok penyangga (buffer stock)
  21. 21. Puskesmas perlu menetapkan stok penyangga (buffer stock), dengan mempertimbangkan :  waktu tunggu (lead time),  penerimaan obat  kemungkinan perubahan pola penyakit  kenaikan jumlah kunjungan  ketersediaan anggaran Buffer stock bervariasi tergantung kepada kebijakan puskesmas
  22. 22. 4. Penyusunan (perhitungan) Rencana Kebutuhan Obat
  23. 23. Ada 2 metode utama yang dapat dilakukan dalam menghitung kebutuhan obat di Puskesmas, yaitu : Metode Konsumsi metode yang didasarkan atas analisa data konsumsi obat periode sebelumnya Metode Morbiditas perhitungan kebutuhan obat berdasarkan pola penyakit
  24. 24. • A = Rencana kebutuhan tahun depan • B = Pemakaian rata-rata periode sebelumnya x 12 bulan • C = Stok pengaman 10 % – 20 % • D = Waktu tunggu (3 – 4 minggu) • E = Sisa stok periode sebelumnya Metode Konsumsi A= (B+C+D) - E Secara umum, rumus perencanaan obat:
  25. 25. Contoh Perhitungan Metode Konsumsi Data Obat • Selama tahun 2019 (Januari – Desember) pemakaian parasetamol tablet sebanyak 25.000 tablet untuk pemakaian selama 10 (sepuluh) bulan. • Pernah terjadi kekosongan selama 2 (dua) bulan. • Sisa stok per 31 Desember 2019 adalah 100 tablet. • Berapa Rencana Kebutuhan Obat Tahun 2020? Perhitungan Kebutuhan Obat 2020 •Pemakaian rata-rata Parasetamol tablet perbulan tahun 2019 adalah 25.000 tablet : 10 ═ 2.500 tablet. •B = 2.500 tablet x 12 = 30.000 tablet. •Pada umumnya stok pengaman berkisar antara 10% - 20% (termasuk untuk mengantisipasi kemungkinan kenaikan kunjungan). Misalkan berdasarkan evaluasi data diperkirakan 20%, maka C = 20% x 30.000 tablet = 6.000 tablet. •Pada umumnya waktu tunggu berkisar antara 3 (tiga) s/d 4 (empat) minggu. Pemakaian rata-rata Parasetamol tablet perminggu adalah 2.500 tablet : 4 = 625 tablet. Misalkan leadtime diperkirakan 3 minggu , maka D = 3 x 625 tablet = 1.875 tablet. Rencana Kebutuhan Parasetamol tahun 2020, • A = (B + C + D) - E = (30.000 tablet + 6.000 tablet + 1.875 tablet) – 100 tablet = 37,775 tablet • Rencana Kebutuhan Obat 37.775 tablet, dibulatkan sesuai kemasan 100 tablet menjadi 37800 tablet
  26. 26. • D = Rencana kebutuhan tahun depan • C = Jumlah kebutuhan tahun depan • B = Pemakaian rata2 per bulan tahun lalu • A = Sisa stok tahun lalu Masih tentang Metode Konsumsi D= C - A Secara khusus, rumus RKO Puskesmas adalah : C= B X 18Dimana :
  27. 27. Contoh Perhitungan Rencana Kebutuhan Obat Puskesmas
  28. 28. Metode Morbiditas 1. Menetapkan pola morbiditas penyakit berdasarkan kelompok umur 2. Menentukan jumlah kunjungan kasus berdasarkan prevalensi penyakit. 3. Menyediakan formularium/ standar/ pedoman sediaan farmasi. 4. Menghitung perkiraan kebutuhan sediaan farmasi. 5. Penyesuaian dengan alokasi dana yang tersedia Langkah- langkahnya :
  29. 29. Contoh Perhitungan Metode Morbiditas Data Penggunaan oralit pada penyakit diare akut Anak-anak • Satu siklus pengobatan diare diperlukan 10 bungkus oralit @ 200 ml. • Jumlah kasus 10.000 kasus. • Jadi, Jumlah oralit yang diperlukan = 10.000 kasus x 10 bungkus = 100.000 bungkus @ 200 ml Data Penggunaan oralit pada penyakit diare akut Dewasa • Satu siklus pengobatan diare diperlukan 20 bungkus oralit @ 200ml. • Jumlah kasus 5.000 kasus. • Jadi, Jumlah oralit yang diperlukan = 5.000 kasus x 20 bungkus = 100.000 bungkus @ 200ml. Jumlah Kebutuhan Oralit • Dengan demikian jumlah kebutuhan garam oralit satu periode = 100.000 + 100.000 = 200.000 bungkus @ 200ml
  30. 30. 5. Penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat
  31. 31. Penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat dilakukan melalui evaluasi terhadap perencanaan, yaitu menggunakan metode : Analisis ABC Kelompok A kelompok obat yang jumlah nilai rencana pengadaannya menunjukkan penyerapan dana sekitar 70% dari jumlah dana obat keseluruhan Kelompok B kelompok obat yang jumlah nilai rencana pengadaannya menunjukkan penyerapan dana sekitar 20% Kelompok C kelompok obat yang jumlah nilai rencana pengadaannya menunjukkan penyerapan dana sekitar 10% dari jumlah dana obat keseluruhan Analisis VEN Kelompok V (Vital) kelompok obat yang mampu menyelamatkan jiwa (life saving) Kelompok E (Esensial) kelompok obat yang bekerja pada sumber penyebab penyakit dan paling dibutuhkan untuk pelayanan kesehatan Kelompok N (Non Esensial) kelompok obat penunjang yaitu obat yang kerjanya ringan dan biasa dipergunakan untuk menimbulkan kenyamanan atau untuk mengatasi keluhan ringan Analisis Kombinasi Revisi Daftar Obat
  32. 32. Cara paling efektif dan efisien dalam menyesuaikan rencana pengadaan obat adalah dengan melakukan Revisi Daftar Obat berdasarkan : • Perlu dikroscek dengan data rencana pengadaan tahun berjalan/sebelumnya • Obat Emergency dan Kit Anafilaktik Syok (obat Vital) wajib tersedia data waktu kadaluarsa obat • Prinsipnya : jumlah obat yang dimusnahkan akan mengurangi nilai pemakaian rerata per bulan • Rencana Pengadaan = [((pemakaian rerata per bulan x 12) – jumlah obat dimusnahkan) / 12] x 18 bulan – sisa stok data pemusnahan obat • Pembulatan volume ke bawah sesuai kemasan • Harga pasar survey dari e-Katalog, price list penyedia, dan/atau web resmi pbf / apotek. Pastikan harga setelah PPN • Disesuaikan dengan ketersediaan anggaran data kemasan dan harga pasar
  33. 33. Contoh 1, penyesuaian dengan data waktu kadaluarsa obat
  34. 34. Contoh 2, penyesuaian dengan data pemusnahan obat
  35. 35. Contoh 3, penyesuaian dengan data kemasan dan harga pasar
  36. 36. Contoh 4, penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat gabungan
  37. 37. Nah, jangan lupa, dalam menyusun perencanaan kebutuhan obat di Puskesmas, kita sebagai Apoteker harus …… Menyusun perencanaan kebutuhan secara terpadu dengan tenaga Kesehatan lainnya (terutama untuk Obat Program) Melakukan analisa perhitungan akhir satu per satu item obat, tidak boleh semata mengandalkan copy paste rumus
  38. 38. Perhitungan Kebutuhan Obat Program dapat mengkombinasikan Metode Morbiditas dengan Metode Konsumsi. Data yang digunakan pada perhitungan bukanlah data kunjungan kasus, tetapi data sasaran program. 1. Menentukan standar pemberian obat berdasarkan pedoman/standar program 2. Menentukan jumlah sasaran program 3. Menghitung perkiraan kebutuhan obat 4. Mengurangi angka kebutuhan obat dengan sisa stok 5. Penyesuaian dengan alokasi dana yang tersedia Langkah-langkahnya :
  39. 39. Nah untuk contoh perhitungan kebutuhan obat program kita coba lihat cara menghitung kebutuhan vaksin dan logistiknya ya…
  40. 40. PERENCANAAN KEBUTUHAN LOGISTIK IMUNISASI (VAKSIN) Perhatikan:  Jumlah sasaran  Jumlah pemberian  Target cakupan 100%  Indeks pemakaian (IP) vaksin  Sisa stok IP = jumlah cakupan 𝑗𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑣𝑎𝑘𝑠𝑖𝑛 𝑦𝑎𝑛𝑔 𝑑𝑖𝑝𝑎𝑘𝑎𝑖 Kebutuhan = jumlah 𝑠𝑎𝑠𝑎𝑟𝑎𝑛 𝑥 𝑗𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑝𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝑥 100% 𝐼𝑃 𝑣𝑎𝑘𝑠𝑖𝑛 − sisa stok No Jenis vaksin Jumlah dosis/vial IP 1 Hepatitis B 1 1 2 Polio 10 6 3 Campak 10 4 4 BCG 20 4 5 6 7 DPT/HB DPT/HB/Hib IPV 5 5 10 3,5 3.5 8 9 DT 10 8 IP adalah pemakaian rata-rata setiap kemasan vaksin, dilakukan di setiap level. IP untuk kegiatan imunisasi masal lebih besar dari imunisasi rutin karena sasaran berkumpul dalam jumlah besar pada satu tempat yang sama (contoh, BIAS di sekolah dasar pada bulan Agustus) Contoh IP beberapa jenis vaksin
  41. 41. PERENCANAAN KEBUTUHAN LOGISTIK IMUNISASI (Auto Disable Syringe / ADS) Menggunakan sistem bundling, disamakan dengan jumlah vaksin (sesuai IP) No Ukuran ADS Keterangan 1 0,05 ml Untuk imunisasi BCG 2 0,5 ml Untuk DPT-Hib-HB, campak, Dt, Td, IPV 3 5 ml Untuk melarutkan BCG dan campak PERENCANAAN KEBUTUHAN LOGISTIK IMUNISASI (Safety Box / SB) Perhatikan: SB ukuran 2,5 L menampung 50 alat suntik bekas SB ukuran 5 L menampung 100 alat suntik bekas SB khusus untuk alat suntik bekas, dan hanya boleh diisi sampai ¾ box penuh.
  42. 42. Sekarang Saya Tahu …. • Perencanaan obat adalah langkah pertama dalam manajemen pengelolaan obat yang harus dilakukan secara teliti berdasarkan data-data yang tersedia. • Penyusunan Rencana Kebutuhan Obat tidak dapat dilakukan secara copy paste karena pola konsumsi obat dan/atau morbiditas dapat bervariasi setiap periodenya. • Apoteker sangat berperan penting dalam proses perencanaan obat di Puskesmas. Peran ini sangat sulit digantikan oleh tenaga Kesehatan lainnya
  43. 43. If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how AMAZING you can be. Maya Angelou – American Poet
  44. 44. Referensi …. Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 74 Tahun 2016 tentang Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Puskesmas Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 12 Tahun 2017 tentang Penyelenggaraan Imunisasi Peraturan Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan Nomor 4 Tahun 2018 tentang Pengawasan Pengelolaan Obat, Bahan Obat, Narkotika, Psikotropika, dan Prekursor Farmasi di Fasilitas Pelayanan Kefarmasian. Petunjuk Teknis Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di Puskesmas, Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia 2019 Modul Pelatihan Pelayanan Kefarmasian Bagi Tenaga Kefarmasian di Puskesmas, Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia 2020
  45. 45. Thank You!

×