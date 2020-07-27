Mi 1 1. perencanaan obat di puskesmas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas Apt. Lina Nadhilah
Perencanaan Kebutuhan itu apa ya?
Perencanaan Kebutuhan adalah proses kegiatan seleksi Sediaan Farmasi dan BMHP untuk menentukan jenis dan jumlah pemenuhan ...
Perencanaan kebutuhan obat di puskesmas dilakukan setiap periode sekurang-kurangnya sekali dalam satu tahun, dan dilaksana...
Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat perlu dilakukan dengan baik agar dapat : 1. Membuat perkiraan jenis dan jumlah Sediaan Farmasi ...
Sediaan Farmasi obat, bahan obat, obat tradisional dan kosmetika Bahan Medis Habis Pakai alat kesehatan yang ditujukan unt...
Tapi kali ini kita akan fokus belajar tentang Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat di Puskesmas ya… Setelah mempelajari modul ini di...
Lalu, apa saja yang perlu dipahami agar dapat membuat Perencanaan Kebutuhan Obat yang baik?
Tahapan Perencanaan Kebutuhan Pemilihan sediaan Pengumpulan data Penetapan stok penyangga (buffer stock) Penyesuaian renca...
Kita mulai bahas satu per satu ya…
1. Pemilihan Sediaan
Pemilihan Obat yang akan digunakan, berdasarkan : KMK 813 Tahun 2019 tentang Fornas 2019.pdf Permenkes_5_2014 ttg PPK Dokt...
Rapat Penyusunan Formularium Puskesmas Peserta Tim Penyusunan Formularium PJ Farmasi dan tim Apoteker PJ Program yang berk...
tercantum dalam DOEN dan FORNAS untuk Fasilitas Kesehatan Tingkat Pertama (FKTP). Berdasarkan standar pengobatan/pedoman d...
2. Pengumpulan Data
Data yang perlu dikumpulkan antara lain :
3. Penetapan stok penyangga (buffer stock)
Puskesmas perlu menetapkan stok penyangga (buffer stock), dengan mempertimbangkan :  waktu tunggu (lead time),  penerima...
4. Penyusunan (perhitungan) Rencana Kebutuhan Obat
Ada 2 metode utama yang dapat dilakukan dalam menghitung kebutuhan obat di Puskesmas, yaitu : Metode Konsumsi metode yang ...
• A = Rencana kebutuhan tahun depan • B = Pemakaian rata-rata periode sebelumnya x 12 bulan • C = Stok pengaman 10 % – 20 ...
Contoh Perhitungan Metode Konsumsi Data Obat • Selama tahun 2019 (Januari – Desember) pemakaian parasetamol tablet sebanya...
• D = Rencana kebutuhan tahun depan • C = Jumlah kebutuhan tahun depan • B = Pemakaian rata2 per bulan tahun lalu • A = Si...
Contoh Perhitungan Rencana Kebutuhan Obat Puskesmas
Metode Morbiditas 1. Menetapkan pola morbiditas penyakit berdasarkan kelompok umur 2. Menentukan jumlah kunjungan kasus be...
Contoh Perhitungan Metode Morbiditas Data Penggunaan oralit pada penyakit diare akut Anak-anak • Satu siklus pengobatan di...
5. Penyesuaian rencana pengadaanobat
Cara paling efektif dan efisien dalam menyesuaikan rencana pengadaan obat adalah dengan melakukan revisi daftar obat berda...
Contoh 1, penyesuaian dengan data waktu kadaluarsa obat
Contoh 2, penyesuaian dengan data pemusnahan obat
Contoh 3, penyesuaian dengan data kemasan dan harga pasar
Contoh 4, penyesuaian rencana pengadaan obat gabungan
Nah, jangan lupa, dalam menyusun perencanaan kebutuhan obat di Puskesmas, kita sebagai Apoteker harus …… Menyusun perencan...
Sekarang Saya Tahu …. • Perencanaan obat adalah langkah pertama dalam manajemen pengelolaan obat yang harus dilakukan seca...
Referensi …. • Peraturan Menteri Kesehatan Republik Indonesia Nomor 74 Tahun 2016 tentang Standar Pelayanan Kefarmasian di...
If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how AMAZING you can be. Maya Angelou – American Poet
Thank You!
