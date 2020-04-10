Que es el internet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. QUÉ ES INTERNET? Internet es una red de computadoras que se encuentran interconectadas a nivel mundial para compartir información. Se trata de una red de equipos de cálculo que se relacionan entre sí a través de la utilización de un lenguaje universal.
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un dominio en Internet? Se conoce como dominio en internet al nombre único con el que una página web o un sitio web se identifica, dentro del vasto mar de la red.
  3. 3. Dominios genéricos de primer nivel (gTLD) Como su nombre lo indica, las extensiones genéricas son las que se usan de manera general y cualquier persona que desee comprar un dominio para su sitio web las puede solicitar en su registro. Las tres gTLD más populares son:  .com = comercial  .net = network, red  .org = organizaciones A estas se añaden otras gTLD muy conocidas como:  .biz = negocios  .info = información  .name = nombre Eso sin olvidar el .gob y el .edu, que son exclusivas de instituciones gubernamentales y educativas, respectivamente, y para cuyo registro se deben cumplir requisitos más estrictos por tratarse de dos importantes sectores de la sociedad.
  4. 4. Dominios de Nivel Superior Territoriales (ccTLD). Además de las extensiones genéricas, las de código de país o ccTLD se utilizan principalmente para identificar la zona geográfica de un sitio web. Estas extensiones se forman con las dos letras representativas del país de origen del sitio. Algunos ejemplos de dominios territoriales son:  .ar = Argentina  .br = Brasil  .co = Colombia  .cl = Chile  .mx = México  .pe = Perú  .cn = China  .de = Alemania
  5. 5. Qué es un motor de búsqueda? Un motor de búsqueda o buscador es un mecanismo que recopila la información disponible en los servidores web y la distribuye a los usuarios por medio del proceso de crawling, en el que las arañas de los buscadores mapean los datos almacenados en la red. Para encontrar tales archivos, los buscadores web recurren a la identificación de la palabra clave empleada por la persona que realiza la búsqueda y, como resultado, el usuario obtiene una lista de enlaces que direccionan a sitios web en los que se mencionan los temas relacionados a la palabra clave.
  6. 6. ¿Qué es un navegador? Un navegador es un software utilizado para acceder a internet. Un navegador te permite visitar páginas web y hacer actividades en ella, como iniciar sesión, ver contenido multimedia, enlazar de un sitio a otro, visitar una página desde otra, imprimir, y enviar y recibir correo, entre muchas otras actividades. Los nombres de los navegadores más comunes del mercado son:  Google Chrome  Internet explorer  Mozilla firefox  Apple safari  Opera
  7. 7. ¿Qué es Buscador? Un buscador es un sistema informático que nos permite encontrar páginas web o resultados en base a la frase o palabra que hayamos ingresado y estemos buscando. La importancia de los buscadores es crucial, ya que nos permiten de forma casi instantánea encontrar lo que sea que estemos necesitando.
  8. 8. Ventajas de internet  Da información inmediata  Generaliza los contenidos  Elimina las barreras y el espacio  Facilita el acceso al aprendizaje  Permite el trabajo en línea  Aumenta la comunicación  Permite la globalización  Ofrece otras formas de entretenimiento  Crea nuevos empleos y formas de búsqueda  Nueva forma de gestionarnos

