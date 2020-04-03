Situational awareness crime scenes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Training Division Officer Development Situational Awareness at Crime Scenes
• Please review this PowerPoint about situational awareness at crime scenes and discuss as a crew. • There has been a rece...
Crime Scene - The area of response that involves the commission of a crime - Involves any area that leads to and from the ...
• The goal of performing EMS at crime scenes is to provide high-quality patient care while preserving evidence • NEVER jeo...
Training Division Officer Development Scene Safety: - Make sure the scene is safe to enter - Stage and wait for PD (monito...
Training Division Officer Development When you enter: - Be observant to your surroundings - Make a mental note as to the l...
Training Division Officer Development Crime Scene Documentation At times it may be necessary to move furniture to gain acc...
Training Division Officer Development Crime Scene Documentation Describe the evidence that was moved: - Note the size, sha...
Training Division Officer Development Working the crime scene: Avoid contaminating the scene: - Do not walk through any bo...
Protect physical evidence - This includes clothing you need to remove to treat the patient - “Red bag” all clothing separa...
Thank You! Training Division Officer Development Stay safe and let’s help our local law enforcement by maintaining situati...
