Patricia Oliva Liliana Ortiz Jorge Ortiz Fabiola Osnaya UNAM FES Zaragoza Enterobacterias
Clasificación de la familia Enterobacteriaceae
Pruebas IMViC • Indol • Rojo de Metilo • Voges-Proskauer • Citrato Contaminación fecal y de alimentos: E. coli y Enterobac...
Indol • Feature 1 • Feature 2 • Feature 3 Triptofanasa Triptófano Indol + Ac. Pirúvico + Amoniaco p-dimetilaminobenzaldehi...
Rojo de metilo Glucosa Fermentación de ácidos mixtos Acs. Acético,láctico,formico+CO2 Rojo de metilo Rojo de metilo (Amari...
Voges-Proskauer Glucosa Ac. Pirúvico Acetoína + CO2 KOH Acetoína Diacetilo Condensación Diacetilo + a-naftol+ grupo guanid...
Citrato Citrato de Sodio enzima Productos metabólicos alcalinos Azul de Bromotimol Azul de Bromotimol (verde) (Azul) pH 6....
Marcha diagnóstica para Enterobacterias  Tinción de Gram  Morfología colonial: fenómeno trepada; agar EMB  Presencia o ...
Enterobacterias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Enterobacterias

42 views

Published on

Micro medica

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Enterobacterias

  1. 1. Patricia Oliva Liliana Ortiz Jorge Ortiz Fabiola Osnaya UNAM FES Zaragoza Enterobacterias
  2. 2. Clasificación de la familia Enterobacteriaceae
  3. 3. Pruebas IMViC • Indol • Rojo de Metilo • Voges-Proskauer • Citrato Contaminación fecal y de alimentos: E. coli y Enterobacter aerogenes
  4. 4. Indol • Feature 1 • Feature 2 • Feature 3 Triptofanasa Triptófano Indol + Ac. Pirúvico + Amoniaco p-dimetilaminobenzaldehido Positivo: anillo rojo en la superficie del medio Negativo: No se produce color.
  5. 5. Rojo de metilo Glucosa Fermentación de ácidos mixtos Acs. Acético,láctico,formico+CO2 Rojo de metilo Rojo de metilo (Amarillo) (Rojo) pH 6.0 pH 4.4 ó menor
  6. 6. Voges-Proskauer Glucosa Ac. Pirúvico Acetoína + CO2 KOH Acetoína Diacetilo Condensación Diacetilo + a-naftol+ grupo guanidino Producto rosa a rojo
  7. 7. Citrato Citrato de Sodio enzima Productos metabólicos alcalinos Azul de Bromotimol Azul de Bromotimol (verde) (Azul) pH 6.9 pH 7.6
  8. 8. Marcha diagnóstica para Enterobacterias  Tinción de Gram  Morfología colonial: fenómeno trepada; agar EMB  Presencia o ausencia de enzimas  Medios de cultivo:  Enriquecido(Líq. corporales, vitaminas especificas, aa,proteínas)  Enriquecimiento(medios enriquecidos líquidos + inhibidores)  Pruebas bioquímicas

×