Direktorat Pencegahan dan Pengendalian Penyakit Tidak Menular Direktorat Jenderal Pencegahan dan Pengendalian Penyakit Kem...
3 SEPULUH PENYEBAB KEMATIAN UTAMA (SEMUA UMUR) SAMPLE REGISTRATION SYSTEM (SRS) INDONESIA, 2014 No Penyebab Kematian % 1 S...
PENCEGAHAN DAN PENGENDALIAN PTM Continuum of Care Pengendalian PTM dan Komplikasi Pengendalian FR PTM Terintegrasi Promosi...
9 CEK TEKANAN DARAH CEK LINGKAR PERUT/BMI Deteksi Dini Gangguan Penglihatan & Pendengaran DETEKSI DINI KANKER LEHER RAHIM ...
CERDIK DI SEKOLAH Enyahkan asap rokok Rajin beraktivitas fisikDiet seimbangIstirahat cukupKelola stress Cek kesehatan seca...
• Seluruh usia >15 tahun, skrining: – Riwayat Penyakit PTM – Faktor Risiko Perilaku (kurang aktifitas fisik, Diet tidak se...
ALAT UKUR BERAT BADAN ALAT UKUR TINGGI BADAN ALAT UKUR TEKANAN DARAH ALAT UKUR LINGKAR PERUT KIT POSBINDU PTM ALAT UKUR GU...
Posbindu Dasar (berbasis wilayah/komunitas) Wawancara Terarah Faktor Risiko dengan Instrumen, wawancara risiko gangguan me...
Berisiko PTM Modifikasi Gaya Hidup Observasi 3-6 bulan Tidak ada perbaikan Rujuk Perbaikan Puskesmas/ Pandu PTM Monitor SI...
SISTEM INFORMASI PPTM SISTEM INFORMASI PPTM Sebagai basis data untuk pengambilan keputusan Sebagai indikator kesehatan mas...
MONITORING DAN EVALUASI  Petugas Kesehatan dari Puskesmas dan Dinas Kesehatan setempat  supervisi, fasilitasi dan asiste...
• Cakupan Sasaran • Pembinaan ProgramDesa/Kelurahan • Tingkat Perkembangan • Pembinaan Komunitas/individuPosbindu 21 Indik...
KEGIATAN LAINNYA DALAM PENYELENGGARAN POSBINDU DETEKSI DINI DAN TATA LAKSANA FAKTOR RISIKO PENYAKIT TIDAK MENULAR SECARA M...
Posbindu ptm ns

Posbindu PTM Nusantara Sehat

Posbindu ptm ns

  Direktorat Pencegahan dan Pengendalian Penyakit Tidak Menular Direktorat Jenderal Pencegahan dan Pengendalian Penyakit Kementerian Kesehatan RI 1 Pembekalan Nusantara Sehat Angkatan XI Tahun 2018
  3. 3. 3 SEPULUH PENYEBAB KEMATIAN UTAMA (SEMUA UMUR) SAMPLE REGISTRATION SYSTEM (SRS) INDONESIA, 2014 No Penyebab Kematian % 1 Stroke (I60 - I69) 21.1 2 Penyakit Jantung Koroner (I20 – I25) 12.9 3 Diabetes mellitus dengan komplikasi (E10 – E14) 6.7 4 Tuberkulosis Paru (A15 – A16) 5.7 5 Hipertensi dengan komplikasi (I11 – I13) 5.3 6 Penyakit Paru Obstruksi Kronis (J40-J47) 4.9 7 Penyakit Hati (K70 – K76) 2.7 8 Kecelakaan lalu lintas (V01– V99) 2.6 9 Pneumonia (J12 – J18) 2.1 10 Diare dan penyakit infeksi saluran pencernaan lain (A09) 1.9
  4. 4. PENCEGAHAN DAN PENGENDALIAN PTM Continuum of Care Pengendalian PTM dan Komplikasi Pengendalian FR PTM Terintegrasi Promosi Kesehatan • Lingkungan Kondusif KTR, Sarana OR dll • Gaya Hidup Sehat:  Tidak Merokok  Cukup Aktivitas Fisik  Diet Sehat Kalori Seimbang (Rendah Gula, garam dan lemak)  Perilaku CERDIK •Deteksi dini dan Monitoring FR •Tinjut dini /Konseling FR • Rujukan • Pencegahan Komplikasi  Patuh Minum Obat Rajin kontrol Gaya Hidup Sehat : Tidak merokok, Diet Sehat Kalori Seimbang, cukup aktifitas fisik / Senam Jantung Sehat •Home Care/visite, Caregiver survivor stroke •Monitoring dan Pengendalian FR / konseling •Rehabilitasi Medik / neurorestorasi •PATUH • Rujukan • Deteksi dini FR • Diagnosis dini • Penatalaksanaan Faktor Risiko : - Hipertensi - Dislipidemia - Merokok - Obesitas , dll • Pengobatan awal • Kegawat daruratan • Konseling • PATUH • PANDU • Rujukan •Kegawatdaruratan •Pemeriksaan Lanjutan • Pengobatan Lanjutan • Rawat jalan • Rawat Inap • Rehabilitasi /Neurorestorasi • PATUH • Rujukan Populasi sehat Populasi Berisiko Populasi dengan PTM -POSBINDU PTM -MASYARAKAT YAN PTM DI FKtp / Pkm RUMAH SAKIT / fktrl -Fktp -POSBINDU PTM -MASYARAKAT Surveilans FR-PTM di Masyarakat- SP2TP Survei /Registri PTM - SIRS 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9 CEK TEKANAN DARAH CEK LINGKAR PERUT/BMI Deteksi Dini Gangguan Penglihatan & Pendengaran DETEKSI DINI KANKER LEHER RAHIM CEK KADAR GULA DARAH UNTUK PEREMPUAN CEK KOLESTEROL MEMERIKSA KESEHATAN Setiap 6 bulan sekali / Min 1 tahun sekali setiap orang
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. CERDIK DI SEKOLAH Enyahkan asap rokok Rajin beraktivitas fisikDiet seimbangIstirahat cukupKelola stress Cek kesehatan secara berkala 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. • Seluruh usia >15 tahun, skrining: – Riwayat Penyakit PTM – Faktor Risiko Perilaku (kurang aktifitas fisik, Diet tidak sehat, merokok/terpapar asap rokok, konsumsi alkohol), – PENGUKURAN IMT, LINGKAR PERUT – Tensi Darah, – Gangguan Penglihatan dan pendengaran, – Gangguan mental emosional (SRQ20) • Kolesterol  – Usia ≥ 35 – Usia >15 dengan Overweght/Obesitas (IMT>23, LP Pria >90, wanita>80) dan/ 1 Faktor risiko • Gula Darah  – Usia ≥ 40 – Usia >15 tahun dengan Overweight/Obesitas (IMT>23, LP Pria >90, wanita>80) dan/ 1 Faktor risiko • Pemeriksaan IVA dan Sadanis – Wanita, usia 30-49 tahun • Usia ≥ 60 tahun pemeriksaan deteksi gangguan mental emosional termasuk kepikunan dengan Mini Cog KRITERIA PEMERIKSAAN KESEHATAN/SKRINING SESUAI STANDAR DALAM SPM (PERMENDAGRI 18/2016, PERMENKES 43/2016) 14
  15. 15. ALAT UKUR BERAT BADAN ALAT UKUR TINGGI BADAN ALAT UKUR TEKANAN DARAH ALAT UKUR LINGKAR PERUT KIT POSBINDU PTM ALAT UKUR GULA DARAH ALAT UKUR KOLESTEROL 15
  16. 16. Posbindu Dasar (berbasis wilayah/komunitas) Wawancara Terarah Faktor Risiko dengan Instrumen, wawancara risiko gangguan mental dan emosional (instrumen SRQ20) Pemeriksaan Berat Badan, Tinggi Badan, Indeks Massa Tubuh dan Lingkar Perut, tajam pendengaran dan penglihatan Pemeriksaan Tekanan Darah, Gula darah sewaktu dan kolesterol total Edukasi Gizi/aktifitas fisik/berhenti merokok Konseling Posbindu Khusus (berbasis tatanan) Layanan Posbindu PTM Dasar Pengukuran Kadar Lipid (5 panel) Pemeriksaan lain yang diperlukan JENIS LAYANAN POSBINDU-PTM 16
  17. 17. Puskesmas/FKTP 17
  18. 18. Berisiko PTM Modifikasi Gaya Hidup Observasi 3-6 bulan Tidak ada perbaikan Rujuk Perbaikan Puskesmas/ Pandu PTM Monitor SISTEM RUJUKAN 18
  19. 19. SISTEM INFORMASI PPTM SISTEM INFORMASI PPTM Sebagai basis data untuk pengambilan keputusan Sebagai indikator kesehatan masyarakat dalam satu wilayah Sebagai wadah untuk informasi kesehatan untuk menghindari faktor risiko PTM Tindaklanjut Gateway Surveilans PTM FKTP Portal Web PTM Surveilans Posbindu PTM Web GIS Sebagai tempat menyimpan informasi kesehatan warga masyarakat Sebagai sarana komunikasi masyarakat dalam menjaga kesehatan Sebagai alat monitoring dan evaluasi penyakit tidak menular Monev PTM ElKes 19
  20. 20. MONITORING DAN EVALUASI  Petugas Kesehatan dari Puskesmas dan Dinas Kesehatan setempat  supervisi, fasilitasi dan asistensi teknis  Pengumpulan dan Analisis data  Target  petugas pelaksana Posbindu PTM  Monitoring  per 3 bulan yg berisiko  Penilaian  sekali setahun tiap orang  Tujuan  Perencanaan dan Peningkatan Kegiatan 20
  21. 21. • Cakupan Sasaran • Pembinaan ProgramDesa/Kelurahan • Tingkat Perkembangan • Pembinaan Komunitas/individuPosbindu 21 Indikator Program PPTM PEMBINAAN
  22. 22. KEGIATAN LAINNYA DALAM PENYELENGGARAN POSBINDU DETEKSI DINI DAN TATA LAKSANA FAKTOR RISIKO PENYAKIT TIDAK MENULAR SECARA MANDIRI Senam BersamaSepeda Gembira Penyuluhan melalui Kegiatan Keagamaan Demo Masak Menu Sehat dan seimbang 22
  23. 23. “KEGIATAN LAINNYA DALAM POSBINDU” 23
  24. 24. 24 “KEGIATAN LAINNYA DALAM POSBINDU”
  2 5 TERIMA KASIH

