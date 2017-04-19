El síndrome de Moebius (Möbius) • Es una enfermedad neurológica congénita que genera una parálisis facial e impide el movi...
Etiología • La primer teoría señala que se debe a una atrofia en el núcleo craneal. • La segunda teoría indica que la dest...
Síntomas • Parálisis facial; inhabilidad para sonreír. • Problemas para tragar los alimentos. • Control de cuello débil. •...
Afecciones generales y en el lenguaje • Problemas de audición, sensibilidad a los ruidos fuertes. • Disartria (problemas e...
Diagnóstico •Expresión inusual en el recién nacido •Ausencia de gesticulación cuando se presenta el llanto •cierre ´de los...
Incidencia • El síndrome de Moebius (MBS) es una enfermedad poco frecuente, que tiene una incidencia de 1 por cada 10 000 ...
Tratamiento • No hay ningún tratamiento curativo del síndrome de Moebius. El cuidado de los niños afectados requiere de un...
  1. 1. El síndrome de Moebius (Möbius) • Es una enfermedad neurológica congénita que genera una parálisis facial e impide el movimiento de los ojos. Ésta es generada por el fallo de los pares craneales VI y VII.
  2. 2. Etiología • La primer teoría señala que se debe a una atrofia en el núcleo craneal. • La segunda teoría indica que la destrucción o daño del núcleo de los nervios craneales. • La tercera teoría indica que anormalidades en el desarrollo de los nervios periféricos. • La cuarta teoría propone que los músculos son el problema primario.
  3. 3. Síntomas • Parálisis facial; inhabilidad para sonreír. • Problemas para tragar los alimentos. • Control de cuello débil. • Sensibilidad ocular. • Retrasos motores debido a la debilidad superior del cuerpo. • Ausencia del movimiento lateral del ojo. • Ausencia del párpado. • Estrabismo (ojos cruzados). • Babeo excesivo. • Paladar alto. • Lengua corta o deformada. • Movimiento limitado de la lengua. • Problemas dentales. • Problemas auditivos, (debido a un exceso de líquido en los oídos). • Dificultades en el habla (especialmente con los sonidos cerrados de la boca y los sonidos que implican el uso de los labios).
  4. 4. Afecciones generales y en el lenguaje • Problemas de audición, sensibilidad a los ruidos fuertes. • Disartria (problemas en la articulación del lenguaje), debido a las dificultades en el movimiento de los labios, a lo que pueden sumarse dificultades en la movilidad de la lengua. Dificultad con los sonidos cerrados de la boca B, M, P, F y los sonidos que implican el uso de los labios. Afección del lenguaje expresivo (principalmente) • Dificultades para la alimentación • Problemas respiratorios • Maloclusión dental • Hipotonía (tono muscular bajo) • Malformaciones esqueléticas
  5. 5. Diagnóstico •Expresión inusual en el recién nacido •Ausencia de gesticulación cuando se presenta el llanto •cierre ´de los párpados incompleto, los ojos se desplazan hacia arriba y desplazamiento lateral de los mismos.
  6. 6. Incidencia • El síndrome de Moebius (MBS) es una enfermedad poco frecuente, que tiene una incidencia de 1 por cada 10 000 nacimientos. Se caracteriza principalmente por parálisis facial bilateral congénita debido a una agenesia de los núcleos de los nervios craneales del VI y VII par. • Se ha observado un incremento en la frecuencia de recién nacidos con síndrome de Moebius asociados al uso de teratógenos. • Actualmente, el factor genético y el medioambiental se encuentran asociados a este síndrome.
  7. 7. Tratamiento • No hay ningún tratamiento curativo del síndrome de Moebius. El cuidado de los niños afectados requiere de un equipo multidisciplinario. • Los problemas de disartia se manejan con un tratamiento rehabilitador de la voz (Logopedia). • Puede presentarse maloclusión dental (al cerrar la boca, los dientes de las arcadas dentales superior e inferior no se alinean paralelamente y se montan unos sobre otros), y se debe manejar con el adecuado tratamiento de ortodoncia y/ó máxilo-facial. • El pie zambo es la malformación esquelética más frecuentemente asociada al MBS (casi un 25% lo tienen) y puede causar trastornos en la marcha. Debe ser tratado precozmente en una Unidad de Trauma/Ortopedia Infantil.

